Strategy Joins America’s Elite With $80 Billion Bitcoin Treasury

The post Strategy Joins America’s Elite With $80 Billion Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin While most corporations still treat Bitcoin as a volatile experiment, Strategy Inc. has turned it into a core financial asset. The company’s Bitcoin holdings, now worth around $80 billion, have elevated it to fifth place among U.S. corporations by reserve size – just behind Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. A chart shared by the firm shows its Bitcoin stash surpassing the cash and short-term reserves of giants like Apple, Meta, NVIDIA, and Tesla, signaling how aggressively Strategy has positioned itself in digital assets. Bitcoin Becomes a Corporate Treasury According to recent SEC filings, Strategy controls 640,031 BTC, acquired at an average cost of $73,983 per coin. The company paused accumulation at the start of October but ended Q3 with a fair market value of $73.21 billion and an unrealized gain of $3.9 billion, boosted by Bitcoin’s rally to $126,000. The firm also recorded a $1.12 billion deferred tax expense due to its growing Bitcoin exposure. While the holdings are profitable, Strategy remains highly leveraged, relying on convertible debt that could restrict flexibility in a downturn. During late September, the company sold small tranches of preferred and common stock – raising $11.3 million in proceeds – while retaining over $4 billion in unsold STRD shares. The board also increased CEO Michael Saylor’s annual security budget from $1.4 million to $2 million, reflecting heightened visibility and operational scale. Missed Opportunities for Big Tech Bitcoin’s surge to a $2.47 trillion market cap has reignited debate about corporate adoption. Both Microsoft and Meta previously rejected proposals to allocate a portion of their cash to Bitcoin when it traded near $100,000, missing double-digit gains. Ethan Peck from the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) continues to advocate for companies to assign 1–5% of cash reserves to Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.…
A First Look At The 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

The post A First Look At The 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The full lineup of bottles in the 2025 release of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Buffalo Trace For many Americans fall is all about changing leaves, shorter days, football and maybe even pumpkin spice. For fans of American whiskey, however, autumn means one thing: the imminent arrival of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. And today it is officially upon us. The 2025 BTAC is here and we can already tell you that it’s bigger than ever before; with the addition of a yellow-topped EH Taylor bottling, the total number of expressions is up to six. But is it better? Let’s find out. We’ve got your first taste below. Before we get into the tasting notes for each, though, here’s a very brief refresher of what BTAC is, and how it blossomed into full-blown bourbon (and rye) sensation. The collection originally debuted back in 2000 as a way for Buffalo Trace to showcase a trio of its legacy labels in an older age-stated format. The legendary distillery out of Frankfort, Kentucky was well ahead of the whiskey boom, debuting a 19-year-old William Larue Weller wheated bourbon, 18-year-old Sazerac Rye, and a 17-year-old Eagle Rare, at a time when top shelf American offerings weren’t much more than a curiosity. But the quality of these products were undeniable from the start, and demand soon followed. By 2002, Buffalo Trace had added the venerable George T. Stagg brand into the mix. It was joined four years later by a high-proof rye from Thomas H. Handy. By the mid-2010s, as bourbon was in the midsts of a mainstream explosion in popularity, BTAC enjoyed positioning at the forefront of the trend. It held the precise recipe to make collector’s swoon: high-proof, full-flavored liquids of vaunted provenance, in scant supply. This is the same producer responsible for…
Bitcoin OG sells 3,000 BTC for $363.87M USDC at $121,291 each

The post Bitcoin OG sells 3,000 BTC for $363.87M USDC at $121,291 each appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin early adopter sold 3,000 BTC for $363.87 million USDC, valuing each Bitcoin at $121,291. The sale is part of a broader trend where Bitcoin whales diversify their holdings. A Bitcoin early adopter sold 3,000 BTC for $363.87 million USDC today, with each Bitcoin priced at $121,291. The investors previously sold 35,991 BTC to acquire 886,371 ETH. The transaction represents part of a broader pattern among Bitcoin whales converting holdings into other digital assets. Recent activity shows long-term Bitcoin holders increasingly diversifying portfolios through rotations into Ethereum and stablecoins. USDC has become a preferred vehicle for cryptocurrency whales seeking quick liquidity during large trades. The stablecoin provides immediate access to dollar-denominated value without the volatility associated with other crypto assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-og-sells-3k-btc-for-363m-usdc-portfolio-rotation/
Just-In: Metaplanet Announces General Meeting, Bitcoin Treasury Stock Tumbles

The post Just-In: Metaplanet Announces General Meeting, Bitcoin Treasury Stock Tumbles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan-based Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet just announced a record date for convening an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. Notably, Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock tumbled significantly in the last hour of trading on Wednesday. The stock failed to hold the recent rebound as Bitcoin price slipped to $121K level. The firm holds 30,823 BTC in its corporate treasury. In an official announcement on October 8, Metaplanet revealed that its board of directors has taken a key decision regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The board set October 24 as the record date for the meeting. This will determine the shareholders who will become eligible to use their voting rights in key decisions of the firm, including purchasing Bitcoin. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for December 22, 2025. The company reported significant growth in its third-quarter results, earning 2.44 billion JPY in Bitcoin income revenue. This marked a 115.7% rise compared with the previous quarter. Operating profit also increased, beating analysts’ forecasts by 88%. CEO Simon Gerovich said its balance sheet is almost debt-free, with leverage below 1%. The company also expanded its total Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC worth over $3.33 billion. It became the fourth-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data. The firm has achieved a yield of 497.1% year-to-date through an aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy while prioritizing long-term purchases. Metaplanet stock price closed more than 8% lower at 574 JPY on Wednesday. The major drop happened in the last trading hours with massive trading volume. The 24-hour low and high were 564 and 595 JPY. Also, the 24-hour trading volume was higher than the average volume of almost 46 million. Metaplanet Stock Price Chart Source: Yahoo Finance As per Yahoo Finance, the stock price climbed more than 12% in a week amid Bitcoin rally to…
This Trump stock pick hit with major downgrade

The post This Trump stock pick hit with major downgrade  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been downgraded by HSBC to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Hold’, with a new price target of $24, up from $21.25. The adjustment follows a significant surge in Intel’s stock, which has risen 55% since August, driven by substantial investments from major entities. As of press time, INTC was trading at $37.05, having rallied almost 85% year-to-date. INTC YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold The downgrade reflects concerns over the sustainability of Intel’s recent rally. Notably, the surge is attributed to significant investments from SoftBank, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and the U.S. government. Despite the influx of capital, HSBC analyst Frank Lee cautioned that Intel’s long-term recovery depends on its ability to execute its fabrication operations effectively.  The bank noted that the recent stock appreciation may be overdone and urged investors to remain cautious about the company’s ability to sustain growth without substantial operational improvements. Intel’s capital inflow Among the investments, in August 2025, the Donald Trump administration converted $11.1 billion in CHIPS Act grants and Secure Enclave program funding into a 9.9% equity stake in Intel. The government purchased 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each, below the market value at the time. The investment was structured as passive ownership, with no board representation or governance rights, and included a five-year warrant to acquire an additional 5% of Intel’s shares, contingent on the company maintaining control over its foundry operations. Meanwhile, In September 2025, Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel, purchasing Intel common stock at $23.28 per share. This move makes Nvidia one of Intel’s largest shareholders, acquiring approximately 4% of the company.  The partnership aims to develop custom data center and personal computing products, integrating NVIDIA’s GPUs with Intel’s CPUs to enhance AI and computing capabilities. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/this-trump-stock-pick-hit-with-major-downgrade/
BTC Under Pressure as Japanese PM Sanae’s Abenomics Pivot Lifts Bond Yields

The post BTC Under Pressure as Japanese PM Sanae’s Abenomics Pivot Lifts Bond Yields appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A lot can change in just a few days. Bitcoin recently reached new all-time highs of over in both U.S. dollar and Japanese yen terms, boosted by new Japanese prime minister, Takaichi Sanae’s bias for ultra-easy Abenomics policy setting. However, the very same Abenomics bias now seems to be working against BTC through its impact on the bond market. One of the key features of Abenomics is the implementation of an expansionary fiscal policy, characterised by increased government spending to support economic growth. In other words, bond supply could increase, worsening the already dour fiscal outlook. The Japanese government bonds seem to be pricing that, pushing yields higher. (bond prices and yields move in the opposite direction). According to TradingEconomics, the 10-year JGB yield hit a high of 1.70% early Wednesday, the highest since July 2008. It has risen by 13.31 basis points in one week and over 76 basis points in 12 months. The 30-year yield rose to 3.34% and quickly fell back to 3.16%. Rising bond yields typically zap investor risk appetite as they increase the cost of borrowing, denting the appeal of riskier assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. Some analysts view bitcoin as both a risk asset and a digital form of gold, although historically data shows that the cryptocurrency tends to track tech stocks more closely. The upswing in JGB yield is even more concerning, considering its impact on the global bonds. According to Goldman Sachs, volatility in Japanese bonds could spill over into Treasury notes, adding to market jitters. For every 10 basis point “idiosyncratic JGB (Japanese government bond) shock,” investors can expect around two to three basis points of upward pressure on U.S., German and U.K. yields, strategists at Goldman Sachs said in a recent market note, according to Bloomberg. Dollar strength The…
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist: Join the Truth Economy

The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist: Join the Truth Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) transforms blockchain with nuanced verification. Secure your whitelist spot for a fact-first crypto future.  In an industry often obsessed with binary decisions, valid or invalid, true or false, verified or rejected, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces a critical shift. As an upcoming blockchain protocol, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) doesn’t flatten knowledge into absolutes; it invites participants into a multi-phase, trust-building process where truth is earned, not declared. With its upcoming whitelist on the horizon, the project opens a new path for those interested in the future of decentralized consensus, one where nuance is acknowledged, participation is rewarded, and collaborative challenge becomes a fundamental pillar of progress. Decentralized Knowledge Doesn’t Have to Be Binary In traditional blockchain systems, consensus revolves around strict validation mechanisms. Either a transaction is valid, or it isn’t. While this works well for financial transfers, it falls short when applied to more complex, knowledge-based assertions. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) addresses this limitation by designing a protocol where participants engage in a process of proving, questioning, and verifying information through a layered structure. When a user submits a claim in the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) system, it isn’t rubber-stamped into truth. Instead, that claim enters an auction-style phase where verifiers assess the strength of its logic, sourcing, and substantiation. Challengers can oppose the claim with counter-stakes. This architecture doesn’t just allow nuance, it demands it. Knowledge is not black or white here; it exists in a gradient, refined through participation. This is a radical departure from the simplistic yes/no consensus models found across most crypto ecosystems. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) recognizes that real-world knowledge is complex, often contested, and subject to evolution. By embedding this into its protocol, it shifts blockchain from an execution layer into a deliberation space. The…
BoE raises sudden market correction warning as AI stocks reach dotcom bubble levels

The post BoE raises sudden market correction warning as AI stocks reach dotcom bubble levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The BoE has issued a fresh warning that soaring AI stock valuations are pushing global markets into dangerous territory, drawing direct comparisons to the dotcom bubble. The alert came from the central bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC), which published the findings from its latest meeting this week. According to the committee, “the risk of a sharp market correction has increased” as equity prices, especially in AI-focused tech firms, have climbed to levels not seen since the early 2000s. The committee pointed to overpriced equities, US credit market cracks, global political tensions, and AI hype-fueled optimism as all feeding into a volatile mix. The BoE said these factors are raising the chances of a sudden drop in asset prices that could hit investors hard. And if expectations around AI’s impact change, even slightly, that could be the tipping point. Defaults hit US credit while AI dominates market indices The BoE flagged rising stress in the US auto credit sector. Two companies, Tricolor, a subprime auto lender, and First Brands, a car parts supplier, have recently defaulted. Both were heavily reliant on private credit loans and invoice financing, forms of funding the Bank has already described as risky. The committee wrote that these defaults highlight ongoing concerns around “high leverage, weak underwriting standards, opacity, and complex structures.” In short, some companies are still borrowing big with weak oversight and betting on fragile financing models. The result? More defaults may be coming. Meanwhile, the BoE pointed out that credit market spreads, the gap between interest rates for risky vs. safe borrowers, have now shrunk to levels “close to historically low,” which leaves little room for error if economic conditions change. The Bank also drew attention to political pressure on the US Federal Reserve, warning that it “could result in a sharp re-pricing of…
TownStar Vanilla Bean Stands NFT Sale Offers Discounts

The post TownStar Vanilla Bean Stands NFT Sale Offers Discounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Oct 07, 2025 08:09 Gala Games announces a limited-time sale on TownStar Vanilla Bean Stands NFTs, offering discounts on Rare and Epic versions to enhance gameplay. The digital gaming platform Gala Games has announced a special sale event for its TownStar game, featuring discounted NFTs of the Vanilla Bean Stands. The sale, set to run from October 7th to October 13th, 2025, offers players a chance to enhance their gaming experience with both Rare and Epic Vanilla Bean Stands at reduced prices. Discounted NFT Offerings During this limited-time sale, players can purchase the Rare Vanilla Bean Stand for $119.99, down from its original price of $199.99, reflecting a 40% discount. Similarly, the Epic Vanilla Bean Stand is available for $149.99, reduced from $249.99. These NFTs not only add aesthetic value but also functional enhancements to gameplay by providing passive Vanilla Beans to surrounding buildings. Game Enhancement Features According to Gala News, the Rare Vanilla Bean Stand grants passive Vanilla Beans to buildings in a large area, enhancing the town’s productivity and aroma. The Epic version offers similar benefits but covers a larger area, making it a strategic addition for players looking to optimize their town’s resources and compete in upcoming meta challenges. Strategic Implications The sale presents an opportunity for players to bolster their in-game strategies by integrating these NFTs into their setups. The Vanilla Bean Stands not only boost production but also contribute to a town’s overall appeal and efficiency, essential for competitive gameplay. Gala Games continues to innovate within the blockchain gaming space, offering players unique ways to enhance their gaming environment. For more details on the sale and to make a purchase, visit the Gala News website. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/townstar-vanilla-bean-stands-nft-sale-offers-discounts
Ribera Cynara reduces ER visits and readmissions

The post Ribera Cynara reduces ER visits and readmissions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI healthcare platform tools are reshaping patient care and population health management by combining portals, monitoring apps and predictive models to cut costs and reduce avoidable admissions. What is an AI healthcare platform and how does it work? An AI healthcare platform connects patient-facing apps, clinical systems and analytics in a single workflow. In practice, it links electronic records, remote sensors and messaging so clinicians can monitor patients continuously and act earlier. How does the Cynara citizen portal integrate with clinical teams? The Cynara citizen portal centralises appointments, teleconsultations and secure messaging. According to Ribera’s announcement, the portal also supports coordinated care plans so multidisciplinary teams can align actions and follow-ups in close to real time. This reduces friction during transitions of care. Does the platform include a patient remote monitoring app? Yes. A patient remote monitoring app captures vitals and symptom reports between visits and forwards alerts to care teams. As a result, clinicians can call patients or adjust plans before issues escalate. In short, continuous monitoring enables timely, targeted interventions. What role do AI predictive models healthcare and azure machine learning models play? Ribera reports the use of AI predictive models healthcare to stratify risk across populations. Cloud tools help train and deploy these models at scale; for technical context see Microsoft’s Azure documentation. Therefore, models are intended to flag patients at higher risk for complications, such as pressure ulcers or falls, so teams can prioritise preventive care. What measurable impact has Ribera reported? Ribera states that Cynara Citizen’s deployment has been associated with a 23% reduction in emergency visits and a 18% decrease in readmissions within 30 days. These figures come from Ribera’s own release on 08 October 2025 and refer to patients included in the programme for at least 12 months. The company frames these outcomes…
