2025-10-12 Sunday

Bank of England plans exemptions from proposed limits on corporate stablecoin holdings

Bank of England plans exemptions from proposed limits on corporate stablecoin holdings

PANews reported on October 8th that Bloomberg News reported that the Bank of England plans to exempt proposed limits on corporate stablecoin holdings, signaling a softening of its stance on crypto assets in the face of US competition. People familiar with the matter revealed that the Bank of England intends to exempt businesses, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, that need to hold large amounts of stablecoins. It also intends to allow businesses to use stablecoins for settlement in an experimental digital securities sandbox, suggesting a softening of Governor Andrew Bailey's previously skeptical stance. The Bank of England declined to comment. The digital payments industry is concerned that the UK will struggle to compete with the US Genius Act, and the Bank of England plans to impose limits on stablecoin holdings by individuals and businesses, with a consultation document expected to outline this before the end of the year. Bailey had previously dismissed both stablecoin and digital pound projects, and this exemption is seen as a significant shift.
PANews2025/10/08 08:42
BOJ’s Ueda faces hurdles in raising rates after market signals shift

BOJ's Ueda faces hurdles in raising rates after market signals shift

BOJ’s Ueda faces a tough choice about raising interest rates while Takaichi is expected to take charge.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 08:33
Canary amends Litecoin and HBAR spot ETF filings with finalized tickers and fees

Canary amends Litecoin and HBAR spot ETF filings with finalized tickers and fees

The post Canary amends Litecoin and HBAR spot ETF filings with finalized tickers and fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Canary Capital updated its SEC filings for Litecoin and HBAR spot ETFs, finalizing ticker symbols and fee structures. The updated filings include management fees of 0.95% for both funds. Canary Capital, a crypto-focused investment firm, has amended its SEC filings for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs with finalized ticker symbols and fee structures. The amendments come as Canary actively engages with regulatory reviews for altcoin ETF products. The firm has received SEC comments on its HBAR ETF filing, prompting amendments that align with similar updates for its Litecoin proposal. Both cryptocurrencies represent different technological approaches in the digital asset space. Litecoin operates as a proof-of-work cryptocurrency emphasizing fast transactions, while HBAR powers Hedera’s enterprise-grade distributed ledger network. The SEC’s shift to generic listing standards has moved focus from traditional 19b-4 filings to S-1 reviews for crypto ETFs. This regulatory change has benefited applicants like Canary as they position their Litecoin and HBAR products for potential Nasdaq listing. Canary’s filing strategy follows patterns seen in prior altcoin ETF proposals, with preemptive amendments designed to address regulatory requirements ahead of formal approval processes. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/canary-amends-litecoin-hbar-spot-etf-filings-tickers-fees/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 08:17
A whale deposited 3,000 BTC into HyperLiquid and sold 960.57 BTC for USDC.

A whale deposited 3,000 BTC into HyperLiquid and sold 960.57 BTC for USDC.

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a Bitcoin whale, which had been converting Bitcoin to Ethereum, has deposited 3,000 BTC (worth $363.92 million) into HyperLiquid and begun converting them to the stablecoin USDC. To date, the whale has sold 960.57 BTC for 116 million USDC, leaving it holding 46,765 BTC (worth $5.7 billion).
PANews2025/10/08 08:02
IREN Signs Multi-Year AI Contracts for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs

IREN Signs Multi-Year AI Contracts for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs

IREN Limited has signed new multi-year cloud contracts and is on track to generate more than $500 million in annualized revenue from its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud segment by the end of the first quarter in 2026. AI Demand Fuels IREN’s Growth, Company Secures New Cloud Contracts The company announced the new deals, which are […]
Coinstats2025/10/08 08:00
Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures

Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures

The post Crunch Lab Secures $5M Funding Co-Led by Galaxy Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: $5M raised in latest round co-led by Galaxy Ventures. Funds scale CrunchDAO’s AI infrastructure. Total funding reaches $10M with institutional backing. Crunch Lab, a key contributor to CrunchDAO, secured a $5 million financing round on October 7, 2025, co-led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, advancing its intelligence infrastructure. This funding supports CrunchDAO’s AI crowdsourcing model, reflecting investor confidence in its potential to revolutionize enterprise intelligence applications. Crunch Lab Raises Total Funding to $10 Million Crunch Lab, a key player in AI, successfully secured a $5 million funding round, co-led by major industry investors Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital. This move builds on a substantial $3.5 million seed round earlier, raising total funding to $10 million. The fresh capital is expected to be strategically allocated to scale CrunchDAO’s AI infrastructure, focusing on its capacity to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence solutions. This development signifies the project’s potential and commitment to accelerating AI advancements. “Crunch Lab is building an intelligence layer for global enterprises. Whether it’s predicting asset prices, optimizing energy needs, or advancing medical diagnostics, CrunchDAO’s crowdsourcing model enables smarter and faster decision-making,” said Will Nuelle, General Partner, Galaxy Ventures. Industry Comparisons Highlight Strategic AI Positioning Did you know? Historically, similar funding events within AI and Web3 spaces, such as with Ocean Protocol and Numerai, have catalyzed enhancements in data models and enterprise solutions. Numeraire (NMR) is currently trading at $15.80 with a market cap of $120 million, according to CoinMarketCap. It has seen a 108.57% increase over 90 days, although a 3.98% decline was noted in the last 24 hours. Numeraire(NMR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:55 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this round places Crunch Lab at a strategic advantage in AI deployment, possibly leading to advancements in enterprise applications. Developing technologies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:59
SEC aims to launch crypto innovation exemption by the end of 2025

SEC aims to launch crypto innovation exemption by the end of 2025

SEC wants to create a new rule that supports crypto and blockchain innovation in the U.S.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 07:57
Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability

Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability

The post Based Eggman Draws Attention as Solana Struggles With Scalability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto presales continue to shape discussions in the digital asset market, offering early access to projects with strong community engagement and functional use cases. These presale crypto opportunities often highlight the future direction of Web3 adoption. Based Eggman has gained traction as one of the best crypto presales, attracting users with its combination of DeFi, gaming, and meme culture. At the same time, Solana’s scalability issues and rising competition from other altcoins have raised concerns about its long-term market position. The contrast underscores how cryptocurrency presales and established blockchains reveal different aspects of innovation and adoption. Based Eggman: Community, Tokenomics, and Social Engagement Based Eggman is built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution, providing speed, low fees, and accessibility for new participants entering Ethereum’s ecosystem. This design reduces technical barriers, making the project more inclusive for broader adoption. Advertisement &nbsp The $GGs token drives the ecosystem, with a max supply of 389 million tokens. It is used for liquidity, gaming, payments, minting, and gas fees, adding layers of functionality beyond speculation. The token’s integration into gaming events, leaderboards, and streaming services further deepens its role in the ecosystem. One of Based Eggman’s unique features is its in-built streaming service, creating a social-first layer where community members can interact across Telegram, Discord, and X. This constant engagement allows the project to grow in cultural relevance while maintaining a strong market presence. Early traction reflects its momentum as one of the best presale crypto projects. With $230,817.96 USDT raised and over 30.6 million $GGs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 07:49
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back

DOGE has overtaken XRP amid a surge in trading activity – Dogecoin price prediction now eyes new highs as capital rotates into meme coins.
Coinstats2025/10/08 07:35
Russian Police Seize More Than 2,700 Crypto Mining Rigs in St. Petersburg Raid

Russian Police Seize More Than 2,700 Crypto Mining Rigs in St. Petersburg Raid

Russian police say they have confiscated over 2,700 crypto mining rigs from a facility in St. Petersburg that went online in 2018.
Coinstats2025/10/08 07:30
