2025-10-12 Sunday

Nansen and Sui Network Unite to Accelerate Onchain Intelligence for 2M+ Users

Nansen and Sui Network Unite to Accelerate Onchain Intelligence for 2M+ Users

Nansen has just formed a partnership with Sui Network. It enables the on-chain analytics capabilities of Nansen to be utilized by more than two million users.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 16:30
Crypto Takes a Breather: Bitcoin Dips to $121K as Profit-Taking & Politics Collide

Crypto Takes a Breather: Bitcoin Dips to $121K as Profit-Taking & Politics Collide

Your daily access to the backroom
Blockhead2025/10/08 16:29
Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Update Crypto Regulations

Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Update Crypto Regulations

The post Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Update Crypto Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SFC and HKMA updated regulations affecting crypto intermediaries. Regulatory changes enhance staking and stablecoin services. Market anticipates increased interest in regulated crypto investments. Hong Kong’s SFC and HKMA issued a joint circular on September 30th, updating virtual asset-related activities regulations for intermediaries, including relaxed rules and new guidance on stablecoins. These changes facilitate market development while increasing regulatory clarity, particularly enabling intermediaries to offer staking services under specified conditions. Hong Kong’s Regulatory Changes Encourage Staking and Stablecoins The joint circular issued by the HKMA and SFC on September 30th aims to boost market development while maintaining investor protections. Regulations now permit intermediaries to facilitate client staking and off-platform trading through licensed venues. The directive specifically allows virtual asset fund activities without classifying them as trading services. Immediate implications include enhanced regulatory clarity for licensed entities. Staking services become accessible to clients through segregated accounts, with requisite risk disclosures. Furthermore, intermediaries can now facilitate off-platform trades for virtual assets, offering more depth in fund structuring. Reactions from major exchanges and custodians suggest heightened interest in regulated crypto offerings. Representatives from HKMA affirm the move as harmonizing local market dynamics with a broader global crypto environment. However, no direct statements from protocol leaders, such as Vitalik Buterin, have been recorded post-circular. “The SFC and HKMA jointly introduce refinements and relaxations to requirements with a view to facilitating market development while adhering to investor protection.” — HKMA Official Statement, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ethereum Price Fluctuations Amidst Regulatory Harmonization Did you know? The latest update by Hong Kong’s regulators aligns with previous efforts in June 2023 to position the city as a digital asset hub, mirroring past initiatives in Japan and Singapore. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,458.93, with a market cap of approximately $538.21 billion, reflecting a 4.65% decrease…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:20
Solana Generated $2.85 Billion in Annual Revenue — 220x Growth in Just Two Years

Solana Generated $2.85 Billion in Annual Revenue — 220x Growth in Just Two Years

The Solana network generated more than $2.85 billion in revenue between October 2024 and September 2025, this follows the 21shares report. Experts noted that the network’s revenue sources were DeFi protocols, memcoins, DePIN solutions, AI applications and trading tools. The highest monthly figure was $616 million in January 2025. It was mainly driven by memcoins, […] Сообщение Solana Generated $2.85 Billion in Annual Revenue — 220x Growth in Just Two Years появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/08 16:19
Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows

Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows

The post Ethereum price steadies as spot ETH ETFs see $421M inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price is showing signs of resilience as institutional appetite returns.  Summary U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs logged $421M in inflows on Oct. 7, marking seven consecutive days of positive flows. Exchange reserves have fallen to a three-year low of 17.4M ETH, amplified by corporate holdings and EIP-1559 burns. ETH trades near $4,450, consolidating above support with RSI at 53, hinting at a possible retest of $4,900–$5,000 if momentum builds. Amidst a general market decline, Ethereum was down 5.3% over the last day, trading at $4,443 at the time of writing. Even with the decline, ETH is still up 7% for the week and 3.4% for the month, and it is just 10% below its peak of $4,946 on Aug. 24. The token has had moderate volatility over the last seven days, ranging from $4,133 to $4,748. Rather than a trend reversal, this points to a period of consolidation. Trading activity has increased with 24-hour spot volume at $51.9 billion, up 27% from the previous day. According to Coinglass data, Ethereum (ETH) futures volume rose 54% to $124.2 billion, while open interest fell 5.5% to $60.3 billion. The decline in open interest, indicates that leveraged positions were flushed out, which is often a precursor to renewed price stability. Spot ETH ETF inflows could drive momentum Spot Ethereum ETFs are still drawing consistent inflows. SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $420 million on Oct. 7, the seventh day in a row of positive activity., The combined assets of the spot Ethereum ETFs now exceed $30 billion, with inflows totaling $803 million in the past month. Despite short-term volatility, these inflows indicate that institutional confidence in Ethereum has remained strong. Constant demand for ETFs helps absorb circulating supply and mitigate negative movements. As institutional exposure increases, analysts predict that if the trend continues through October, it may help a medium-term price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:17
S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Crypto Index

S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Crypto Index

The post S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Global plans to launch a new benchmark index that tracks a wide range of digital assets and blockchain-related companies, signaling growing recognition of the crypto sector within traditional finance. The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, created in partnership with tokenization company Dinari, includes 15 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of at least $300 million and 35 publicly traded companies in the sector with a market cap of at least $100 million, S&P announced Tuesday. Constituents have not yet been published, but no single component will exceed 5% of the index. Some of the sector’s biggest companies include Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (MSTR), crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) and Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (RIOT). A selection of crypto and blockchain-related stocks spanning Bitcoin mining, exchanges and payment platforms. Source: Barchart Cameron Drinkwater, chief product and operations officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the growth of the digital asset ecosystem has moved crypto “from the margins into a more established role in global markets.” While indexes are not directly investable, they are key benchmarks for tracking market performance and often underpin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment products. Dinari plans to issue a tokenized version of the index, known as a “dShare,” which would allow investors to gain direct exposure. The investable version is expected to launch by the end of 2025. Related: Crypto mining, treasury stocks strike gold as Bitcoin booms Indexing signals next wave of crypto recognition One of the key implications of S&P’s move into crypto indexing is the potential for passive ETFs to one day track the performance of the Digital Markets 50 Index, much like traditional index funds mirror equity benchmarks. For example, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500, allowing investors to gain broad market exposure through a single product. Several crypto index…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:10
Why Cathie Wood Just Invested Millions in Tokenization Platform Securitize

Why Cathie Wood Just Invested Millions in Tokenization Platform Securitize

TLDR Cathie Wood’s ARK Venture Fund invested approximately $10 million in tokenization platform Securitize, representing 3.25% of the fund’s assets Securitize is the world’s leading real-world asset tokenization platform with over $4 billion in tokenized securities The investment makes Securitize the eighth largest position in ARK’s venture fund, which manages $325.3 million in net assets [...] The post Why Cathie Wood Just Invested Millions in Tokenization Platform Securitize appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 16:02
Can This “Nice” Dogecoin Pattern Take DOGE to $0.29?

Can This "Nice" Dogecoin Pattern Take DOGE to $0.29?

An analyst on X, Trader Tardigrade, has caught a nice pattern on the Dogecoin chart that could potentially lead to higher prices. Notably, this pattern shows up at a time when the price action of Dogecoin is trending downward.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:00
Cloud Mining Emerges as Key Profit Model for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Holders Amid U.S. Power Shortage

Cloud Mining Emerges as Key Profit Model for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Holders Amid U.S. Power Shortage

In the world of crypto, sharp, short-term swings have become the norm. There have been countless fits and starts of growth with Bitcoin (BTC) followed by equally numerous retracements, along with Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL). As a retail investor, the “buy and hold” strategy could also be exciting yet nervous: [...] The post Cloud Mining Emerges as Key Profit Model for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP Holders Amid U.S. Power Shortage appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 15:59
BlackRock acquires $437.5M of Ethereum

BlackRock acquires $437.5M of Ethereum

The post BlackRock acquires $437.5M of Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock made a large purchase of $437.5 million worth of Ethereum on Oct. 7. The acquisition was executed through BlackRock’s spot ETF vehicle, emphasizing the rising role of ETFs in crypto markets. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, acquired $437.5 million worth of Ethereum on Tuesday. The massive purchase demonstrates continued institutional accumulation of the digital asset through the firm’s spot ETF vehicle. BlackRock has maintained strategic purchases of Ethereum via its spot ETF, reflecting growing institutional confidence in the asset as a core component of diversified portfolios. The acquisition tightens Ethereum supply. The purchase aligns with BlackRock’s expansion into regulated crypto products, enhancing accessibility for traditional investors through ETF structures. Ethereum serves as a preferred settlement layer for institutional investments due to its liquidity and security features. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-acquires-437m-ethereum/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 15:53
