Former Facebook Executive Speaks: “If Bitcoin Price Keeps Up with Gold’s Rise, It Could Reach $1.3 Million…”

The post Former Facebook Executive Speaks: “If Bitcoin Price Keeps Up with Gold’s Rise, It Could Reach $1.3 Million…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lightspark CEO and former Meta executive David Marcus said Bitcoin (BTC) is significantly undervalued compared to gold. He said Bitcoin is being positioned as the “internet of money” and its true potential hasn’t yet been realized through price action. In an interview, Marcus stated that Bitcoin should reach a much higher value if compared to gold: “If Bitcoin were worth as much as gold, it would be trading at $1.3 million right now. It’s just a matter of time.” Marcus previously attributed the failure of the Libra project, which he developed within Meta, to regulatory pressure. However, he argued that Bitcoin is different because it has a decentralized structure that is independent of anyone: “Libra had one leader, one institution, and that made it vulnerable to political pressure. Bitcoin, like the internet, doesn’t belong to anyone. That’s why Bitcoin is the internet of money.” Marcus also noted that the current Trump administration has a more positive approach towards cryptocurrencies than the previous administration: “The previous administration put serious barriers to the industry. Things are much better now, as major financial institutions and ETFs are now embracing Bitcoin. There’s no going back.” Marcus explained that his company, Lightspark, is built on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, and that the company has Bitcoin liquidity to facilitate transactions. He also explained that they offer Bitcoin-based real-time transactions and stablecoin support through Spark, the company’s new layer. Marcus said that Bitcoin should be considered not only as an investment tool but also as a global neutral payment network: “Bitcoin’s potential as a global payments infrastructure hasn’t yet been reflected in its price. We’re still incredibly early for this asset and network.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/former-facebook-executive-speaks-if-bitcoin-price-keeps-up-with-golds-rise-it-could-reach-1-3-million/
FCA Lifts ETN Ban Today — but UK Retail Investors Still Waiting for Market Access

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) officially lifted its ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) on Wednesday, but UK retail investors are still unable to buy them — a delay that critics say exposes deep flaws in Britain’s regulatory process. “Today’s news that UK retail investors face yet another delay in accessing crypto ETNs is both embarrassing and entirely predictable,” said Laurent Kssis, director at CEC Capital and an ETF trading consultant told CryptoNews. “The FCA announced in August that the ban would lift on October 8th, yet here we are on launch day discovering that investors may have to wait nearly a week longer because the regulator only began accepting prospectuses on September 23rd — just two weeks before the supposed launch date.” Sources suggest the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and FCA are still finalising operational details, including whether a new trading segment is needed for retail-eligible crypto ETNs. This uncertainty could push the first listings to October 13th or later. Consumer Protection or Bureaucratic Paralysis? “The FCA has had since their June consultation to coordinate with the LSE on implementation details, yet they’re still ‘going back and forth’ while UK investors remain locked out of a market their European and American counterparts have accessed freely,” Kssis said. He called the situation “regulatory incompetence masquerading as consumer protection.” Bitcoin’s surge past $120,000this year has amplified frustration among retail investors unable to gain regulated exposure through UK channels. London’s Liquidity Problem Despite the FCA’s rhetoric about investor choice, the London market remains an afterthought in the broader European crypto landscape. According to LSE data, crypto ETN trading volumes represent just 0.59% of total European activity, averaging £624,000 per day. By comparison, European exchanges handled €26 billion in crypto ETN trading in 2024. “The UK has fallen embarrassingly behind in the global race for crypto market leadership,” Kssis added. “This rollout confirms what many of us feared — the FCA’s lifting of the ban is more about political optics than genuine market access,” said Kssis. Industry Sees Hope Amid Frustration Still, some remain optimistic that the ban’s removal signals long-term progress. “The FCA lifting its ban on retail access to crypto ETNs is a huge step toward embracing innovation,” said Russell Barlow, CEO of 21Shares. “There’s enormous pent-up demand for regulated cryptoasset products in the UK, with 12% of adults already holding crypto directly through unregulated platforms,” said Barlow. Barlow said regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs could soon qualify for ISA and SIPP inclusion — enabling tax-efficient exposure to cryptoassets. “It’s a great first step,” he said, “but there’s still a long way to go before cryptoassets are fully integrated into the financial system.”
How Wallet Infrastructure Has Transformed Since Bitcoin’s Early Days

Crypto wallets have evolved from Bitcoin’s 2009 command-line tools to today’s multi-chain, smart contract, and embedded solutions that combine security, usability, and self-custody.
What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

When most people hear “Web3,” they immediately associate it with cryptocurrency trading, DeFi protocols, or NFT marketplaces. While those are foundational use cases, Web3 is quickly evolving beyond the boundaries of finance. Today, it’s driving innovation in entertainment, gaming, virtual experiences, and online engagement — and the implications are just starting to unfold. With decentralization, […] The post What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Top 5 Digital Marketing Agencies in Dubai, UAE (2025)

Dubai continues to be one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world. With strong government support for innovation, high smartphone penetration, and a multilingual population, digital marketing has become a key driver of business success in the&nbsp;UAE. In 2025, competition in sectors such as e-commerce, tourism, fintech, hospitality, and real estate is higher than ever. Businesses now need more than just an online presence — they need visibility, engagement, conversions, and localized campaigns that speak to both Arabic and English audiences. To achieve this, partnering with the right digital marketing agency in Dubai is essential. Below are the Top 5 Digital Marketing Agencies in Dubai, UAE (2025) that stand out for their innovation, AI adoption, local understanding, and measurable results. 1. Apptunix — Best Digital Marketing Agency in Dubai,&nbsp;UAE Overview: Apptunix leads the list as Dubai’s best full-service digital marketing agency for 2025. Known for combining creative strategy with advanced technology, Apptunix delivers measurable results across industries like e-commerce, real estate, fintech, and hospitality. Key Services: SEO (Search Engine Optimization) Social Media Marketing Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Campaigns AI-Driven Marketing &amp; Automation Content Marketing &amp;&nbsp;Strategy Mobile App Marketing Why Apptunix Stands Out: Apptunix focuses on AI-powered analytics to optimize ad spend and personalize campaigns. The team builds bilingual (Arabic + English) strategies that connect with UAE’s diverse audience. Whether it’s ranking on Google, running high-ROI ad campaigns, or managing social media storytelling, Apptunix ensures every marketing dirham delivers real&nbsp;value. Best For: Startups, e-commerce stores, and enterprises that need end-to-end digital marketing and AI-driven growth. 2. Brandcare Digital — Creative Storytelling &amp; Local&nbsp;Branding Overview: Brandcare Digital is a Dubai-based agency known for storytelling, creative campaigns, and social media management. They specialize in connecting brands emotionally with audiences — especially in luxury, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. Key Services: Brand Strategy &amp;&nbsp;Identity Social Media Marketing Arabic &amp; English Content&nbsp;Creation Influencer Marketing Campaign Management Why It’s Different: Brandcare Digital creates content that feels local and personal. Their team understands UAE culture, festivals, and consumer behavior, which helps brands gain stronger engagement on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and&nbsp;YouTube. Best For: Luxury, lifestyle, and retail brands looking to improve brand awareness and engagement through high-quality storytelling. 3. Focuz Digital — Data-Driven Marketing &amp; SEO&nbsp;Experts Overview: Focuz Digital is an analytics-first digital marketing agency that focuses on SEO, PPC, and conversion optimization. They use real data and analytics to improve traffic, leads, and ROI for Dubai businesses. Key Services: SEO &amp; Technical Optimization Google Ads &amp; PPC Management Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Web Analytics &amp; Reporting Why It’s Different: Focuz Digital is ideal for businesses that already have a digital presence but want better performance. Their SEO team focuses on voice search, local SEO, and mobile optimization, which are crucial for ranking in&nbsp;2025. Best For: Real estate, healthcare, and professional service businesses that need technical SEO and measurable results. 4. Donut Media — Social Media &amp; Short-Form Video Marketing Experts Overview: Donut Media focuses on social-first marketing and high-performing content. They’re popular among food, hospitality, and entertainment brands that rely on visual storytelling to reach younger audiences. Key Services: Social Media Marketing (Instagram, TikTok,&nbsp;YouTube) Video Content Creation &amp;&nbsp;Editing Influencer Collaboration Paid Social Campaigns Why It’s Different: Donut Media understands what drives engagement in the GCC — from viral short videos to influencer trends. Their campaigns often use AI-based performance tracking to measure reach, engagement, and conversions in real&nbsp;time. Best For: Restaurants, cafes, travel, and entertainment brands looking to grow fast on social platforms. 5. Cybez — AI &amp; Automation-Focused Digital Marketing Agency Overview: Cybez is a growing Dubai marketing agency using AI tools and automation to optimize paid ads, social campaigns, and customer targeting. They are best suited for brands that want to test new technologies and get real-time campaign performance insights. Key Services: PPC &amp; Performance Marketing AI-Driven Campaign Optimization Social Media Advertising Multilingual Marketing Campaigns Why It’s Different: Cybez focuses on predictive analytics and AI-powered campaign management. Their agile approach allows brands to adjust marketing budgets instantly based on performance data. Best For: Tech startups, fintech companies, and digital-first businesses that value automation and measurable ROI. Why Choose a Local UAE Digital Marketing Agency? Choosing a digital marketing agency in Dubai gives your business an edge. Local agencies understand: Bilingual Audiences: English &amp; Arabic, with cultural context and tone that resonates. Cultural Relevance: Ramadan, UAE National Day, Expo anniversaries, and other local events influence marketing calendars. Regulations &amp; Advertising Norms: UAE’s digital policies and content standards are unique — local experts help ensure compliance. Geo-Targeted SEO: Optimizing for “near me,” Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, JLT, and other local search terms brings real customers. Key Digital Marketing Trends in Dubai for&nbsp;2025 AI-Powered Personalization: Agencies now use machine learning to predict customer behavior, personalize ads, and optimize spending. Voice &amp; Conversational Search: With the rise of Arabic voice assistants, optimizing for voice search is essential. Short-Form Video Dominance: Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts continue to lead engagement in the&nbsp;UAE. Social Commerce Growth: In-app shopping and livestream selling are becoming the new normal for Dubai e-commerce. Sustainability &amp; Purpose-Driven Branding: Consumers trust brands that show ethics, sustainability, and authentic storytelling. How to Choose the Right Digital Marketing Agency in&nbsp;Dubai When hiring an agency, consider the following checklist: Industry Experience: Have they worked in your field (real estate, hospitality, fintech, etc.)?Transparency: Do they provide regular reports and data on ROI?Technology Use: Are they using AI tools for optimization and automation?Cultural Understanding: Can they create campaigns in both English and Arabic?Scalability: Can they manage growth as your business expands regionally? Conclusion Dubai’s digital market is evolving faster than ever. From AI-driven analytics to localized storytelling, brands that work with the right digital marketing agency in UAE gain a long-term competitive advantage. Among the leaders, Apptunix continues to stand out as the best digital marketing agency in Dubai for 2025 — offering AI-powered campaigns, strong local expertise, and measurable results. Alongside emerging agencies like Brandcare Digital, Focuz Digital, Donut Media, and Cybez, Dubai businesses have a range of strong partners to choose&nbsp;from. By focusing on localization, innovation, and ROI, your brand can grow faster and connect deeper with UAE audiences. FAQs Q1: What is the best digital marketing agency in Dubai, UAE (2025)? Apptunix is ranked as the best overall agency for 2025, offering AI-driven campaigns, SEO, PPC, and bilingual marketing. Q2: Why hire a Dubai-based marketing agency? Local agencies understand UAE audiences, Arabic culture, SEO trends, and legal advertising norms. Q3: How much does digital marketing cost in Dubai? Depending on services, prices range from AED 3,500 to AED 45,000+ per&nbsp;month. Q4: Which services are most effective for Dubai businesses? SEO, PPC, social media, video marketing, and AI-powered content personalization. Q5: Can startups benefit from digital marketing agencies? Yes — agencies like Apptunix and Cybez help startups scale quickly using data-driven, affordable campaigns. Top 5 Digital Marketing Agencies in Dubai, UAE (2025) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Invest Smarter: Get a Free Uber Share Worth £72 When You Join XTB

XTB’s latest promotion rewards anyone who creates a new account and funds it with a free Uber share worth up to £72. Find out how to join.
Aster ($ASTER) Looks Weak at $2.07—Digitap ($TAP) is Being Called “The Ethereum of Banking” by Insiders

Aster was a kingmaker trade for anyone who caught it early in late September. But cracks are starting to show. A report from DeFiLlama flagged inflated trading volumes and signs of wash trading. CZ’s backing means a lot in crypto. He is by far one of the best operators in the space, and while ASTER
Best Memecoin Based Eggman Completes Stage 2 Rapidly, Coinbase Layer-2 Token

Based Eggman ($GGs) presale continues its momentum as one of the best crypto presales in 2025. Learn how this presale crypto project on Base is outperforming Solana memecoins.
Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

The ruble has jumped nearly 40% against the U.S. dollar this year, making it the best-performing currency in the world so far in 2025, according to Bank of America. On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Russia reported that the dollar fell from 83.00 to 81.93 rubles, a 1.3% drop. The euro slipped from 96.83 to […]
Anthropic is launching its first office in India to access AI talent

Anthropic is launching its first office in India to access AI talent.
