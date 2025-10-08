2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
AI Names Maxi Doge as Next 1000x Crypto

The post AI Names Maxi Doge as Next 1000x Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heating again as $BTC hit a new all-time high of $125K during the weekend so it’s a great time to start looking for new crypto opportunities. Dogecoin is one of the winners from the recent crypto upturn – it has increased by 140% over the last year to a current price of, and looks set for a breakout after showing steady overall growth since hitting a low in April. We’ve asked ChatGPT which upcoming crypto is best placed to benefit from Dogecoin’s upcoming breakout, and the answer is clear: It’s Maxi Doge ($MAXI). We’ll delve into why Dogecoin could surge in the next few months, as well as why $MAXI could potentially increase by 1000x as a result. Let’s get into it. ChatGPT Predicts Dogecoin Price According to ChatGPT, Dogecoin is currently experiencing a rally due to a combination of technical, market sentiment, and on-chain factors. First, we’ve seen significant activity where whales have been buying up DOGE and withdrawing it from exchanges, thereby decreasing the circulating supply and driving up the price through scarcity. Source: Santiment Furthermore, analysts are noting that DOGE is trading in an ascending channel, with resistance around $0.28. A breakout above that level could open the door to further upside with targets in the ~$0.32–$0.34 range or even higher. Source: Dogecoin on TradingView There’s also growing talk that DOGE could see more institutional interest after Bitwise and Greyscale submitted filings to the US SEC for spot Dogecoin ETFs. The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF has already performed exceptionally well since its September debut, attracting $54 million in volume. The Dogecoin project has also announced a new network upgrade by integrating the Cardinals Index Node into its blockchain, allowing anyone to run a Dogecoin node and significantly enhancing the indexing speed for Dogecoin, thereby paving the way…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:43
Prophecy Predicts Bear Market Low In 364 Days

The post Prophecy Predicts Bear Market Low In 364 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:37
Gold Vs Bitcoin – Peter Schiff Predicts BTC Will Be ‘Rugged by Gold’

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:13
DCG’s decentralized AI subsidiary Yuma hires TradeBlock co-founders to C-Suite

TradeBlock had a preexisting relationship with DCG, one of the largest crypto conglomerates, and Axoni, a blockchain infrastructure firm.
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:12
Experienced Name Puts Bitcoin in Artificial Intelligence Simulation: Will Prices Rise or Fall?

Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson shared his predictions about the future of Bitcoin price in his statement. Continue Reading: Experienced Name Puts Bitcoin in Artificial Intelligence Simulation: Will Prices Rise or Fall?
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:10
XRP Price Rally Could Only Start Beyond $3.09 — Here’s Why

The post XRP Price Rally Could Only Start Beyond $3.09 — Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has struggled to keep up with the broader market. While other altcoins have rallied strongly, the XRP price has managed just a 3.1% gain over the same period. Despite holding near $3, it has repeatedly failed to break higher. The reason comes down to two key factors: a bearish chart pattern that continues to limit upside moves, and steady selling by one key trader group, even as large holders quietly accumulate. Sponsored Sponsored Whales Buy as Retail Sells — A Stalemate Slowing XRP’s Breakout On-chain data shows a growing divide between whales and retail investors. Wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion XRP have increased their holdings from 8.95 billion to 9.59 billion XRP since late September — a 7.1% jump, worth about $1.9 billion at the current XRP price. This shows large holders have been steadily buying despite the range-bound price movement, helping prevent any deep price drops. XRP Whales In Action: Santiment At the same time, exchange net position change — which tracks whether coins are flowing into or out of exchanges — has moved sharply higher, from 197 million XRP on September 29 to 259 million XRP on October 6, a 31% rise. With whales adding close to $2 billion in XRP to their stash, the increased selling pressure seems to be from the retail exits. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. XRP Selling Intensifies Despite Whale Buying: Glassnode Sponsored Sponsored A rising figure means more XRP is being sent to exchanges, often a sign of selling pressure. This indicates that retail traders are still looking to take profits or exit quickly while whales continue to buy. This opposing behavior has created a kind of stalemate. Whales are doing enough to support XRP’s price, but retail selling…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:08
Inside Leverage.Trading: The Risk-First Hub Turning 15 Million Calculations Into Early Signals for Crypto Futures and Margin Trading

This content is provided by a sponsor. In leveraged trading, speed gets headlines, but survival takes discipline. Every percentage point of margin, every funding fee, every liquidation threshold is the difference between staying in the game or being forced out. Yet until recently, retail traders had little to measure those risks with beyond exchange dashboards […]
Coinstats2025/10/08 04:00
Game On with the Gaming Giants: Global Games Show 2025 Unveils Exclusive Speaker Lineup

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Global Games Show 2025 will take place on 10–11 December 2025 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi, co-hosted with Times of Games. Presented by VAP Group, the show returns for its landmark second edition, bringing the industry’s brightest minds from across the gaming, esports, and metaverse industries together. Following success in its first run, this year’s event boasts an even more impactful experience with a focus on future AI game design, the growth of esports, new gaming engines, and metaverse impact on online play. With the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Global Games Show solidifies the UAE as the nation that is bold enough to dream of being the Middle East’s gaming and esports destination. Why Abu Dhabi & Space42 Arena? Backed by a $1.5 billion gaming economy and initiatives like AD Gaming and twofour54, Abu Dhabi is quickly becoming a worldwide hub for studios, developers, and esports teams. The state-of-the-art Space42 Arena offers an immersive, future-oriented environment designed for next-gen technology showcases and global gaming communities. Global Thought Leaders on Stage The 2025 edition brings an A-list lineup of speakers who have influenced and disrupted the gaming landscape worldwide: Jens Hilgers, ESL’s Co-Founder & BITKRAFT Ventures General Partner – a visionary of modern esports. Dirk Lueth, Upland’s Co-Founder & Co-CEO – leading metaverse-driven economies and digital real estate innovation. Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox – a leader in NFT, gaming, and open metaverse. Mohammed Yaseen, Esports & Gaming Association UAE Founder – driving grassroots esports growth in the Middle East. Johnson Yeh, Founder & CEO, Ambrus Studio; former MD, Riot Games Greater China – expert in scaling esports and Web3 gaming. Yat Siu, Co-Founder, Animoca Brands – advancing digital property rights and blockchain gaming adoption globally. Event Highlights Attendees can expect conversations and showcases covering: Beyond the Game: How Esports Will Define Abu Dhabi’s Tech & Game Economy The Future of Gaming Engines: Unreal Engine 6 and Beyond AI-Generated Game Design: Is Machine Creativity Taking Over? The Metaverse Effect: Changing Multiplayer Gaming Experience With high-level panel discussions, networking, and live presentations, the Global Games Show 2025 is set to be a milestone platform for creators, developers, investors, and communities shaping the next wave in gaming. Early-bird pricing is offered for a limited period, and tickets are now available. Sign up now About The Global Games Show The Global Games Show is more than an expo — it’s where creativity, technology, and culture collide. It unites developers, studios, investors, and gamers from around the world to shape the future of interactive entertainment. Its mission: to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, celebrate community, and build an inclusive ecosystem where play, progress, and possibility go hand in hand. Event Details: Venue: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi Dates: 10–11 December 2025 Official Partner : Times Of Games Website: globalgamesshow.com About VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing. Press Contact: Public Relations Team | media@globalgamesshow.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/10/08 03:55
Dell nearly doubled its annual profit growth target to at least 15%, up from around 8%, driven by strong AI server demand

Dell Technologies announced Tuesday it expects profits to grow much faster over the next four years, banking on continued strong sales of servers used for artificial intelligence work. The computer maker nearly doubled its profit growth outlook during a meeting with financial analysts. The company now projects earnings per share will climb at least 15% each year, a big jump from its earlier estimate of around 8% annual growth. Dell also boosted its revenue projections. The firm said it expects yearly sales to increase between 7% and 9% over the next four years. That replaces its previous forecast of 3% to 4% growth. The improved outlook comes as companies race to buy servers that handle AI programs like ChatGPT. Dell counts Elon Musk’s AI company xAI and CoreWeave among its customers for these specialized machines. “Customers are hungry for AI and the compute, storage and networking we provide to deploy intelligence at scale,” said Michael Dell, the company’s chief executive, as quoted by Reuters. He added that Dell remains in the early stages of AI adoption despite two years of development. The company’s stock went up 2% Tuesday following the announcement. Winning in the generative AI boom Dell has emerged as a major beneficiary of the AI boom. However, some investors had worried that competition and high production costs might hurt profit margins on AI servers. Jacob Bourne, who analyzes technology companies for Emarketer, said Dell holds an edge over competitors. “Dell has a volume advantage due to its scale, established supply chain, and relationships with major buyers, compared to rivals like Super Micro,” Bourne explained. The company kept its predictions for the current quarter and full year unchanged. Back in August, Dell had already raised its AI server shipment target to $20 billion for fiscal year 2026. Dell reported selling roughly $10 billion worth of AI-optimized servers during fiscal 2025. For the current fiscal year, the company anticipates AI system sales will reach about $15 billion. Dell’s infrastructure unit sees biggest gains The infrastructure solutions division, which handles storage, software, and servers, will see the biggest gains. Dell expects this unit’s revenue to grow between 11% and 14% annually over the long term. The company had previously estimated growth of 6% to 8% for this division. Meanwhile, Dell’s client solutions group, which sells personal computers, faces tougher conditions. The company still expects this division to grow 2% to 3% yearly. Heavy competition in the consumer market has created challenges for this business in recent years, though Dell maintains a strong presence selling computers to business customers. Michael Dell said the company is successfully turning customer demand into growth and strong cash flow, which has mostly been returned to shareholders. The higher growth targets reflect what Dell called “the unprecedented pace of change in technology,” especially in artificial intelligence. Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.
Coinstats2025/10/08 03:55
Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach $5,000? What’s Needed for a Major Rally?

The world's largest altcoin, Ethereum, is performing less well than BNB's recent rally. Continue Reading: Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach $5,000? What’s Needed for a Major Rally?
Coinstats2025/10/08 03:53
