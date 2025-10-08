MEXC Exchange
UK Crypto Regulation Moves Forward With BoE’s New Stablecoin Approach
The post UK Crypto Regulation Moves Forward With BoE’s New Stablecoin Approach appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of England (BoE) is changing its tune on digital assets. In a move that could reshape the UK’s crypto and stablecoin landscape, the central bank is reportedly planning exemptions to its proposed stablecoin holding caps, signaling a more flexible and adaptive approach amid rising global competition. A Softer Stance on UK Stablecoin Regulation …
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 13:36
Morgan Stanley Allocates 4% to Crypto in Growth Portfolios
The post Morgan Stanley Allocates 4% to Crypto in Growth Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For balanced growth portfolios, Morgan Stanley suggests a more modest 2% allocation Wealth preservation or income-oriented portfolios should remain at 0% allocation to crypto, given its volatility and correlation risks The recommendation goes out to about 16,000 Morgan Stanley advisors who handle a massive $2 trillion for their clients Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee (GIC) advises up to 4% exposure to cryptocurrencies for growth or opportunistic portfolios. For balanced growth portfolios, it suggests a more modest 2% allocation. However, the committee explicitly cautions that wealth preservation or income-oriented portfolios should remain at 0% allocation to crypto, given its volatility and correlation risks. Interestingly, GIC describes Bitcoin as digital gold, pointing to its limited supply and role in protecting against inflation as key strengths. That said, the committee also warns that crypto can be very volatile and might move in sync with the stock market during economic downturns. Related: Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can Morgan Stanley’s $1.3T Move Push DOGE Toward $0.30? With this news, it seems that Morgan Stanley now views digital assets as a permissible, though not mandatory, component for growth-focused portfolios that have the capacity to absorb possible losses in the final stages of a market cycle. Notable news for the crypto industry A recommendation such as this from a titan like Morgan Stanley helps erode the narrative that crypto is purely speculative or niche. It indicates that the financial world is increasingly accepting digital currencies as a legitimate part of a well-rounded investment strategy. The recommendation goes out to about 16,000 Morgan Stanley advisors who handle a massive $2 trillion for their clients. This means that a huge amount of money could potentially start flowing into crypto based on their formal advice. Furthermore, the development aligns with a growing trend of institutional acceptance. For instance, in recent times: …
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:35
Crypto News: ICE to Invest $2B in Polymarket as Prediction Markets Gain Momentum
The post Crypto News: ICE to Invest $2B in Polymarket as Prediction Markets Gain Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ICE invests $2B in Polymarket, enhancing crypto prediction markets with tokenization and data distribution for global growth. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will invest $2 billion in Polymarket. This investment reflects ICE’s growing interest in integrating prediction markets with traditional finance. The deal is also seen as a step forward in advancing the role of cryptocurrencies in mainstream financial markets. ICE’s Investment and Strategic Partnership ICE’s $2 billion investment in Polymarket will be fully paid in cash. The agreement also increases Polymarket’s valuation to $9 billion. In addition to the cash investment, ICE will become a global distributor of Polymarket’s event-driven data. As part of this partnership, both companies plan to explore future tokenization projects. These initiatives are expected to introduce new ways for users to engage with crypto-based predictions. The collaboration is seen as a major step towards bringing prediction markets into the wider financial sector. Furthermore, this investment also comes as the interest in prediction markets continues to grow. Platforms like Polymarket are becoming more popular as people look for alternative ways to predict the future. ICE sees a clear opportunity to expand its reach by tapping into this emerging sector. Expanding Tokenization Initiatives The partnership between ICE and Polymarket will focus on future tokenization initiatives. Tokenization refers to the process of turning real-world assets into digital tokens that can be traded. Subsequently, both companies plan to develop products that combine prediction markets with tokenized assets. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan noted that this collaboration would help bring prediction markets to the financial mainstream. With ICE’s institutional credibility and resources, the potential to expand tokenized financial products is immense. The partnership aims to create new ways for users to interact with these markets. Markets on everything. We’re proud to announce that $ICE,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:25
SUI – Here’s why traders believe a $7 breakout is near
ising on-chain activity hints that SUI’s next surge might come sooner than most expect.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 13:00
Kazakhstan Tightens Crypto Rules After Seizing $16.7M From Unlicensed Exchanges
The country's plans represent "one of the boldest experiments in tying physical identity to financial transparency," Decrypt was told.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:56
Ripple News: New U.S. Filing Targets 3x XRP ETF Amid Market Crash
The post Ripple News: New U.S. Filing Targets 3x XRP ETF Amid Market Crash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A new filing has surfaced in the United States for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked to XRP, even as the cryptocurrency’s price continues to fall. The application, submitted by GraniteShares, seeks approval for leveraged XRP ETFs that offer 3x long and 3x short exposure to the token’s price. There is another filing, this time from …
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 12:45
Major US labor union says Senate crypto bill lacks ‘meaningful safeguards’
The AFL-CIO says the Senate’s crypto framework bill “provides the facade of regulation” that would expose workers’ retirement funds to risky assets. The largest federation of trade unions in the US says it has “serious concerns” about the Senate’s draft bill to regulate crypto, claiming it lacks worker protections and poorly regulates the sector. The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) opposed the Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA), arguing in a letter to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that it would pose significant risks to workers and the financial system.The bill’s treatment of crypto assets “poses risks to both retirement funds and to the overall financial stability of the US economy,” said AFL-CIO director Jody Calemine.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:35
Long-Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Reactivate Amid Record-High Price Rally
With bitcoin smashing fresh highs on Monday, roughly 342.77 long-dormant coins — now worth $41.8 million — stirred for the first time in years, breaking their silence amid the rally. Bitcoin’s $126K High Prompts Early Holders to Reposition Their Coins On Oct. 6, 2025, bitcoin climbed to an all-time high of $126,272 per coin on […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:30
Fight Fight Fight LLC Plans Massive Digital Asset Treasury for TRUMP Token
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the issuer of the TRUMP meme coin, Fight Fight Fight LLC, is preparing to raise $200 million to establish a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) company aimed at stabilizing and boosting the token’s value. Bill Zanker, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, is leading the fundraising initiative, with potential plans to […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:19
Dan Ives Begins Global Tour To Promote World Network — Meanwhile, Eightco Shares Rise After-Hours
Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc., visited the World Network flagship store in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 7, as part of his international tour promoting the identity verification project.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:15
