Coinflow raises $25M to expand stablecoin payments network
The post Coinflow raises $25M to expand stablecoin payments network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinflow, a stablecoin-based payments startup, has raised $25 million in a Series A. The round was led by Pantera Capital with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, and Jump Capital, Fortune reported on Wednesday. Led by cofounder and CEO Daniel Lev, Coinflow operates as a payment service provider competing with established players such as Stripe, Worldpay and Square. The company claims it can reduce settlement times from days to seconds by using stablecoins as an intermediary layer while allowing merchants to transact in traditional currencies. Coinflow partners with banks like Cross River and major stablecoin issuers to mint, burn and convert tokens across blockchains including Ethereum and Solana. Founded in 2022, Coinflow gained traction after Stripe’s 2024 acquisitions of Bridge and Privy introduced more mainstream companies to stablecoin payments. The firm now reports growing adoption among non-crypto businesses, spurred by regulatory clarity following the passage of the Genius Act and broader institutional acceptance of blockchain payments. With only 25 employees, Coinflow faces growing competition as Stripe rolls out tools for businesses to issue their own stablecoins. Lev maintains that Coinflow’s smaller size and technical integration across traditional banking networks offer an edge in speed and cost efficiency. “If you can perform better and faster, then volume naturally flows to you,” he said. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinflow-raise-stablecoin-payments
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:37
cloud and AI to boost services
The post cloud and AI to boost services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mandala’s analysis shows accelerating cloud and AI could save billions in government management, cut downtime and reduce emissions while freeing staff for higher‑value work. How do government cloud adoption benefits translate into tangible savings? Why does cloud matter for governments? Because it reduces waste and centralises capacity, yielding direct financial benefits. Mandala’s report finds that retiring legacy IT and accelerating cloud adoption by five years could yield an annual saving of $1.4 billion, equivalent to a 13% reduction in total IT costs. In fact, the study projects cumulative savings of $3.4 billion by 2030 and $13.5 billion over the next decade. $10 billion from infrastructure and software consolidation $2.1 billion from lower external IT labour costs $1.3 billion from increased productivity of internal IT staff Today, roughly 10% of government IT spending is on public cloud — indicating major headroom Therefore, even moderate acceleration unlocks large fiscal returns. Moreover, agencies could reduce IT budgets by up to 28% over the decade depending on size and function. In short, cloud is both a cost and capability lever. Which public sector IT modernization steps deliver the biggest returns? Modernisation is not only lift‑and‑shift. It includes refactoring legacy systems, redesigning processes and updating governance. Mandala shows that infrastructure and software consolidation deliver the largest share of savings. For example, avoiding 2.9 million hours of IT downtime is estimated to save about $82 million in lost productivity over the next decade. Consequently, agencies that pair migration with process change capture more value. In practice, this means combining technical migration, change management and measurable KPIs. Which procurement for cloud migration reforms remove the biggest barriers? Procurement often stalls projects. Traditional capital‑style contracts and rigid specifications disincentivise subscription models. Therefore, reforming procurement toward multi‑year operational budgets and outcome‑based contracts is essential. Moreover, a practical example comes…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:25
XRP Stagnates at $2.97 as Digitap ($TAP) Is Dubbed “The Real Payments Solution” by Analysts
The post XRP Stagnates at $2.97 as Digitap ($TAP) Is Dubbed “The Real Payments Solution” by Analysts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP is holding around $2.97, but momentum is waning as traders become increasingly restless. The token’s price remains trapped in a tight range, with little movement despite market optimism. While XRP investors wait for another breakout, a new name is gaining ground — Digitap ($TAP). Analysts are calling it the payments solution XRP was meant to be — a live, working platform where users can spend crypto like cash. It is done through Visa-backed cards, instant settlements, and near-zero fees. Unlike XRP’s reliance on regulatory outcomes or speculation, Digitap’s strength lies in real adoption and utility today. With its app already live and a growing user base, $TAP is turning heads as the crypto market searches for its next big winner. XRP is Stuck in Neutral While XRP remains one of the most visible tokens in the crypto space, it appears to be losing momentum. The coin has been on a sideways ride, ranging from $2.80 to $3.10, without convincingly breaking the upper limit. That very uncertainty is triggering several warning signals. Exchange reserves are also increasing, with substantial quantities of XRP being transferred to exchanges. It is an old classical sign of the selling pressure that is building. Institutional support for XRP and the ETF hopes are keeping the bulls in the race. One of the points raised by analysts is the tendency for the price to rally to $4.20 if a breakout above $3.05 occurs. Meanwhile, the momentum of XRP is being lost as derivatives are weakening, and no positive signals are coming from the technical indicators. Why Analysts Are Calling Digitap “The Real Payments Solution” Digitap is a project that aims to create a full-stack payments experience for everyday users. This platform is the missing link in the endless crypto evolution; the first system that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:23
EU warns of systemic risk of inflated stablecoin market
The post EU warns of systemic risk of inflated stablecoin market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > EU warns of systemic risk of inflated stablecoin market The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), an independent body responsible for monitoring and assessing systemic risks in the EU’s financial system, has called for an “urgent policy response” to address vulnerabilities in multi-jurisdictional stablecoins, as well as warning of a general “elevated” risk due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. In an October 2 statement, the finance watchdog stressed that “third country multi-issuer schemes – with fungible stablecoins issued both in the EU and outside – have built-in vulnerabilities which require an urgent policy response.” The notice comes after the 59th meeting of the ESRB General Board, held in September. As part of the meeting’s outcome, the board, chaired by European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, also noted that “multi-function groups may operate under regulatory regimes which are much more lenient than for financial conglomerates, raising the question of divergent prudential standards.” In other words, the ESRB is concerned that other jurisdictions don’t have as strong regulatory standards as the EU. So stablecoins whose issuance crosses borders may present a heightened risk. The EU finance watchdog praised the bloc’s own standards, noting that the EU had applied stablecoin safeguards in its landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation—the stablecoin provision of which came into force last June—as well as implementing the Financial Stability Board (FSB) recommendations on global stablecoins. However, due to the risk of multi-issuance schemes, suggested measures may no longer be sufficient, a situation exacerbated by ongoing political uncertainty in certain non-EU countries. “In line with past reflections on the dependencies of the EU financial system on third countries, members took note that the current geopolitical environment has the potential to test the resilience of our financial system,” said the ESRB. Additionally, it highlighted a general increase in risk related to the digital asset space, noting that “over the past three months, global risk appetite has increased, leading to record-high asset valuations that appear increasingly misaligned with the underlying macroeconomic outlook.” The finance watchdog did not specify exactly which assets it was referring to, but the comment coincides…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:19
504,586,239,357 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchange in 24 Hours: Sell-Off Incoming?
The post 504,586,239,357 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchange in 24 Hours: Sell-Off Incoming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More liquidity? Shiba Inu volatility risks Over 504.5 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been added to exchange wallets in the last day, which is a huge inflow that could be very problematic for the asset’s short-term prospects. The massive volume increase indicates that there is increasing movement among traders and large holders, with many appearing to be positioning for possible liquidation rather than accumulation. More liquidity? Such increases in exchange reserves have historically come before significant sell-offs, and when liquidity is unable to absorb the abrupt supply pressure, prices frequently fall precipitously. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView SHIB’s chart continues to be brittle from a technical standpoint. The token is currently perched just above its main ascending support zone at around $0.0000121. The market is still stuck in a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern capped by the 200-day EMA, and restrained by resistance levels at $0.000135 despite several attempts to recover. Every rally attempt was quickly sold into, indicating that significant holders have been distributing the money consistently. These indicators’ convergence – increasing exchange inflows and a technically constrained price structure – creates a worrying image. Deeper declines toward $0.0000115 or even $0.0000100 could be possible if selling pressure increases and SHIB easily breaks below its $0.0000120 support. The fact that the RSI is still hovering around 45 suggests that the market has not yet reached its bearish potential, because more downside is possible before oversold conditions are reached. Shiba Inu volatility risks The volume of trades also supports this increasing risk of volatility. Since the recent surge in activity has not been accompanied by a rise in buying power, the majority of the action is probably exchange-driven movement that may be getting ready for large-scale sell execution. Essentially, adding more than half a trillion SHIB to exchanges creates the conditions for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:06
Top 5 AI Tokens of 2025: Ozak AI, Render, SingularityNET, and More
Artificial intelligence (AI) has end up one of the most dominant narratives in crypto, driving innovation, investment, and a new wave of intelligent blockchain initiatives. As AI continues to revolutionize industries—from finance to automation—its integration with blockchain has created a powerful new area referred to as AI crypto.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 21:02
bepay money Powers Invest Payments & Banking Forum in Dubai, Bringing $1 Trillion+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Banks & Payment Institutions
bepay money powers the Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 in Dubai, bringing together banks, fintechs, and investors to drive global financial inclusion.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 20:57
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Crosses $22 Million Amid the Heightened Whale Activity
Key Points The Bitcoin Hyper has crossed $22 million in pre-sale funding. The Layer-2 token had a remarkable streak of funding amid the increased whale activity. According to the developers, the BTC Hyper brings the speed of Solana to the rather slower BTC chain. Bitcoin Hyper Pre-Sale Crosses $22M The Bitcoin Hyper, the Bitcoin layer ... Read more The post Bitcoin Hyper Presale Crosses $22 Million Amid the Heightened Whale Activity appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/10/08 20:56
Women Spent 50% More Than Men On Mental Health Medications In 2024
The post Women Spent 50% More Than Men On Mental Health Medications In 2024 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A GoodRx analysis estimated that in 2024, women spent around 50% more out of pocket than men did on mental health prescriptions. (Photo: Getty) getty It will be important to mind the gap here—the gap between how much women and men may be spending on mental health prescription medications. A GoodRx analysis estimated that in 2024, women spent around 50% more out of pocket than men did on mental health prescriptions. That’s $5.4 billion for women compared to $3.6 billion for a $1.8 billion difference. Now, there are four possible things that could be driving this difference. And, spoiler alert, none of these Rx-related possible things would be good. GoodRx Based The Analysis On A Sample Of Prescription Fills In 2024 The analysis was based on a sample of over 250 million prescription fills for mental health medications in 2024. As Tori Marsh, MPH, the senior director of research at Good Rx who led this analysis, explained, “These fills come from a national claims dataset licensed by GoodRx, which captures anonymized retail prescription transactions across payers, pharmacies, and geographies.” Marsh then described how they went from the findings from this sample to the national estimates: “We extrapolated the results using IQVIA’s 2024 Report on the Use of Medicines in the U.S. and IQVIA Longitudinal Access and Adjudication Data.” Note that this was not a peer-reviewed study published in a scientific journal and did have a number of different limitations, some of which will be discussed later. Therefore, take everything you can get from it with a grain—or maybe multiple grains—of salt. Nevertheless, the findings do raise important questions and call for further studies to figure out, “What’s going on,” in the words of that Marvin Gaye song. Women Filled More And Spent More On Prescriptions For Different Mental Health Conditions…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:47
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows 138% Upside, And Crypto Analysts Believe Pepeto Could Deliver 100x
Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready for a short-term rebound after months of sluggish trading, though analysts believe its ceiling may not match the explosive potential of emerging presales.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/08 19:01
