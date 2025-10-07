MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Canary Capital amends spot Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF filings
The post Canary Capital amends spot Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF filings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canary Capital has filed updated applications for its proposed spot Litecoin ETF and Hedera exchange-traded funds. Summary Canary Capital filed amended S-1 forms for spot LTC and HBAR ETFs, finalizing tickers and fees. Bloomberg analysts call the filings “the last step before go-time.” Approval odds remain high despite the SEC’s limited operations during the shutdown. The move signals that both products may be nearing approval despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. According to filings made on Oct. 7, Canary submitted S-1 amendments for both ETFs, revealing their tickers as LTCC for the Litecoin (LTC) fund and HBR for the Hedera (HBAR) fund. The funds charge a 0.95% sponsor fee. The fee level, while higher than the 0.2%–0.5% range typical for spot Bitcoin ETFs, is considered standard for niche or emerging digital asset products. Litecoin and HBAR ETF details Each ETF will directly hold the underlying tokens, with custody managed by regulated providers such as BitGo and Coinbase. Net asset values will be calculated daily using data aggregated from multiple exchanges around 4 p.m. ET. The filings arrived just days after the Securities and Exchange Commission missed its original decision deadline for the Litecoin ETF due to limited operations caused by the U.S. government shutdown. Despite the delay, the amendments suggest Canary is making final preparations for potential approval once the SEC resumes normal functions. Analysts see approvals as “imminent” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the amendments as “the last thing updated before go-time.” Balchunas noted that while the 0.95% fee is “pricey” compared to Bitcoin ETFs, it’s common for first-of-its-kind funds. Seyffart added that the filings put both ETFs “at the goal line—victory in sight.” INTERESTING: Canary just filed S-1 amendment for Litecoin and HBAR spot ETFs and they include the fees (95bps each) and the tickers (LTCC and…
HBAR
$0.17046
+0.50%
COM
$0.009989
+3.08%
1
$0.003727
+6.36%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 12:44
Compartir
CleanCore (ZONE) Tops Up Holdings
The post CleanCore (ZONE) Tops Up Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) now holds over 710 million DOGE$0.2472 tokens in its crypto treasury, with more than $20 million in unrealized gains, according to a Tuesday press release. The company continues with its goal of acquiring 1 billion DOGE. Launched just a month ago, the initiative is backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and coordinated through its corporate arm, House of Doge. CleanCore has been acquiring DOGE in phases since September 5 using proceeds from a $175 million private placement. “Our Treasury strategy is closely aligned with the long-term vision of insiders and the House of Doge, which emphasizes expanding utility as a catalyst for broader adoption and sustained demand for Dogecoin as a global digital asset,” CEO Clayton Adams said. ZONE shares are marginally lower on Tuesday alongside a 5.8% decline in the price of DOGE. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/07/cleancore-s-dogecoin-treasury-tops-710m-tokens-booking-usd20m-gain
COM
$0.009989
+3.08%
NOW
$0.00379
-7.33%
DOGE
$0.18818
-3.82%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 12:43
Compartir
Trump memecoin issuer plans new digital asset treasury firm
The company behind Donald Trump’s official memecoin is reportedly seeking to raise at least $200 million for a new digital asset treasury firm. This ambitious move is aimed at stabilizing the struggling token’s price and expanding its reach in the…
TRUMP
$5.92
+4.11%
MEMECOIN
$0.0007123
-9.07%
MOVE
$0.0806
+0.24%
Compartir
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 12:40
Compartir
Deutsche Bank predicts that both Bitcoin and gold will be part of central bank reserves
Deutsche Bank predicts that both Bitcoin and gold will be part of central bank reserves by 2030.
BANK
$0.13641
-6.56%
PART
$0.2652
+2.43%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/08 12:35
Compartir
Takeaways From October 7, 2025
The post Takeaways From October 7, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All Elite Wrestling Credit: All Elite Wrestling The latest edition of AEW Dynamite aired under its Title Tuesday banner on Oct. 7, reviving the occasional and sometimes maligned special. These episodes don’t always feel like true championship showcases, as they often lack a strong title emphasis. This time, there were two title-related bouts: an open challenge with Mercedes Moné defending the TBS Championship, and a Double Jeopardy match featuring Brodido against Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. With just two title matches across a two-and-a-half-hour broadcast, it was a little surprising that the show didn’t feature more championship stakes. Even so, this episode of Dynamite still delivered meaningful build toward WrestleDream, continuing to shape the pay-per-view card. So, what stood out from the night? Jurassic Express Returns To The Spotlight One of AEW’s feel-good stories of the year is Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reuniting to reform Jurassic Express, one of the company’s most beloved tag teams with a fan-favorite theme song in its six years of existence. Perry spent much of 2025 on the shelf after an ambitious heel turn in 2024 that saw him embrace a “scapegoat” gimmick. The character caught fire for a while and even included a TNT Championship win, but he eventually left television for an extended stretch. Luchasaurus, meanwhile, battled a serious health condition after developing pneumonia in both lungs, which sidelined him from weekly programming for roughly a year. Now, in 2025, they are back together for a run built on nostalgia, and it is hard to believe AEW already has nostalgia to lean into. With the company putting renewed focus on its tag division, Jurassic Express has quickly returned to the spotlight. The team will face the Young Bucks at WrestleDream, marking a significant moment in their comeback arc. Matt and Nick Jackson attacked…
COM
$0.009989
+3.08%
OCT
$0.05269
+4.13%
DON
$0.000627
+8.66%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 12:03
Compartir
Charting Plasma’s [XPL] 12% rally: Bulls target $1.37 despite profit-taking
Spot buyers dominate again, but is Plasma’s rally built to last this time?
XPL
$0.4122
-14.69%
BULLS
$742.02
-0.22%
1
$0.003727
+6.36%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:00
Compartir
XPIN Network: Withdrawal function suspended due to system upgrade
PANews reported on October 8th that XPIN Network issued a system upgrade notice: "XPIN is undergoing a rapid security upgrade to ensure everything is safe. During this period, the withdrawal function will be suspended for a period of time. All user assets will remain safe and withdrawals will be resumed immediately after the upgrade is completed."
XPIN
$0.0007967
+0.59%
SAFE
$0.2687
-4.91%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/08 11:57
Compartir
ADA Nears Breakout: Cardano Hits 1M+ Transactions Amid Rising Market Momentum
In a striking display of blockchain momentum, Cardano (ADA) has crossed a significant usage milestone of over 1 million transactions in the past 30 days, even as questions swirl about whether the token’s price can finally breach the psychological $1 threshold. The uptick in network activity signals growing engagement from both users and developers, a […]
ADA
$0.642
-1.78%
1
$0.003727
+6.36%
TOKEN
$0.00871
+4.68%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:56
Compartir
Why Altcoins Are Dragging Their Feet as Bitcoin, Ethereum Soar
Experts say altcoins lag as capital favors Bitcoin and Ethereum's liquidity, with any future rally being highly selective toward utility.
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
FUTURE
$0.11326
+0.30%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:47
Compartir
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $1.18B ETF Inflows Push BTC Toward $160K Rally
Record $1.18B ETF inflows boost investor optimism — Bitcoin price prediction targets $160K as institutional demand accelerates.
1
$0.003727
+6.36%
PUSH
$0.02618
-0.83%
BTC
$111,157.27
-0.99%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:36
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate