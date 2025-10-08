Meanwhile Raises $82 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Savings Solutions

Meanwhile, a Bitcoin-focused life insurer has completed an $82 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin-denominated insurance and savings products. The new capital injection comes amid surging global demand for financial solutions that safeguard wealth against inflation and currency volatility. The financing was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark. With this latest round, Meanwhile's total funding for 2025 now stands at $122 million, following a $40 million Series A round earlier this year backed by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures. Expanding Bitcoin-Based Products The company intends to use the new funding to accelerate the rollout of its Bitcoin-based life insurance, annuity, savings, and insurance bond products. These financial instruments are designed to offer stability, protection, and long-term value preservation by leveraging Bitcoin's scarcity and inflation-resistant properties. Regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Meanwhile ensures its operations meet the highest prudential and solvency standards expected of global insurers. Meanwhile's Bitcoin assets under management have reportedly grown by over 200%, reflecting heightened interest from both individual investors and institutional clients looking for secure Bitcoin-linked financial solutions and treasury management options. Advertisement Commenting on the project, Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile stated: "Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving. We're bringing that same role to Bitcoin—helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale. This…