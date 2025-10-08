MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Snap Winning Run; Analyst Sees New ETH Highs Once Gold's 'Insanely Parabolic' Trajectory Ends
Leading cryptocurrencies slumped alongside markets on Tuesday, while gold surged to fresh highs, as the U.S. government shutdown entered its seventh day.read more
XRP
$2.3704
-2.01%
SNAP
$0.000003698
-7.43%
ETH
$3,815.95
+0.12%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 10:12
Bank of England Plans Exemptions On Proposed Stablecoin Holding Caps
The Bank of England plans exemptions to stablecoin holding caps, signaling a softer stance as it grants waivers to firms needing larger reserves.
BANK
$0.13641
-6.56%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 10:07
S&P’s New Index Blends 15 Cryptos With 35 Crypto-Linked Stocks
The post S&P’s New Index Blends 15 Cryptos With 35 Crypto-Linked Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, plans to launch a new hybrid index that blends traditional equity markets with digital assets, offering a fresh option for investors looking to navigate the fast-changing crypto sector, the company announced Tuesday. The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index will track 35 publicly traded companies involved in crypto infrastructure, blockchain applications and financial services, alongside 15 cryptocurrencies drawn from S&P’s existing Broad Digital Market Index. The result is a cross-asset benchmark that captures the performance of both the firms building the digital asset ecosystem and the tokens driving it. Dinari, a platform that tokenizes U.S. public equities, collaborated on the index design and will issue a token, called a “dShare,” to let investors track the index directly on-chain. The token is designed to be transparent and accessible across blockchain platforms. The move reflects a broader trend: institutional investors are increasingly treating digital assets as part of their core portfolios, not just speculative bets. “From North America to Europe to Asia, market participants are beginning to treat digital assets as part of their investment toolkit,” said Cameron Drinkwater, chief product & operations officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. In practical terms, the index could appeal to investors who want exposure to crypto without going all-in on volatile tokens. Crypto stocks have surged in popularity this year as a wave of digital asset companies go public and U.S. regulators begin to provide clearer rules for the industry. Investors appear to be responding to both the improved regulatory outlook and the mainstreaming of crypto-related business models. Coinbase (COIN) has climbed 50% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Robinhood (HOOD), which has expanded its crypto offerings and acquired a crypto exchange earlier this year, has seen its stock rise more than 250% since January. Dinari’s tokenization effort also represents a…
P
$0.1052
+1.37%
INDEX
$0.865
-4.84%
COM
$0.009989
+3.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 10:07
BaseVol, the Base Ecosystem options trading platform, completes $3 million in seed funding
PANews reported on October 8 that according to official news, Base Ecosystem options trading platform BaseVol announced the completion of a US$3 million seed round of financing, led by Neoclassic Capital, with participation from Virtuals Ventures, Baboon VC and Woori Technology Investment. BaseVol is an options trading platform built on the Base blockchain, offering a variety of trading options, from simple 0DTE (zero-day expiration) trades to complex structured vault strategies. BaseVol plans to launch an Onchain Vault in October, managed by AI agents – a new model developed jointly with Virtuals Protocol. These agents will automate vault management, connecting manual trading strategies with autonomous on-chain execution.
SEED
$0.000761
-0.78%
VC
$0.00236
+5.82%
ZERO
$0.000028
-3.01%
PANews
2025/10/08 10:05
SEC Plans Innovation Hub for Digital Assets by Q4 2025
The post SEC Plans Innovation Hub for Digital Assets by Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC to establish Innovation Hub by late 2025. Aim is to create a supportive regulatory environment for digital assets. Initiative may face delays due to the government shutdown. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced plans to launch an ‘Innovation Hub’ by late 2025, aiming to facilitate digital asset businesses in the U.S., despite potential delays. This initiative, focusing on regulatory clarity for digital assets, could significantly impact U.S. crypto markets, fostering innovation and potentially increasing institutional participation. SEC’s Innovation Hub to Transform U.S. Digital Asset Regulation Paul Atkins, SEC Chairman, revealed plans to launch an Innovation Hub for digital assets. This move aims to create a supportive regulatory environment for crypto companies operating in the U.S. The hub is expected to be active by the end of this quarter, or early next year. This initiative will offer an innovation exemption, potentially easing compliance hurdles for digital asset firms. With regulatory clarity, digital asset companies may find it more attractive to base operations in the U.S. However, the government shutdown may delay its full implementation. Paul Atkins stated at a recent Manhattan event that fostering innovation within the U.S. is a priority. He emphasized the need for digital asset companies to feel welcomed and not have to “flee to some foreign jurisdiction.” As Atkins stated, “The Spring 2025 agenda … reflects a ‘new day’ at the SEC and represents the SEC’s renewed focus on innovation, capital formation, efficiency and investor protection.” Market Analysis: Potential Impact on Ethereum and DeFi Did you know? The planned Innovation Hub is reminiscent of the SEC’s 2018 FinHub, which was initially intended as a supportive platform for innovation but later became seen as enforcement-focused. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,487.91 with a market cap of $541.70 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume has…
COM
$0.009989
+3.08%
MAY
$0.02889
-1.06%
U
$0.007205
-15.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 10:02
Tron vs. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Which is the Better Investment in the Long Term?
As the crypto market matures, investors are increasingly comparing established blockchain networks with new, fast-rising projects that promise higher returns and innovative ecosystems. One such debate gaining traction revolves around Tron (TRX) – a veteran of the crypto scene – and MAGACOIN FINANCE, a fast-emerging altcoin that has captured massive investor attention following its record-breaking […] Continue Reading: Tron vs. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Which is the Better Investment in the Long Term?
FINANCE
$0.000781
-24.68%
TRX
$0.3147
-0.60%
ALTCOIN
$0.0002828
+15.24%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 10:00
MAGACOIN FINANCE Investor Guide 2025: How to Buy & Maximize Post-Launch Gains
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/magacoin-finance-investor-guide-2025-how-to-buy-maximize-post-launch-gains/
FINANCE
$0.000781
-24.68%
GAINS
$0.02079
-1.23%
COM
$0.009989
+3.08%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 10:00
A newly created wallet received 500 BTC from BitGo, worth approximately $61.96 million.
PANews reported on October 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 500 BTC from BitGo, worth approximately US$61.96 million.
WALLET
$0.0231
-1.23%
BTC
$111,166.8
-0.98%
PANews
2025/10/08 09:55
BitGo receives broker-dealer license from Dubai Virtual Asset Authority
PANews reported on October 8th that according to Cointelegraph, digital asset infrastructure company BitGo stated that it has obtained regulatory approval to provide certain services in Dubai, as relevant Dubai authorities announced multiple law enforcement actions. In an announcement released on Tuesday, BitGo stated that its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) branch has obtained a broker-dealer license issued by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), allowing the company to "provide regulated digital asset trading and intermediary services to institutional clients." VARA’s announcement of the license approval comes less than 24 hours after it said it had fined 19 companies for “unlicensed virtual asset activities” and “violations of VARA’s marketing regulations.”
VIRTUAL
$0.7112
-2.70%
VARA
$0.001918
-3.66%
PANews
2025/10/08 09:54
Thailand set for fourth rate cut under new BOT chief
New Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn is expected to lead another rate cut to support weak growth.
BOT
$0.05246
-10.40%
BANK
$0.13641
-6.56%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/08 08:54
