Julio Rodriguez Is Living Up To The Hype On Baseball’s Biggest Stage

Julio Rodriguez Is Living Up To The Hype On Baseball's Biggest Stage

The post Julio Rodriguez Is Living Up To The Hype On Baseball’s Biggest Stage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Julio Rodriguez is starting to live up to the hype as the face of the Seattle Mariners franchise. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images When when the Seattle Mariners signed Julio Rodriguez as an international free agent in 2017, they anticipated that they had a five-tool player on their hands. There was a belief within the organization that they had their next superstar, after Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, and Ichiro Suzuki. Rodriguez was a player that they could build the franchise around for the next decade plus. In his first year, Rodriguez lived up to the hype, slashing .284/.345/.509, with 28 home runs. During that rookie campaign, the club signed the speedy center fielder to one of the most inventive contracts in the history of the sport. As he was so early in his career, the Mariners had to be careful not to overpay…by too much. Because he was so early in his career, Rodriguez had to be careful not to sell himself short. So, his agents at Octagon and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto came up with a choose-your-own adventure construct, which has all sorts of levers and incentives and ways to protect both sides from having the deal be too one-sided. In a nutshell, the deal could be any of the following: 7 years, $120 million (base deal) 12 years, $210-$245 million (with player option) 14 years, $288 million (mutual option) 15 years, $320-$400 million (base team option) 17 years, $470 million (supersized team option) Unfortunately for the player and the team, Rodriguez has not been a consistent superstar. His smile radiates joy. The show he put on at the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, when he hit 81 total dingers, introduced him to normie baseball fans. His charitable work and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:39
Vaneck-Backed AI Raises $5M, After Harvard, MIT Cancer Breakthrough

Vaneck-Backed AI Raises $5M, After Harvard, MIT Cancer Breakthrough

The post Vaneck-Backed AI Raises $5M, After Harvard, MIT Cancer Breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crunch Lab, the core contributor behind CrunchDAO, raised $5 million in a strategic funding round to advance its decentralized artificial intelligence predictions network, a system credited with contributing to cancer research breakthroughs at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The new round of capital brings the protocol’s total funding to $10 million, which will be used to build an institutional “intelligence layer” for decentralized AI, the company said in a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph. The round was co-led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, with participation from VanEck and Multicoin, which occurred in June. Crunch Lab aims to transform enterprise forecasting challenges into “encrypted modeling competitions,” rewarding participants who create the most accurate predictive models. “When thousands of practitioners compete, you uncover solutions even the best internal teams miss,” Jean Herelle, co-founder and CEO of Crunch Lab, told Cointelegraph. “Instead of competing for scarce talent, we give enterprises secure access to all of it through a decentralized network.” Crunch Lab raises $5M for decentralized AI network. Source: Crunch Lab Funding to drive decentralized AI innovation Crunch Lab’s approach uses blockchain-based incentives to “decentralize” the process of building AI intelligence by allowing data scientists to compete anonymously while preserving data privacy. The new decentralized AI network may serve as an “intelligence layer for global enterprises,” according to Will Nuelle, general partner at Galaxy. “Whether predicting asset prices, optimizing energy demand, or advancing healthcare diagnostics, CrunchDAO’s crowdsourced models unlock smarter, faster decision-making,” he added. The network plans to use the funding to expand into real-world industries beyond finance and biomedical research. Related: Stablecoin market boom to $300B is ‘rocket fuel’ for crypto rally Crunch Lab’s AI drives real-world breakthroughs Crunch Labs’ crowdsourced AI solution is already delivering significant results for leading global institutions, including the Broad Institute of MIT…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:34
XRP ETF Decision Countdown: Ripple, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Avalanche Named Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Q4 Breakout

XRP ETF Decision Countdown: Ripple, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Avalanche Named Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Q4 Breakout

The next few weeks could shape the crypto landscape as the XRP ETF decision nears. Amid this, MAGACOIN FINANCE and Avalanche (AVAX) are drawing interest from traders looking for the best crypto to buy ahead of the fourth-quarter breakout. XRP ETF Review Enters Final Phase Prospective issuers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and Franklin, have prepared their [...] The post XRP ETF Decision Countdown: Ripple, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Avalanche Named Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Q4 Breakout appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 04:30
Furloughed Workers Might Not Be Paid, White House Warns

Furloughed Workers Might Not Be Paid, White House Warns

The post Furloughed Workers Might Not Be Paid, White House Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House suggested Tuesday furloughed federal workers might not receive back pay once the government reopens, as the partisan stalemate over the shutdown enters its seventh day. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Tuesday, Oct. 7President Donald Trump said “in four of five days” there will be “substantial” job cuts and “a lot of those jobs will never come back” if the shutdown continues, adding “we have a lot of things that we’re going to eliminate.” Tuesday, Oct. 7Federal workers might not receive back pay for days they have been furloughed, White House budget chief Russ Vought said in a memo, arguing a 2019 law that mandated the back pay is invalid and that Congress must appropriate funds specifically for that purpose in order for employees to be paid, multiple outlets reported. Democrats have contested the memo, with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., calling it “another baseless attempt to try and scare” federal workers. Monday, Oct. 6Republicans rejected a Democratic-backed measure that would have kept the government open and also funded subsidies for the Affordable Care Act that are set to expire at the end of the year, after a vote of 50-45 largely along party lines. A second “clean” funding bill pushed by Republicans, which would have kept the government open until at least Nov. 21 under current spending levels, also failed after a 52-42 vote—falling short of the 60-vote threshold to overcome the filibuster in the Senate. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., were the only two members of their party…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:27
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Becomes Firm’s Most Profitable Fund

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Becomes Firm's Most Profitable Fund

The post BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Becomes Firm’s Most Profitable Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock, celebrated for its diverse suite of exchange-traded funds spanning decades of market trends, has a new crown jewel: its Bitcoin ETF.  The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), launched just 21 months ago, is on the verge of reaching $100 billion in assets under management, making it BlackRock’s most profitable fund — outranking even products that have been in circulation for more than two decades. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas, IBIT currently generates roughly $244.5 million in annual revenue.  “Check out the ages of the rest of the Top 10. Absurd,” Balchunas noted on X, highlighting the speed and stark contrast between the Bitcoin fund and BlackRock’s long-established revenue leaders like the 25-year-old iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. Last quarter, IBIT passed Coinbase Global’s Deribit platform to become the world’s largest venue for Bitcoin options. A Bitcoin ETF lets investors gain exposure to Bitcoin without actually buying or storing the cryptocurrency themselves. Instead, the fund holds Bitcoin (or Bitcoin-related contracts) while investors simply buy shares on a stock exchange, with the share price moving alongside Bitcoin’s market value.  Being a regulated financial product, it provides a safer, more accessible way to invest in Bitcoin through familiar brokerage accounts. BlackRock and other investors are turning to Bitcoin The fund’s meteoric rise underscores a broader shift in investor behavior. Bitcoin itself hit a new all-time high of $126,200 on Monday, fueling inflows into IBIT.  Market conditions are playing a critical role: declining U.S. interest rates, combined with a weakening dollar amid the ongoing government shutdown, are driving investors to seek alternative stores of value.  ETFs tracking digital assets like Bitcoin have emerged as a natural destination for capital in this climate. For IBIT, every 1% increase in Bitcoin’s price translates into nearly $1 billion added to assets under management, bringing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:25
Fed’s Miran insists neutral rate is far below current rates

Fed's Miran insists neutral rate is far below current rates

The post Fed’s Miran insists neutral rate is far below current rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephen Miran made another long-winded appearance on Tuesday, reiterating that he believes any underlying inflation pressures within the US economy are entirely contained within migrant population effects, and will be solved mainly by immigration controls. Miran also gave his own personal estimate of the neutral rate of interest, or r-star as it is known to economists, of 0.5%. Miran’s unexplained personal model for r-star comes in well below even the most aggressive common r-star models, which all currently land somewhere in the 1% to 0.8% range at the absolute lowest. Key highlights Growth in the first half of the year was slower than expected amid uncertainty.A lot of uncertainty on the economy has lifted.There are reasons to be more optimistic going forward on uncertainty lifting.If the economy does well, it doesn’t have firm implications for monetary policy.Fed policy is more restrictive as neutral rate came down, and restrictive monetary policy has risks.There are risks if monetary policy isn’t adjusted.My view is that monetary policy should be forward-looking.Monetary policy should be forward looking given the lags of policy impact.I’m more sanguine on inflation outlook than many others.The average rent inflation should moderate.Easing shelter inflation gives me comfort that price pressures will ease.Being data dependent makes policy look backward.My best attempt at a real neutral rate estimate is 0.5%.Bond market reaction to Fed supports push to aggressively cut rates.I don’t think the Fed needs to actively target long-term rates.The Fed does not need to target long-term rates in normal circumstances.All economic data needs nuanced interpretation and analysis.Declining response rates have been a significant problem.I remain optimistic we’ll have data by the October Fed meeting.Private data is not a sufficient replacement for government data.I don’t see tariffs as a material driver of inflation.Tariff inflation may be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:24
Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! “Led by the US…”

Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! "Led by the US…"

The post Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! “Led by the US…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rivalry between Bitcoin (BTC) and gold has been ongoing for years, with gold advocates claiming that Bitcoin cannot replace gold. However, Bitcoin is becoming more trusted in the corporate world every day, which supports the digital gold narrative of BTC. At this point, Deutsche Bank analysts published a new report concerning Bitcoin and gold. Accordingly, Deutsche Bank analysts stated that Bitcoin is actually following in the footsteps of gold and could become a part of the balance sheets of many central banks by 2030. Despite concerns about Bitcoin’s volatility, analysts stated that central banks will also accept BTC thanks to its legitimacy and liquidity, limited supply, diversification advantages, and ability to hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Analysts noted that although gold does not provide regular dividends or returns to investors like Bitcoin, it is seen as a safe haven during periods of volatility, and that US-led adoption could elevate Bitcoin far beyond its status as a speculative asset. “A strategic Bitcoin allocation could emerge as a modern cornerstone of financial security, mirroring the role of gold in the 20th century. Considering volatility, liquidity, strategic value and trust, we believe that Bitcoin will be on the balance sheets of central banks along with gold by 2030. At this point, history seems to be repeating itself for gold and Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin, gold was once subject to skepticism, suspicion, and speculation. Like Bitcoin, gold has experienced periodic periods of volatility, its performance often determined by the slightest shifts in public perception. However, we believe that Bitcoin adoption will continue as regulatory developments, macroeconomic conditions, and above all, time, lead to greater public acceptance of Bitcoin as a store of value.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:22
Friendship, Inclusivity… And Cocktails. Paris Hilton’s New ‘Wicked’ Promo Is, Indeed, For Good

Friendship, Inclusivity… And Cocktails. Paris Hilton's New 'Wicked' Promo Is, Indeed, For Good

The post Friendship, Inclusivity… And Cocktails. Paris Hilton’s New ‘Wicked’ Promo Is, Indeed, For Good appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paris Hilton for the Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection Marc Duron Count Paris Hilton among the legions of Wicked fans counting down the days until the November 21 release of part two of the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The multi-hyphenate entertainer, entrepreneur, activist and advocate says she relates to both the film’s protagonists. “I love Elphaba. I think she’s such a bold and emotional power woman, and I love when she speaks her truth. She’s very misunderstood and that’s very relatable to so many people,” Hilton says. “And of course Galinda, with her sparkle and the pink, just the way she is a princess.” Hilton emerged as a superfan of the franchise last year, sharing among other content a promo video where she and longtime friend Nicole Richie dressed in character (Hilton chose to embody Galinda). “The whole thing was amazing and made me feel like a little kid again and remembering the first time watching the Wizard of Oz. It was just stepping into this dream world and it was such a beautiful set and so cool to be there and shooting that together in our gowns,” she says. “Nicole and I used to be obsessed with the Wizard of Oz when we were little; we probably watched it like 50 times so that was also such a full circle moment.” Now, Hilton is partnering with Absolut for the launch of the spirits company’s limited-time Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection with a campaign that embraces both the sparkle and the substance of Wicked: For Good. Hilton has been in on inspired mixology recipes—her favorite is the Absolut Ozmopolitan—and will help select 11 fans from those who share a photo or video of themselves enjoying an Absolut Wicked-inspired cocktail on social media and also sharing how the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:15
Euro pressured as French political crisis boosts US Dollar demand

Euro pressured as French political crisis boosts US Dollar demand

The post Euro pressured as French political crisis boosts US Dollar demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) remains under pressure on Tuesday, slipping toward a one-month low against the US Dollar (USD) as deepening political turmoil in France fuels risk-off sentiment in European markets. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1672, stabilizing somewhat after earlier losses. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, only weeks after taking office, deepening the country’s political crisis and adding pressure on President Emmanuel Macron. Macron has asked the outgoing prime minister to stay in office until Wednesday evening to hold “final negotiations” with political parties in an effort to define a platform for action and stability for the country. The resignation has highlighted Macron’s growing political isolation, as former allies, including ex-Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, have urged him to call early elections. Meanwhile, the Greenback is drawing support from the political turmoil in France as investors seek safer assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, is hovering around 98.40, up nearly 0.30% on the day, marking its strongest level since September 25. The renewed demand for the Greenback underscores market caution, with traders betting the US Dollar will remain resilient amid global political and economic uncertainty. However, the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown is already disrupting the release of key economic data, adding another layer of risk for markets. While the Greenback continues to attract safe-haven flows for now, traders are wary that the disruption, combined with mounting expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its upcoming October and December policy meetings, could limit the US Dollar’s ability to extend its recent gains. Looking ahead, markets will closely watch upcoming remarks from Fed officials for signals on the monetary policy outlook. Policymakers have emphasized that inflation remains above the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:00
Top Crypto to Invest in as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Heat Up

Top Crypto to Invest in as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Heat Up

Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed a major rally in the past few weeks, driven by renewed retail interest combined with social media frenzy. The rally, however, is against the headwinds as early investors begin to sell out and skepticism about sustainability of its momentum continues to dominate. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), in its Stage 6 presale […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 04:00
