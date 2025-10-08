2025-10-12 Sunday

What It Means for Retailers

The post What It Means for Retailers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starting tomorrow, retailers in the United Kingdom can purchase Bitcoin exchange-traded notes (ETNs). This investment vehicle offers investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin. It has been banned in the country since 2021. Experts welcome the initiative taken by the UK’s financial services regulator. They warn, however, that the move falls short of offering direct access to cryptocurrencies. Sponsored Sponsored UK Reverses Four-Year Crypto ETN Ban On October 8, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will lift its ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors. The change is a major turning point in the UK’s approach to digital assets, reversing a four-year-old restriction. An exchange-traded note (ETN) is an unsecured debt security issued by a financial institution. It is designed to track and expose investors to the returns of a specific index or market benchmark.  🇬🇧 The FCA is lifting its ban on Bitcoin ETNs, retail access begins 8 October 2025. For the first time since 2021, UK investors will be able to buy regulated Bitcoin exposure through traditional investment platforms. Let’s unpack what this means 👇 — A Bitcoin ETN… — 🇬🇧 The Bitcoin & Crypto Accountant 🇬🇧🚀 (@Thesecretinves2) October 6, 2025 Specifically, the FCA’s reversal will permit retail investors to access ETNs referencing Bitcoin or Ethereum. These products must be listed on a recognized investment exchange, such as the London Stock Exchange. They will also be subject to strict listing, disclosure, and distribution standards.  For those not ready to invest directly in cryptocurrencies, an ETN offers a simpler vehicle, as buying the note does not require direct ownership of the underlying crypto asset. “Access matters, and lifting the ETN restriction is a welcome step in the right direction, said Susie Violet Ward, CEO of Bitcoin Policy UK, adding, “What is important now is that the UK builds on this momentum.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 03:44
Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Unlicensed Crypto Firms

The post Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Unlicensed Crypto Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update Oct. 7, 1:02 pm UTC: This article has been updated to add comments from VARA head of enforcement Nicholas McNicholas. Dubai’s crypto regulator fined 19 companies for operating without licenses, signaling a continued push to strengthen oversight and protect investors. On Tuesday, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) announced that it had issued financial penalties and cease-and-desist orders against 19 companies found to be operating outside its regulatory perimeter.  VARA said the sanctions were part of its ongoing effort to safeguard the emirate’s fast-growing digital asset ecosystem and limit the risks of unlicensed crypto activities. “Enforcement is a critical component of maintaining trust and stability in Dubai’s Virtual Asset ecosystem,” said VARA’s Enforcement Division. “These actions reinforce VARA’s mandate: to ensure that only firms meeting the highest standards of compliance and governance are permitted to operate.” Dubai regulator cracks down on unlicensed companies The enforcement actions followed a series of investigations into unauthorized operations. According to the regulator, the companies were penalized for offering crypto-related services without approval and for violating VARA’s marketing rules. In 2024, VARA tightened its rules on crypto marketing, requiring disclaimers to be placed on promotional materials. The regulator also required prior authorization before promoting products and services to citizens and residents.  At the time, VARA CEO Matthew White said this compels virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to “deliver their services responsibly,” adding that it fosters transparency and trust in the market.  All penalized entities were directed to immediately cease their operations and halt any promotion of unlicensed services in or from Dubai. These entities were also fined from 100,000 to 600,000 dirhams ($27,000–$163,000), depending on the seriousness and scope of each violation.  “Unlicensed activity and unauthorised marketing will not be tolerated,” said VARA’s Enforcement Division. “VARA will continue to take proactive measures to uphold…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 03:40
Ripple CTO Relives How He Missed 1,521,498% Ethereum Opportunity

The post Ripple CTO Relives How He Missed 1,521,498% Ethereum Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz, known as much for his massive XRPL contributions as for his viral internet moments regarding XRP and crypto, recently provided another such moment. Many probably did not understood his latest post featuring solar panels, but this one has deep lore directly tied to crypto. “Post a pic only your fandom would understand” was the challenge Schwartz attached a confusing photo to, and for those not familiar, this connects to what he spent 40,000 ETH on. Those Ethereum coins were bought at the ICO of the biggest altcoin back in 2015 for $0.311 each.  Later, when the price of ETH soared by 321.5% to $1, he sold the whole stash and used the proceeds to buy solar panels. Some will say a win is a win, and making a 321.5% return on investment is definitely almost an achievement. But had Schwartz not sold his Ethereum holdings, his profit would be an insane 1,521,498%, and the bag itself would now be equal to a whopping $188,000,000.  “What if…?” For perspective, this would put him among the single most successful ICO investors of all time, a story crypto forums and Twitter users often bring up as one of the legendary “what if” scenarios. Still, history does not tolerate the subjunctive mood, and who knows, maybe if Schwartz had held, Ethereum itself would not have reached such heights. Adding to that, the money was well spent on what was necessary, turning his profits into something practical and sustainable.  Elon Musk, for example, whose Tesla is a well-known solar panels producer, would approve such an allocation of funds. Source: https://u.today/ripple-cto-relives-how-he-missed-1521498-ethereum-opportunity
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 03:34
Ethereum-based Polymarket Bags $2B Investment from NYSE’s Parent Company

The post Ethereum-based Polymarket Bags $2B Investment from NYSE’s Parent Company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Polymarket, a decentralized prediction platform on Ethereum, has bagged a $2 billion investment. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is behind this strategic funding. The platform is now valued at $9 billion post-money, according to details provided by CEO Shayne Coplan. Shayne Coplan, the CEO of Polymarket, announced that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is investing $2 billion in the Ethereum-based prediction platform. The investment puts the Polymarket at a valuation of $9 billion post-money. Polymarket Bags $2B Investment from ICE Coplan shared the news on X, calling the deal a “major step in bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream” and a milestone for decentralized finance (DeFi). “Markets on everything,” Coplan wrote as he emphasized the company’s goal of transforming how people access and use real-time information. The collaboration represents a major move for Polymarket, a blockchain-based application that enables users to take bets on the results of real-life events, be it elections and sports or economic indicators, utilizing crypto. Polymarket has become one of the largest prediction sites with millions of dollars of open markets since its launch in 2020, and it is decentralized. Markets on everything. We’re proud to announce that $ICE, the owner of @NYSE and the largest exchange company in the world, is making a strategic investment of $2 billion into Polymarket, valuing us at $9 billion post-money. Our partnership with ICE marks a major step in… pic.twitter.com/oShaglRx9p — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) October 7, 2025 The $2 billion investment by ICE is an indication of the increased institutional interest in blockchain-based market infrastructure. Through its exchange operators that are headed by its CEO, Jeff Sprecher, it owns and operates some of the global exchanges and clearinghouses, such…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 03:12
Shiba Inu Team Defends Project’s Relevance Amid Criticism and Market Doubts

The Shiba Inu development team has responded firmly to growing skepticism surrounding the project’s relevance, pointing to strong on-chain metrics that reflect continued activity and engagement. The clarification came after critics questioned whether the token still held value in today’s fast-evolving crypto landscape. Despite its significant price decline from previous highs, the team insisted that Shiba Inu remains a functioning ecosystem with a large and active community. The response aimed to reinforce investor confidence following renewed discussions about SHIB’s long-term sustainability.Shiba Inu Team Highlights Strong Market PresenceFollowing Bitcoin’s record high of $126,198 on Monday, Shiba Inu’s official X account hinted that SHIB could be next to reach a new peak. At that time, the token traded at $0.00001290, needing a 586% rally to surpass its October 2021 all-time high of $0.00008845. The post stirred optimism among supporters but also triggered skepticism from those who questioned the project’s momentum and relevance. One user went as far as asking whether the Shiba Inu project was still “alive.”In response, the team shared updated figures to demonstrate the project’s continued market activity. According to their data, SHIB currently has over 1.5 million on-chain holders and records daily trading volumes exceeding $214 million. These numbers, the team stated, confirm that Shiba Inu is “still very much here” and remains active in the broader crypto market.The figures underline that SHIB continues to draw significant participation despite its current market struggles. The token’s strong holder base and daily volume suggest consistent trading interest across major exchanges. The team’s emphasis on data was seen as an attempt to counter the narrative that Shiba Inu has faded amid the rise of newer meme coins and evolving blockchain projects.Price Struggles and Internal Challenges PersistSHIB’s price performance paints a less favorable picture. Since reaching its all-time high of $0.00008845 in October 2021, the token has fallen by 85.51%. It has also dropped 39.6% year-to-date, remaining stagnant around the $0.00001 range. At the time of writing, SHIB trades at around $0.00001268, up 0.1% in the last 24 hours.SHIB Price. Source: CoinMarketCapSome community members attributed SHIB’s sluggish momentum to internal and structural challenges. They pointed to the project’s anonymous leadership style and occasional disputes among key figures. Others noted that certain team members have been involved in promoting tokens outside the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which has raised concerns about divided focus and commitment.Investors have also highlighted SHIB’s enormous circulating supply of 589.24 trillion tokens as a major hurdle to growth. Although the total supply has been reduced by 41% from its original 1 quadrillion, many argue that more aggressive token burns are necessary to drive substantial price movement. Without a significant reduction in supply, critics warn that the token’s price could remain constrained despite strong trading activity.
Coinstats 2025/10/08 03:11
Cardano (ADA) Price Surges Following Public Apology From Charles Hoskinson’s Chief Critic ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Surges Following Public Apology From Charles Hoskinson’s Chief Critic ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Cardano’s ADA has spiked by over 5% in the last 24 hours, propelled forward by the public apology of one of Charles Hoskinson’s fiercest critics. Hoskinson’s acceptance of the apology brings an end to a grim chapter in Cardano’s history, marked by accusations of fraud and other personal attacks. Hoskinson’s Critic Renders Heartfelt Apology After Cardano Audit Following the public release of the Cardano audit report, pseudonymous X account FRED has tendered an apology to Charles Hoskinson for scathing allegations of fraud and misrepresentation. In an X post, FRED confirmed that his precious accusations against Charles Hoskinson were wrong in light of the audit report. FRED had previously claimed that Hoskinson was involved in a plot to misappropriate ADA meant for voucher holders with certain Cardano hardforks designed to stifle voucher redemption. Furthermore, FRED claimed that unredeemed ADA was redirected to Cardano Development Holdings (CDH) without due process. To amplify his claims and seek transparency, FRED created the Cardano Ethical Oversight Discord and DREP, quickly racking a reputation in the ecosystem as fierce critics of Hoskinson. As chatter of misappropriated unredeemed ADA swirled, Input Output Global (IOG) commissioned the audit of the ADA voucher sale, hiring accounting firm BDO and law firm McDermott Will & Emery. The report revealed that Hoskinson and the team did not misappropriate unredeemed ADA from voucher holders, debunking the claims by FRED. “The recent audit into the ADA voucher sale, conducted by BDO, has shown that Charles and all of the involved parties were absolved of any wrongdoing,” read the X post. “As a result, I want to retract all of my previous accusations of any wrongdoing during the voucher sale.” Advertisement &nbsp Fred noted that he will be deleting his account within 30 days while urging delegators to un-delegate…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 03:10
The Whitelist Countdown Is On: Don’t Miss Early Access to Zero Knowledge Proof

Discover the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist opening soon. Get presale access before demand rises with its modular, scalable privacy-first blockchain.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/08 03:00
BNB Continues Historic Surge as Nasdaq-Listed Firm Reveals $611 Million Treasury

CEA Industries shares are up 8% on the day after the company revealed a stockpile of 480,000 BNB—right as the coin keeps hitting new highs.
Coinstats 2025/10/08 02:56
The truth about trading with leverage

The post The truth about trading with leverage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Who is James Wynn? Before his headline-making trades, James Wynn was already experimenting with high-leverage strategies on memecoins, an approach that later pushed him into the spotlight. James Wynn is a pseudonymous crypto trader who came to prominence in 2022-2023 via memecoins. One of his earliest public breakout moves was turning a modest investment into a multimillion-dollar return via Pepe (PEPE) when its market capitalization was tiny. That PEPE trade established several hallmarks of his style: high leverage, aggressive risk-taking and a strong “narrative” component with calls on social media and predictions. In early 2025, Wynn moved heavily into perpetual futures on decentralized derivatives platforms, most notably Hyperliquid. These are instruments that allow a trader to open a position with borrowed capital, magnify gains (and losses) and hold indefinitely, subject to funding rates, without expiration. Wynn began running positions with leverage of up to 40x on billion-dollar notional sizes. This transition made him a so-called “main character” in crypto-trading lore: His positions were large, transparent and risky. He became a symbol of what was possible when combining capital, leverage, social visibility and conviction — but also of what could go very wrong. James Wynn’s early PEPE trade and initial profits By early 2025, Wynn was already gaining attention in trading circles after he turned bold bets on Hyperliquid into positions showing tens of millions in unrealized profit. Wynn had significant successes before his more dramatic losses. Inspired by the well-known internet meme, he invested around $7,000 in the PEPE memecoin in 2023, when its market valuation was reportedly under $600,000. The token went viral, helped in part by Wynn’s early entry and promotion through various channels. By mid-2025, PEPE’s market capitalization had climbed to around $10 billion. This matched Wynn’s early forecast of a $4.2 billion market cap, made when…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/08 02:52
Ripple CEO Identifies XRP Ledger’s Final Barrier to Massive Adoption by Big Banks

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has identified the defining factor for institutional adoption of the XRP Ledger (XRPL).
Coinstats 2025/10/08 02:40
