The suspected IOSG Ventures address deposited a total of 35.6 million FORM to CEX in the past two days, worth approximately $46.23 million.
PANews reported on October 8th that according to monitoring by The Data Nerd, as the price of FORM surged 50%, a whale (likely IOSG Ventures) deposited a total of 35.6 million FORM tokens, worth approximately $46.23 million, into CEX over the past two days. As a result, the price of FORM plummeted 15%.
PANews
2025/10/08 11:39
DeBot: Confirmed that the wallet theft incident reported by a user is not a problem with the Debot platform
PANews reported on October 8th that DeBot posted on Platform X that a user recently reported a wallet theft, which has been ruled out as a Debot platform issue. The SlowMist team verified and confirmed by the user that only two of the wallets mentioned had been imported into DeBot, with the rest never having been linked to the platform, thus ruling out DeBot as a potential culprit.
PANews
2025/10/08 11:35
Altcoins News: Pineapple Financial Pivots Treasury to High-Yield INJ Altcoin
NYSE-listed Pineapple Financial launches a $100M Injective (INJ) treasury, marking a major shift toward high-yield altcoin staking and institutional crypto adoption. Pineapple Financial launches a major new digital asset strategy. The firm established a $100 million Injective (INJ) treasury. This reflects a definite change in corporate finance strategy. With such a Bitcoin rush, companies are […] The post Altcoins News: Pineapple Financial Pivots Treasury to High-Yield INJ Altcoin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 11:30
Cipher Mining: Mined 251 Bitcoins in September and sold 158 Bitcoins
PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) released its unaudited production and operation data for September 2025: 251 bitcoins were mined that month, 158 were sold, and the current bitcoin holdings are 1,500; 114,000 mining machines were deployed, with a computing power of 23.6 EH/s at the end of the month, and the energy efficiency ratio of the mining machine group was 16.8 J/TH.
PANews
2025/10/08 11:27
MoonBull Presale Rockets: Top Meme Coin to Buy Now with 12,618% ROI Potential as Brett Bonk Up Soar
Top meme coin to buy now ignites a frenzy across the crypto market, sparking dreams, adrenaline, and hope. Investors are abuzz, wallets are active, and chat rooms overflow with speculation about the next 100x breakout. Iconic meme tokens like Brett (Based) and Bonk are making waves with impressive moves. Brett hovers around $0.046293 with a […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:15
Trump Meme Coin Issuer Seeks $200M for Treasury Company to Support Token
Trump meme coin issuer Fight Fight Fight LLC seeks at least $200m to fund a digital asset treasury after the token’s plunge.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:01
Pineapple Financial Opens $100M INJ Treasury With $8.9M First Buy
Pineapple Financial launched its Injective Digital Asset Treasury by buying 678,353 $INJ ($8.9M) in the first open-market trade of a planned $100M accumulation.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 11:00
Bitcoin Poised for $644,000 Value as Gold Reaches Record High: Report
Bitcoin might have been worth close to half the value of gold by its next halving in 2028. According to the analysts, the historical surge recorded by gold puts the channel equivalent value of Bitcoin at approximately $644,000. The projection comes after gold futures soared past the value of $4,000 per ounce, further justifying the […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/08 11:00
TRUMP meme coin backer eyes up to $1 billion funding for digital asset treasury
The post TRUMP meme coin backer eyes up to $1 billion funding for digital asset treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Trump-linked token issuer eyes $200 million funding round amid slump. Bill Zanker, a long-time associate of Donald Trump, leads the company, which is now aiming for a $1 billion raise. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind the Official Trump (TRUMP) coin project, is seeking to raise at least $200 million to establish a digital asset treasury entity focused on acquiring the meme token, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plan. The company, led by Donald Trump associate Bill Zanker, is eyeing up as much as $1 billion. Sources cautioned that the deal is still developing and may not go through. Launched in early 2025, the Trump-linked token quickly reached a new all-time high above $73 before declining sharply. As of press time, TRUMP was trading at around $7.6, down around 3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Fight Fight Fight previously sought to boost token holder engagement through initiatives such as a May dinner with Donald Trump, which invited top token holders to attend. The event’s announcement sparked a 70% price rally. In June, the team reportedly planned to introduce an “Official Trump Wallet,” but the initiative was later suspended following disagreements with World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by Trump’s sons. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/trump-meme-coin-backer-digital-asset-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 10:53
Canary’s Litecoin, HBAR ETFs ready for ‘go-time’ after gov shutdown: Analysts
ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says Canary Capital’s filings for spot Litecoin and HBAR funds are seemingly finalized, but the government shutdown will delay their launch. Asset manager Canary Capital appears to be on the cusp of having its Litecoin and HBAR exchange-traded funds (ETF) approved after filing key final details, but they’re unlikely to launch while the US government is shut down.Canary filed amendments to its Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) spot ETFs on Tuesday, which each added a fee of 0.95% and the tickers LTCC and HBR.Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said in an X post on Tuesday that the additions are “typically the last thing updated [before] go-time.”Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 10:18
