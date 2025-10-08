MEXC Exchange
Noticias sobre criptos
2025-10-12 Sunday
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Best Licensed Sites for Esports Betting With Bitcoin (LoL, Valorant, CS2 and More)
Discover the best licensed sites for Bitcoin esports betting in 2025. Bet on LoL, Valorant & CS2 with fast payouts, bonuses, and crypto privacy.
ESPORTS
$0.16228
+14.87%
MORE
$0.02504
-4.06%
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 20:42
Pepe Price Prediction; Shiba Inu News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now In October
The meme coin market is heating up again this October, with Pepe and Shiba Inu leading retail discussions across social media. Traders are watching both coins closely after renewed volatility across top exchanges. The latest Pepe Price Prediction suggests possible upside if volume continues building, while Shiba Inu holders are still recovering from a rough […]
PEPE
$0.00000677
-3.00%
SHIBA
$0.000000000564
-3.58%
NOW
$0.00379
-7.56%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/08 20:36
Sharplink’s Ethereum Strategy Delivers $900 Million Profit
The post Sharplink’s Ethereum Strategy Delivers $900 Million Profit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharplink’s ethereum treasury strategy has produced over $900 million in unrealized profit and now generates $370,000 in daily ETH rewards, reinforcing the company’s conviction in ETH as a productive, yield-bearing asset. ETH Treasury Generates $370K Daily in Rewards for Sharplink Sharplink’s ethereum treasury strategy continues to deliver outsized results, with the company reporting over $900 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sharplinks-ethereum-strategy-delivers-900-million-profit/
COM
$0.00998
+2.86%
NOW
$0.00379
-7.56%
ETH
$3,817.63
+0.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:30
Solana beats Ethereum with $2.85B in yearly revenue
Solana is outpacing Ethereum’s early growth, generating $2.85 billion in revenue over the past year—more than 20 times what Ethereum earned at a comparable stage in its lifecycle. According to a recent report by 21Shares, Solana (SOL) generated $2.85 billion…
MORE
$0.02504
-4.06%
STAGE
$0.000027
-22.85%
SOL
$179.51
-3.41%
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 20:27
Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million
The post Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Milo’s Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/milos-crypto-mortgage-has-helped-clients-increase-wealth-by-over-100-million/
COM
$0.00998
+2.86%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:19
CleanCore’s Dogecoin Treasury Tops 710 Million As Firm Targets 1 Billion DOGE
New York Stock Exchange-listed (NYSE) CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) today announced that its Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury had topped 710 million DOGE. The company currently holds more than $20 million in unrealized gains. CleanCore Dogecoin Reserves Hit 710 Million DOGE According to an official announcement earlier today, CleanCore’s Dogecoin holdings have now surpassed 710 million DOGE, making […]
1
$0.003696
+7.22%
DOGE
$0.18822
-3.77%
MORE
$0.02504
-4.06%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/08 20:00
Reliance Global Group Adds XRP to Its Treasury, Expanding Blockchain Portfolio
Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) has officially added XRP to its digital asset treasury, becoming one of the first publicly traded U.S. companies outside the crypto sector to do so. The company disclosed the move in an SEC filing dated September 30, 2025, confirming that XRP now joins its existing holdings of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and
XRP
$2.3703
-2.29%
U
$0.007159
-15.30%
MOVE
$0.0807
+0.62%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 20:00
Canary Capital Nears Launch of Litecoin and HBAR ETFs as SEC Faces Shutdown Delay
TLDR Canary Capital readies Litecoin, HBAR ETFs despite SEC shutdown delays. Litecoin, Hedera ETFs near launch as Canary files final docs with tickers. Crypto ETF rollout continues: LTCC and HBR filings complete, pending SEC. SEC delay stalls launch, but Canary’s altcoin ETFs are poised for approval. Litecoin and Hedera ETFs set for debut; Canary eyes [...] The post Canary Capital Nears Launch of Litecoin and HBAR ETFs as SEC Faces Shutdown Delay appeared first on CoinCentral.
HBAR
$0.17047
+0.64%
NEAR
$2.291
-5.83%
ALTCOIN
$0.0002808
+14.00%
Coincentral
2025/10/08 19:56
Sunny Mining unveils smartphone-based cloud mining platform
Sunny Mining combines mobile and cloud technology, allowing users to access cryptocurrency mining directly from their smartphones without hardware or complex setup. #partnercontent
CLOUD
$0.12723
+1.18%
MOBILE
$0.0002903
+1.93%
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 19:50
France flirts with defaulting on EU standards as debt bomb, political chaos shakes markets
France is locked in a financial mess with no real leadership, and Brussels is watching it unfold with clenched jaws. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has collapsed for the fifth time in under two years, and it’s dragging the economy deeper into uncertainty. On Monday, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned after just 27 days in office, […]
DEBT
$0.0002853
-4.64%
BOMB
$0.0003314
+0.18%
REAL
$0.06925
-2.27%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/08 19:09
Noticias en tendencia
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate