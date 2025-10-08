MEXC Exchange
SharpLink’s ETH Treasury Nears $1B in Unrealized Gains
The post SharpLink’s ETH Treasury Nears $1B in Unrealized Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Gaming’s Ether holdings surged in value as the cryptocurrency climbed nearly 4.5% in the past 24 hours, pushing the company’s unrealized gains close to $1 billion. On Tuesday, the company said its unrealized profit from its Ether (ETH) purchases has surpassed $900 million since it initiated its accumulation strategy on June 2. Strategic ETH Reserve data showed that SharpLink held 838,730 ETH on its balance sheet, worth around $3.93 billion at current prices. This makes the company one of the largest holders of ETH, with 0.69% of the asset’s total supply. “With 839k ETH on our balance sheet and no debt, SharpLink’s in a strong position to keep generating value for stockholders,” SharpLink said in the post. SharpLing Gaming records nearly $950 million in unrealized profit. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve SharpLink holds almost 839,000 ETH SharpLink’s gains were accelerated by Ether’s recent surge to $4,700 on Tuesday, an almost 5% increase compared with Monday’s levels around $4,500. The company also said that its ETH concentration per share has nearly doubled since the accumulation program began, increasing potential earning power for shareholders. “This is the power of a productive and yield-bearing asset like ETH,” the company said. Strategic ETH Reserve data showed how SharpLink scaled its position through steady purchases over the summer. Initial purchases included 176,300 ETH, followed by multiple buying waves in July and August. Since September, the holdings have remained near the 839,000 ETH mark, but the rise in the ETH price has driven the value of its holdings higher. Related: Korean retail capital driving Ether price, treasury demand: Samson Mow Ether treasury companies hold over 5% of ETH’s total supply Other Ether-focused treasury companies have continued to accumulate the cryptocurrency, pushing total corporate holdings to more than 5.6 million ETH, valued at over $26.5 billion. BitMine…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:37
Uniswap (UNI) Drops 3.3% as Index Trades Lower
The post Uniswap (UNI) Drops 3.3% as Index Trades Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4380.87, down 1.1% (-49.75) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: ETH (+0.2%) and BTC (-0.7%). Laggards: UNI (-3.3%) and AAVE (-3.1%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/07/coindesk-20-performance-update-uniswap-uni-drops-3-3-as-index-trades-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 07:34
EU Sanctions A7A5 Stablecoin to Block Russian Crypto Flow into Europe
TLDR EU sanctions target A7A5 stablecoin, blocking Russian crypto channels. A7A5 flow to Europe accounts for only 2.37% of Bitcoin trading volume. Grinex and A7A5 are major routes for converting rubles into cryptocurrency. EU sanctions increase compliance costs but may not disrupt crypto liquidity. The European Union is looking to block A7A5, a ruble-backed stablecoin [...] The post EU Sanctions A7A5 Stablecoin to Block Russian Crypto Flow into Europe appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 07:14
Crypto Price Prediction Today 7 October – XRP, Solana, Shiba Inu
With Bitcoin driving the market to new highs, here's why the crypto price prediction for XRP, SOL and SHIB looks so good right now.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 07:05
Bonk Price Prediction 2025: BONK Drops 25% but Could Bounce Back Strong, While Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Are Heating Up
Best crypto presales to buy now is the question everyone in the crypto market is asking as Q4 2025 unfolds. With Bitcoin ($BTC) hovering above key resistance levels and Ethereum ($ETH) maintaining steady ground, the spotlight is shifting to emerging opportunities that could define the next cycle. Altcoins are once again sparking heated debates in
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:45
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price for XRP, Pepe and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
Claude predicts XRP could exceed $5, Pepe may rebound toward prior peaks, and Pi Network could approach $1 before year-end. Bitcoin has hovered near a record while U.S. policy updates have clarified rules, and seasonal “Uptober” strength has supported a broader crypto bid.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
Could Pepeto Be SHIB’s Successor? Fresh Projections Point To A 2021 Shiba Inu Style Breakout
Pepeto is rapidly climbing 2025 watchlists, with commentators drawing sharp parallels to Shiba Inu’s legendary surge. Its presale has topped $6.9 million, a live demo exchange is already in the wild, and staking returns sit at 222% APY, helping PEPETO stand out in a crowded meme field. The question on traders’ minds is clear: can
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy Now 7 October – XRP, Plasma, Bittensor
Bitcoin has recorded fresh highs as flows have rotated into altcoins and Best Crypto picks like XRP, Plasma, and Bittensor. Policy developments and ETF milestones have supported sentiment, while a major presale has reported strong uptake and active staking.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:30
‘BNB meme szn is real’ as traders rake in profits – Will the rally last?
BNB’s memecoin rally is minting new winners on a daily basis.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:25
Solana’s $2.8B revenue outpaces Ethereum’s early growth: 21Shares
Solana pulled in $2.85 billion in annual revenue across DeFi, AI and trading apps, as institutions push the network into mainstream finance. Solana generated $2.85 billion in revenue over the past year, according to a new report from 21Shares, driven by trading platform activity. Between October 2024 and September 2025, Solana averaged about $240 million in monthly revenue, peaking at $616 million in January during the memecoin boom led by tokens like Official Trump (TRUMP). But even after the frenzy cooled, monthly revenue was between $150 million and $250 million.Solana validators earn revenue from fees on transactions. Over the past year, revenue from fees flowed from across the ecosystem, including decentralized finance (DeFi), memecoins, AI apps, decentralized exchanges, DePIN, launchpads and trading tools.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:12
