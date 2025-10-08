2025-10-12 Sunday

IREN Announces $875M Convertible Note Offering as Stock Falls 6%

TLDR IREN Energy stock dropped 6% after announcing an $875 million convertible note offering that could expand to $1 billion The convertible notes mature in July 2031 and can be converted to IREN shares or cash under certain conditions Proceeds will fund general operations and capped call transactions designed to reduce share dilution The company [...] The post IREN Announces $875M Convertible Note Offering as Stock Falls 6% appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 15:35
Live: Why Is Crypto Market Crashing on Oct. 8?

The post Live: Why Is Crypto Market Crashing on Oct. 8? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has experienced a sharp downturn today, on Oct. 8. The total market capitalization fell to $4.16 trillion, which means that it declined by more than 2% over the past 24 hours. Let’s explore other important crypto market updates! next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-why-crypto-market-crashing-oct-8/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:32
Open Miner, a New Ecological and Environmentally Friendly Cloud Mining, Mine Multiple Cryptocurrencies and Earn Daily Income

Open Miner offers FCA-certified crypto mining with a $500 signup bonus, daily rewards, and secure BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, DOGE, and USDT earning options.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 15:27
Trump Champions Fight Fight Fight’s New Ambition

Donald Trump's memecoin TRUMP aims to establish a Digital Asset Treasury. Bill Zanker leads efforts to raise $200 million to $1 billion for this project. Continue Reading:Trump Champions Fight Fight Fight’s New Ambition The post Trump Champions Fight Fight Fight’s New Ambition appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/08 15:09
India debates stablecoins, fintech executives highlight risks

PANews reported on October 8th that, according to TECHINASIA, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged countries to prepare for stablecoins, reigniting the debate over digital currencies. At the 2025 Global Fintech Festival, Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Innovation Hub CEO Sahil Kini discussed the potential impact of programmable digital currencies on India's financial system. Rau stated that programmable currencies could improve efficiency and transparency by limiting the use of funds. Kini noted that India's central bank digital currency already supports payments based on specific uses, and that the Reserve Bank of India is piloting digital subsidies for targeted programs, but he also warned that stablecoins could weaken the central bank's control. Both executives emphasized that India's fintech infrastructure lays the foundation for the development of programmable currencies, while questioning the necessity of stablecoins given the rapid development of the local payment system.
PANews2025/10/08 14:57
Grayscale Stakes $150 Million in Ethereum After Launching First US Staking ETPs

TLDR Grayscale staked 32,000 ETH worth $150 million after launching staking rewards for its Ethereum ETPs on October 6 Grayscale became the first US crypto fund issuer to offer staking-based passive income through its ETHE and ETH products Despite the staking launch, Grayscale’s ETFs saw limited inflows under $20 million each on debut day BlackRock’s [...] The post Grayscale Stakes $150 Million in Ethereum After Launching First US Staking ETPs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 14:55
5 Crypto Scams Every Investor Should Watch Out for in 2025

The post 5 Crypto Scams Every Investor Should Watch Out for in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scam 1: Advanced phishing attacks Advanced phishing attacks now target crypto wallets and exchange accounts using sophisticated tactics that exploit user trust to steal private keys or login credentials. To carry out advanced phishing attacks, criminals create fake websites that mimic legitimate platforms. They send deceptive emails posing as trusted organizations or use social engineering tactics to trick victims into sharing sensitive information. Some impersonate support staff or design cloned interfaces to capture information. Attackers may employ sophisticated tactics for such phishing attacks: Wallet drainers: These are malicious programs or scripts used in phishing attacks. After a victim connects their wallet to a fraudulent site and approves a malicious transaction or grants token permissions, the attacker can automatically move funds out of the wallet. Quishing: Fraudsters use malicious QR codes placed in emails, text messages or on public surfaces. When scanned, these codes redirect users to phishing websites or trigger harmful downloads that steal credentials and personal or financial information. Spear phishing: Unlike general phishing, this method targets specific individuals or organizations. Scammers craft personalized messages, often using urgent phrases such as “Immediate Action Required.” The goal is to create a sense of panic and pressure victims into making quick, costly mistakes. In August 2025, Zak Cole, a core Ethereum developer, discovered his crypto wallet had been drained after a malicious Cursor extension stole his private key. Earlier that year, in May 2025, an elderly US citizen fell victim to a $330-million Bitcoin (BTC) heist, where the attacker used advanced social engineering tactics to gain access to the victim’s wallet. Did you know? The earliest recorded Bitcoin scam dates back to 2011, when a Ponzi scheme called “Bitcoin Savings & Trust” promised investors 7% weekly returns. It ultimately defrauded them of more than 700,000 BTC. Scam 2: Rug pulls Scammers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 14:55
Earn High NFT Tokens with Sleep to Earn App Development

Since there are several ways to earn NFT tokens, the sleep-to-earn app development offers the easiest way to acquire them while sleeping. The amazing technique works with blockchain technology and NFT tokens. By accessing the sleep-to-ear development apps, the trader can acquire a high number of tokens by analyzing the quality of the sleep patterns. With the acquired NFT tokens, the trader can make a crypto exchange during their sleep hours. The app offers high chances of making a profitable trade with the NFT tokens attained during sleep. This informative blog gives you ideas on the workings of sleep-to-earn apps and their benefits. What are Sleep-to-Earn Apps? Sleep-to-earn app refers to the software application programs that allow traders to earn NFT tokens by analyzing the quality of their sleep. This application is designed to rectify the sleeping pattern of the users using specialized sensors that mark the hours of sleep made by the user. The application also classifies sleep as dense sleep, low sleep, and sound sleep. Based on the intensity of the sleep, the users will acquire the NFT&nbsp;tokens. Understanding the Working of Sleep-to-Earn App? Download the sleep-to-earn appInitially, the users need to download the sleep-to-earn app in their mobile phones. After successful installation, they need to create their own account followed by a signup&nbsp;process. In-built phone sensors:The application works by monitoring the sensors in the mobile that gives the out of the sleeping cycles made by the user. The quality and density of the sleep will be recorded by the application using these&nbsp;sensors. Earning NFT tokensBased on the quality of sleep, the NFT tokens can be earned. If sleep is high, a high number of tokens can be attained. These earned NFTs can be then used in the NFT marketplaces and in other crypto-exchange platforms. How many NFT Tokens can be earned per hour of&nbsp;sleep? The number of tokens that can be earned per hour cannot be determined precisely. However, the capability of the user to earn tokens is dependent on the quality of the sleep and the duration of the sleep, measured through metrics like sleeping phases. Some sleep-to-earn apps allow users to earn tokens daily based on a specific limit set by the application. The reward structure and the amount of tokens that can be earned by the user are entirely dependent on the application rules and algorithms. For example, MetaGym is an application that allows users to earn up to $100MGCN per day. This means that they allow the user to earn up to 4 to 5 tokens per&nbsp;hour. How sleep-to-earn app offer a high number of NFT&nbsp;tokens? Quality of sleep: If the quality and density of the sleep is high, the user can attain more rewards that can be eventually converted to more&nbsp;NFTs. In-app activities: The application is incorporated with the feature of in-app activities. When users participate in these in-app activities, they are subjected to earn more NFT&nbsp;tokens. Allowing the mechanism of staking: With the help of the staking feature, the users can stake their tokens with them to earn additional rewards. These additional rewards will be then translated to NFT&nbsp;tokens. Integration with Defi and Metaverse ecosystems: The application can be cross-functionalized with the metaverse and the Defi platforms where users can earn NFT tokens. These ecosystems are the best means of offering NFT tokens through a rewarding system. How is the quality of sleep measured through sleep-to-earn apps? The quality of the sleep can be measured through the sleep-to-earn app using several techniques. Analysing the phases of&nbsp;sleep: The app segregates the sleeping amount into various phases like light sleep, dense sleep, and rapid eye movement sleep. By analyzing these phases, the quality of the sleep can be determined. Analyzing the cycle duration: A complete sleep cycle lasts for about 90 minutes. The sleep-to-earn apps help in measuring the cycle duration with or without any disturbances made by the user. In some cases, the mobile phones using these apps are placed below the pillow to estimate the movements of the sleeper. This will help in analyzing whether the person is awake during slight disturbances. In some cases, the apps make use of mobile phone accelerometers to detect the movements of the sleeper during continuous hours of&nbsp;sleep. Our sleep-to-earn app development services: We focus on offering cost-effective sleep-to-earn development services to our customers. Our well-experienced customers are highly privileged in meeting the client’s demands on a timely basis. We are equipped to develop sleep-to-earn applications that can fetch you a high number of tokens based on your quality of&nbsp;sleep. Our development services are trustworthy since we do not compromise on quality. The apps developed by us are easy to use, handy in nature, and can be incorporated into all kinds of mobile devices. We also offer you the best apps with the best security standards since we use efficient blockchain networks. Our apps calculate the quality of your sleep with greater accuracy and cause no interruption in&nbsp;between. Conclusion The entire blog discusses the sleep-to-earn application, its working, and its benefits. Sleep-to-earn apps can be easily launched and deployed. These applications have utilized the quality sleeping time of the users to generate NFT&nbsp;tokens. A remarkable feature of these applications is that they are easy to use and can eventually be installed on smartphones. The price value of the NFTs generated from these tokens depends on the popularity and the demand for the tokens over a particular period. The blog justifies the fact that investing in sleep-to-earn app development will produce high-earning opportunities by generating a high number of tokens. It is the easiest way to produce NFT tokens when compared to other platforms. The application also motivates the user to maintain a healthy sleeping habit. It helps the user to evaluate themselves to stay tuned to their sleeping routine daily. In short, investing in sleep-to-earn apps offers exciting benefits both to the users and modern business&nbsp;people. Earn High NFT Tokens with Sleep to Earn App Development was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/08 14:53
Crypto Selloff – Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Altcoins Prices Fall as Liquidations Surge

The post Crypto Selloff – Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Altcoins Prices Fall as Liquidations Surge appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The global cryptocurrency market today is facing a sharp cooldown. The total market capitalization dropped 2.74% in the last 24 hours to settle around $4.16 trillion. Even though trading volumes jumped to $240.649 billion, the overall sentiment has turned cautious. As I see it, this crypto selloff is driven by fading short-term momentum, heavy liquidations, …
CoinPedia2025/10/08 14:52
Bitcoin’s Breakout: What I Learned From Today’s Market Movement

Bitcoin breakout signals emerge as BTC holds $125K. I share what smart money is doing and why the next rally could hit $148K soon.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/08 14:52
