Altcoin Rotation Builds With 4 Top Picks as Bitcoin Holds $121K
The post Altcoin Rotation Builds With 4 Top Picks as Bitcoin Holds $121K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders rotate into high-potential altcoins after Bitcoin’s dip from $126K to $121K. Solana, Sui, Ondo Finance, and Plume emerge as top picks for Q4 2025. Institutional growth and tokenized-asset adoption signal broader altcoin maturity. After Bitcoin’s recent pullback from its all-time high of $126,000 to $121,000, traders are now eyeing opportunities in the altcoin market. With BTC consolidating, liquidity is rotating into projects showing clear growth catalysts for Q4 2025, led by Solana (SOL), Sui Network (SUI), Ondo Finance (ONDO), and Plume (PLUME). Solana (SOL): Institutional-Backed Rally Setup Crypto analyst Ali Martinez predicts that SOL could reach $1,300 from its current $219, supported by a breakout from a classic cup-and-handle formation. Also, Forward Industries, Inc. announced the launch of its institutional-grade validator node on the Solana blockchain, powered by DoubleZero. This initiative, built in collaboration with Galaxy and Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client, showcases Solana’s growing institutional footprint. Forward’s validator operates at 0% commission, signaling strong confidence in the network’s future scalability and efficiency. Related: BNB Flips XRP to Become the World’s Third-Largest Cryptocurrency by Market Value Sui Network (SUI): Next-Gen Layer 1 and Stablecoin Expansion Sui is gaining traction after investor Kevin O’Leary publicly endorsed it during a blockchain event in Singapore. Known for its scalability and rapid smart contract execution, Sui is increasingly seen as a next-generation Layer 1 contender. I’ve seen thousands of entrepreneurs pitch ideas over the years, and I can tell you this: only the sharpest survive. On October 2 in Singapore, I’ll be a featured judge on The Sui Tank, a pitch competition hosted by @SuiNetwork at their SuiFest event, where 5 teams will go… pic.twitter.com/njHGs979Lm — Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) September 18, 2025 The ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with Sui Group Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset firm, planning to launch two stablecoins…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:07