Dogecoin Plunges 8% Before Whale Buying Stabilizes at DOGE Prices $0.25

Dogecoin dropped 8% in Tuesday’s trade as whales unloaded into $0.27 resistance before pivoting back in near $0.25. A billion-token liquidation wave marked the day’s lows, but late-session prints showed smart money stepping back, hinting at a possible base.News BackgroundMacro headwinds remain central to the picture. Traders are pricing in nearly 98% odds of global monetary easing by year-end, a backdrop that has fueled volatility across FX and crypto alike. Meme-coins like DOGE tend to trade as high-beta plays on liquidity, meaning they can swing harder in both directions when global conditions shift.On the structural side, ETF filings from firms such as Grayscale and Bitwise keep DOGE in the conversation around broader institutional flows, even if the immediate focus has been on bitcoin and ether. That narrative gives DOGE liquidity profile a longer tail than retail hype alone.Mining investment has quietly expanded through 2025, supporting accumulation trends among whales. Infrastructure flows matter because they underpin supply distribution, and continued capital inflow into DOGE mining signals confidence in the asset’s longer-term viability.Price Action SummaryResistance at $0.27 was reinforced after rejection on heavy 632.9 million volume, setting a clear ceiling for traders to watch.The steepest decline unfolded during the 13:00–15:00 UTC window, when DOGE fell 5% in just two hours as over a billion tokens exchanged hands.Support at $0.25 proved resilient. That level triggered both whale accumulation and short covering, preventing a deeper slide into the $0.24 range.The final 60 minutes of trade saw DOGE rebound roughly 1% from its lows, breaking intraday resistance levels around $0.25 on steady prints of 30 million DOGE at a time. A double-bottom pattern between 23:49 and 00:00 reinforced the idea of a technical base.The 24-hour trading range stretched $0.144, or about 4.8%, making it one of the wider sessions in recent weeks and highlighting fragile order books.Technical ViewResistance: $0.27 remains the immediate ceiling after repeated failures; sustained closes above it would be required to flip trend bias higher.Support: $0.25 is the key structural floor for now, defended by whales; if broken, the next downside target sits near $0.24.Volume: Daily averages around 500 million were dwarfed by liquidation spikes over 1 billion, signaling institutional distribution pressure at highs.Pattern: Symmetrical triangle structure points to a breakout range of $0.30–$0.47 once momentum resolves.Momentum: The late-session bounce confirms near-term accumulation, but overall trend remains capped below $0.27.What Traders Are WatchingWhether $0.25 continues to hold as structural support or gives way to a deeper test at $0.24.If whale accumulation of 30 million DOGE marks the cycle bottom or represents opportunistic entry before further volatility.How pending SEC rulings on DOGE-linked ETF filings shape liquidity and institutional positioning.Macro drivers: the balance between easing bets and renewed inflation risks, and how they impact risk appetite for high-beta tokens like DOGE.Breakout triggers from the current symmetrical triangle setup — whether DOGE can quickly reclaim $0.30 or continues to stall under resistance.