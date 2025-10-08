MEXC Exchange
ECB Lagarde Says Bitcoin Has No Value, Euro Trust in Focus
The post ECB Lagarde Says Bitcoin Has No Value, Euro Trust in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lagarde’s Bitcoin criticism exposes widening rift between central banks and DeFi systems. ECB’s digital Euro plan faces credibility issues amid rising crypto-driven autonomy. Euro’s declining strength fuels debate on its competitiveness against digital assets. ECB President Christine Lagarde reignited criticism of Bitcoin, stating it has no “underlying value”, again positioning it as a speculative technology rather than real money. She framed her remarks as caution about what she perceives as overhype in crypto markets. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst, responded by comparing her take to asking McDonald’s CEO whether WeightWatchers has value, implying conflict of interest in central-bank critiques. JUST IN: 🇪🇺 ECB President Christine Lagarde continues to publicly disparage Bitcoin “I know the social media tonight and tomorrow is going to hit me like crazy.” That’s true 😄 pic.twitter.com/wtyUDyGDbA — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 7, 2025 Euro’s Weakness Amplifies the Debate Lagarde’s comments land at a moment when the Euro has lost over 40% of its purchasing power since 2002, critics note. Her defense of centralized systems comes as digital assets grow in appeal as alternatives amid inflation and monetary erosion. The ECB, for its part, argues that speculative assets like Bitcoin pose risks to financial stability and lack legal legitimacy. Bitcoin advocates counter that crypto offers a hedge against fiat devaluation and centralized monetary control. JUST IN: 🇪🇺 European Central Bank’s President Christine Lagarde says, “There is no underlying value” to #Bitcoin Meanwhile, the Euro has lost over 40% of its purchasing power in the last twenty years. pic.twitter.com/gHhuvwSKpY — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 7, 2025 Moreover, the widening gap between fiat-based policies and decentralized finance has deepened the public’s skepticism toward central banks. Inflation in the Eurozone remains high, while Bitcoin’s algorithmic scarcity appeals to investors seeking long-term value preservation. Consequently, Lagarde’s comments may reinforce the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 14:17
Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay, a $1B Stablecoin Payments Platform
The post Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay, a $1B Stablecoin Payments Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Smartpay, a fintech infrastructure company known for enabling stablecoin-based payments since 2019, was acquired by Rezolve AI, a publicly listed commerce platform, in a deal that underscores the accelerating convergence between digital assets and AI-driven e-commerce. The acquisition was announced on Tuesday, though no financial terms were disclosed. Rezolve said the move will bolster its digital asset payment initiative in partnership with Tether, the issuer of the USDt (USDT) stablecoin. According to the announcement, Smartpay processed more than 19 million commercial transactions over the 12 months ending Sept. 30, representing over $1 billion in USDt value. Operating across Latin America and central Africa, Smartpay enables consumers to make payments using stablecoins such as USDt, while merchants typically receive settlement in local fiat currency. The company’s model combines crypto payment functionality with instant fiat conversion to mitigate volatility and simplify adoption. Smartpay operates in a broader market of crypto merchant payment services, including leading players such as BitPay, the oldest crypto payment processor, and Coinbase Commerce. Source: Rezolve AI The acquisition supports Rezolve’s plan to build a blockchain-based payments network that lets consumers pay with digital assets while maintaining instant fiat transactions for merchants. “Smartpay gives Rezolve a proven, transaction-tested foundation to scale our digital asset payment initiative globally,” Rezolve AI CEO Daniel M. Wagner said in an announcement. Source: Cointelegraph Related: Ohio approves vendor to process crypto payments for state services Payments, AI spur crypto adoption Cryptocurrencies for payments have long been viewed as both a key use case and a major bottleneck in blockchain adoption. Now, a new study by Reown and YouGov suggests that payments and AI are becoming the two primary drivers of crypto’s next phase of growth. Reown CEO Jess Hougrave said the findings reflect a growing recognition that payments and AI solve the problem of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 14:16
BlockDAG’s $420M Presale Outshines Shiba Inu & Uniswap
The post BlockDAG’s $420M Presale Outshines Shiba Inu & Uniswap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See how BlockDAG’s $420M presale and BWT Alpine F1® deal surpass Shiba Inu’s slow trading range and Uniswap’s $1T volume struggles, redefining crypto growth. Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains stuck in a prolonged sideways range near $0.000014, with firm support around $0.000010 and resistance near $0.000032. Uniswap (UNI), despite surpassing $1 trillion in trading volume and processing over 94 million trades, is still trading far below its peak at around $8.14, a steep drop from its all-time high of $44.97. These signals reflect a wider market trend: platform strength alone doesn’t always translate into price growth. BlockDAG (BDAG), however, is rewriting that script. Its presale has already raised nearly $420 million, sold over 26.6 billion coins, and built a global community of 312,000+ holders. With a limited-time price of $0.0015 before launch, BlockDAG is capturing attention as one of the most powerful narratives of 2025. Its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team now puts it in front of more than 1 billion motorsport fans, combining cultural relevance with blockchain growth in a way few projects ever achieve. Shiba Inu Holds Key Levels but Awaits a Breakout Shiba Inu (SHIB) has spent months trading within a tight range, hovering near $0.000014 and consolidating between $0.000010 support and $0.000032 resistance. Historically, extended consolidation like this can act as a springboard for sharp movements, and analysts suggest a breakout could occur if SHIB clears resistance with strong volume. The ecosystem continues to expand, with Shibarium and increasing DeFi activity enhancing its fundamentals. However, price momentum remains muted as the market waits for a clear signal. Until then, SHIB’s outlook remains dependent on technical breakouts and community sentiment, making it a slower-moving project compared to others in the space. While potential exists, SHIB lacks the external catalysts currently propelling projects…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 14:03
Crypto Market Crash: $700M Liquidated in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XPL
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 14:00
IREN Boosts AI Ambitions with Strategic GPU Expansion
IREN shifts focus from Bitcoin mining to AI cloud services for growth. Partnership with NVIDIA grants preferred access to cutting-edge GPU technology. Continue Reading:IREN Boosts AI Ambitions with Strategic GPU Expansion The post IREN Boosts AI Ambitions with Strategic GPU Expansion appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 13:57
The Real Reasons Crypto Exchanges Are Suspending Kaspa Withdrawals
When several exchanges paused Kaspa (KAS) withdrawals in October 2025, many traders started asking the same question: what exactly went wrong? Some thought it was a network failure, others suspected exchange mismanagement. Yet, as more details surfaced, it became clear that the issue runs deeper, and more technical, than most realized. Over the past few
Coinstats
2025/10/08 13:56
TRUMP Token Team Aims for $200M Crypto Comeback
The post TRUMP Token Team Aims for $200M Crypto Comeback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Fight Fight Fight LLC, led by Donald Trump’s longtime associate Bill Zanker, aims to raise at least $200 million, and possibly up to $1 billion, to create a Digital Asset Treasury for buying up the struggling TRUMP token. The effort is still behind the scenes and not officially announced, with its outcome uncertain. The initiative hopes to support the memecoin’s price, which has dropped sharply in recent months.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 13:55
Are Bitcoin Whales Preparing to Sell After Record Highs?
The post Are Bitcoin Whales Preparing to Sell After Record Highs? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) on-chain metrics are signaling a notable shift in behavior among long-term whales, with average dormancy climbing to its highest level in a month in early October 2025. Market signals are flashing early warnings of potential selling pressure as some investors appear ready to take profits. Sponsored Sponsored Old Bitcoin Wallets Wake Up With Massive Transfers According to the latest data from CryptoQuant, average dormancy has risen sharply recently. The metric shows how long Bitcoins were held before they were moved. When this number rises, it means that long-term holders are moving or selling their coins. This, in turn, can signal possible selling pressure or a price drop ahead. Rising Average Dormancy in Bitcoin. Source: CryptoQuant In addition, the Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) metric has also exhibited a significant spike, reflecting potential profit-taking by veteran investors at elevated price levels. This spike in dormancy and CDD has been confirmed by actual large-scale movements of coins. On-chain analysis from Maartunn highlighted a substantial transfer of 32,322 BTC, valued at approximately $3.93 billion, from wallets inactive for three to five years. “This is the largest 3y – 5y Bitcoin movement of 2025 so far,” the post read. Similarly, Lookonchain reported that an old BTC wallet that had been dormant for 12 years had transferred 100 coins worth around $12.5 million to two new addresses. The wallet originally acquired 691 BTC when the price was just $132, but it is now worth $86 million. Sponsored Sponsored Furthermore, OnChain Lens noted that a Bitcoin whale deposited 3,000 BTC, valued at around $363.9 million, in the Hyperliquid exchange. The investor converted 960.57 BTC to $116 million in USDC. The wallet still holds 46,765 BTC valued at $5.7 billion. “For those who are unaware, last time this whale started selling, $BTC dropped nearly $9,000,” analyst Ted…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 13:47
Dogecoin Plunges 8% Before Whale Buying Stabilizes at DOGE Prices $0.25
Dogecoin dropped 8% in Tuesday’s trade as whales unloaded into $0.27 resistance before pivoting back in near $0.25. A billion-token liquidation wave marked the day’s lows, but late-session prints showed smart money stepping back, hinting at a possible base.News BackgroundMacro headwinds remain central to the picture. Traders are pricing in nearly 98% odds of global monetary easing by year-end, a backdrop that has fueled volatility across FX and crypto alike. Meme-coins like DOGE tend to trade as high-beta plays on liquidity, meaning they can swing harder in both directions when global conditions shift.On the structural side, ETF filings from firms such as Grayscale and Bitwise keep DOGE in the conversation around broader institutional flows, even if the immediate focus has been on bitcoin and ether. That narrative gives DOGE liquidity profile a longer tail than retail hype alone.Mining investment has quietly expanded through 2025, supporting accumulation trends among whales. Infrastructure flows matter because they underpin supply distribution, and continued capital inflow into DOGE mining signals confidence in the asset’s longer-term viability.Price Action SummaryResistance at $0.27 was reinforced after rejection on heavy 632.9 million volume, setting a clear ceiling for traders to watch.The steepest decline unfolded during the 13:00–15:00 UTC window, when DOGE fell 5% in just two hours as over a billion tokens exchanged hands.Support at $0.25 proved resilient. That level triggered both whale accumulation and short covering, preventing a deeper slide into the $0.24 range.The final 60 minutes of trade saw DOGE rebound roughly 1% from its lows, breaking intraday resistance levels around $0.25 on steady prints of 30 million DOGE at a time. A double-bottom pattern between 23:49 and 00:00 reinforced the idea of a technical base.The 24-hour trading range stretched $0.144, or about 4.8%, making it one of the wider sessions in recent weeks and highlighting fragile order books.Technical ViewResistance: $0.27 remains the immediate ceiling after repeated failures; sustained closes above it would be required to flip trend bias higher.Support: $0.25 is the key structural floor for now, defended by whales; if broken, the next downside target sits near $0.24.Volume: Daily averages around 500 million were dwarfed by liquidation spikes over 1 billion, signaling institutional distribution pressure at highs.Pattern: Symmetrical triangle structure points to a breakout range of $0.30–$0.47 once momentum resolves.Momentum: The late-session bounce confirms near-term accumulation, but overall trend remains capped below $0.27.What Traders Are WatchingWhether $0.25 continues to hold as structural support or gives way to a deeper test at $0.24.If whale accumulation of 30 million DOGE marks the cycle bottom or represents opportunistic entry before further volatility.How pending SEC rulings on DOGE-linked ETF filings shape liquidity and institutional positioning.Macro drivers: the balance between easing bets and renewed inflation risks, and how they impact risk appetite for high-beta tokens like DOGE.Breakout triggers from the current symmetrical triangle setup — whether DOGE can quickly reclaim $0.30 or continues to stall under resistance.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:30
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 08. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Coinstats
2025/10/08 12:24
