Why Investors Are Watching Avalon X Crypto Presale: A Real Estate Tokenization Project with Real-World Backing
Real estate tokenization has been one of the most discussed trends in blockchain. Yet many tokenization projects have failed to connect digital assets with tangible real-world value. They often rely on complex systems that confuse investors and lack transparency. The Avalon X crypto presale stands apart because it builds on real-world foundations. It focuses on [...] The post Why Investors Are Watching Avalon X Crypto Presale: A Real Estate Tokenization Project with Real-World Backing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 19:42
Lista: The platform was suspended due to abnormal price fluctuations of collateral. All funds are safe.
PANews reported on October 8th that Lista DAO officials posted on social media that their security team detected unusual price fluctuations in a collateral asset ($YUSD) within the Lista lending protocol. As a precautionary measure, they have suspended the Lista platform to ensure the full protection of all user funds. A detailed investigation is currently underway, and service will be restored immediately upon confirmation that the system is completely secure and stable. All funds within the Lista lending protocol are safe.
PANews
2025/10/08 19:30
Bitwise: Inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs may hit record highs in the fourth quarter of this year
PANews reported on October 8 that Bitwise predicted in its latest market analysis report that the inflow of US spot Bitcoin ETFs will set a record in the fourth quarter of this year and will exceed the total inflow of US$36 billion in 2024. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said that the Bitcoin ETF will have three catalysts: the entry of wealth management companies, the recent surge in Bitcoin prices, and the effectiveness of the "depreciation trade." It is expected that many Wall Street investment advisory firms will add gold and Bitcoin to client portfolios to capture assets with stronger performance.
PANews
2025/10/08 19:24
Master the Art of Consolidation Trading!
Markets don’t always trend — sometimes, they pause. Learning to recognise and trade consolidation phases can be the difference between random trades and consistent results. In our new Useful Article, you’ll discover: ✅ How to spot consolidation on the daily chart and intraday timeframes ✅ Smart mean-reversion and breakout strategies ✅ How to use stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stops effectively ✅ Practical examples on GBP/USD, Gold (XAUUSD), and crypto pairs (SOLUSD, XRPUSD) Whether you’re a day trader or swing trader, this guide will help you refine your timing, risk management, and confidence. 📖 Read the full article here 👉https://nordfx.com/useful-articles/consolidation-trading-a-practical-guide-for-day-and-swing-traders?id=1187185 📊 Master the Art of Consolidation Trading! 📈 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium
2025/10/08 19:19
The Safest Ways to Transfer Cryptocurrency
That heart-stopping moment between hitting “send” and seeing your crypto arrive doesn’t have to be stressful. This is the simple…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/10/08 19:19
Analyst: Bitcoin's fundamental outlook remains optimistic and may rise further in Q4
PANews reported on October 8th that according to CoinDesk, gold's historic rally has dwarfed Bitcoin's, but analysts remain optimistic. Market analyst Linh Tran stated: "In the short term, Bitcoin's fundamental outlook remains positive, driven by expectations of monetary easing, continued ETF inflows, and sustained safe-haven demand. If the Federal Reserve sends a clearer signal about the start of a rate-cutting cycle at its upcoming meeting, Bitcoin may continue to benefit and have room for further gains in the fourth quarter, breaking out of a new price range."
PANews
2025/10/08 19:08
A whale sold 7.64 million "4" tokens for a profit of $1.31 million
PANews reported on October 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 7.64 million BNB tokens for 1,100 BNB (worth $1.45 million), making a profit of $1.31 million. The address bought these BNB tokens for only $132,000 seven days ago.
PANews
2025/10/08 18:59
SEC’s Paul Atkins Pushes for ‘Innovation Exemption’ to Revive U.S. Crypto Leadership
TLDR SEC eyes “innovation exemption” to reignite U.S. crypto leadership New SEC exemption could make America the next crypto innovation hub SEC plans crypto sandbox to boost U.S. blockchain development Paul Atkins pushes SEC’s innovation rule to bring crypto back home U.S. aims to reclaim crypto dominance with SEC innovation exemption The U.S. Securities and [...] The post SEC’s Paul Atkins Pushes for ‘Innovation Exemption’ to Revive U.S. Crypto Leadership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 18:59
Amplify ETFs has submitted applications to the US SEC for stablecoin technology ETFs and tokenized technology ETFs.
PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, ETF solution provider Amplify ETFs announced that it has submitted applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (QSTB) and the Amplify Tokenized Technology ETF (QTKN). The former mainly tracks companies and assets that use stablecoins as growth opportunities for digital payment and settlement mechanisms, while the latter tracks companies and assets that use the digital growth of real-world assets.
PANews
2025/10/08 18:55
Uganda enters blockchain era with $5.5B RWA project
Uganda’s Diacente Group partnered with Global Settlement Network to bring $5.5 billion in real-world assets on the blockchain. Uganda is being positioned as the launchpad for what could become Africa’s largest tokenized economy. On Wednesday, October 9, Uganda’s Diacente Group…
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 03:18
