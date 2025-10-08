2025-10-12 Sunday

Swedish MP Pushes to Make Bitcoin Tax-Free for Daily Use

Swedish MP Pushes to Make Bitcoin Tax-Free for Daily Use

The post Swedish MP Pushes to Make Bitcoin Tax-Free for Daily Use appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Swedish MP Rickard Nordin has officially proposed removing capital gains taxes on Bitcoin to promote everyday use. His suggestion aims to encourage more people to pay with Bitcoin for regular transactions. The proposal emphasizes the benefits of using Bitcoin as a store of value and a medium of exchange. If accepted, it could mark a …
2025/10/08
The DEX transaction volume on the BSC chain exceeded US$6.05 billion in the past 24 hours, and the on-chain transaction fees reached US$5.57 million

The DEX transaction volume on the BSC chain exceeded US$6.05 billion in the past 24 hours, and the on-chain transaction fees reached US$5.57 million

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, BSC once again led the market. In the past 24 hours, the transaction volume of decentralized exchanges exceeded US$6.05 billion, and the on-chain transaction fees reached US$5.57 million. These two data ranked first among all public chains.
2025/10/08
YZi Labs announces $1 billion Builders Fund to support BNB ecosystem founders

YZi Labs announces $1 billion Builders Fund to support BNB ecosystem founders

PANews reported on October 8th that according to official news, YZi Labs announced the establishment of a $1 billion Builder Fund to double down on its support for the BNB ecosystem, especially the founders on the BNB chain. By leveraging BNBChain's high-performance, low-cost infrastructure, builders can now access enhanced tools, funding, integrations, and a 460 million+ user ecosystem to drive real-world impact. The upcoming EASY Residency Season 2 in October: the last time to recruit the Most Valuable Builders (MVBs) dedicated to BNB-based innovations (transactions, RWA, AI, DeSci, DeFi, payments, wallets). The second season of EASY Residency will expand its business to New York, San Francisco, Dubai, and Singapore, aiming to create a highly engaging and immersive product shipping environment for builders.
2025/10/08
From Beginner to Pro: Why Every Crypto Investor Starts Cloud Mining with IDEAL Miner？

From Beginner to Pro: Why Every Crypto Investor Starts Cloud Mining with IDEAL Miner？

Cloud mining has become a highly promising investment opportunity in the cryptocurrency market by 2025, attracting millions of investors from all over the world. IDEAL Miner has become a global leader in the cloud mining sector thanks to its innovative technology and stable profits. Many cryptocurrency investors have recently flocked to the IDEAL Miner website, […] The post From Beginner to Pro: Why Every Crypto Investor Starts Cloud Mining with IDEAL Miner？ appeared first on Telegaon.
2025/10/08
Analysis: Bitcoin's dominance rate rebounds, and the market focus is once again on mainstream assets

Analysis: Bitcoin's dominance rate rebounds, and the market focus is once again on mainstream assets

PANews reported on October 8th that according to an analysis released today by Matrixport, since Bitcoin's strong breakthrough in June 2023, which established a bull market, discussions about an "altcoin season" have continued to intensify. However, funds continue to concentrate in a few large-cap cryptocurrencies, and the overall market still shows significant structural differentiation. Recently, BNB has continued Ethereum's lead, becoming one of the few assets to stand out. However, overall, while most cryptocurrencies have rebounded significantly since their 2022 lows, market differentiation remains significant, limiting potential for follow-up gains. As the market's focus shifts back to mainstream assets, Bitcoin's dominance rate, which briefly dipped over the past two months due to the temporary strength of Ethereum and some altcoins, is now on the rise again. With this trend reversal, Bitcoin has once again become the core driving force of this cycle.
2025/10/08
Crypto News Today: Party Like It ’99, Paul Tudor Jones Predicts Explosive Bull Run

Crypto News Today: Party Like It '99, Paul Tudor Jones Predicts Explosive Bull Run

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones predicts a booming bull market similar to 1999. He cautions that before the peak, it will be a tidal wave of AI and FOMO in the market. Billionaire hedge fund investor Paul Tudor Jones predicts a huge, blooming bull run in the financial markets, possibly as much as or more than […] The post Crypto News Today: Party Like It ’99, Paul Tudor Jones Predicts Explosive Bull Run appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/10/08
What is a Cryptocurrency Wallet and How Does It Work?

What is a Cryptocurrency Wallet and How Does It Work?

In today’s digital world, managing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT requires more than just owning them — you need a secure cryptocurrency wallet to store, send, and receive your digital assets safely. But what exactly is a crypto wallet, and how does it work? Let’s break it down in simple&nbsp;terms. What is a Cryptocurrency Wallet? A cryptocurrency wallet is a digital tool that allows users to store and manage their cryptocurrencies securely. Unlike a physical wallet that holds cash, a crypto wallet stores private keys — unique codes that give you access to your digital funds on the blockchain network. These wallets come in two main&nbsp;types: Hot Wallets — Connected to the internet (e.g., web, mobile, or desktop wallets). Example: MetaMask, Trust&nbsp;Wallet Best for: Quick transactions and active&nbsp;traders Cold Wallets — Offline storage (e.g., hardware or paper wallets). Example: Ledger Nano,&nbsp;Trezor Best for: Long-term and secure&nbsp;storage How Does a Crypto Wallet&nbsp;Work? To understand how a crypto wallet works, you need to know two key components: Public Key — Works like your bank account number. It’s the address you share to receive cryptocurrency. Private Key — Works like your PIN or password. It gives you control over your funds and must be kept&nbsp;secret. When you send or receive&nbsp;crypto: You initiate a transaction using your&nbsp;wallet. The wallet signs the transaction with your private&nbsp;key. The transaction is then verified on the blockchain network. Once approved, it’s recorded permanently on the ledger — confirming ownership. Why Security Matters in Crypto&nbsp;Wallets Security is the heart of every Cryptocurrency Wallet Development process. With the rise of crypto scams and hacks, wallet providers now integrate advanced features such&nbsp;as: Multi-signature authentication Biometric login&nbsp;systems Encrypted private key&nbsp;storage 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) Backup &amp; recovery&nbsp;phrases Whether you’re using a blockchain wallet for trading or investing, always prioritize secure crypto&nbsp;storage. Global Use of Cryptocurrency Wallets Cryptocurrency wallets are gaining adoption globally — especially in regions&nbsp;like: United States 🇺🇸 — Growing interest in Bitcoin and Web3&nbsp;assets India 🇮🇳 — Rapid increase in crypto startups and fintech&nbsp;adoption Europe 🇪🇺 — Regulations promoting safe crypto&nbsp;trading UAE &amp; Singapore 🌏 — Emerging hubs for blockchain innovation The global push towards decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto payments continues to make wallets essential for individuals and businesses. How to Choose the Right Cryptocurrency Wallet When selecting a digital currency wallet, consider these&nbsp;factors: Security features (encryption, 2FA, backup&nbsp;options) Supported cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT,&nbsp;etc.) User experience and ease of&nbsp;access Compatibility (mobile, desktop, or hardware) Customer support from wallet providers If you’re a crypto exchange owner or entrepreneur, investing in a Custom Crypto Wallet Development Solution can boost user trust and improve your platform’s reliability. Final Thoughts A cryptocurrency wallet is not just a storage tool — it’s your digital key to financial freedom in the blockchain world. By choosing the right wallet and following best security practices, you can manage and protect your crypto assets with confidence. Whether you’re an investor, trader, or startup owner, understanding how a crypto wallet works is the first step toward safe and smart crypto management. FAQs Q1. What is the main purpose of a cryptocurrency wallet? A cryptocurrency wallet helps users securely store, send, and receive digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum using private and public&nbsp;keys. Q2. Is a crypto wallet necessary to buy Bitcoin? Yes, you need a crypto wallet to store Bitcoin and manage transactions safely on the blockchain. Q3. What’s the difference between a hot wallet and a cold wallet? A hot wallet is online and easy to access, while a cold wallet is offline and ideal for long-term secure&nbsp;storage. Q4. Which is the safest crypto wallet? Hardware wallets like Ledger Nano and Trezor are among the most secure options for storing cryptocurrencies. Q5. Can I create my own cryptocurrency wallet? Yes, with professional cryptocurrency wallet development services, businesses can build customized wallets tailored to their&nbsp;needs. What is a Cryptocurrency Wallet and How Does It Work? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/08
The Emotional Cost of Overtrading (and How to Stop)

The Emotional Cost of Overtrading (and How to Stop)

Image Every trader starts out with optimism. You imagine a future where your charts glow green, your profits compound daily, and your dream life is only a few trades away. But somewhere along the line, a subtle shift happens: trading stops being strategic and starts being compulsive. You’re no longer sticking to your setups or waiting for confirmations — you’re just clicking “buy” and “sell” because the thought of not being in a trade feels unbearable. This is the essence of overtrading. It’s not just a financial issue; it’s an emotional one. Overtrading drains your mental energy, amplifies your stress, and clouds your judgment. In fact, for many traders, the emotional toll of overtrading is more damaging than the losses themselves. Let’s break down why overtrading happens, the psychological cost it carries, and most importantly — how to&nbsp;stop. The Psychology Behind Overtrading At its core, overtrading isn’t about markets — it’s about emotions. Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) Markets move fast, especially in crypto. Seeing a coin pump 30% in an hour can trigger panic: “If I don’t get in now, I’ll miss my chance.” This leads to impulsive entries without strategy. The Illusion of Productivity For many, clicking “buy” feels like taking action. Waiting feels passive, lazy even. Overtrading tricks you into thinking that the more trades you make, the closer you get to&nbsp;success. Chasing Losses After a loss, emotions flare. Instead of stepping back, many traders try to win it back immediately. The result? A chain of rushed trades that digs the hole&nbsp;deeper. Adrenaline Addiction Trading stimulates the brain’s reward pathways. The rush of being “in the game” can become addictive, leading traders to seek excitement instead of&nbsp;profits. The Emotional Cost of Overtrading The financial side of overtrading is obvious — your portfolio shrinks. But the emotional cost is often overlooked, and it’s far heavier than numbers on a&nbsp;screen. Chronic Stress: Constantly monitoring charts, entering trades, and second-guessing decisions floods your system with cortisol. Over time, this leads to exhaustion, irritability, and even health problems. Loss of Confidence: Each impulsive loss chips away at your self-trust. Eventually, you start doubting your ability to trade at&nbsp;all. Emotional Rollercoaster: Overtrading puts you in a cycle of extreme highs and devastating lows. The volatility in your emotions starts to mirror the volatility in the&nbsp;markets. Neglect of Life Outside Trading: When trading consumes your every waking moment, relationships, hobbies, and personal well-being fall by the&nbsp;wayside. How Overtrading Creeps into Your&nbsp;Routine You don’t wake up one day and decide, “I’m going to overtrade.” It happens gradually. Maybe you start by taking an extra position outside your plan. Then, you begin watching smaller timeframes, convincing yourself that every movement is a signal. Before long, you’re trading morning to night, with no clear direction or discipline. Crypto makes this worse because the markets never sleep. With 24/7 trading, there’s always another “opportunity” calling your name. The temptation to overtrade is constant unless you impose your own boundaries. Real Stories, Real&nbsp;Pain Consider the trader who wakes up at 3 AM to check Bitcoin’s price because they couldn’t sleep. Or the one who flips from coin to coin, entering five trades in a single afternoon — only to end the day exhausted, frustrated, and in the red. These aren’t outliers; they’re&nbsp;common. Overtrading feels like you’re doing something — but in reality, it’s emotional self-sabotage. Breaking Free: Practical Steps to Stop Overtrading Create a Solid Trading Plan Your plan should outline your entry criteria, risk management, and exit strategy. If a trade doesn’t meet your plan, you don’t take it — no exceptions. Set a Daily Trade Limit Give yourself a hard cap: for example, no more than two trades per day. This forces you to prioritize only the best&nbsp;setups. Schedule “No-Trade” Days Taking a day or two off each week allows you to reset emotionally and avoid&nbsp;burnout. Use Higher Timeframes Shorter timeframes often create noise and false signals. Trading on the 4H or daily charts naturally reduces the temptation to overtrade. Journaling Every Trade When you have to justify each trade on paper, impulsive entries stand out like red flags. A journal forces accountability. Practice Mindfulness Techniques like meditation and breathing exercises help you recognize when emotions, not logic, are driving your decisions. Rewiring Your Trading&nbsp;Mindset Ultimately, beating overtrading requires a mindset&nbsp;shift: Patience Pays: Some of the best traders take only a handful of trades a month. They know that waiting is a strategy in&nbsp;itself. Detach from the Screen: The more you obsessively watch charts, the more likely you are to act impulsively. Trust your alerts and walk&nbsp;away. Focus on Process, Not Profits: Overtrading comes from chasing money. Discipline comes from focusing on executing your plan well, regardless of short-term outcomes. Conclusion: Trading Less, Gaining&nbsp;More Overtrading is a silent killer of trading accounts — not just financially, but emotionally. It chips away at your confidence, drains your energy, and creates unnecessary chaos in your life. But the cycle can be&nbsp;broken. By creating a plan, setting limits, and shifting your mindset from chasing trades to waiting for quality setups, you regain control. Trading should be a tool for building freedom, not a cage of constant&nbsp;stress. The real secret? Often, the less you trade, the better your&nbsp;results. If this article resonated with you, give it a clap and follow me for more deep dives into trading psychology. Let’s trade smarter — not&nbsp;harder. The Emotional Cost of Overtrading (and How to Stop) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/08
Token2049 Singapore 2025: Where Crypto’s Future Took Shape

Token2049 Singapore 2025: Where Crypto's Future Took Shape

Token2049 Singapore 2025 wasn’t just another crypto conference — it was a seismic moment that signaled where the next era of digital finance is headed. Drawing over 25,000 attendees from 160+ countries to Marina Bay Sands, the event blended cutting-edge research, market-defining announcements, and cultural momentum into a single, week-long celebration of&nbsp;Web3. From AI to real-world assets (RWA), DeFi to meme coins, and regulation to sustainability, Token2049 made one thing clear: the crypto industry has matured into a multidimensional ecosystem — and it’s only just beginning. Quantum, RWA, and DeAI: A Glimpse Into the Next&nbsp;Cycle If 2021 was about NFTs and 2023 about Layer-2s, then 2025 is shaping up to be the year of quantum security, tokenized assets, and decentralized AI&nbsp;(DeAI). Quantum-Resistant Cryptography: On “Quantum Day,” industry leaders raised alarms on the looming threat quantum computing poses to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and beyond — and highlighted the race toward post-quantum cryptography as an existential priority. RWA Goes Mainstream: Projects showcasing tokenized bonds, real estate, and commodities caught heavy VC attention, proving that RWA integration isn’t a trend — it’s the bridge to mainstream adoption. DeAI Momentum: Decentralized AI solutions are moving from hype to utility, promising self-optimizing trading strategies, predictive analytics, and automated contract execution — and investors are taking&nbsp;notice. DeFi Evolves: Cross-Chain Liquidity and Usability DeFi’s next chapter is all about scale and simplicity. New protocols unveiled at Token2049 showcased seamless cross-chain liquidity layers, user-first interfaces, and new staking models that aim to make yield farming and governance accessible to the next 100 million&nbsp;users. These solutions are also converging with real-world use cases — from institutional-grade lending to on-chain treasury management — signaling a shift from experimentation to infrastructure. NFTs, Gaming, and the Rise of Community Economies NFTs have quietly evolved from speculative assets into core components of digital economies. Projects are weaving NFTs into gaming ecosystems, unlocking play-to-earn models and new monetization paths driven by user participation. Community-led DAOs are further shaping these virtual worlds, laying the groundwork for a future where gaming and DeFi become indistinguishable. Green Blockchains: From Compliance to Competitive Advantage A notable theme was the emphasis on sustainability. With global regulatory scrutiny rising, projects that prioritize energy-efficient consensus mechanisms and carbon-neutral infrastructure are gaining both policy support and investor confidence. Green blockchain strategies are no longer optional — they’re essential for market differentiation. Meme Coins: From Subculture to Market&nbsp;Catalyst What was once dismissed as “speculative noise” is now a headline driver. Meme coins had their own breakout moment at Token2049, with “2049”-themed tokens skyrocketing on platforms like DEXscreener. These microtrends — often emerging overnight — showcased how meme culture now shapes market narratives, drives liquidity, and commands massive community engagement. For traders on Ave.ai, this shift underscores a powerful alpha opportunity: by tracking wallet activity, new contract deployments, and social momentum in real time, it’s now possible to capture early entries into these fast-moving markets before they go parabolic. Institutional Confidence and Regulatory Tailwinds Another clear takeaway: institutions are all-in. The pro-crypto stance from the U.S. under President Trump, including ambitions to become a “bitcoin superpower”, is fueling new waves of capital and stablecoin innovation. Heavyweights like Donald Trump Jr., CME Group, and top VCs outlined how the next phase of crypto will be defined by regulatory clarity, institutional-grade infrastructure, and integrated financial products. Startup &amp; Investor Insights: Where the Smart Money Is&nbsp;Going Investors left Token2049 with a sharper lens for evaluating early-stage opportunities. The most sought-after projects shared three&nbsp;traits: Proven traction in DeFi, RWA, or&nbsp;DeAI Clear utility and scalability Sustainable, revenue-generating models Ecosystem panels also offered actionable strategies for portfolio construction, risk management, and early positioning in high-upside sectors — insights that will likely shape VC playbooks for 2026 and&nbsp;beyond. Ave.ai Perspective: Alpha in a Multi-Layered Market At Ave.ai, we see Token2049 as more than a conference — it’s a strategic roadmap for where crypto alpha will emerge next. As meme narratives fuse with institutional adoption, and DeAI tools merge with RWA protocols, on-chain traders must think beyond single-chain or single-metric strategies. Ave.ai’s mission is to give traders the fastest, most comprehensive edge across this new landscape — from real-time wallet intelligence and smart money tracking to automated sniping bots and multi-chain liquidity scanning. Because in the next cycle, data isn’t just power — it’s&nbsp;profit. Final Thoughts Token2049 Singapore 2025 marked a turning point. It confirmed that crypto is no longer a niche asset class but a global financial ecosystem — shaped by meme-driven narratives, secured by quantum-resistant tech, enriched by real-world assets, and powered by decentralized intelligence. And for those ready to trade that future? The tools to capture it are already&nbsp;here. Ready to elevate your trading experience? Try Ave AI&nbsp;now: Ave.ai - The Ultimate Web3 Trading Platform Token2049 Singapore 2025: Where Crypto’s Future Took Shape was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/08
Institutional capital now dominates crypto

Institutional capital now dominates crypto

Hong Kim and Elliot Andrews stated that institutional investors are replacing retail traders in the crypto market’s dominance, as they spoke at the Token49 event in Singapore. They cited the rise of regulated investments, such as spot Bitcoin ETFs, which have attracted over $50 billion in inflows since their launch.  The Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Bitwise said the Bitcoin investor base has shifted from short-term retail speculation to sustained institutional allocation. He noted that the first year of Bitcoin ETFs saw about $30 billion of inflows, and he believes the momentum will continue. Kim says the launch of the Bitcoin ETFs was the ‘IPO moment’ for Bitcoin While speaking at the Token49 event in Singapore, Hong Kim, CTO and co-founder of Bitwise, noted that the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs marked what he described as ‘Bitcoin’s IPO moment’. He added that public companies, asset managers, and family offices took the stage and now dominate trading flows, which retail traders once dominated. He believes the new phase marks the maturity of the market and will create a sustainable demand that is less reactive to short-term price changes. SoSoValue data shows that the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold a total net assets of $167.37 billion, which is roughly 6.78% of the total Bitcoin Market cap, and cumulative net inflows of $61.24 billion. Kim says the growth has been fueled by the growing presence of institutional investors, including traditional finance investors who are supported by favorable custody and compliance infrastructure.  Ethereum ETFs, on the other hand, have also recorded notable inflows, hitting all-time highs in August. U.S. ETH spot ETFs currently hold $30.86 billion in total net assets, representing approximately 5.67% of the Ethereum market cap. The fund also has cumulative net inflows of $15.02 billion since its launch. BlackRock’s iShare Ethereum Trust leads with a 3.33% share that is close to $18.14 billion in net assets, followed by Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust, with a 0.88% share representing $4.78 billion in net assets. For BTC, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) holds a 1.04% share, representing $25.21 billion in net assets, followed by Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which holds a 0.88% share, representing $21.48 billion in net assets as of now. Kim says the custody question has largely been solved, citing regulated providers such as Coinase, Anchorage, and Fidelity. He also pointed out the recent clarification from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirming that state-chartered trusts now qualify as custodians. Aspen Digital CEO says clients want risk-adjusted performance According to Elliot Andrews, CEO of Aspen Digital, family offices and wealthy clients view digital assets as a long-term investment option. He noted that the days of chasing hundred times returns are over, and now clients are primarily interested in consistent and risk-adjusted performance. He believes crypto forms part of a diversified portfolio, noting that the political and regulatory conditions in the U.S. and abroad have improved investor confidence.  Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov echoed the same remarks in March, noting that Fund tokenization by the world’s largest asset managers, such as BlackRock and Fidelity International, is driving the next stage of digital asset adoption by the entire financial industry. Hong Kim noted that both retail and institutional investors are viewing Bitcoin as a form of protection against currency debasement. Currently, both the House of Representatives and the Senate remain divided over the following federal funding bill. The Republican-controlled House seeks a clean resolution, and Senate Democrats push for policy conditions, creating uncertainty. The stalemate has fueled Bitcoin’s position as a hedge against the potential weakening of the U.S. dollar, driving Bitcoin’s price to a new all-time high of $126,198.07 on October 6. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
2025/10/08
