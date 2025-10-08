MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Bitcoin’s Balancing Act: Navigating Uncertainties and Market Optimism
The post Bitcoin’s Balancing Act: Navigating Uncertainties and Market Optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s price exhibits continued volatility, settling around $122,000 in Asian markets after reaching an unprecedented peak of $126,200 earlier in the week. As institutional investors actively acquire the cryptocurrency and its supply becomes constrained, predictions of a potential surge to $140,000 persist. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Balancing Act: Navigating Uncertainties and Market Optimism Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-balancing-act-navigating-uncertainties-and-market-optimism
ACT
$0.02097
+1.06%
COM
$0.009995
+3.15%
NET
$0.00007169
-7.80%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 15:28
Compartir
SEC aims to formalize innovation exemption by early 2026
The post SEC aims to formalize innovation exemption by early 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins has confirmed that the agency wants to formalize an innovation exemption by the end of the year or early 2026 to give crypto and fintech projects a clear path to operate under regulatory supervision. Summary SEC Chair Paul Atkins has reaffirmed plans to formalize an innovation exemption by late 2025 or early 2026. Atkins said the exemption remains a top priority despite the government shutdown. During his appearance at a Futures and Derivatives Law Report event on Oct. 7, Atkins acknowledged that the current government shutdown was hampering the commission’s work, but said finalizing the innovation exemption still remains a priority. “As you know, we’ve had four years, at least, of repression of that industry, and with the result of pushing things abroad, rather than having innovation being done,” Atkins said at the event. For those unaware, Atkins was referring to the previous SEC administration led by former Chair Gary Gensler, during which the agency was heavily criticised for relying on an enforcement-first approach rather than well-defined rules to oversee the crypto industry. Many crypto advocates agree that Gensler’s highly skeptical approach to the emerging industry left the U.S. behind Europe and the UK in terms of access to cryptocurrency markets and services. However, the agency’s current stance with a pro-crypto leadership at the helm is a far cry from that approach. “The U.S. is catching up to Europe in this regard, as the European Commission created the European Blockchain Regulatory Sandbox in 2023, which involves regulators from many European countries, such as France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and others. The benefits of this include increased legal certainty and more options for consumers,” Kadan Stadelmann, Chief Technology Officer, Komodo Platform told crypto.news. Atkins had been pushing this initiative since June, when he first…
COM
$0.009995
+3.15%
U
$0.007178
-15.19%
CLEAR
$0.01509
-1.69%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 15:05
Compartir
Bitcoin Is Becoming the World’s New Benchmark, Says Anthony Pompliano
The post Bitcoin Is Becoming the World’s New Benchmark, Says Anthony Pompliano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s steady climb back toward record highs has reignited market optimism, with prominent investor Anthony Pompliano saying the cryptocurrency’s growing dominance is a reflection of its simplicity and resilience. Speaking on CNBC, the Professional Capital Management CEO described Bitcoin as a financial phenomenon born from frustration with traditional systems. He argued that while central banks continue expanding money supply, Bitcoin’s fixed issuance gives it a built-in advantage that grows stronger over time. “Governments can print currencies endlessly,” he said, “but Bitcoin doesn’t play by those rules.” Pompliano compared Bitcoin to a digital savings machine, suggesting that its appeal lies in disciplined behavior rather than speculation. According to him, people now see BTC not as a get-rich-quick asset but as a way to preserve value. “The more individuals save in Bitcoin, the scarcer it becomes — that’s the genius behind it,” he added. He contrasted this simplicity with the complex world of traditional investments, where success depends on tracking interest rates, corporate earnings, and countless other variables. “Bitcoin doesn’t require a balance-sheet analysis. It’s a one-variable equation: limited supply,” he noted. Pompliano also claimed Bitcoin is becoming a new reference point for global finance. He pointed out that, despite the S&P 500 doubling since 2020, its value measured in BTC has plunged nearly 90%. “When investors realize that no stock or index can outperform Bitcoin long-term, they eventually capitulate and buy it,” he said with a grin. The strategist highlighted another driver of the rally: scarcity caused by long-term holders. With more investors storing their coins off exchanges, circulation continues to shrink. “We’re watching a slow squeeze on supply,” Pompliano explained. “That pressure inevitably forces prices higher.” Even so, he acknowledged that gold has been the better performer in the short term. But rather than treating the two assets as…
COM
$0.009995
+3.15%
T
$0.01217
+0.57%
PLAY
$0.03322
--%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 15:03
Compartir
Alcaraz To Headline ‘Million Dollar 1 Point Slam’
The post Alcaraz To Headline ‘Million Dollar 1 Point Slam’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 13: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates a point against Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan in the Men’s Singles First Round match during day two of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Getty Images World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will headline the ‘Million Dollar 1 Point Slam’ at the Australian Open next year where amateurs will have the chance to play top professional players in a single-point showdown for a grand prize pot. An expanded opening week at the Australian Open 2026 will see 10 amateurs from across the country pitted against 22 pros, with 1 million Australian dollars (approximately $656,100) up for grabs. The hefty prize pot is just short of the 1.1 million Australian dollars awarded to players who reached the semi-finals of the men’s or women’s singles main draw in the 2025 Australian Open. How Will ‘1 Point Slam’ Work? A game of ‘rock, paper, scissors’ will determine who serves or receives. Whoever wins the point wins the match and progresses to the next round. Qualifying for the amateurs’ spots will take place across Australia and at the Australian Open during the opening week, with the final played on the iconic Rod Laver Arena. According to a Sky Sports report, five knockout rounds will be held and the final stages will take place during a night session. In the 2025 format, the pros were allowed to serve once and the amateurs twice – as is the norm in traditional tennis. “I can reveal today that World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz will headline the pro player line-up in the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam – a thrilling new initiative where one point could win you A$1 million,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.…
1
$0.003716
+6.14%
COM
$0.009995
+3.15%
OPEN
$0.4252
+9.65%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 15:00
Compartir
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Zayn Malik Announce Crossover Duet ‘Eyes Closed’
The post BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Zayn Malik Announce Crossover Duet ‘Eyes Closed’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Official poster for “Eyes Closed” featuring Jisoo and Zayn. zayn malik/twitter Pop sensations Kim Jisoo (stylized mononymously as Jisoo) and Zayn Malik (also stylized mononymously as Zayn) have announced a collaboration track titled “Eyes Closed”, due to drop on 10th October. The pairing of the BLACKPINK vocalist and the former One Direction star has instantly galvanized their massive, global fan bases, who have been speculating wildly since the first enigmatic teasers appeared online on 5th October. The poster was titled simply, “a duet is near”.” Zayn was previously seen in attendance at BLACKPINK’s New York stop in July, along with his daughter Khai. “Eyes Closed” is expected to be a mood-driven, slow-burn R&B ballad, showcasing the artists’ contrasting yet complementary vocal talents. The teaser snippet suggests a track focused on themes of secret, intense romance and escapism, with a chorus promising a raw, emotional delivery: “Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed / Better if we keep it where we don’t know”. There is speculation online that the central chorus line of falling in love with one’s eyes closed is based on a quote by American director and producer Andy Warhol, in his book The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again), although there does not seem a credible primary source for this attribution. Backstories and Solo Identities The new single arrives at a pivotal time for both stars, who have each recently focused on their distinct solo identities. BANGKOK, THAILAND – DECEMBER 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched at the request of the client.) Jisoo attends the opening of Dior Gold House on December 06, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images for Dior) Getty Images for Dior Jisoo rose to international fame as a member of BLACKPINK…
COM
$0.009995
+3.15%
POP
$0.004818
-4.48%
STAR
$0.11386
-3.61%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 14:54
Compartir
Crypto prices today: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL retrace as Fear & Grid Index drops 10 points
Crypto prices today stumbled, snapping their recent rally as traders took profits ahead of a packed October schedule. Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a sharp retracement, with its total capitalization falling 3.2% to about $4.24…
BTC
$111,159.7
-0.85%
ETH
$3,816.19
+0.39%
BNB
$1,128.71
-0.21%
Compartir
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 14:24
Compartir
SEC to Frame ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rulebook for Firms to Build Crypto: Paul Atkins
SEC Chair Paul Atkins noted that the “innovation exemption,” which provides a stable platform for companies building digital asset infrastructure, could be finalized by this year.
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 14:15
Compartir
PancakeSwap’s Chinese X Account Hacked to Push Scam Coin, Native Token Defies Drop
The price of PancakeSwap's native token remains mostly unaffected as experts blame the attack on phishing and weak security.
PUSH
$0.02613
-1.17%
SCAM
$0.0000196
--%
TOKEN
$0.00871
+5.19%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 14:11
Compartir
Trump memecoin issuer pursues $200 million funding to build digital asset treasury: Bloomberg
Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind Donald Trump’s memecoin, is seeking to raise at least $200 million to establish a digital asset treasury.
TRUMP
$5.928
+4.42%
MEMECOIN
$0.0007109
-9.12%
FIGHT
$0.0003591
-10.98%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 14:06
Compartir
Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above
On Tuesday, as the entire crypto market slipped more than 2.5%, publicly traded bitcoin miners (36 of them, but not all) strutted in the opposite direction, chalking up a 4% gain during the stock market’s trading session. Bitcoin Miners Ignore the Bloodbath Bitcoin mining stocks turned Wall Street into their own stage during the week’s […]
RISE
$0.009227
-1.18%
MORE
$0.02506
-3.98%
NOT
$0.000908
-5.21%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 14:00
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate