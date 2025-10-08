2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Best Licensed Sites for Esports Betting With Bitcoin (LoL, Valorant, CS2 and More)

Best Licensed Sites for Esports Betting With Bitcoin (LoL, Valorant, CS2 and More)

Discover the best licensed sites for Bitcoin esports betting in 2025. Bet on LoL, Valorant & CS2 with fast payouts, bonuses, and crypto privacy.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16228+14.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02504-4.06%
Compartir
Cryptodaily2025/10/08 20:42
Compartir
Pepe Price Prediction; Shiba Inu News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In October

Pepe Price Prediction; Shiba Inu News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In October

The meme coin market is heating up again this October, with Pepe and Shiba Inu leading retail discussions across social media. Traders are watching both coins closely after renewed volatility across top exchanges. The latest Pepe Price Prediction suggests possible upside if volume continues building, while Shiba Inu holders are still recovering from a rough […]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000677-3.00%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-3.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00379-7.56%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 20:36
Compartir
Sharplink’s Ethereum Strategy Delivers $900 Million Profit

Sharplink’s Ethereum Strategy Delivers $900 Million Profit

The post Sharplink’s Ethereum Strategy Delivers $900 Million Profit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharplink’s ethereum treasury strategy has produced over $900 million in unrealized profit and now generates $370,000 in daily ETH rewards, reinforcing the company’s conviction in ETH as a productive, yield-bearing asset. ETH Treasury Generates $370K Daily in Rewards for Sharplink Sharplink’s ethereum treasury strategy continues to deliver outsized results, with the company reporting over $900 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sharplinks-ethereum-strategy-delivers-900-million-profit/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00998+2.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00379-7.56%
Ethereum
ETH$3,817.63+0.21%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 20:30
Compartir
Solana beats Ethereum with $2.85B in yearly revenue

Solana beats Ethereum with $2.85B in yearly revenue

Solana is outpacing Ethereum’s early growth, generating $2.85 billion in revenue over the past year—more than 20 times what Ethereum earned at a comparable stage in its lifecycle. According to a recent report by 21Shares, Solana (SOL) generated $2.85 billion…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02504-4.06%
Stage
STAGE$0.000027-22.85%
Solana
SOL$179.51-3.41%
Compartir
Crypto.news2025/10/08 20:27
Compartir
Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million

Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million

The post Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/milos-crypto-mortgage-has-helped-clients-increase-wealth-by-over-100-million/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00998+2.86%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 20:19
Compartir
CleanCore’s Dogecoin Treasury Tops 710 Million As Firm Targets 1 Billion DOGE

CleanCore’s Dogecoin Treasury Tops 710 Million As Firm Targets 1 Billion DOGE

New York Stock Exchange-listed (NYSE) CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) today announced that its Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury had topped 710 million DOGE. The company currently holds more than $20 million in unrealized gains. CleanCore Dogecoin Reserves Hit 710 Million DOGE According to an official announcement earlier today, CleanCore’s Dogecoin holdings have now surpassed 710 million DOGE, making […]
1
1$0.003696+7.22%
DOGE
DOGE$0.18822-3.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02504-4.06%
Compartir
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 20:00
Compartir
Reliance Global Group Adds XRP to Its Treasury, Expanding Blockchain Portfolio

Reliance Global Group Adds XRP to Its Treasury, Expanding Blockchain Portfolio

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) has officially added XRP to its digital asset treasury, becoming one of the first publicly traded U.S. companies outside the crypto sector to do so. The company disclosed the move in an SEC filing dated September 30, 2025, confirming that XRP now joins its existing holdings of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and
XRP
XRP$2.3703-2.29%
Union
U$0.007159-15.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.0807+0.62%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 20:00
Compartir
Canary Capital Nears Launch of Litecoin and HBAR ETFs as SEC Faces Shutdown Delay

Canary Capital Nears Launch of Litecoin and HBAR ETFs as SEC Faces Shutdown Delay

TLDR Canary Capital readies Litecoin, HBAR ETFs despite SEC shutdown delays. Litecoin, Hedera ETFs near launch as Canary files final docs with tickers. Crypto ETF rollout continues: LTCC and HBR filings complete, pending SEC. SEC delay stalls launch, but Canary’s altcoin ETFs are poised for approval. Litecoin and Hedera ETFs set for debut; Canary eyes [...] The post Canary Capital Nears Launch of Litecoin and HBAR ETFs as SEC Faces Shutdown Delay appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hedera
HBAR$0.17047+0.64%
NEAR
NEAR$2.291-5.83%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002808+14.00%
Compartir
Coincentral2025/10/08 19:56
Compartir
Sunny Mining unveils smartphone-based cloud mining platform

Sunny Mining unveils smartphone-based cloud mining platform

Sunny Mining combines mobile and cloud technology, allowing users to access cryptocurrency mining directly from their smartphones without hardware or complex setup. #partnercontent
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12723+1.18%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002903+1.93%
Compartir
Crypto.news2025/10/08 19:50
Compartir
France flirts with defaulting on EU standards as debt bomb, political chaos shakes markets

France flirts with defaulting on EU standards as debt bomb, political chaos shakes markets

France is locked in a financial mess with no real leadership, and Brussels is watching it unfold with clenched jaws. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has collapsed for the fifth time in under two years, and it’s dragging the economy deeper into uncertainty. On Monday, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned after just 27 days in office, […]
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0002853-4.64%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003314+0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06925-2.27%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 19:09
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate