Bitcoin Has 50% Chance to End Month Above $140K
The post Bitcoin Has 50% Chance to End Month Above $140K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. His analysis suggests Bitcoin’s price movements follow cyclical patterns in volatility, liquidity, and sentiment rather than random behavior. With Bitcoin currently around $122,000, reaching $140,000 will require a 20% monthly gain—closely matching its historical October average. While Peterson acknowledges that Bitcoin doesn’t always follow past trends, there is still some optimism among analysts who see the recent BTC price pullback as a healthy retest before potential gains. Bitcoin Could Hit $140K This Month Economist Timothy Peterson forecasted a 50% probability that Bitcoin will pass $140,000 this month. His prediction is based on statistical simulations using a decade of historical data. In an X post, Peterson explained that there is also a 43% chance Bitcoin could finish October below $136,000. At its current level of around $122,000, Bitcoin will need to gain almost 15% to reach the $140,000 mark after cooling from its recent all-time high of $126,200 that was set on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC’s price action over the past week (Source: CoinMarketCap) Peterson said his projection is based entirely on data-driven simulations rather than subjective market sentiment. The model uses Bitcoin’s daily price data from 2015 to replicate its historical volatility and cyclical behavior. “Every projection follows the same logic—price changes that match Bitcoin’s real historical, repetitive volatility and rhythm,” he explained. The simulation also eliminates human bias and emotion. Bitcoin opened October at roughly $116,500, which means a climb to $140,000 will represent a 20% monthly increase.This actually closely aligns with the cryptocurrency’s historical October average of 20.75% according to CoinGlass. Peterson added that his analysis provides a “clear, probability-based picture of where Bitcoin’s value is most likely to go,” as the approach filters out the noise that typically clouds short-term market sentiment. Bitcoin monthly returns (Source: CoinGlass) Still, Peterson acknowledged that Bitcoin sometimes diverged from historical…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:32
Trump Will Send Bitcoin To $250,000 By Year-End: Arthur Hayes
The post Trump Will Send Bitcoin To $250,000 By Year-End: Arthur Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:13
Canary Capital submits amended applications for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs
Canary Capital has filed updated applications for its proposed spot Litecoin ETF and Hedera exchange-traded funds. The move signals that both products may be nearing approval despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. According to filings made on Oct. 7, Canary…
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 12:43
Crypto News: BitGo Secures Key VARA License to Expand in Dubai
The post Crypto News: BitGo Secures Key VARA License to Expand in Dubai appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo secures VARA broker-dealer license in Dubai, expanding regulated crypto services for institutional clients and strengthening MENA market compliance. Digital asset infrastructure company BitGo reinforced its global presence. It successfully secured a crucial regulatory approval in Dubai. Under this license, BitGo can provide certain regulated services in the region. The move reflects Dubai’s dedication to clear regulation of Crypto. Additionally, it emphasizes BitGo’s commitment to institutional compliance. VARA Approval Confirms Dubai’s Global Regulatory Stature BitGo’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) division accomplished this achievement. It became a broker-dealer under VARA in Dubai. Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). This approval supports Authorized Trading and Intermediation services. These services are only available to institutional clients. This is an important step for BitGo’s regional strategy. Related Reading: Crypto News Today: Dubai Regulator Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations | Live Bitcoin News The broker-dealer license will go into effect indefinitely. BitGo MENA FZE acquired it on October 7, 2025. This licence is based on past regulatory achievements. BitGo Custody MENA FZE is a VASP licensed company. The first license was issued as early as April 2025. It allows for the provision of custody and stakeholder services. As a result, BitGo now provides a full set of regulated services. This is a combination of secure keeping and high-performance trading. Institutional traders now get an integrated OTC trading desk. They can also make use of an advanced electronic trading platform. This enables spot trade on a variety of thousands of digital assets. There are also stablecoins within this huge portfolio. The end customers also utilize consolidated systemic liquidity. This liquidity is provided by a large number of industry-leading market makers and exchanges. This guarantees highly competitive pricing along with predictable execution. It provides institutional-level security for each transaction. The services allow trading in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 12:34
NYSE Parent ICE Invests $2B in Polymarket at $9B Valuation
Prediction market platform gains institutional distribution partner as ICE becomes global data distributor
Blockhead
2025/10/08 12:30
Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge
The crypto market continues to experience a wave of intense volatility and opportunity as Ethereum (ETH) surges toward new highs, Cardano (ADA) struggles to maintain investor confidence, and MAGACOIN FINANCE captures the spotlight as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. This year’s bull run is shaping up to be the most spectacular in […] Continue Reading: Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:00
Bubblemaps: Over 100,000 on-chain traders purchased new Meme tokens, 70% of which have made a profit
PANews reported on October 8 that according to a post released by the blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps in the early morning, during the BNB Meme coin boom season, more than 100,000 on-chain traders purchased new Meme coins, of which 70% have made profits: 1 person made a profit of more than 10 million US dollars; 40 people made a profit of more than 1 million US dollars; 900 people made a profit of more than 100,000 US dollars; 6,000 people made a profit of more than 10,000 US dollars; and 21,000 people made a profit of more than 1,000 US dollars.
PANews
2025/10/08 11:50
SEC to Formalize Crypto 'Innovation' Exemptions: Here's Why That Matters
The regulator is developing a framework that could let crypto projects experiment under supervision instead of facing enforcement.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:36
BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market
In one of the most significant developments of the year, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has revealed holdings exceeding 2.83 million Ethereum (ETH) – worth roughly $13.4 billion when combined with its crypto and cash reserves. This massive accumulation cements BitMine as one of the largest corporate Ethereum holders on record and signals a decisive institutional […] Continue Reading: BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:30
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark
Prominent gold advocate and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning: that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be “rugged by gold” as the precious metal continues its aggressive rally. What Schiff Means by “Rugged by Gold” In his recent commentary, Schiff framed his view in the context of gold’s outperformance. As gold climbed […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 11:27
