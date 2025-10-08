2025-10-12 Sunday

Former Meta Executive Says Bitcoin's Real Price Should Be in the Millions

Former Meta Executive Says Bitcoin’s Real Price Should Be in the Millions

The post Former Meta Executive Says Bitcoin’s Real Price Should Be in the Millions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s long-term value may be dramatically underestimated, according to David Marcus, the former Meta executive now leading Lightspark. Marcus believes the asset is only beginning to show what it’s capable of – not as digital gold, but as the foundation for a new kind of monetary network. Speaking in a recent interview, Marcus said the market continues to misprice Bitcoin’s potential. If the cryptocurrency’s total value matched that of the global gold market, he noted, each coin would trade near $1.3 million. “It’s not a question of if,” he said, “but when.” From Libra’s Collapse to Bitcoin’s Resilience Marcus’s conviction stems partly from experience. As the architect behind Libra, Meta’s ill-fated digital currency, he saw how centralized projects could be crushed under regulatory weight. “Libra had leaders and offices – things regulators could target,” he said. “Bitcoin has none of that. It’s a living network, ownerless and borderless, much like the internet itself.” He described Bitcoin as “the internet of money,” a phrase he’s used repeatedly to emphasize that its decentralized design gives it endurance that corporate-backed digital currencies never had. Marcus also acknowledged that the current Trump administration has taken a far more open stance toward cryptocurrencies than its predecessor. “The previous leadership made it nearly impossible for innovation to breathe,” he explained. “Now, the tone has changed completely. Institutions are entering, ETFs are live, and policymakers understand they can’t turn the clock back.” Lightspark and the New Monetary Rails At the core of Marcus’s work is Lightspark, a company built to harness Bitcoin’s Lightning Network for global payments. Its infrastructure provides Bitcoin liquidity and supports real-time transactions across borders through a system called Spark – a new layer that also integrates stablecoins for on-chain settlements. Marcus says Lightspark’s mission isn’t just about enabling faster transactions, but about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:42
KindlyMD Partners With Antalpha, Eyes $250M Convertible Debt Facility for Bitcoin Treasury

KindlyMD Partners With Antalpha, Eyes $250M Convertible Debt Facility for Bitcoin Treasury

The post KindlyMD Partners With Antalpha, Eyes $250M Convertible Debt Facility for Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD (NASDAQ: NAKA) said that it has entered a strategic partnership with Antalpha (NASDAQ: ANTA) to develop financing solutions for companies holding bitcoin as a treasury asset, beginning with a proposed $250 million secured convertible note facility. The non‑binding letter of intent covers issuance of five‑year notes to Antalpha intended to provide long‑term financing for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/kindlymd-partners-with-antalpha-eyes-250m-convertible-debt-facility-for-bitcoin-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:40
A.J. Brown, Mason Taylor And More

A.J. Brown, Mason Taylor And More

The post A.J. Brown, Mason Taylor And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images Everyone has crucial start or sit decisions in Week 6, and we’re here to help with that. You can find my top 50 flex rankings below, but in this article, we’ll be diving beyond the obvious names. ForbesFantasy Football Week 6: Flex Rankings (RB,WR,TE)By Steve Bradshaw In order to do that, this article will only look at wide receivers outside of the top 36 and running backs out of the top 24 per the Fantasy Pros Week 6 expert consensus rankings for our start of the week. At quarterback and tight end, that number drops down to the top 12. To switch things up, we’ll be referring Half-PPR rankings and points but there’s not a massive change for PPR leagues. Start Wide Wide Receiver Chris Godwin (WR36) If Mike Evans doesn’t play in Week 6, you should feel great about starting Chris Godwin. The situation just has very little clarity right now. Even if Evans does play, Godwin is a fine start, given that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not want to give the 32-year-old receiver a full workload right away. When Godwin returned from his own injury in Week 4, he drew 10 targets right away, leaving many hopeful. Although Godwin would only have four targets last week, that initial sign was enough to give me a ton of confidence. Sure, Godwin might not be the same player after his injury now that he’s 29 years old. However, if Godwin can give you even part of that 16.1 PPG season (Half-PPR) from seven games…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:30
The Threat That Might Never Come

The Threat That Might Never Come

The post The Threat That Might Never Come appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The notion that quantum computers could one day unravel Bitcoin’s code has long fascinated the crypto world. For some, it’s the digital equivalent of a doomsday prophecy; for others, it’s an overhyped distraction from the network’s real challenges. The latest spark came from market veteran Peter Brandt, who warned that the “ultimate risk” to Bitcoin isn’t regulation or competition – but rather the hypothetical day when someone unlocks Satoshi Nakamoto’s untouched Bitcoin trove. His concern stems from the belief that a future quantum computer could, in theory, break the cryptography protecting those long-dormant wallets. Satoshi’s Silent Fortune Roughly 1.1 million BTC, attributed to Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, has remained frozen for 15 years. No movement. No signatures. Just an enormous, sleeping fortune that has fueled endless speculation. Some in the community think those coins are lost forever – perhaps because Satoshi is gone. Others imagine they could someday reappear through an automated “dead man’s switch.” Either way, their immobility has become a symbol of Bitcoin’s purity and permanence. But Brandt and a handful of analysts, including Capriole founder Charles Edwards, argue that quantum technology might one day change that. They point to Shor’s algorithm, which – if run on a sufficiently powerful quantum machine – could reverse-engineer private keys from public data, effectively rendering old wallets vulnerable. How Real Is the Quantum Threat? For now, experts agree that the technology simply isn’t there. Quantum computers exist, but none come close to the scale needed to crack Bitcoin’s SHA-256 encryption. Even with rapid scientific progress, such power is believed to be decades away. “Quantum computing is a risk in theory, not in practice,” one researcher noted. “By the time it becomes feasible, Bitcoin will likely have evolved with post-quantum security.” That sentiment echoes across the crypto space. Chun Wang, co-founder of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:24
Bitcoin Whale Liquidates 3,000 BTC on HyperLiquid

Bitcoin Whale Liquidates 3,000 BTC on HyperLiquid

The post Bitcoin Whale Liquidates 3,000 BTC on HyperLiquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whale transaction of 3,000 BTC with significant market implications. Immediate market shift seen, especially in BTC and USDC values. Long-term impacts and speculations on future market movements. A major Bitcoin whale sold 3,000 BTC through HyperLiquid within nine hours, converting the equivalent of $363.9 million into USDC, as reported on October 8th. This transaction underscores significant whale activity impacting cryptocurrency markets, potentially affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum prices through large-scale asset reallocations. Bitcoin Whale’s Significant Transaction Shifts Market Dynamics This transaction follows a trend observed from August to September, during which the whale offloaded over 30,000 BTC to acquire Ethereum (ETH), potentially indicating strategic market positioning. Market participants are keenly observing the implications of these maneuvers, focusing on the potential impact on BTC’s price stability and the possible motivations behind favoring USDC as a settlement currency. Market circles are buzzing with speculation, but concrete responses from major figures or HyperLiquid’s team remain absent. Community discussions on social media platforms highlight concerns regarding market manipulation and the volatility caused by large-scale whale activities. Bitcoin Price Trends and Expert Market Predictions Did you know? During a similar period in 2025, significant Bitcoin sales by large holders led to short-term price swings and increased market activity as traders reacted to potential signals of broader market trends. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $122,958.16, with a market cap of $2.45 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. It holds a market dominance of 58.35%. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $82.32 billion, a 21.06% increase. Recent price movements include a 1.12% drop over the past day and a 5.75% increase over the last week. As of October 8, 2025, 19,931,743 BTC are in circulation, nearing its 21 million supply cap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:55 UTC on October 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:17
Chainalysis Secures Growth Financing from Hercules Capital to Boost AI Innovation

Chainalysis Secures Growth Financing from Hercules Capital to Boost AI Innovation

The post Chainalysis Secures Growth Financing from Hercules Capital to Boost AI Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Oct 07, 2025 05:42 Chainalysis partners with Hercules Capital for growth financing to enhance AI-driven solutions in blockchain analytics, amidst evolving global regulatory frameworks. Chainalysis, a leading blockchain data platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) to secure growth financing aimed at fueling the company’s ongoing innovation in artificial intelligence (AI). The financial boost is set to enhance Chainalysis’s capabilities in leveraging AI to expand its proprietary crypto data advantage, according to Chainalysis. Strategic Growth Amidst Evolving Regulations This financing initiative comes at a pivotal moment for Chainalysis, following the acquisition of three businesses over the past eight months. The company is positioned to capitalize on the rapid expansion of cryptocurrency adoption and the evolving regulatory landscape worldwide. Jonathan Levin, cofounder and CEO of Chainalysis, emphasized the opportunity presented by this market expansion and the company’s AI advancements, stating that the non-dilutive financing from Hercules Capital will empower Chainalysis to further support their customers’ missions. Partnering for Enhanced Blockchain Solutions Hercules Capital’s Managing Director, Ruslan Sergeyev, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting Chainalysis’s role in enhancing blockchain safety and trust. By providing solutions that have aided in solving high-profile criminal cases, Chainalysis continues to establish itself as a crucial entity in the blockchain ecosystem. Expanding AI and Data Capabilities The infusion of capital will enable Chainalysis to intensify its investment in AI technologies, thereby broadening its data capabilities and exploring additional use cases in blockchain analytics. The company aims to maintain its core mission of fostering trust in digital asset ecosystems while venturing into new markets. The growth financing from Hercules Capital marks a significant step for Chainalysis as it seeks to solidify its position as a leader in blockchain analytics, particularly as the global…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:07
Will Apple give governments Bitcoin private key backups via $80M iCloud backdoor?

Will Apple give governments Bitcoin private key backups via $80M iCloud backdoor?

The post Will Apple give governments Bitcoin private key backups via $80M iCloud backdoor? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Kingdom is weighing measures that could compel Apple to provide access to some iCloud data, raising a precise question for crypto users who keep wallets on iPhones and Macs. If device backups and common file stores lose end-to-end protections in the UK, seed phrases and private key material can more easily move from a user’s device into locations where lawful process, or a Technical Capability Notice, can reach them. UK authorities issued a renewed Technical Capability Notice to Apple focused on iCloud access for UK accounts. Apple has not commented on that order. The Home Office has not commented on individual notices, which are secret by design. In February, Apple withdrew Advanced Data Protection for UK users, a setting that otherwise extends end-to-end encryption to categories such as device backups, iCloud Drive, Photos, and Notes. iCloud Keychain remains end-to-end encrypted by default, and Apple says it has never built a backdoor for its products. That split matters because crypto wallets do not live only inside iCloud Keychain. Users frequently produce screenshots of seed phrases and store them in Photos, jot down recovery words in Notes, or leave wallet app data inside a device backup. When Advanced Data Protection is unavailable, those categories revert to Apple-held keys, which can be decrypted after authentication or under a lawful order. The UK change does not affect iCloud Keychain; however, content outside Keychain is. Historical cases show real losses when wallet vaults written to iCloud backups were phished and drained, including incidents tied to MetaMask advisories. Apple details how backup protection works in its iCloud Backup security overview and describes Keychain protections in the Keychain security overview. The broader Advanced Data Protection page outlines which categories receive end-to-end encryption when the feature is available. Policy timing creates a near-term window where wallet risk shifts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 19:05
Solana Price Prediction 2026: Solana Aims For $350 While Investors' Focus Shifts To LivLive's Explosive Presale

Solana Price Prediction 2026: Solana Aims For $350 While Investors’ Focus Shifts To LivLive’s Explosive Presale

Solana targets $350 by 2026, but LivLive ($LIVE) steals focus with $2M raised, AR-powered rewards, real-world utility, and 30% EARLY30 bonus driving presale hype.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 18:59
Jackson's view on Opendoor leadership and outlook

Jackson’s view on Opendoor leadership and outlook

The post Jackson’s view on Opendoor leadership and outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tech stock analysis: EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson recently assessed technology stock performance and Opendoor leadership on CNBC’s “Making Money”, framing near‑term risks and opportunities for investors. What did the Eric Jackson interview reveal about technology stock performance? Key takeaways on growth vs. value and AI exposure Jackson contrasted high‑growth, AI‑exposed names with value‑oriented tech firms. He emphasised valuation discipline and the need to separate hype from durable revenue drivers. In this context, fundamentals mattered more than momentum.  How his view aligns with current market signals He noted rotation into cyclical sectors and selective strength in large caps. His remarks echoed the cautious tone found in recent analyst notes and market commentary. Implications for investors in tech stocks Jackson advised measured allocations and clear risk controls. His stance supports active monitoring of catalysts and earnings execution. What does Kaz Nejatian bring to the Opendoor leadership review? Kaz Nejatian has focused on operational efficiency, product stability, and unit economics. Management messaging emphasises sustainable growth over aggressive expansion. From a practical perspective, CEO transitions typically take 6–12 months to translate into measurable improvements in unit economics and liquidity. Investors should track quarterly metrics such as take‑rate, gross margin per transaction, and net inventory days. In evaluating real‑estate tech turnarounds, aligning pricing algorithms with partner channels and tightening working capital are common levers to restore consistent margins. Opendoor’s press release stated that “Kaz Nejatian… has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors,” reflecting the formal leadership change and board reshuffle. CNBC reported Nejatian saying the company will use artificial intelligence to make the process of buying and selling a home “radically simpler, faster and more certain,” underscoring the strategic focus on AI and product automation. Impact on product roadmap and partnerships Under Nejatian, Opendoor appears to prioritise platform integration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:59
Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails

Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails

The post Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum Before USD Fails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” noted that losers are saving their funds in USD. In contrast, he said winners are those with a diversified portfolio containing gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin noted that investors are moving away from the US dollar and opting for hard assets. As the push for de-dollarization intensifies, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” encouraged his followers on X to push their funds into the purchase of Bitcoin BTC $122 638 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $80.23 B and Ethereum BTC $122 638 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.45 T Vol. 24h: $80.23 B instead. In his opinion, holding these cryptocurrencies and traditional assets like gold and silver would help investors better withstand the US dollar. Economic Uncertainty Surrounds the US Dollar In the midst of growing concerns about economic uncertainty in the United States, the serial entrepreneur and financial author has encouraged his followers to make informed investment decisions. The global dominance of the USD is being threatened, evident in the recent dip in its reserve that fell to a 30-year low of 56.3% in Q2 2025. The situation worsened when the Federal Reserve recently announced a cut in interest rates. Also, volatility has increased due to the ongoing government shutdown. Robert Kiyosaki highlighted the potential “end of US dollar,” urging investors to diversify their financial portfolios. Kiyosaki encouraged the acquisition of alternative assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Gold Records New High He believes that the term “loser” best describes anyone who is saving USD at this time. Winners are stacking up gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. END of US Dollar? Adding to my gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum stack. Savers of US dollars are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 18:53
