2025-10-12 Sunday

Tired Of Dogecoin And Polkadot? Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

One such platform is BlockchainFX ($BFX), which is positioning itself as the definitive super app within the industry from which […] The post Tired Of Dogecoin And Polkadot? Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 18:40
DMG Blockchain Solutions: Mining produced 23 BTC in September, bringing total Bitcoin holdings to 342

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, DMG Blockchain Solutions, a listed Bitcoin mining company, released its preliminary operating report for September 2025, which stated that mining output in September was 23 BTC, the same as mining output in August. As of the end of September, the company held a total of 342 Bitcoins. In addition, the company revealed that it is evaluating the implementation of a Bitcoin treasury strategy.
PANews2025/10/08 18:27
Nieuwe koers bij SEC: vrijstelling moet crypto innovatie stimuleren

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   In Washington is de toon rondom crypto gestaag aan het veranderen. Waar de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) jarenlang bekend stond om haar harde aanpak van cryptocurrencies, klinkt nu een voorzichtige roep om vernieuwing. Achter de schermen werkt de SEC aan een plan dat de koers van de sector de komende jaren drastisch kan veranderen. SEC breekt met Gensler tijdperk van harde regels De SEC wil begin 2026 een zogeheten “innovation exemption” formaliseren. Dit is een vrijstelling die bedrijven meer ruimte geeft om te experimenteren met crypto en andere opkomende technologieën zonder direct onder zware regelgeving te vallen. Zo werd door Coindesk als eerste gerapporteerd. NEW: The SEC is working on an “innovation exemption” that would let crypto firms immediately launch products. pic.twitter.com/j8jk3pTPU5 — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) September 23, 2025 Volgens SEC voorzitter Paul Atkins is dit een van zijn top prioriteiten, ondanks dat de huidige overheid sluiting in de Verenigde Staten veel beleidsprocessen vertraagt. Atkins heeft als doel om de kaders van de innovatie hub eind dit jaar rond te hebben. De nieuwe vrijstelling markeert een duidelijke breuk met het verleden. Waar de SEC onder leiding van Gary Gensler voorheen vooral stuurde op harde handhaving en onduidelijke richtlijnen voor bedrijven, wil de toezichthouder nu kiezen voor transparante, formele regelgeving. Zo licht Atkins verder toe: “We hebben jaren van stilstand gehad. Het is tijd voor duidelijke, ondersteunende regels die innovatie bevorderen.” Ruimte voor crypto experimenten en groei Met de innovatie vrijstelling wil de SEC een balans vinden tussen economische groei en consumentenbescherming. Bedrijven die actief zijn in de blockchain sector kunnen binnen dit nieuwe kader producten testen en diensten ontwikkelen zonder direct bang te hoeven zijn voor juridische sancties. Hoe ziet dat er precies uit voor Amerikaanse bedrijven? Neem bijvoorbeeld een fintech bedrijf dat efficiënte betalingen op de blockchain wil uitvoeren en hiervoor een nieuw crypto netwerk ontwikkelt. Voorheen moest de organisatie direct al voldoen aan complexe eisen en langdurige registratieprocessen, wat experimenteren van nieuwe producten duur en risicovol maakt. Met de vrijstelling kan datzelfde bedrijf nu zonder een SEC registratie: Direct een crypto pilot uitvoeren met een kleine groep gebruikers Eigen cryptocurrencies uitgeven en transacties uitvoeren op een testnetwerk Nieuwe toon in Washington De aankondiging past binnen een bredere verschuiving in de politieke houding tegenover crypto in de Verenigde Staten onder de Trump administratie. Naast de SEC werkt ook het Congres aan wetgeving, zo werd dit jaar de GENIUS Act ondertekend dat een nationaal kader biedt voor stablecoins. Sinds het invoeren van de wet is het gebruik van stablecoins al flink gegroeid, van $206 miljard in het begin van dit jaar tot een huidige $305 miljard. Een stijging van zo’n 48% in nog geen 10 maanden tijd, aldus data van analyse platform DeFiLlama. Verschillende fintech bedrijven zoals Visa, dat onlangs de stablecoin USDC integreerde in zijn betalingsnetwerk, laten zien hoe digitale valuta steeds vaker hun weg vinden naar het dagelijks betalingsverkeer. Ook concurrenten van de betaal gigant, zoals PayPal en Mastercard zetten in op cryptocurrencies. Zo heeft PayPal zelfs zijn eigen stabiele munt, genaamd PYUSD, ontwikkeld en gelanceerd en komt Mastercard met een eigen betaalkaart voor stablecoins. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Nieuwe koers bij SEC: vrijstelling moet crypto innovatie stimuleren is geschreven door Thomas van Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:16
Hedera v0.66 Upgrade Today: AI Agent Tools Expand as CBDC Trials Move Ahead

Hedera will upgrade mainnet to v0.66 today, Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 17:00 UTC. The maintenance window is expected to last about 40 minutes, and the team flags possible brief disruption during the process. The timing appears on the official status channel and mirrors community reposts of the notice. The network set the window after […] The post Hedera v0.66 Upgrade Today: AI Agent Tools Expand as CBDC Trials Move Ahead appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:12
Bitcoin’s Relentless Drive: Could It Hit $140,000?

Bitcoin, which recently reached an all-time high of $126,200, has slightly decreased to $121,600 after recent market corrections. However, the optimism surrounding Bitcoin hasn’t waned.Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Relentless Drive: Could It Hit $140,000?
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:10
The AFL-CIO is opposing the Senate’s crypto regulation proposal

The nation’s biggest labour federation, the AFL-CIO, has come out against the Senate’s crypto regulation proposal, arguing that the measure lacks sufficient worker protections and could endanger financial stability. AFL-CIO director Jody Calemine wrote, referring to the RFIA bill, “This bill’s treatment of crypto assets poses risks to both retirement funds and to the overall financial stability of the U.S. economy. As drafted, this bill will enable the crypto industry to operate in wider and deeper ways in our financial system without sufficient oversight or meaningful safeguards.” The AFL-CIO says the legislation will only augment the burden on FDIC-backed banks In its letter, the union federation noted that while it favours updating financial regulations to safeguard workers from crypto’s price instability, it believes the Responsible Financial Innovation Act would only do the opposite by encouraging risk exposure through 401(k)s and pension plans. The federation also cautioned that the bill could heighten systemic vulnerability by permitting FDIC-backed banks and their parent firms to engage in direct crypto trading and holdings. It claimed the proposal would only make banks more vulnerable to losses and failures, increasing the burden on the FDIC’s taxpayer-backed insurance fund. Additionally, it asserted that the bill’s support for legitimising tokenized assets will give private companies a way to issue stock-like products beyond SEC supervision.  According to the organisation, tokenised versions of public stocks would form a parallel, unregulated market that exposes both crypto investors and traditional shareholders to new forms of risk and disrupts financial stability. The legislation, the group said, would erode critical enforcement powers at both the federal and state levels for pension plans by allowing tokenised securities to sidestep SEC regulation, limiting transparency, and nullifying state protections against fraud. It argued that at the moment, pensions avoid crypto investments due to the uncertainty and volatility surrounding them. However, this bill risks normalising those assets by presenting a veneer of regulation that could mislead investors into believing they are safe. The RFIA was originally introduced by Senators Lummis and Gillibrand in 2022 and was later revised this year. Currently, the Senate Banking Committee is advancing it as an alternative to the House’s CLARITY Act, proposing a distinct strategy for governing the crypto sector. The RFIA was first introduced in 2022 by Senators Lummis and Gillibrand, and amended earlier this year. Now, the Senate Banking Committee is pushing it forward as a counter to the House’s CLARITY Act, but with a different approach to regulating the crypto sector. AFL-CIO believes the bill risks contributing to a financial crisis like that of 2008 The AFL-CIO drew a direct comparison between today’s potential risks and the pre-crisis behaviours of banks that fueled the 2008 collapse. Calemine noted, “Banks engaging in crypto-based hedge fund trading activity, which would be allowed under this regime, could be even riskier than some of the dangerous financial activities conducted before the 2008 financial crisis.” He explained that the roots of the 2008 crisis lay in unchecked derivatives markets and widespread bank misconduct, which prompted support afterwards for reforms such as Dodd-Frank and the establishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).  He added that the Responsible Financial Innovation Act would increase, rather than reduce, financial exposure, leaving consumers, workers, and the system itself more vulnerable. Noting that current rules already prohibit insured banks from engaging in high-risk crypto trading. He remarked, “As such, this legislation provides the perfect environment for the next financial crisis to germinate.” Overall, the federation is urging lawmakers to reject the bill to prevent financial disruptions. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/10/08 18:00
Bitcoin and Gold Could Be Central Bank Reserve Assets by 2030 — Deutsche Bank Report

Bitcoin’s record year and deepening institutional adoption are driving its evolution from speculative asset to credible global reserve contender. Central banks may soon hold both gold and Bitcoin as structural safeguards against inflation, currency risk, and geopolitical instability. Deutsche Bank projected that Gold and Bitcoin could both appear on central bank balance sheets before the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/08 17:47
Accurate Forest Mapping Using TreeLearn and Lidar-Based Point Clouds

This study introduces TreeLearn, a 3D deep learning framework for segmenting and classifying individual trees in Lidar-based forest point clouds. Using high-resolution UAV, TLS, and MLS datasets from diverse global forests, TreeLearn distinguishes between tree and non-tree points with high accuracy. It applies offset prediction and clustering to identify tree instances and was tested across different forest types to evaluate domain transferability. Results show that TreeLearn effectively handles complex canopy structures and variable data sources, setting a new benchmark for automated forest mapping and analysis.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 14:00
AI Models Can Now Identify Individual Trees from Forest Scans

This study investigates how deep learning models can generalize across different forest environments for segmenting individual trees from point cloud data. By training one model on seven diverse datasets—including various laser scanning methods and forest types—the researchers reveal that models can adapt from sparse coniferous data to dense deciduous forests, but struggle in reverse. Their findings highlight the importance of diverse, labeled forest data for creating robust AI systems capable of improving global forest monitoring and carbon sequestration analysis.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 13:00
Can a Machine Learning Algorithm Predict Your Income Just From Your Demographics?

K-Nearest Neighbors is a simple yet powerful machine learning algorithm. It makes predictions based on the behavior of "nearby" data points. It can be used to predict income based on attributes such as age, education, occupation and hours worked per week.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 11:30
