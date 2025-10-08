Master the Art of Consolidation Trading!

Markets don't always trend — sometimes, they pause. Learning to recognise and trade consolidation phases can be the difference between random trades and consistent results. In our new Useful Article, you'll discover: ✅ How to spot consolidation on the daily chart and intraday timeframes ✅ Smart mean-reversion and breakout strategies ✅ How to use stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stops effectively ✅ Practical examples on GBP/USD, Gold (XAUUSD), and crypto pairs (SOLUSD, XRPUSD) Whether you're a day trader or swing trader, this guide will help you refine your timing, risk management, and confidence. 📖 Read the full article here 👉https://nordfx.com/useful-articles/consolidation-trading-a-practical-guide-for-day-and-swing-traders?id=1187185