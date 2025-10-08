MEXC Exchange
Without relying on market swings or staring at charts: How cloud mining lets XRP investors earn thousands of dollars per day
The cryptocurrency market has changed into a more mature state in recent years. Investors are moving away from “betting on the market” to “building cash flow.” Cloud mining, in this shift, has quietly emerged as an active newpow tool for wealth. Many people believe that mining requires expensive hardware and advanced technology, but this isn’t [...] The post Without relying on market swings or staring at charts: How cloud mining lets XRP investors earn thousands of dollars per day appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 15:34
Nvidia Backs Elon Musk’s xAI with $2 Billion Investment in $20 Billion Deal
TLDR xAI is raising $20 billion in a funding round that includes both equity and debt, double the amount initially reported Nvidia is investing up to $2 billion in equity and will finance the purchase of its processors through a special purpose vehicle The deal splits into approximately $7.5 billion in equity and $12.5 billion [...] The post Nvidia Backs Elon Musk’s xAI with $2 Billion Investment in $20 Billion Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 15:13
Bitcoin’s $126K Surge Sparks Record Inflows — Here’s Why Early Investors Turn to $HYPER for Exponential Gains
Bitcoin hit a fresh ATH of $126,200 yesterday, just as ETPs and ETFs saw an unprecedented weekly net inflow of roughly $5.6B. Bitwise records show that a massive chunk of that money went into Bitcoin products ($3.49B), with Ethereum following closely behind ($1.49B). Analysts believe this accumulation is the primary driver of Bitcoin's rally this week.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/08 15:09
Trump Memecoin Issuer Seeks $200 Million Funding for Digital Asset Treasury
TLDR Fight Fight Fight LLC seeks $200 million to launch a digital asset treasury. Trump memecoin is currently valued at $7.6, down from $44 in January. Bill Zanker leads efforts to increase the visibility of Trump memecoin. Alt5 Sigma holds $1.3 billion in WLFI tokens, backed by the Trump family. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the [...] The post Trump Memecoin Issuer Seeks $200 Million Funding for Digital Asset Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 15:02
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: De koers dipt, miner gaat samenwerken met NVIDIA
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws van vandaag, met extra context en analyse. Zweden overweegt strategische Bitcoin-reserve Het Zweedse parlement bespreekt een voorstel om een strategische Bitcoin-reserve op te bouwen. Parlementariërs noemen het een reactie op wat zij zien als een “digitale wapenwedloop” tussen grootmachten zoals de VS en China. Door Bitcoin op te nemen in de nationale reserves wil Zweden zijn economische soevereiniteit versterken. Voorstanders zien het als vooruitstrevend beleid in een digitale wereld, terwijl critici waarschuwen voor volatiliteit en gebrek aan regulering. Toch illustreert dit hoe Bitcoin steeds vaker op het hoogste politieke niveau wordt besproken als geopolitiek instrument. Bitcoin-dip zet door ondanks sterke fundamentals De Bitcoin-koers blijft onder druk staan en corrigeerde verder na winstnemingen van institutionele beleggers. Ondanks de daling blijven de onderliggende metrics positief: de hash-rate stijgt, ETF-instroom blijft solide en lange-termijnhouders verkopen nauwelijks. Analisten spreken van een gezonde correctie in een bredere bullmarkt. De markt kijkt nu vooral naar het volgende steunpunt rond $118.000, dat volgens veel technische indicatoren een cruciale zone vormt voor herstel. BlackRock’s Bitcoin-ETF op weg naar $100 miljard De iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) van BlackRock is hard op weg om de grens van $100 miljard aan beheerd vermogen te bereiken. Daarmee zou het de snelst groeiende ETF uit de geschiedenis worden. Volgens Bloomberg-analisten is IBIT nu al winstgevender dan veel traditionele fondsen die jaren nodig hadden om vergelijkbare omvang te bereiken. De instroom benadrukt hoe sterk de institutionele interesse is in Bitcoin als beleggingsinstrument, en verstevigt BlackRock’s positie als dominante speler in de cryptomarkt. S&P Global lanceert Digital Markets 50 Index S&P Global heeft een nieuwe benchmark geïntroduceerd die zowel 15 grote cryptocurrencies als 35 beursgenoteerde blockchain-bedrijven omvat. De *Digital Markets 50 Index* moet dienen als referentie voor investeerders die blootstelling willen aan de bredere digitale economie. Het initiatief markeert een belangrijke stap in de erkenning van crypto binnen traditionele financiële systemen. Analisten verwachten dat deze index de basis kan vormen voor toekomstige fondsen en derivaten. Bitcoin-miner IREN breidt uit met NVIDIA-partnerschap Het Australische miningbedrijf IREN (voorheen Iris Energy) heeft zijn samenwerking met NVIDIA uitgebreid om high-performance GPU’s in te zetten voor zowel Bitcoin-mining als AI-toepassingen. Met de nieuwe infrastructuur mikt IREN op een jaaromzet van ruim $500 miljoen. De strategische samenwerking toont hoe de grens tussen crypto-mining en kunstmatige intelligentie verder vervaagt. Door de gedeelde rekenkracht kunnen bedrijven hun efficiëntie maximaliseren en diversifiëren in de snel groeiende markt voor AI-diensten. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: De koers dipt, miner gaat samenwerken met NVIDIA is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 15:01
Bittensor [TAO] climbs 10%, holds near $345 – Rally ahead ONLY IF…
Whales load up near $345, but can Bittensor break free from its tightening wedge?
Coinstats
2025/10/08 15:00
Jia Yueting Denies Faraday Future Meme Coin Issuance
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/faraday-future-meme-coin-rumor/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 14:59
North Korean Hackers Set A Record With $2 Billion Crypto Heist in 2025: Report
North Korean hackers have stolen over $2 billion in cryptocurrency this year, setting a new annual record, according to blockchain analysis firm Elliptic.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 14:52
Why Do We Hurt the Ones We Love Most?
Understanding the hidden emotions behind love, pain, and human connectionContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/10/08 14:52
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Big Week: Real Adoption or Just Noise?
Dogecoin’s ecosystem highlighted a new “Cardinals Index Node” today, presented as software that speeds on-chain data indexing and lowers the barrier to running a node. Coverage describes faster ledger queries and simpler setup for community operators. However, it is framed as a community-led release rather than an official Dogecoin Core build. Moreover, the latest tagged […] The post Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Big Week: Real Adoption or Just Noise? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 14:40
