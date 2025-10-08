2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Mutuum Finance Crypto Price Prediction: Projecting The Price Of MUTM 3 Years Into The Future

Mutuum Finance Crypto Price Prediction: Projecting The Price Of MUTM 3 Years Into The Future

The post Mutuum Finance Crypto Price Prediction: Projecting The Price Of MUTM 3 Years Into The Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors scrutinize every crypto price prediction these days, especially for emerging tokens like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This best crypto to buy now has raised $16,900,000 since its presale began, drawing 16,800 holders. Phase 6 of 11 phases now fills 60%, with tokens priced at $0.035 a 250% rise from phase one’s $0.01.  Moreover, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) advances its lending and borrowing protocol, targeting V1 on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Consequently, experts project MUTM reaching $1.25 by 2028, fueled by DeFi adoption and protocol utility.  Furthermore, this trajectory mirrors past surges, yet positions Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for steadier growth amid crypto prices volatility. Phase 6 Accelerates Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sustains strong demand as phase 6 progresses. Teams report 60% completion in this stage of 11 total phases. Holders now total 16,800, up from earlier rounds. In addition, the current $0.035 price reflects a 3.5x gain over phase one’s entry. Consequently, buyers secure tokens at this level before phase 7 opens with a 14.3% jump to $0.04. Phase 6 sells out rapidly, narrowing windows for affordable access. Thus, opportunities to acquire MUTM dwindle fast. Launch approaches at $0.06, promising current investors a 371% return post-listing. Moreover, this yield stems directly from tokenomics design, rewarding early participation. Protocol Builds Secure Lending Core Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has unveiled its lending and borrowing protocol details. Developers integrate core features like liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidator bots. Initial support covers ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, or collateral. Furthermore, the team has finalized a Certik audit, earning a 90/100 token score for robust security. In parallel, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) launched a Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Rewards total $50,000 USDT across four tiers—critical, major, minor, low—ensuring vulnerabilities face swift fixes. Consequently, this bolsters trust in the platform’s integrity. Additionally, a new…
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000783-24.49%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11327+0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010002+3.12%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:43
Compartir
Polymarket CEO reveals two previously undisclosed financing transactions totaling over $200 million

Polymarket CEO reveals two previously undisclosed financing transactions totaling over $200 million

PANews reported on October 8th that after securing a $2 billion investment from ICE at a $9 billion valuation, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan published a post on the X platform announcing two previously undisclosed financing transactions: the first occurred last year, with Blockchain Capital leading a $55 million investment at a valuation of $350 million, with participation from Founders Fund, 1789, 1 confirmation, Abstract, Coinbase, Dragonfly, ParaFi, and SV Angel; the second occurred earlier this year, with Founders Fund leading a $150 million investment at a valuation of $150 million, with participation from Ribbit, Valor, Point 72 Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and others.
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
1
1$0.003731+6.60%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/08 16:19
Compartir
Analist waarschuwt voor daling Bitcoin koers, optimistisch over Sui en Sei

Analist waarschuwt voor daling Bitcoin koers, optimistisch over Sui en Sei

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Een veelgevolgde crypto-analist waarschuwt dat de opmars van Bitcoin en Ethereum op korte termijn kan stuiten op stevige weerstand. Tegelijkertijd ziet hij juist kansen bij de kleinere munten Sui en Sei. Dat blijkt uit nieuwe analyses van handelaar Ali Martinez, die ruim 159.000 volgers heeft op het platform X. A spike in profit-taking could be starting as the TD Sequential flashes a sell signal on Bitcoin $BTC. pic.twitter.com/lNN7w2xTMq — Ali (@ali_charts) October 6, 2025 Martinez waarschuwt voor Bitcoin en Ethereum Volgens Martinez geeft de zogenoemde TD Sequential indicator aan dat er een risico is op trendomslag bij zowel Bitcoin als Ethereum. Deze technische indicator kijkt naar de volgorde van prijspatronen in de markt en wordt vaak gebruikt om momenten van uitputting te herkennen. TD Sequential just flashed a sell signal at a key resistance. A rejection here could send Ethereum $ETH to $4,100 or even $3,780. pic.twitter.com/HBsBEUDQtu — Ali (@ali_charts) October 6, 2025 Martinez schrijft dat er bij Bitcoin mogelijk een fase van winstnemingen begint. De koers van de grootste cryptomunt ter wereld stond dinsdagochtend rond 121.500 dollar, een daling van ruim 3 procent in 24 uur. “Een verkoopsignaal is zichtbaar,” aldus Martinez. Hij verwacht dat handelaren winst zullen veiligstellen na de forse stijgingen van de afgelopen weken. Ethereum toont vergelijkbaar beeld Ethereum, de op een na grootste munt, laat volgens de analist een vergelijkbaar beeld zien. Ook daar gaf de indicator een verkoopsignaal af. Ethereum handelde rond 4478 dollar, ruim 5 procent lager dan een dag eerder. Volgens Martinez kan de munt, afhankelijk van hoe sterk de afwijzing bij het huidige koersniveau wordt, terugvallen naar 4100 of zelfs 3780 dollar. Dat zou een forse correctie betekenen na de rally van de afgelopen maanden. Naast de waarschuwingen voor de grote munten, kijkt Martinez ook naar twee zogenoemde layer 1 blockchains. Dat zijn netwerken waarop andere toepassingen gebouwd kunnen worden, vergelijkbaar met Ethereum zelf. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Analist waarschuwt voor daling Bitcoin koers, optimistisch over Sui en Sei document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Opvallend positief over Sui en Sei Over Sui, een project dat pas sinds 2023 actief is, is de analist opvallend positief. Hij stelt dat de munt zich in een accumulatiefase bevindt. Dat betekent dat beleggers de munt langzaam blijven kopen, vaak een voorbode van een grotere koersbeweging. “Dit is de zone om te laden voor de doorbraak naar 7 dollar,” schrijft hij. Op dit moment staat de koers van Sui rond 3,46 dollar, een daling van bijna 6 procent in één dag. Toch denkt Martinez dat dit juist een koopmoment kan zijn voor beleggers met geduld. The accumulation phase for $SUI looks nearly complete. This is the zone to load up before the breakout to $7! pic.twitter.com/GuSwB5HSDt — Ali (@ali_charts) October 6, 2025 Ook Sei krijgt van hem aandacht. Deze munt noteerde rond 0,28 dollar, eveneens met een verlies van 6 procent in 24 uur. Toch ziet de analist een duidelijke kans: “Slaap niet op Sei. Een uitbraak naar 0,90 dollar is in de maak.” Don’t sleep on $SEI. A breakout to $0.90 is brewing right now! pic.twitter.com/U5SggmNrVB — Ali (@ali_charts) October 6, 2025 De uitspraken van Martinez komen op een moment dat de cryptomarkt na een periode van recordkoersen iets gas terugneemt. Bitcoin bereikte eerder deze maand nog een hoogste punt boven 126.000 dollar, terwijl Ethereum de grens van 4600 dollar aantikte. Volgens marktkenners is een periode van consolidatie niet ongebruikelijk na zulke snelle stijgingen. Gemend sentiment onder beleggers Toch blijft het sentiment onder beleggers gemengd. Enerzijds zijn er zorgen dat winstnemingen en technische signalen op korte termijn voor correcties kunnen zorgen. Anderzijds blijft de belangstelling groot voor nieuwe projecten die kans maken om zich naast de gevestigde orde te plaatsen. Sui en Sei worden daarbij genoemd als mogelijke groeiers in de komende maanden. Voorlopig blijft de markt afhankelijk van een mix van technische signalen, macro-economische ontwikkelingen en beleggerssentiment. Of de waarschuwingen van Martinez werkelijkheid worden, zal de komende weken duidelijk worden. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Analist waarschuwt voor daling Bitcoin koers, optimistisch over Sui en Sei is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SUI
SUI$2.5278-7.48%
SEI
SEI$0.2075-5.63%
Wink
LIKE$0.006971-5.16%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:16
Compartir
Polymarket vs. Kalshi: $2B NYSE push signals ‘regime change’

Polymarket vs. Kalshi: $2B NYSE push signals ‘regime change’

Polymarket's market dominance has dropped by half since 2024 U.S elections.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02616-1.43%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00153128+3.85%
Union
U$0.00717-15.28%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:15
Compartir
Expert Sees LTC Crashing to $50 Even As Litecoin ETF Approval Reaches Final Stage

Expert Sees LTC Crashing to $50 Even As Litecoin ETF Approval Reaches Final Stage

Read the full article at coingape.com.
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000603-0.82%
Litecoin
LTC$94.62-5.08%
Stage
STAGE$0.000027-22.85%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:12
Compartir
YZi Labs Launches $1B Builder Fund to Boost BNB Ecosystem

YZi Labs Launches $1B Builder Fund to Boost BNB Ecosystem

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/yzi-labs-launches-1b-builder-fund-to/
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Boost
BOOST$0.08493-0.70%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,128.3-0.25%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:03
Compartir
Bitcoin risks new $114K plunge as 'predatory' traders squeeze BTC longs

Bitcoin risks new $114K plunge as 'predatory' traders squeeze BTC longs

Bitcoin price analysis gave a new $114,000 bottom target for BTC after a 4% drop from all-time highs, while traders added fresh liquidity. Key points:Bitcoin price action stays lower after falling over 4% in hours.Liquidity is already recovering, with short-term volatility increasingly likely as a result.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,133.49-0.93%
4
4$0.10642+30.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02504-3.76%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:01
Compartir
Bitcoin – 77% odds of BTC hitting $130K amid ‘debasement trade’

Bitcoin – 77% odds of BTC hitting $130K amid ‘debasement trade’

Will the $120K BTC support set the next springboard to $130K and above?
Bitcoin
BTC$111,133.49-0.93%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08345+1.20%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:00
Compartir
Shiba Inu News: Pepe & AlphaPepe Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now in Q4

Shiba Inu News: Pepe & AlphaPepe Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now in Q4

SHIB steady, PEPE consolidating, and AlphaPepe soaring with $275K raised, 2,200 holders, and staking rewards, making it Q4’s top meme coin with 100× potential.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-3.58%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000678-2.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0038-7.31%
Compartir
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 16:00
Compartir
SEC Intends to Introduce a Special Regulatory Regime for Crypto Innovation by the End of the Year

SEC Intends to Introduce a Special Regulatory Regime for Crypto Innovation by the End of the Year

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to develop formal rules for the crypto industry, including the so-called “innovation exception”. About it writes CoinDesk with reference to statements of the Chairman of the agency Paul Atkins. He noted that despite the difficulties associated with the government shutdown, the SEC intends to begin rulemaking […] Сообщение SEC Intends to Introduce a Special Regulatory Regime for Crypto Innovation by the End of the Year появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Compartir
Incrypted2025/10/08 15:54
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate