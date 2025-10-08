2025-10-12 Sunday

USELESS gains on top Solana memes as price breaks out with highest volumes since August

The post USELESS gains on top Solana memes as price breaks out with highest volumes since August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USELESS is entering the realm of the biggest Solana meme tokens and a proxy for the whole meme narrative. The asset is showing expanding volumes, setting up expectations that the market price will soon follow.  USELESS is gaining attention and volumes, becoming the most traded Solana meme on Coinbase. The token is also turning into a proxy for the meme narrative, as liquidity is not sufficient to boost all of the older Solana tokens. The recent growth also boosted USELESS’s mindshare through activity on social media, leading to comparisons with public companies’ market caps.  BREAKING: At $378M, #USELESS has flipped CleanCore Solutions Inc $ZONE. They specialize in advanced cleaning technologies for industrial waste. We specialize in producing waste. And business is booming. — useless coin (@theuselesscoin) October 8, 2025 The meme is now trading at $0.37, closer to the higher range for the past three months. As with other meme tokens, USELESS is highly volatile, with regular 50% drawdowns. The token is now valued at $378M, an achievement for the meme space. The token is still seen as capable of gaining a $1B market capitalization.  USELESS has already flipped other leading memes like TOSHI, FARTCOIN, and PENGU based on Coinbase trading volumes. It had also flipped WIF and PEPE earlier.  USELESS is still outside the top 5 Solana memes USELESS trading volumes are close to $150M for the past day. The token is seeing its highest trading activity since August. However, the token is still outside the top 5 Solana memes by market capitalization.  USELESS broke out near a three-month peak. The Solana meme is also breaking its trends with regular 50% drawdowns. | Source: Coingecko Currently, only PENGU, BONK, and Official Trump (TRUMP) are valued at over $1B, a valuation that eight tokens previously held. USELESS is now at…
2025/10/08
$129M clash sparks Tether's bid for Juventus board control: Report

The post $129M clash sparks Tether’s bid for Juventus board control: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is Tether’s current stake in Juventus FC? It holds a 10.7% stake in Juventus FC, making it the club’s second-largest shareholder after Exor. Why is Tether pushing for board representation? Despite its sizable stake, the stablecoin issuer was excluded from key decisions and a €110 million funding round, where Exor already contributed nearly €30 million. Tether [USDT], the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is once again stepping beyond the crypto arena, this time into the boardroom of Italian soccer giant Juventus FC. Despite being the club’s second-largest shareholder, Tether has reportedly been excluded from key governance decisions and an upcoming capital raise. Tether’s plan of action According to Reuters, Tether will propose its own list of board candidates at Juventus’ shareholder meeting on the 7th of November. Earlier this year, the stablecoin giant acquired a 10.7% stake in the Turin-based club. That made it Juventus’ second-largest shareholder after Exor. Meanwhile, Exor, the Agnelli family’s Dutch investment firm, controls about 65% of Juventus and manages over $40 billion in assets. That imbalance in influence has sparked tensions. Despite its stake, Tether was excluded from governance talks and a €110 million capital raise. Reportedly, Exor has already contributed €30 million to that round. Hence, now, Tether plans to join the funding round and submit its own board candidate list along with proposed “governance changes”. Legal ground for Tether’s challenge Under Italian law, shareholders holding at least 10% can propose alternative board lists, a clause that allows Tether to challenge Exor’s control. Juventus, which reported a $58 million loss for the fiscal year ending June 2025, faces mounting frustration from minority shareholders over its financial decline. While Exor has said it will not engage with crypto ventures, Tether’s push could reignite debate over digital assets’ place in traditional sectors. That debate…
2025/10/08
Air Traffic Controllers Get Pizza, But No Paychecks

The post Air Traffic Controllers Get Pizza, But No Paychecks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy holds a news conference at Newark Liberty International Airport, where he announced the reopening of a major runway at the airport, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule on June 02, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Delays and cancellations have plagued Newark, one of the nation’s busiest airports, for months. Air traffic control outages, runway construction, and an announcement by United Airlines that over 20% of FAA controllers at Newark walked off the job have all contributed to the delays. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images A week into the U.S. government shutdown, staffing at air traffic control has become precarious at several airports. At least one tower was temporarily unstaffed, and others were operating with reduced headcounts as air traffic controllers, who are currently working without pay, called in sick. The controller staffing shortage has slowed the system nationwide, leading to flight delays and cancellations. Staffing Frays At U.S. Control Towers As the Los Angeles Times reported, on Monday, October 6, Hollywood Burbank Airport’s control tower was unstaffed for more than five hours due to staffing shortages tied to the shutdown. The Southern California TRACON in San Diego handled airborne traffic, and pilots coordinated movements on the ground. Still, the shortage resulted in lengthy delays and some flight cancellations. The strain was not confined to Southern California. The Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Control Command Center continues to issue advisories of ground stops, delays and possible route closures. Airports are impacted from coast to coast, from San Francisco to Boston. Duffy Makes A Pizza Run To Newark Tower As The Hill reported, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy made a symbolic visit to controllers on Monday, delivering pizzas to a tower crew at Newark Liberty International Airport. Duffy drew attention…
2025/10/08
Next economic crisis will be 'bigger than' 2008, warns top economist

The post Next economic crisis will be ‘bigger than’ 2008, warns top economist  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Macroeconomist Henrik Zeberg has warned that the world is on the brink of an economic downturn far worse than the 2008 financial crisis, driven by decades of monetary excess, ballooning debt, and rising inflation. Zeberg said the global economy has reached its peak employment phase, with job losses likely to accelerate as growth slows. In an interview with Michael Farris published on October 8, Zeberg predicted a period of stagflation, where people will face rising prices for essential goods while struggling with unemployment and declining household income. The economist argued that the looming crisis is the result of 17 years of aggressive monetary easing since 2008, which created a “false sense of wealth” through excessive money printing.  That artificial boom, he warned, is now beginning to unwind, leaving ordinary households, not institutions, to bear the brunt of the fallout. “You will see people lose their jobs unfortunately. You can think of the financial crisis and I think this one is going to be bigger simply because you don’t have the escape situation you had back then which they took by printing money. This time the debt in the U.S. the debt in around the world is much greater,” Zeberg said.  Cracks in the housing market  At the same time, Zeberg, who has consistently warned of a “blow-off top”, pointed to the U.S. housing market as an early warning sign.  In this case, home affordability has collapsed, with prices roughly 20% higher than five years ago while wages have failed to keep pace.  Existing home sales have dropped to multi-decade lows, and if unemployment rises as expected, many homeowners could be forced into foreclosure, triggering a deeper housing and credit contraction. He added that a stronger U.S. dollar would further tighten global financial conditions, especially in emerging markets burdened with dollar-denominated…
2025/10/08
XRP Price Prediction Amid ETF Approval Delay- Analyst eyes $2.72

The post XRP Price Prediction Amid ETF Approval Delay- Analyst eyes $2.72 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP price continues to draw attention as market analyst, Ali Charts, warns of a potential retest toward $2.72. His observation comes at a time when the U.S. government shutdown has created fresh uncertainty around the SEC’s approval timeline for XRP spot ETFs. This combination of technical weakness and regulatory delay is fueling renewed caution across the market, with many eyeing the lower boundary of the current triangle pattern as the next critical zone. XRP Price Action as Triangle Pattern Signals Looming Breakdown As the analyst notes, the XRP price has been moving within a descending triangle formation since late July, characterized by lower highs converging toward stable horizontal support near $2.72.  This pattern often indicates an impending breakdown, especially when accompanied by declining trading volume. The chart suggests that sellers are gradually tightening control, with each rebound facing heavy rejection at the descending trendline. The current XRP market price trades at $2.86, reflecting a near 4% daily decline. Notably, repeated failures to break above the $3.00 resistance reinforce the short-term bearish outlook.  Meanwhile, the lower wicks around the $2.80 zone highlight buyer attempts to defend the structure’s base. However, unless XRP breaks above the descending trendline convincingly, the probability of a retest at $2.72 remains high. Technically, the pattern’s measured move points to potential downside continuation if the horizontal floor gives way. Therefore, traders should watch for a confirmed daily close below $2.75 as a signal that bears have fully regained dominance. XRP/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: X) Government Shutdown Threatens ETF Progress and Market Confidence The prolonged U.S. government shutdown has introduced significant headwinds for ETF progress. Lawmakers’ failure to agree on a spending bill has halted several regulatory operations, including the SEC’s review process for pending S-1 filings.  As a result, XRP spot ETF applications face uncertainty, potentially…
2025/10/08
Russian banking giant VTB sees BTC price doubling in the 'medium term'

The post Russian banking giant VTB sees BTC price doubling in the 'medium term' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The value of Bitcoin may double in the not-so-distant future, according to one of Russia’s main banking and investment services providers. The forecast comes amid a wave of price predictions triggered by the latest all-time high of the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap. Russian bank sees Bitcoin selling much higher The price of Bitcoin (BTC) may reach the range of $200,000 – $250,000 in the medium term, analysts at VTB My Investments are predicting. The forecast was made public by Artyom Markin, investment advisor at VTB, Russia’s second-largest banking institution, formerly known as Vneshtorgbank. My Investments is the brokerage arm of the majority state-owned VTB, a leading provider of banking and investment products on the Russian market, where crypto derivatives, including Bitcoin futures, have been gaining traction. “The rate set a new historic maximum literally yesterday, having moved above $125,000, and according to our estimates, the growth potential is far from being depleted,” Markin commented during the VTB-organized “Russia Calling! Yekaterinburg” investment forum. Quoted by the TASS news agency and the Russian crypto news outlet Bits.media on Tuesday, the expert elaborated: “The move to $150,000 can be expected in the near term, and up to $200,000 – 250,000 per Bitcoin in the medium term.” BTC hit a new all-time high this week by exceeding $127,000 on Monday after first breaking above $125,000 per coin on Sunday. Its previous ATH was in mid-August, when it almost touched $124,500. Markin further emphasized BTC’s limited supply, pointing out that most of the coins have already been minted, explaining: “This means that supply is objectively limited, while demand continues to grow, supporting its price.” Pavel Durov, founder of the popular messenger Telegram, recently shared his belief that Bitcoin will eventually hit $1 million, citing the same reasons. A Russian financial analyst later agreed…
2025/10/08
Electroneum and One Ocean Foundation project shortlisted for Premio Aretè Award of Excellence 2025

The post Electroneum and One Ocean Foundation project shortlisted for Premio Aretè Award of Excellence 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Electroneum, the next-generation energy-efficient Layer 1 blockchain, has announced a strategic partnership with One Ocean Foundation, a leading non-profit focused on marine ecosystem protection and regeneration, as per details shared with Finbold on Wednesday, October 8.  The collaboration aims to deliver verifiable donation channels and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices using Electroneum’s low-energy blockchain. The joint initiative has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Premio Aretè Award of Excellence, one of Italy’s most recognized sustainability awards. Using blockchain to verify donations and track sustainability efforts One Ocean Foundation, known for initiatives such as the Blue Forest project supported by Pirelli and Giorgio Armani and the Canyon of Caprera project backed by Rolex, will use Electroneum’s low-energy blockchain to establish transparent donation systems and track sustainable practices. “We chose to partner with Electroneum because it is one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly blockchains in the world,” said Jan Pachner, Secretary General of One Ocean Foundation. “With this partnership, we aim to show that technology and ocean protection can go hand in hand, opening innovative ways to engage audiences beyond our traditional community. Ocean conservation is a shared responsibility, and technology can serve as a powerful ally.” As mentioned earlier, the project has already been shortlisted for the Premio Aretè Award of Excellence, with the winner to be announced on October 10 and full project details revealed on October 28 in Milan.  A greener, more accessible blockchain ecosystem The partnership comes on the heels of the launch of Electroneum 2.0, a redesigned blockchain network focused on accessibility and environmental efficiency. Electroneum, known for developing the first blockchain smartphone and the CSR platform AnyTask.com, has evolved into a developer-ready Layer 1 protocol with ultra-low fees and one of the smallest carbon footprints in the sector. “We’ve worked hard to become the…
2025/10/08
Pepeto, Shiba Inu, Solana, Avalanche, Dogecoin

The post Pepeto, Shiba Inu, Solana, Avalanche, Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As October begins, investors are looking at which coins could drive the next wave of momentum. Big names are still attracting capital, but a new Ethereum-based meme coin in presale is quickly stealing the spotlight. Five standouts for October include Pepeto, Shiba Inu, Solana, Avalanche, and Dogecoin. Each has its own growth story, but analysts say Pepeto offers the strongest upside thanks to its low entry cost, live demo exchange, and very high staking rewards. Pepeto: Presale Momentum, Staking Yields, And A Demo ExchangePepeto (PEPETO) is gaining massive attention as one of the most active presales in crypto. Built on Ethereum, it combines meme culture with blockchain utility, delivering speed, low costs, and scalability while keeping Ethereum’s security. So far, Pepeto’s presale has raised over $6.9 million, with tokens priced at $0.000000157. Early buyers can also stake right away for 223% APY. These rates will fall as more people join, making early entry especially valuable. One of Pepeto’s early wins is the release of the PepetoSwap demo exchange, announced across socials. This zero-fee platform is designed for gas-free swaps and will also serve as a launchpad for new meme coins starting in 2026. With its 420 trillion supply, the same as Pepe, Pepeto is positioning itself as a stronger, utility-backed version of the meme trend. Analysts already see potential for a 100x if momentum continues. Shiba Inu: Expanding Its EcosystemShiba Inu (SHIB) has transformed from a meme into a full ecosystem. Its Layer 2 network, Shibarium, reduced transaction costs and opened doors for DeFi, gaming, and NFTs. But compared with SHIB, Pepeto has far more upside today. Shiba trades at a multibillion-dollar cap, while Pepeto still offers a presale price of $0.000000157 with high staking returns. Early Shiba holders saw life-changing profits, but much of that growth is…
2025/10/08
Adapting to AI: How Developers Can Thrive in the Evolving Tech Landscape

The post Adapting to AI: How Developers Can Thrive in the Evolving Tech Landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 07, 2025 08:58 Explore the evolving role of developers in an AI-driven world, emphasizing skills like orchestration, strategy, and continuous learning to remain competitive. The role of software developers is undergoing a significant transformation as artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly influences how software is built. According to a report by GitHub, the integration of AI tools like GitHub Copilot is set to redefine the developer’s role, emphasizing the need for new skills such as orchestration, strategic thinking, and collaboration. AI’s Impact on Development AI is projected to automate a substantial portion of coding tasks, with estimates suggesting that AI could generate up to 95% of code within the next five years. Despite this shift, AI lacks capabilities in creativity, big-picture thinking, and collaboration, areas where human developers continue to excel. GitHub’s research anticipates that by 2030, AI-driven productivity gains could effectively add 15 million developers to the global workforce, generating over $1.5 trillion in economic value. This shift underscores the importance of developers evolving from manual coding to managing AI-driven development ecosystems. Developing New Skills The evolving landscape requires developers to focus on skills that AI cannot replicate. These include providing context to AI systems to produce reliable code, using tools like GitHub Copilot Spaces to guide AI in generating meaningful outputs. Developers are encouraged to set up dedicated environments that allow teams to upload sources and collaborate effectively, ensuring that AI-generated code is aligned with business goals. Additionally, understanding AI’s limitations and integrating human judgment and strategy into the development process is crucial. GitHub Copilot’s code review feature is an example of how AI can assist in identifying issues and suggesting improvements, fostering faster and more efficient team collaboration. Continuous Learning and Adaptation In an AI-driven world, the half-life…
2025/10/08
Crypto treasury firms might face limits as crypto volatility declines, VanEck warns

VanEck analysts note that active DATs are underpricing volatility to keep funding crypto buys, but falling swings and limited liquidity could make this harder. If market excitement and volatility drop, investor premiums and mNAVs may fade too. Some companies have…
2025/10/08
