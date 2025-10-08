MEXC Exchange
Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout Of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase To Be Completed Within Two Weeks
Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Phased Rollout Of $1 Billion Cryptocurrency Acquisition Plan; First Bitcoin Purchase To Be Completed Within Two Weeks
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 19:44
10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More…
Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: 10-Year Bitcoin Price Prediction Promises $140K This Month as BTC Inflows Pump, and More… Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she's not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she's probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to's). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 18:58
A Bitcoin OG whale sold 3,000 BTC through HyperLiquid and received 363.9 million USDC
PANews reported on October 8th that Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that a prominent Bitcoin whale sold 3,000 BTC through HyperLiquid over the past nine hours, receiving 363.9 million USDC. The whale currently holds 46,765 BTC across 11 wallets, valued at approximately $5.73 billion. Notably, the whale sold over 30,000 BTC between August 20th and September 16th to buy and long ETH, when the BTC price was approximately $112,000.
PANews
2025/10/08 18:43
European Blockchain Convention 11: Why This Is THE Event of the Year
Join the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona on Oct 16–17, 2025. Use code CryptoBreaking15 for 15 % off your ticket.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/08 18:37
7 Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025: How BlockchainFX Becomes the Next Big 100x Gains Opportunity
Crypto whales eye BlockchainFX ($BFX) as $9M presale nears cap, uniting DeFi and TradFi with 500+ tradable assets, staking rewards, and 30% BLOCK30 token bonus.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 18:36
Robert Kiyosaki Advocates Buying Bitcoin and Ethereum in ‘End of US Dollar’ Call
Robert Kiyosaki took to X to encourage investors to push their funds into the acquisition of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum amid a weakening US dollar. The post Robert Kiyosaki Advocates Buying Bitcoin and Ethereum in ‘End of US Dollar’ Call appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/10/08 18:33
Japanese listed company Lib Work spent $3.3 million to buy approximately 29 bitcoins for the first time
PANews reported on October 8th that Yahoo reported that Lib Work, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had spent approximately $3.3 million to purchase 29.6431 bitcoins for the first time, at an average price of $112,140 per bitcoin. Lib Work, a 3D printing construction company, had previously announced that it would include bitcoin in its corporate reserve assets.
PANews
2025/10/08 18:32
2025’in Dördüncü Çeyreğinin Sonunda 1.000 XRP’nin Değeri Ne Kadar Olabilir?
XRP topluluğunun önde gelen yorumcularından Dustin Layton, 2025 yılı sonuna kadar 1.000 XRP’nin en az 50.000 dolar değerinde olabileceğini iddialı bir şekilde öngördü . XRP şu anda 3 dolar civarında seyrediyor. Layton’ın fiyat tahmini, XRP başına 52,20 dolarlık bir fiyat öngörüyor; bu da yıl içinde %2.200’lük bir artışa işaret ediyor. Layton, şüphecilere açıklamasını yer imlerine […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/10/08 18:09
Can XRP Reach $10? New Crypto Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shows Strength as XRP Price Prediction Points to Slowing Growth
The cryptocurrency world is full of ups and downs, and right now, the U.S. government shutdown, combined with delays in regulations, is adding to the worry.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 17:41
Why Netflix Joined the Certificate Wars (And Why It Matters)
Netflix doesn't join standards bodies. They build streaming protocols, not bureaucracy.
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 12:08
