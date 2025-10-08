2025-10-12 Sunday

iPhones, Watches & Cash Await

iPhones, Watches & Cash Await

The post iPhones, Watches & Cash Await appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OTTAWA, Canada, October 8th, 2025, FinanceWire PU Prime has launched its Halloween Lucky Draw Promotion, running from 1 – 31 October 2025. With every qualifying trade, participants stand a chance to win premium Apple products and weekly cash rewards, adding festive excitement to the trading journey. Grand Prizes Await At the end of the promotion, traders will have the chance to take home some of Apple’s devices: 1st Prize: iPhone 17 Pro Max, 256GB 2nd Prize: iPhone 17 Pro, 256GB 3rd Prize: iPhone 17 Air, 256GB 4th Prize: iPhone 17, 256GB 5th Prize: Apple Watch Ultra 3 6th Prize: Apple Watch Series 11 7th Prize: Apple Watch SE 3 8th Prize: AirPods Pro 3 Winners of the grand prizes will be announced on 7 November 2025. Weekly Lucky Draws Adding to the festive fun, PU Prime will also award $600 in total weekly cash rewards throughout October, with three winners each week receiving $50 USD. Draws will be held on: 10 October 17 October 24 October 31 October How to Enter New or existing clients can: Deposit & Trade – Deposit a minimum of $500 USD into their PU Prime trading account. Earn Lucky Draw Tickets – Trade at least 100,000 notional volume to receive 1 lucky draw ticket. Win Prizes – Each ticket boosts the chances of winning in both the weekly draws and the grand prize draw. Celebrating Halloween with PU Prime A PU Prime spokesperson commented: “We are excited to share the Halloween spirit with our global community. This campaign not only offers exciting rewards but also reflects PU Prime’s ongoing commitment to delivering engaging, international promotions that bring traders closer together.” Important Dates 7 November 2025: Final winners announced. By 30 November 2025: All prizes delivered. Terms & Eligibility Open to all regions. Applicable to Standard…
Bitcoin's On-Chain Roadmap Shows $111,000 – $143,000 As The Range To Watch

Bitcoin’s On-Chain Roadmap Shows $111,000 – $143,000 As The Range To Watch

The post Bitcoin’s On-Chain Roadmap Shows $111,000 – $143,000 As The Range To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) resumes recording new all-time highs (ATH), focus is back on key price levels that could provide investors with an idea about the next possible resistance levels that may see a sell-off in BTC. Fresh on-chain data offers a map of BTC’s most important price levels. Bitcoin May Face Resistance At These Levels According to a CryptoQuant Quicktake post by contributor Crazzyblockk, the cost basis (Realized Price) of BTC Short-Term Holders (STH) provides a snapshot of important support and resistance zones. Notably, the STH Realized Price highlights the aggregate price at which recent market participants acquired their BTC. This information can give analysts an idea about potential price levels that can influence investors’ behavior to either take profits or hold their positions. Crazzyblockk highlighted multiple price levels that could function as potential profit-taking zones. For instance, <1 month Holders Realized Price, +1 Standard Deviation, hovers at  $143,170. To explain, $143,170 is the price level where recent buyers (holding BTC for under a month) would, on average, be up by about one standard deviation on their cost – a zone that can trigger selling and serve as a near-term resistance. Similarly, the <1 month Holders Realized Price, 0.5 Standard Deviation, is currently around $133,239. Meanwhile, the STH-Realized Price, +1 Standard Deviation, currently sits at $131,310. The analyst added that the current BTC spot price is trading slightly above the “pivotal mid-point” level, which could determine the market’s next short-term move.  In addition, the CryptoQuant contributor noted multiple key support zones that could function as potential re-accumulation zones for BTC investors. These levels include $117,763, $111,963, and $103,239.  Fellow crypto analyst, Titan of Crypto, noted that while BTC has made a new ATH above $125,000, it must now break above the ascending channel and aim for a $130,000 target. Failure…
Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 2.66 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,371.46 bitcoins.

Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 2.66 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,371.46 bitcoins.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET monitoring, Japanese listed company Remixpoint (3825.T) increased its holdings by 2.66 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 1,371.46 BTC.
The New York Stock Exchange invested $2 billion in prediction market Polymarket. What is the strategic intention?

The New York Stock Exchange invested $2 billion in prediction market Polymarket. What is the strategic intention?

Original title: Why the NYSE invested $2B into polymarket Original author: binji, Ethereum Foundation researcher Original translation: Ismay, BlockBeats Editor's Note: On October 7, The Wall Street Journal reported that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, is close to investing $2 billion in the decentralized prediction market platform Polymarket. This may not only become one of the largest private financings in the history of the crypto field, but also mark the deep intersection of traditional financial infrastructure and Web3 market forms. Against the backdrop of Bitcoin being incorporated into corporate treasuries and stablecoins becoming global clearing assets, ICE's investment points to a broader theme: the redefinition of market boundaries. If financial markets in the past priced "assets," Polymarket represents a new order that prices "beliefs" and "expectations." This article attempts to interpret the logic behind this investment - why an exchange that controls a market value of $29 trillion would bet on a new market native to the crypto world and centered on "prediction", and what this means for the next paradigm shift in the global price discovery system. The following is the original content: The infrastructure that underpins the $29 trillion stock market is now extending into a broader realm - a market that can not only price assets but also price "understanding." It was the largest private investment in a crypto company ever. But it was something more profound: It was a statement—a declaration that the market itself was evolving. origin The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is the world's largest stock exchange, with a total market capitalization of approximately $29 trillion. This significant move demonstrates that the NYSE believes the market's approach to expansion is changing—not just through growth in scale and trading volume, but also through a reshaping of its participant structure. They saw a whole new group of investors whose trading methods, information sources, and behavioral logic were completely different from those of traditional traders. This new generation of investors no longer sat at the trading desk; they lived on the internet. In today's economy, a single tweet can sometimes move stock prices more than a quarterly earnings report. Narratives, memes, and collective sentiment are now part of price discovery. This means that "regular people," through their attention, discussion, and belief data, can influence the market more than ever before. Prediction markets transform belief itself into a tradable asset. They allow people to bet on events they already care about—elections, policy, AI breakthroughs, sports, climate—rather than the quarterly results of a company they have no interest in. When markets become more interconnected, more people can participate. Not just analysts or hedge funds, but anyone with a sense of the future – and the global economy becomes more democratic. This is a revolution that removes financial "thresholds". But the story doesn't end there The NYSE is not only investing in the prediction market, but also investing in a new "data form". What they want is event-driven data. For the first time, financial infrastructure can carry probabilities alongside prices. Polymarket's markets generate real-time odds on real-world events: elections, policy decisions, macroeconomic data, even celebrity endorsements—all of which can predict sentiment before they impact financial reports. Under the agreement, NYSE's parent company, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), will distribute this data stream globally, feeding both "beliefs" and "capital flows" into the pipelines that transmit stocks and derivatives. This changes the structure of market intelligence: beliefs become measurable, and reflexivity becomes modelable. You can imagine: 1. Macro traders track changes in the probability of rate cuts; 2. Stock analysts will superimpose event odds onto earnings expectations; 3. The quantitative team will use "belief fluctuations" to hedge portfolio risks. This is the first institutional-level bridge in financial history that connects "attention" and "price" - a financial data set that not only describes "what has happened" but also reveals "what may happen" and is being widely adopted. Why Polymarket and not others? This new market structure introduces a new risk: information distortion. When information spreads faster than it can be verified, trust collapses. This is the core advantage of Polymarket. It is not a market that relies on centralized trust, but an open system built on verifiable trust. For prediction markets to truly work, there must be a common verification foundation—a place where all results, transactions, and settlements can be independently verified. The question is: when attention starts to drive capital, who will ensure honesty? To this end, Polymarket is built on Ethereum's trust layer (Trustware) and extended through Polygon. Ethereum's trust mechanism ensures that every transaction, every settlement, and every market outcome can be verified, without relying on the subjective discretion of centralized institutions. What's next Over the past year, Polymarket has seen over $16 billion in trading volume and over 250,000 monthly active users. While some believe its popularity will wane after the election cycle, trading volume remains strong. As market depth grows, the platform is poised to launch more financial instruments: Conditional event contracts Earnings Results Market Macro datapoint ladders and more experimental governance mechanisms (such as Futarchy, where decisions are guided by market odds) Evolution of market patterns By supporting Polymarket, the NYSE is effectively acknowledging that the “market landscape” itself is evolving. The foundation of the ICE empire is clearing, settlement, and exchange technology. In Polymarket, it sees the next frontier: A digitally native, socially driven, open and verifiable market system - yet still built on a transparent, secure, and globally scalable trust architecture, which is completely consistent with the principles that ICE has always pursued. Future exchanges will price beliefs, probabilities, and truths.
Swedish lawmakers propose exempting Bitcoin transactions used for everyday payments from capital gains tax

Swedish lawmakers propose exempting Bitcoin transactions used for everyday payments from capital gains tax

PANews reported on October 8 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, Swedish MP Nordin formally proposed exempting Bitcoin transactions used for daily payments from capital gains tax.
CleanCore's Dogecoin Treasury Pays Off Big With $20M Gains as Holdings Near 1B DOGE

CleanCore’s Dogecoin Treasury Pays Off Big With $20M Gains as Holdings Near 1B DOGE

Read the full article at coingape.com.
The US Dollar's Tailwind: Boost Today, Bust Tomorrow?

The US Dollar’s Tailwind: Boost Today, Bust Tomorrow?

The first government shutdown in nearly seven years is delaying the release of key data at a time when the Federal Reserve is missing on both mandates. For the first time since late 2018, the federal government went into a partial shutdown when Congress failed to agree on a new funding bill for the fiscal year that started on October 1. The current shutdown is expected to extend at least into this coming&nbsp;week. Shutdowns are typically non-events for the stock market. Looking back to the 1970s across 22 shutdown episodes, the S&amp;P 500 has averaged a gain of 0.3% during the shutdown period and was up 54% of the&nbsp;time. But this event could carry more weight for investors. That’s because federal agencies won’t be releasing key economic reports at a time when the Fed is starting to cut rates while missing on both mandates. While the September payrolls report was delayed, an ADP report on private sector payrolls showed 32,000 jobs lost during the month (chart below) compared to expectations for a gain of&nbsp;45,000. There’s also more evidence in recent reports that consumer inflation will keep increasing in the months ahead, and could be exacerbated further by the historic weakness in the U.S. Dollar&nbsp;Index. Nonetheless, markets are fixated on the prospect that the shutdown and potential furlough of hundreds of thousands of workers will present additional risks to the economy. That’s locking in forecasts for further rate cuts in the months&nbsp;ahead. I maintain that this has been a slow to hire and slow to fire jobs environment, which could improve as the fog from the trade war is lifting. A strong economy coupled with rate cuts and loose financial conditions should add upside pressure to inflation in the coming&nbsp;months. But for now, the rate backdrop and investor positioning remains a tailwind for the bull market. This week, lets unpack the growing challenges to the inflation outlook and how the dollar could play a key role. We’ll also examine the upside in gold stocks, and why the “dumb money” is adding more fuel for the&nbsp;rally. The Chart&nbsp;Report Even though the government shutdown is delaying the September payrolls report, other data continues showing weakness in the labor market. That includes the ADP report and JOLTs survey that shows more unemployed workers than job openings. While concerns over the labor market take the spotlight, inflationary pressure remain a huge issue and could push consumer prices higher in the months ahead. The ISM Services PMI showed the prices paid component staying at a high level, and was reported at 69.4 in September (where a reading above 50 indicates expansion). Prices paid (blue line) measures changes in input prices for services organizations, and tends to lead changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI — orange line) as you can see in the chart&nbsp;below. Currency debasement could present additional inflation pressures in the months ahead. The U.S. Dollar Index is having a historically bad year, and remains down about 10% year-to-date. That’s a significant decline for the world’s most important currency, where a weaker U.S. dollar increases the cost of foreign imports. While there’s a lag effect, those rising prices tends to show up in consumer inflation gauges. The Fed’s own modeling shows that a 10% decline in the dollar adds about 0.3% to inflation. The chart below plots CPI against a dollar index, which is inverted to show the positive correlation with&nbsp;CPI. While the weaker dollar could spark more inflation ahead, a falling dollar tends to boost risk assets. Everything from stocks to commodities tends to see a tailwind from a weaker dollar for various reasons. Domestic large-cap stocks that receive a large portion of revenues from international regions typically experience an earnings bump from a falling dollar. Commodities are often priced and traded in dollars, where a weak dollar increases the purchasing power of non-U.S. buyers. The chart below shows the correlation over recent time frames for various assets to the dollar, where a negative correlation has been a tailwind for everything from the S&amp;P 500 to gold and&nbsp;silver.Chart from Realinvestmentadvice.com While hype (and valuations) around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia continues running high, precious metals and related mining stocks are among 2025’s leaders. Gold prices are up 46% this year, while silver has gained 63%. That’s fueling mining stocks as well, with the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) up 127% this year as high metal prices boosts earnings and the outlook for more growth. The chart below plots an index of gold mining stocks (white line) along with trailing 12 months earnings per share (blue line). Earnings in mining companies are actually expanding quicker than stock price appreciation, which is keeping a lid on mining company valuations.Chart from Tavi Costa on&nbsp;X The stock market continues climbing the “wall of worry.” Despite concerns over the health of the labor market and economic impact of the government shutdown, the S&amp;P 500 is hovering near record highs and has spent 108 consecutive days trading above its 50-day moving average. But investors have collectively been slow to add equity exposure, with various measures of sentiment and positioning data showing mostly neutral readings at a time when you’d expect bullishness to be running high. By some measures, it’s even the opposite. S&amp;P 500 stock index futures positioning shows a relatively large net short position by large speculators. They’re considered to be the “dumb money” in the data series, and are pushing bets against the S&amp;P 500 to levels that you tend to see around major market&nbsp;lows. Heard in the&nbsp;Hub The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for&nbsp;members. Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts: Why valuations don’t matter (and when they&nbsp;do). The rally off the April lows remains under-owned. Growing stock market similarities to the internet&nbsp;bubble. Why the weak U.S. dollar is another catalyst for rising inflation. You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders&nbsp;Hub. By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for&nbsp;members. 🚨Hub members are now up over 100% on a gold mining stock we added in March. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub&nbsp;today. 👉You can click here to join&nbsp;now👈 Trade Idea Symbotic (SYM) Robotics stock coming back to test the prior high near $63 on a couple occasions since August. Each pullback off that level is getting smaller, with a recent MACD reset at the zero line. I’m watching for a mover over $63 on expanding volume. Key Upcoming&nbsp;Data Economic Reports Earnings Reports I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock&nbsp;market. Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access&nbsp;to: ✅Model Portfolio ✅Members Only&nbsp;Chat ✅Trade Ideas &amp; Live&nbsp;Alerts ✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates +&nbsp;More Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio. Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking&nbsp;out! Come join the&nbsp;Hub! Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this&nbsp;report. The US Dollar’s Tailwind: Boost Today, Bust Tomorrow? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Top Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bearish XRP Target if It Closes Below $2.66

Top Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bearish XRP Target if It Closes Below $2.66

A bearish formation on the XRP daily chart suggests further correction if prices close below the crucial $2.66 support trendline. XRP took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, as with major cryptocurrencies.Visit Website
Analyst: Short-term Bitcoin holders increased their holdings by 559,000 in the past quarter

Analyst: Short-term Bitcoin holders increased their holdings by 559,000 in the past quarter

PANews reported on October 8 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel wrote on the X platform: "In the past quarter, the supply of Bitcoin held by short-term holders increased by 559,000, from 4.38 million to 4.94 million, indicating that a large number of new buyers have entered the market."
8 Best Trending Cryptos 2025 That Could Turn Early Buyers into Millionaires

8 Best Trending Cryptos 2025 That Could Turn Early Buyers into Millionaires

The best trending cryptos 2025 are making waves as meme-coin mania grips investors again. Whales are scanning Ethereum and Solana networks for the next high-yield, community-powered project, and one presale stands above the rest: BullZilla ($BZIL). It’s leading a new generation of meme coins built on real mechanics and massive return potential. Alongside Bonk, MoonBull,
