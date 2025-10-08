These Are Whole Foods Market’s Top Food And Beverage Trends For 2026

Fiber, tallow, decorative packaging and live vinegars are on trend for 2026 according to Whole Foods Market. й2025 Whole Foods Market IP, L.P. Today, Whole Foods Market's Trends Council unveiled the top foodtrends which they think will influence the food landscape in the coming year. The Trends Council, a collective of Whole Foods Market team members rangingfrom foragers and buyers to culinary experts, develop and release these trend predictions each year, based on a combination of deep industry experience, observation of consumer preferences and collaborative sessions with emerging and established brands. "Our trends predictions are inspired by the council's deep expertise and boots-on-the-ground discovery – at farmer's markets, industry trade shows, local restaurants and more," said Cathy Strange, the company's ambassador of food culture and member of the Trends Council, in a press release. "The 2026 list reflects how quickly ideas can move from emerging concepts to everyday favorites. It's exciting to see how these trends will shape conversations in kitchens, communities and the broader food culture in theyear ahead." These are the top food and drink trends that will shape 2026 according to Whole Foods Market: Tallow Makes a Comeback Once a staple in traditional cooking and prized for its high smoke point and rich flavor, beef tallow is being rediscovered by consumers looking for oil alternatives. Whether they value ancestral ingredients or support "nose to tail" use of the animal, a growing number of brands and restaurants are embracing the use of this traditional fat, which would normally be discarded. Consumers will find tallow on supermarket shelves in products such as french fries and as a cooking ingredient, from whipped to herb-infused and even as a cooking spray. Fiber As A Star Ingredient Fiber is gaining traction as consumers seek gut health, holistic digestive wellness and natural ways…