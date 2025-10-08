2025-10-12 Sunday

Jia Yueting: I have never issued any Meme coins and have no plans to do so

PANews reported on October 8th that Jia Yueting posted on the X platform that he had recently noticed someone using his, FF's, or CXC10's names to publish information related to Meme coins. He stated that neither he, FF, nor CXC10 had ever issued any form of Meme coins and had no plans to do so.
PANews2025/10/08 14:41
Analyst Eye $5,000 Target as ETF Inflows Surge

The post Analyst Eye $5,000 Target as ETF Inflows Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum’s next major breakout could depend on a mix of stronger institutional participation, technological progress, and a supportive macroeconomic backdrop, according to market analyst Rodriguez-Alarcón. The strategist highlighted that spot Ethereum ETFs have attracted more than $1.3 billion in inflows within a week – a clear sign, he said, that large investors are positioning for the asset’s next growth phase. Whale accumulation trends also point to a potential expansion similar to Bitcoin’s 2020 bull run, suggesting that Ethereum may be entering a new stage of market confidence. Rodriguez-Alarcón, who has held roles at both BlackRock and JPMorgan, added that broader market conditions remain favorable. Expectations of a softer stance from the Federal Reserve, combined with weakening fiat currencies and strong momentum across risk assets, could further accelerate capital rotation into digital assets. In such an environment, he believes Ethereum is well-placed to outperform, given its integral role in decentralized finance, stablecoin infrastructure, and tokenization platforms. A key factor in Ethereum’s outlook is the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for November. The update will introduce parallel execution within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), a major scalability improvement aimed at easing transaction bottlenecks. Analysts expect this to enhance the network’s overall efficiency and help sustain Ethereum’s next cycle of expansion. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 14:30
XRP Open Interest Nears $3B As CEO Sees $10B ETF Inflows Ahead

The post XRP Open Interest Nears $3B As CEO Sees $10B ETF Inflows Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 14:19
Bitcoin Life Insurance Company Meanwhile Lands $82M as Crypto Savings Demand Soars

TLDR Meanwhile raised $82 million in funding led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark The Bermuda-regulated company offers Bitcoin-denominated life insurance, annuities, savings products, and insurance bonds where all premiums and claims are managed in BTC This funding brings Meanwhile’s total capital raised in [...] The post Bitcoin Life Insurance Company Meanwhile Lands $82M as Crypto Savings Demand Soars appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 14:18
IREN Stock Drops 6% After Announcing $875M Convertible Debt Offering

TLDR IREN stock dropped 6% after a $875M convertible debt offering announcement. The offering aims to reduce share dilution through capped call transactions. IREN’s stock remains up nearly 1,000% from April’s lows despite the decline. New AI contracts tied to Nvidia GPUs helped fuel IREN’s earlier stock surge. IREN stock fell by 6% after hours [...] The post IREN Stock Drops 6% After Announcing $875M Convertible Debt Offering appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 14:07
IREN’s Transformation: From Bitcoin Mining to AI Innovator

IREN Limited, a company formerly prominent in Bitcoin mining and trading on Nasdaq, is taking a transformative step toward artificial intelligence. As AI computational needs grow, IREN is poised to shift its infrastructure to focus on cloud services.Continue Reading:IREN’s Transformation: From Bitcoin Mining to AI Innovator
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:00
Trump Meme Coin Faces 89% Crash — Can a $1B Fund Revive the Hype?

The post Trump Meme Coin Faces 89% Crash — Can a $1B Fund Revive the Hype? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Trump-linked token issuer, Fight Fight Fight LLC, is working to raise at least $200 million to establish a digital asset entity. According to Bloomberg, this treasury will focus on buying the struggling token, TRUMP, to maintain a stable price.  Why is Fight Fight Fight LLC Raising Funds The company led by Trump associate Bill Zanker …
CoinPedia2025/10/08 13:53
IREN and Kindly MD Convertible Note Deals Could Pressure Shares as Firms Eye Expanded Bitcoin Holdings

The post IREN and Kindly MD Convertible Note Deals Could Pressure Shares as Firms Eye Expanded Bitcoin Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Convertible note deals by IREN and Kindly MD raised a combined $1.125 billion and triggered negative trader reactions; investors cited dilution risk and venture-capital slowdown as drivers of the post-announcement stock declines. IREN: $875M convertible senior notes; after-hours share drop Kindly MD: $250M 5‑year convertible note with Antalpha; Bitcoin treasury expansion planned Market context: Galaxy Research reported a 59% quarter‑over‑quarter decline in VC funding and a 15% fall in deal count Convertible note deals: IREN and Kindly MD raises spooked traders — read the concise update and market context. Follow COINOTAG for more. { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “NewsArticle”, “headline”: “Convertible note deals: IREN and Kindly MD raise $1.125B; stocks fall”, “description”: “Convertible note deals by IREN and Kindly MD totaled $1.125 billion and led to after-hours share declines amid a slowdown in crypto venture funding.”, “datePublished”: “2025-10-08T12:00:00Z”, “dateModified”: “2025-10-08T12:00:00Z”, “author”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG” }, “publisher”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG”, “logo”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://en.coinotag.com/assets/logo.png” } }, “image”: “https://en.coinotag.com/uploads/2025-10/0199c241-7e46-76fc-97ce-1bfcef75d485”, “mainEntityOfPage”: { “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “https://en.coinotag.com/articles/convertible-note-iren-kindlymd-2025-10-08” } } { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “FAQPage”, “mainEntity”: [ { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “What were the sizes of the convertible note deals announced by IREN and Kindly MD?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “IREN announced an $875 million convertible senior note offering with an additional $125 million available for initial purchasers; Kindly MD (NAKA) disclosed a $250 million 5‑year convertible note with Antalpha.” } }, { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “Why did traders react negatively to these convertible note deals?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “Traders cited dilution risk from stock conversion, potential pressure on share value, and a broader slowdown in crypto venture capital as reasons for the negative market reaction.” } }, { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “How will Kindly MD use the proceeds from the financing?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 13:50
XRP’s Unsettling Path: Encountering Resistance While Bitcoin Climbs

Cryptocurrencies, typically aligning with Bitcoin‘s price movements, exhibit varying degrees of volatility. Recently, XRP has been demonstrating an unusual pattern that has caught the attention of market enthusiasts.Continue Reading:XRP’s Unsettling Path: Encountering Resistance While Bitcoin Climbs
Coinstats2025/10/08 13:41
The RBNZ cut its cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.5%

The RBNZ cut its cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% and may cut more to support the economy.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 13:10
