MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin Rally, Says It is 15% Below Gold Record
The post Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin Rally, Says It is 15% Below Gold Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded above $126 K but is still 15% below its record high when priced in gold. Peter Schiff says BTC must reach about $148 K to match its previous gold-denominated peak. He calls the current rally a bear market move while gold approaches $4,000 per ounce. Veteran economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff argued that Bitcoin’s latest rally is “just a bear market bounce,” even after the token set a new all-time high around $126,198. Schiff said Bitcoin ( BTC ) must surpass its record high priced in gold before calling it a bull market. Based on current gold prices near $4,000 per ounce, he estimated that BTC would need to reach about $148,000 to match its previous peak in gold terms; roughly 15% below its record. At the time of writing, 1 BTC exchanged for 31.33 gold ounces, down from its December 2024 high of 40 ounces. Source: xe Schiff Says Rising Gold Makes Bitcoin’s Target a Moving Goalpost Responding to a question on X about the exact price Bitcoin would need to hit to match gold’s move, Schiff said the target “keeps rising as gold keeps rising.” He used the moment to reinforce his long-held criticism that Bitcoin cannot be a reliable store of value until it outperforms gold in real-term valuation. Schiff maintains that gold’s ongoing momentum, with prices approaching $4,000 per ounce, shows why he continues to favor metal over digital assets. Related: Wall Street Veteran Paul Tudor Jones Renews Bitcoin Call as Institutional Profits Climb Macro Backdrop Fuels Gold’s Momentum and Investor Caution Gold’s parabolic climb has come against a broader backdrop of U.S. macroeconomic stress, including the US government shutdown and rising public debt levels. Furthermore, Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has warned that the U.S. government must deal with its…
COM
$0.010453
+7.59%
K
$0.02896
-7.11%
BTC
$111,248.97
-0.75%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:14
Compartir
Meanwhile Raises $82 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Savings Solutions
The post Meanwhile Raises $82 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Savings Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Meanwhile, a Bitcoin-focused life insurer has completed an $82 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin-denominated insurance and savings products. The new capital injection comes amid surging global demand for financial solutions that safeguard wealth against inflation and currency volatility. The financing was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark. With this latest round, Meanwhile’s total funding for 2025 now stands at $122 million, following a $40 million Series A round earlier this year backed by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures. Expanding Bitcoin-Based Products The company intends to use the new funding to accelerate the rollout of its Bitcoin-based life insurance, annuity, savings, and insurance bond products. These financial instruments are designed to offer stability, protection, and long-term value preservation by leveraging Bitcoin’s scarcity and inflation-resistant properties. Regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Meanwhile ensures its operations meet the highest prudential and solvency standards expected of global insurers. Meanwhile’s Bitcoin assets under management have reportedly grown by over 200%, reflecting heightened interest from both individual investors and institutional clients looking for secure Bitcoin-linked financial solutions and treasury management options. Advertisement   Commenting on the project, Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile stated: “Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving. We’re bringing that same role to Bitcoin—helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale. This…
LIFE
$0.00003815
+2.80%
COM
$0.010453
+7.59%
NOT
$0.000908
-5.51%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:01
Compartir
Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift
BlackRock’s IBIT drew nearly $970M in a single day, helping spot BTC ETFs record $1.19B in October 6 inflows.
BTC
$111,248.97
-0.75%
1
$0.00372
+5.98%
Compartir
CryptoPotato
2025/10/08 03:37
Compartir
Autonomys and Nubila Network Ensure Transparency and Trust to Climate Data
Autonomys joins Nubila Network to secure, verify, and decentralize climate data using blockchain and AI for transparent environmental insights.
TRUST
$0.0002765
-11.00%
AI
$0.0773
-3.25%
Compartir
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 03:30
Compartir
SharpLink Gaming Rockets $900M in Unrealized ETH Profits Since Pivoting to a DAT
The surge in SharpLink's Ethereum holdings has pushed the treasury firm closer to the landmark 1 million ETH.
ETH
$3,816.66
+0.29%
1
$0.00372
+5.98%
Compartir
CryptoPotato
2025/10/08 03:25
Compartir
S&P Global announces crypto ecosystem index blending digital assets and equities
The post S&P Global announces crypto ecosystem index blending digital assets and equities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Global announced Tuesday, that it will launch the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, a new benchmark combining cryptocurrencies and publicly traded crypto-linked equities. The index, developed in partnership with Dinari, aims to provide a diversified view of the crypto ecosystem, spanning blockchain infrastructure, financial services and digital assets. Dinari will also issue a token tracking the benchmark, making the index accessible through blockchain-based instruments. The index will include 35 companies involved in digital asset infrastructure and applications alongside 15 cryptocurrencies from the existing S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index. S&P Global said the index is designed to give investors a structured and transparent measure of performance across both traditional and decentralized finance sectors. Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the move reflects the growing role of digital assets in global markets, offering consistent tools for evaluation and exposure. Dinari’s Chief Business Officer Anna Wroblewska described the initiative as a demonstration of how blockchain technology can modernize financial benchmarks, enabling combined access to equities and crypto within one instrument. The new index expands S&P Global’s suite of digital asset benchmarks, which already includes the S&P Cryptocurrency Indices and S&P Digital Market Indices. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/sp-global-crypto-ecosystem-index
P
$0.10492
+1.36%
INDEX
$0.863
-4.95%
COM
$0.010453
+7.59%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 03:20
Compartir
Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access
The next decade of blockchain will be defined by one word: privacy. Users want control over their data, regulators demand compliance without overexposure, and networks must prove they can scale under heavy usage. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is being built to meet those demands head-on. With post-quantum cryptography for security, upgradable runtime for sustainability, and [...] The post Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
ZERO
$0.00002799
-1.09%
ZKP
$0.00804
-0.86%
SOON
$0.8508
+3.11%
Compartir
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 03:00
Compartir
Smart Money Investor Profits from Significant PALU Token Trade
Detail: https://coincu.com/altcoin/smart-money-profits-palu-trade/
SMART
$0.003591
-6.31%
PALU
$0.030794
+17.46%
TOKEN
$0.00873
+4.80%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 03:00
Compartir
Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges
TLDR Kazakhstan shut down 130 illegal cryptocurrency exchanges operating without licenses in 2025. Authorities seized digital assets worth $16.7 million during the crackdown on unregistered trading platforms. The Financial Monitoring Agency revealed that these platforms were involved in laundering criminal proceeds. Officials identified 81 criminal groups responsible for over $44 million in illegal financial transactions. [...] The post Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Compartir
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 02:58
Compartir
US government shutdown complicates crypto market structure bill’s path forward
The government’s shutdown may not completely derail cryptocurrency legislation efforts, but insiders say it’s certainly not helping.
FORWARD
$0.0002184
+0.09%
MAY
$0.02885
-1.23%
NOT
$0.000908
-5.51%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 02:47
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate
Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028