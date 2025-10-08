MEXC Exchange
XRP Treasury Holdings Hits $11.5B as Nasdaq-Listed Reliance Global Adds $17M in Fresh Buy
The post XRP Treasury Holdings Hits $11.5B as Nasdaq-Listed Reliance Global Adds $17M in Fresh Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holdings in corporate treasuries have now surpassed $11.5 billion in value. This follows news that Nasdaq-listed Reliance has officially added the token to its digital asset reserves. Reliance Global Expands XRP Treasury Strategy Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan shared in a post that Reliance Global Group (Nasdaq: RELI) made a $17 million purchase of XRP. He shared that the company made the filing on September 30, as noted in this press release. The company described the purchase as part of a broader effort to diversify its holdings across blockchain-based assets with strong fundamentals and utility. Reliance Chairman and CEO Ezra Beyman stated that the token’s blend of speed, scalability, and energy efficiency makes it a strategic fit for the firm’s long-term vision. “By adding XRP to our portfolio alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano, we are reinforcing Reliance’s role at the forefront of blockchain adoption,” Beyman said. XRP currently ranks as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This powers low-cost cross-border transactions for banks and payment providers. Its transactions typically settle in under five seconds and cost a fraction of a cent. The momentum behind corporate XRP adoption extends well beyond the United States. Japanese gaming and blockchain company Gumi Inc. recently announced a $38 million capital raise. The firm plans to allocate $13.5 million to the XRP treasury. The company’s DAT initiative seeks to increase shareholder value by utilizing cross-chain integrations, staking, and token appreciation. Additionally, VivoPower recently raised $19 million by selling shares to grow its XRP treasury. This move helps establish XRP as a popular digital reserve asset for public companies. Corporate Treasuries Surge Past $11.5 Billion Data from Crypto Treasury Tracker reveals that total XRP Treasury holdings have climbed to $11.5 billion. This shows the token’s growing appeal as a reserve asset among publicly traded companies. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:33
These Are Whole Foods Market’s Top Food And Beverage Trends For 2026
The post These Are Whole Foods Market’s Top Food And Beverage Trends For 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fiber, tallow, decorative packaging and live vinegars are on trend for 2026 according to Whole Foods Market. й2025 Whole Foods Market IP, L.P. Today, Whole Foods Market’s Trends Council unveiled the top foodtrends which they think will influence the food landscape in the coming year. The Trends Council, a collective of Whole Foods Market team members rangingfrom foragers and buyers to culinary experts, develop and release these trend predictions each year, based on a combination of deep industry experience, observation of consumer preferences and collaborative sessions with emerging and established brands. “Our trends predictions are inspired by the council’s deep expertise and boots-on-the-ground discovery – at farmer’s markets, industry trade shows, local restaurants and more,” said Cathy Strange, the company’s ambassador of food culture and member of the Trends Council, in a press release. “The 2026 list reflects how quickly ideas can move from emerging concepts to everyday favorites. It’s exciting to see how these trends will shape conversations in kitchens, communities and the broader food culture in theyear ahead.” These are the top food and drink trends that will shape 2026 according to Whole Foods Market: Tallow Makes a Comeback Once a staple in traditional cooking and prized for its high smoke point and rich flavor, beef tallow is being rediscovered by consumers looking for oil alternatives. Whether they value ancestral ingredients or support “nose to tail” use of the animal, a growing number of brands and restaurants are embracing the use of this traditional fat, which would normally be discarded. Consumers will find tallow on supermarket shelves in products such as french fries and as a cooking ingredient, from whipped to herb-infused and even as a cooking spray. Fiber As A Star Ingredient Fiber is gaining traction as consumers seek gut health, holistic digestive wellness and natural ways…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:32
BOE To Soften Stablecoin Cap Plans Amid Industry Pushback: Report
The post BOE To Soften Stablecoin Cap Plans Amid Industry Pushback: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England (BoE) appears to be softening its stance on proposed limits to corporate stablecoin holdings, with plans to introduce exemptions for companies that may need to maintain larger reserves of fiat-pegged assets, according to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday. Citing people familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg reported that the BOE’s reconsideration comes amid intense industry backlash and growing international competition, particularly from the United States, which is moving toward clearer regulation through the GENIUS Act, which was signed into law in July. The BoE had initially proposed caps on stablecoin holdings — 20,000 pounds (about $27,000) for individuals and 10 million pounds for companies — citing concerns over systemic risks posed by widely used tokens such as USDt (USDT) and USDC (USDC). The restrictions were intended to help the central bank maintain control over the money supply, protect consumers and prevent excessive reliance on privately issued digital currencies. While those limits may be workable for traditional businesses, crypto-native companies may argue that such caps would constrain their operations, given their need to hold substantial stablecoin reserves for trading and liquidity management. Bloomberg reported that the BOE may therefore consider granting exemptions to these firms. As Cointelegraph reported, Simon Jennings of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council argued that the proposed stablecoin limits “simply don’t work in practice.” Source: GC Cooke BOE Governor Andrew Bailey had previously warned that privately issued stablecoins could threaten financial stability and undermine governments’ ability to conduct monetary policy. However, in remarks last week, Bailey struck a more conciliatory tone, acknowledging that stablecoins may represent a useful innovation capable of coexisting within the broader financial system. The BOE’s evolving stance highlights the UK’s ongoing effort to balance financial stability with competitiveness in the fast-growing stablecoin sector. In this area, some critics say the country…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:21
Top Crypto to Buy in October? Analysts Rank a New Project Above XRP and SHIB for 20x Upside
The post Top Crypto to Buy in October? Analysts Rank a New Project Above XRP and SHIB for 20x Upside appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News October has often been the month of major crypto turnarounds. Traders usually watch crypto prices today to find coins ready for strong short-term runs. This season, analysts are focusing on a DeFi newcomer that stands out from the usual crowd. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining the spotlight with its $0.035 presale entry price and fast-rising …
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 20:15
Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records™ with 20,021 Visitors
The post Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records™ with 20,021 Visitors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, UAE, October 8th, 2025, FinanceWire By winning the Guinness World Records for “Largest attendance at a Forex Event” & “Most Exhibitors at a Forex Event”, the 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai this year is announced as the world’s largest event in forex & online trading industry. The historical event, Forex Expo took place in Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) on 6-7 October 2025 with 262 Exhibiting companies and 147 Industry Experts as speaker from over 100 Countries making the world’s largest exhibition and conference in online trading industry. The record was achieved during Forex Expo Dubai, as footfall reached 20,021 visitors that comprises of 16,994 online traders/investors, 671 IBs/Affiliates and 2,356 business professionals, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the financial powerhouse of the Middle East. Early this Monday, Dubai Police noted traffic congestion around the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) as large crowds arrived for Forex Expo and two other concurrent events, highlighting the venue’s growing role as a hub for international gatherings. Niyaz Mohamed, Commercial Director from Forex Expo Team added “This achievement goes beyond numbers — it reflects Forex Expo Dubai’s position as a global platform for innovation and finance. We’re honoured to set new benchmarks for the forex industry.” About Forex Expo Dubai Forex Expo Dubai is the region’s leading event for traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and financial institutions. Organised by HQ MENA, the expo is held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre and brings together the global forex and trading community for two days of high-impact networking, product showcases, and expert-led conference sessions. Contact HQMENA[email protected] Source: https://finbold.com/forex-expo-dubai-wins-guinness-world-records-with-20021-visitors/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:12
Alchemy Joins RootData’s 2025 Top 100 Web3 Projects List
The post Alchemy Joins RootData’s 2025 Top 100 Web3 Projects List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Alchemy named in RootData 2025 Top 100 at Silicon Valley summit. Recognition boosts its developer platform visibility and industry influence. Potential increased attention from VCs and developers in Web3 sector. Alchemy has been named in the RootData List 2025 “Top 100 Projects” at the Silicon Valley 101 x RootData annual summit, highlighting its impact on Web3 development. This recognition underscores Alchemy’s role in enhancing blockchain applications’ infrastructure, potentially boosting its profile among developers and investors in the evolving crypto ecosystem. Alchemy’s Impact at Silicon Valley 101 Summit Alchemy was highlighted at the Silicon Valley 101 x RootData summit, receiving a spot on the RootData 2025 Top 100 Projects list. This distinction underscores Alchemy’s importance in the development of decentralized applications and infrastructure on platforms like Ethereum. The summit brought together leaders in AI, Web3, and crypto, including figures such as Jian Tao of NVIDIA and Mu Li of BosonAI. This recognition positions Alchemy as a top choice for developers building blockchain applications, aiming to streamline complex development processes. It might drive further adoption of its tools and improve scalability for projects using its platform. Ye Wang, Chief Product Manager, RootData, “We are thrilled to announce the inclusion of Alchemy in the RootData List 2025, highlighting its pivotal role in the Web3 ecosystem.” The market response to Alchemy’s accolade remains muted at this point, with no significant funding announcements or statements from major crypto figures. However, this acknowledgment may lead to increased interest from both developers and investors in the Web3 space. Future Prospects and Expert Insights on Alchemy Did you know? RootData’s lists, initiated in 2023, have become influential markers in Web3, often preceding increased visibility and investment interest in projects they spotlight. Ethereum (ETH) shows dynamic trading activity with its current price at $4,495.67 and a market…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:11
Ethereum DATs are the next Berkshire Hathaway: Consensys founder
Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin believes ETH-based digital asset treasuries will become a “Berkshire Hathaway-style” vehicle for the decentralized economy. Inspired by Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin playbook, Joseph Lubin believes Ethereum treasury companies could provide outsized returns on yield and investment opportunities to their Bitcoin counterparts.Speaking exclusively to Cointelegraph at Token2049 in Singapore, the Ethereum co-founder unpacked his thesis for why Ether (ETH) digital asset treasuries (DATs) present superior opportunities to the Bitcoin (BTC) treasury movement popularized by Saylor’s Strategy Bitcoin play.“I’d much rather have something that potentially has more impact. It certainly is as solid as Bitcoin, and I would argue more solid because of the functionality and the organic demand for it to pay for transactions and storage,” Lubin said.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/08 20:07
VS1 Launches as Comprehensive Institutional DeFi Hub on XRP Ledger
The post VS1 Launches as Comprehensive Institutional DeFi Hub on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advanced Platform Brings AI-Powered Trade Solutions and Comprehensive DeFi Services to millions of XRP enthusiasts [GEORGIA, TBILISI, October 7th, 2025] – VS1 Finance today announced its official launch as the first institutional-grade decentralized finance hub built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem. The platform addresses the significant untapped opportunity among 1.3 million XRP holders currently confined to centralized exchanges and offers robust DeFi infrastructure, AI-powered portfolio optimization, and comprehensive yield generation through advanced DeFi protocols. VS1 Finance’s launch coincides with growth in institutional DeFi adoption. DeFi loan protocols have surged 72% year-to-date from $53 billion to over $127 billion in total value locked, while the broader DeFi ecosystem now manages over $120 billion with increased institutional participation and greater regulatory clarity. The protocol delivers a full suite of institutional-grade DeFi services: AI-Powered DeFi Trade & Portfolio Optimization: Advanced algorithms provide real-time market analysis and automated portfolio rebalance Non-Custodial Portfolio Management: Users maintain full control of assets while they access professional management tools Secure Execution Layer: Enterprise-grade infrastructure for decentralized swaps and automated market maker participation Advanced Liquidity Aggregation: Unified access across XRPL DeFi ecosystem protocols Wallet-Connected AI Assistant: Real-time DeFi trade execution and market insights Comprehensive Yield Generation: Multiple income streams through DeFi protocols, liquidity provision, and yield optimization Institutional-Grade Risk Management: Professional risk assessment tools for DeFi exposure VS1 Finance specifically targets several high-growth sectors: Global Institutional Focus: VS1 serves institutional investors worldwide, providing secure access to DeFi yield opportunities with professional risk management tools across international markets. Traditional Finance Bridge: VS1 connects traditional financial institutions to the DeFi ecosystem. The platform offers institutional investors secure access to DeFi yield opportunities with professional risk management tools. XRPL DeFi Ecosystem: As the first institutional DeFi hub on XRPL, VS1 Finance provides professional investors with unified access to XRP Ledger’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:05
Top 5 Most Trending Cryptos to Buy in October 2025
The crypto market has entered one of its most active months of the year, with investors eagerly scanning for the next breakout opportunities. As Bitcoin stabilizes above $120,000 and ETF filings multiply, attention is shifting toward altcoins showing strong technical setups and rising community momentum. Among the standouts this month are XRP, Solana, Aster, MAGACOIN […] Continue Reading: Top 5 Most Trending Cryptos to Buy in October 2025
Coinstats
2025/10/08 19:59
Get Whitelisted to Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP): Where Integrity Becomes Currency
In an industry often obsessed with binary decisions, valid or invalid, true or false, verified or rejected, Zero Knowledge Proof […] The post Get Whitelisted to Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP): Where Integrity Becomes Currency appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/08 19:55
