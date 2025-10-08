2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Xbox handheld rumor weighs on Microsoft stock amid AI cloud deals

Xbox handheld rumor weighs on Microsoft stock amid AI cloud deals

The post Xbox handheld rumor weighs on Microsoft stock amid AI cloud deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Xbox handheld rumor sparked a modest sell-off in Microsoft shares recently, as investors balanced doubts about gaming hardware with the company’s large AI cloud commitments. What happened to Microsoft stock slip after the Xbox handheld rumor? Microsoft experienced a noticeable stock slip after market chatter suggested the company may have canceled a first-party handheld Xbox project. Traders moved quickly on the news, sending shares lower, while others pointed to Azure and services strength as a mitigating factor. In short, the market reaction mixed near-term hardware concerns with confidence in recurring revenue. Was the xbox handheld cancellation rumor credible? Reports surfaced via industry leakers and remain unconfirmed by Microsoft. Sources claim that talks with partners broke down, contributing to the xbox handheld cancellation rumor. However, Microsoft has not issued an official statement; therefore the situation should be treated as a rumor until verified. How does AMD SoC unit commitment fit into the story? According to industry reporting, AMD reportedly requested a commitment for roughly 10 million System-on-Chip units to justify custom SoC development for a handheld console. Microsoft was allegedly reluctant to accept such a volume — a point that, if true, explains the reported stall. Consequently, the potential amd soc unit commitment became central to the handset talks and to supplier risk assessments. Could this alter supplier relationships like the CoreWeave Microsoft partnership? Potentially, but differently. Hardware negotiations with AMD concern silicon and consoles. By contrast, Microsoft’s cloud strategy — including its CoreWeave Microsoft partnership — targets GPU compute and data-center scale. Thus, a handset cancellation would strain hardware partners but need not change Microsoft’s cloud commitments directly. What role do microsoft ai cloud deals and the Nebius agreement play? Microsoft has been securing capacity with specialist providers to support its AI push. Recently reported multi-billion-dollar commitments to specialized providers…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0771-3.01%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12725-0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010002+3.03%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 17:44
Compartir
The largest BNB airdrop holder on Hyperliquid is now $2.54 million in the red

The largest BNB airdrop holder on Hyperliquid is now $2.54 million in the red

PANews reported on October 8th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the largest BNB airdrop position holder on Hyperliquid, 0x856...e910d, has suffered a floating loss of $2.54 million by shorting $12.04 million worth of BNB. The opening price was $1,045.21 and the mark price was $1,324.1.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,127.64-0.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00378-7.57%
RedStone
RED$0.3627+1.34%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/08 17:09
Compartir
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $421 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $421 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$421 million yesterday (October 7, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$438 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$14.38 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.4828 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.544 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$25.7019 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.815 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.848 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.67%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$15.023 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007169-7.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0002762-10.73%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/08 17:05
Compartir
Crypto Media Meets Crypto Browser as Decrypt and Opera Launch Native News

Crypto Media Meets Crypto Browser as Decrypt and Opera Launch Native News

One of crypto’s favorite media organizations, Decrypt, has teamed up with one of the most crypto-friendly browsers. Opera, the browser that’s particularly prized by privacy-conscious web3 users, is getting an upgrade in the form of Decrypt integration. The move will bring Decrypt’s breaking news and industry analysis, from the latest price action to the hottest talking points, directly into Opera. Go Nowhere to Learn Everything The partnership will equally benefit Opera and Decrypt, giving the latter a new outlet and audience to target while enhancing the former’s web3 services. But the real winners should be Opera users, who will be able to keep up with the latest stories from crypto, blockchain, and AI without going anywhere. It’ll all be piped directly into Opera News, Opera Mini, and Opera for Android. The collaboration should prove particularly useful in helping to onboard more users to the world of web3, putting them within clicking distance of stories that will heighten their curiosity – and subsequently understanding – of what crypto does and why it’s worth exploring. Aside from breaking news, Decrypt is prized for its educational content that helps users make sense of the latest narratives and the significance behind price moves and product launches. Blockchain In-Browser Opera has been a web3 pioneer since 2018, when it became the first major browser to embed a native crypto wallet. In doing so, it gave hundreds of thousands of crypto beginners their first true taste of decentralized applications. Opera’s web3-ready browser makes it easy to explore dapps ranging from gaming to prediction markets and to securely connect to them and start acquiring digital assets, be it tokens or collectibles. Today, Opera remains committed to enabling frictionless web3 onboarding, and in integrating Decrypt, it’s got another valuable onboarding resource to call upon. The barriers to users who have yet to experience blockchain aren’t just technical, after all: they’re also informational. If Decrypt can help to fill that knowledge gap, it’ll not only empower users to create their first crypto wallet and connect with confidence, but it’ll furnish them with the ability to avoid common pitfalls that can beset inexperienced users. Decrypt's coverage spans breaking news, market analysis, explainers, and cultural stories, with key pillars that include real-time updates on blue-chip crypto assets and altcoins. They also regularly publish on such topics as ETF inflows, regulatory shifts, and whale movements. On the AI front, meanwhile, the publication covers generative AI as well as machine learning and its intersection with blockchain. According to Ilan Hazan, Co-founder and COO of Decrypt, the partnership with Opera “reflects our commitment to our core values. It helps us to pursue our mission of informing and educating the widest possible audience about crypto, while Opera has a long history of building tools for the decentralized internet such as its MiniPay stablecoin wallet.” With more web and mobile browsers adding web3 support, competition for market share is compelling developers to up their game. The deal with Decrypt burnishes Opera’s crypto credentials and provides a reminder that the first browser to support crypto is still the best in terms of features, starting with effortless onboarding and now news.  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice
FORM
FORM$0.7439-6.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.0807+0.87%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01428-0.97%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 17:05
Compartir
Gold’s New Peak Sets Stage for Bitcoin’s Next Big Move

Gold’s New Peak Sets Stage for Bitcoin’s Next Big Move

Bitcoin and gold are both hitting record highs, with analysts projecting Bitcoin could reach $644K after its next halving as gold continues to surge. L’article Gold’s New Peak Sets Stage for Bitcoin’s Next Big Move est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Stage
STAGE$0.000027-22.85%
Movement
MOVE$0.0807+0.87%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 17:05
Compartir
Bedrijf achter Trump memecoin wil $200 miljoen ophalen voor crypto-reserve

Bedrijf achter Trump memecoin wil $200 miljoen ophalen voor crypto-reserve

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het bedrijf achter de meme coin van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump wil honderden miljoenen dollars ophalen om een zogenoemde digitale asset treasury op te zetten. Volgens persbureau Bloomberg onderzoekt Fight Fight Fight LLC, de uitgever van de munt, een deal om minstens 200 miljoen dollar op te halen. Mogelijk loopt dat bedrag zelfs op tot 1 miljard dollar. Kapitaal moet meme coin Trump ondersteunen Een digitale asset treasury is een soort digitale schatkist waarin crypto kan worden opgeslagen en beheerd. Bloomberg meldt dat de nieuwe onderneming niet alleen Bitcoin of Ethereum zou kunnen opnemen, maar vooral gericht is op het ondersteunen van de Trump meme coin zelf. Door de munt in een schatkist te plaatsen kan de uitgever stabiliteit creëren en tegelijk het vertrouwen bij beleggers vergroten. De Trump memecoin werd vlak voor Trumps tweede inauguratie geïntroduceerd en kende aanvankelijk een explosieve start. In januari piekte de koers tot ongeveer 44 dollar. Inmiddels is de prijs teruggezakt naar 7,6 dollar, een daling van bijna 5 procent in de afgelopen 24 uur. Toch is de munt met een marktkapitalisatie van 1,5 miljard dollar en een volledig verwaterde waarde van 7,6 miljard dollar nog steeds een van de grotere memecoins. JUST IN: $TRUMP memecoin sees a surge in open interest and volume amid plans to raise between $200M and $1B for a digital asset treasury. pic.twitter.com/c0q2zCJQaR — Andres Meneses (@andreswifitv) October 8, 2025 Oprichter werkt al jaren samen met Trump Het initiatief van Fight Fight Fight LLC wordt geleid door Bill Zanker, een zakenman die al jaren als promotor voor Trump optreedt. Het bedrijf organiseerde eerder campagnes om de munt onder de aandacht te houden. In mei was er bijvoorbeeld een exclusief diner met Trump voor de grootste houders van de token. De plannen komen in een periode waarin ook andere projecten rond Trump en zijn familie bezig zijn met het opzetten van eigen digitale schatkisten. Zo meldde Alt5 Sigma, een aan Nasdaq genoteerde fintech, vorige maand dat het een World Liberty Financial schatkist heeft gevuld met een waarde van 1,3 miljard dollar. Dit project wordt gesteund door de Trump-familie zelf. Met een digitale schatkist hoopt Fight Fight Fight hetzelfde te bereiken: een stabiele basis leggen onder de munt en nieuwe investeerders aantrekken. Voorlopig blijft het echter bij plannen. De onderhandelingen over de kapitaalinjectie zijn volgens Bloomberg nog in ontwikkeling. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Bedrijf achter Trump memecoin wil $200 miljoen ophalen voor crypto-reserve document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Koers Trump memecoin onder druk De koers van de Trump memecoin volgt ondertussen het bredere sentiment in de cryptomarkt, dat de laatste dagen onder druk staat. Grote munten zoals Bitcoin en Ethereum leverden de afgelopen week eveneens enkele procenten in. Analisten wijzen erop dat meme coins in zulke periodes vaak harder geraakt worden, omdat ze meer afhankelijk zijn van speculatief kapitaal en minder van onderliggende technologie. Toch zijn er ook beleggers die denken dat een digitale schatkist de munt juist aantrekkelijker kan maken. Als een deel van de opgehaalde middelen daadwerkelijk wordt gebruikt om de memecoin zelf te kopen en vast te zetten, kan dat op termijn de schaarste en daarmee de prijs ondersteunen. Maakt de memecoin van Trump een comeback? De komende weken zal duidelijk worden of de plannen van Fight Fight Fight LLC concreet worden. Vooralsnog wil het bedrijf zelf geen commentaar geven. Ook het Witte Huis is door journalisten om een reactie gevraagd, maar heeft nog niet gereageerd. Wat vaststaat is dat de Trump memecoin ondanks de forse koersdaling nog steeds in de belangstelling staat. Zowel door de sterke achterban van Trump als door beleggers die hopen te profiteren van de politieke en publieke aandacht rond de munt. Of de ambitieuze plannen voor een digitale schatkist daadwerkelijk genoeg zijn om de munt nieuw elan te geven, is voorlopig onzeker. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bedrijf achter Trump memecoin wil $200 miljoen ophalen voor crypto-reserve is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.917+4.17%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0007094-9.29%
Wink
LIKE$0.006976-5.01%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 17:01
Compartir
World First PLO Cash Game World Championship To Be Held Online: CoinPoker

World First PLO Cash Game World Championship To Be Held Online: CoinPoker

The post World First PLO Cash Game World Championship To Be Held Online: CoinPoker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinPoker is proud to host the first-ever Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO) edition of the Cash Game World Championship (CGWC), running from October 6 to November 2, 2025. PLO is widely regarded as the ultimate action game in poker, offering the biggest pots, largest swings, and nonstop excitement. For four weeks, players can compete on rake-free CGWC PLO tables for more than $55,000 in prizes in one of the most competitive and thrilling online PLO cash game events ever held. Quick Facts  Dates: Oct 6 – Nov 2, 2025 Prizes: $50K+ | $15K Rolex for the winner Format: Rake-Free 6-Max PLO Stakes: PLO $2/$5 & PLO $10/$20 Social Media Coverage: Daily Streams + Hand Recaps About the PLO Cash Game World Championship Following the success of previous editions, the 2025 PLO Cash Game World Championship offers both recreational and professional players the opportunity to compete for substantial prizes and global recognition within the online poker community.  The leaderboard features $29,000 in total prizes, paid on top of your cash game winnings, with the champion receiving an exclusive $15,000 Rolex.  Weekly $5,000 VIP games provide additional chances to earn cash while participating in one of the most exciting formats in online poker. The PLO CGWC uses EV Big Blinds Won to calculate leaderboard points, giving mid-stakes players a meaningful chance alongside higher-stakes professionals. This ensures fair competition while maximizing the excitement and strategy inherent to PLO. youtube.com/watch?v=LKGzcpgx2pY Event Details and Format Eligible Tables: All branded PLO CGWC tables Format: 100BB buy-in, 6-Max Pot-Limit Omaha Stakes: PLO $2/$5 and PLO $10/$20 Ante: 1BB in 6-handed play Leaderboard Points: Awarded per EV BB won, scaling with stake size Weekly VIP Game Every Sunday, a $5,000 PLO 7-Max VIP Game will be held at 5 PM UTC. Five players per week earn a $1,000 buy-in each…
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.5138+5.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010002+3.03%
Everscale
EVER$0.01758-0.56%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 16:51
Compartir
A newly created wallet spent 840 BNB to purchase 4 tokens 8 hours ago

A newly created wallet spent 840 BNB to purchase 4 tokens 8 hours ago

According to PANews on October 8, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet 0x9ac3 spent 840 BNB (worth about 1.1 million US dollars) eight hours ago to purchase 4.83 million 4 tokens.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02307-1.87%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,127.64-0.42%
4
4$0.10758+31.32%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/08 16:51
Compartir
BoE signals flexibility on stablecoin holdings amid industry pushback

BoE signals flexibility on stablecoin holdings amid industry pushback

The Bank of England (BoE) may exempt firms that need larger stablecoin holdings for trading or market‑making.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13659-4.56%
MAY
MAY$0.029-0.71%
Compartir
The Cryptonomist2025/10/08 16:10
Compartir
How This Undervalued Altcoin Is Making Crypto Payments Fast, Easy, and Affordable

How This Undervalued Altcoin Is Making Crypto Payments Fast, Easy, and Affordable

Ever tried paying with Bitcoin at your corner grocery store? Most merchants want nothing to do with cryptocurrency. Can you blame them? The usual pitch involves buying special equipment, learning complex systems, and praying the price does not tank before they convert their earnings. SpacePay decided to skip all that nonsense. The London-based startup figured.. The post How This Undervalued Altcoin Is Making Crypto Payments Fast, Easy, and Affordable appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002814+14.90%
Everscale
EVER$0.01758-0.56%
USUAL
USUAL$0.0317+3.93%
Compartir
99Bitcoins2025/10/08 15:51
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate