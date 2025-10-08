MEXC Exchange
2025-10-12 Sunday
DMCC and VARA Forge Landmark Partnership to Accelerate Tokenisation of Commodities
DMCC and VARA partner to drive the tokenisation of gold and commodities, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in blockchain innovation.
DMCC
$0.01368
+2.85%
VARA
$0.001922
-4.18%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/08 21:44
SEC Brings Crypto ‘Innovation’ Exemptions, and It’s Big for the Market and $HYPER
The post SEC Brings Crypto 'Innovation' Exemptions, and It's Big for the Market and $HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BREAKING: SEC Brings Crypto 'Innovation' Exemptions, and It's Big for the Market and $HYPER
HYPER
$0.19032
+1.82%
COM
$0.009989
+2.95%
SIGN
$0.04079
-4.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:36
China's Auto Industry Struggles as EV Discounts Slash Dealer Profits
TLDRs; China's EV price war is squeezing car dealers' profits, pushing many toward insolvency. Major dealer groups have reported negative margins for the first time since 2019. Automakers like BYD are slashing prices to retain market share, intensifying industry-wide losses. Experts call for government support as dealers face mounting financial distress amid fierce EV competition.
CAR
$0.005897
+3.29%
MAJOR
$0.08774
+11.20%
LIKE
$0.006969
-5.04%
Coincentral
2025/10/08 21:35
YZi Accelerates Web3 Innovation on BNB Chain with $1B Builder Fund
YZi Labs has announced $1B Builder Fund to empower BNB Chain developers in order to drive Web3 innovation across DeFi, AI, along with RWA sector.
BNB
$1,129.65
-0.68%
FUND
$0.0197
--%
ORDER
$0.2166
-9.82%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 21:30
Alaska Air Group ($ALK) Stock: Expands STARLUX Partnership to Strengthen Transpacific Connectivity
TLDR Alaska Air Group ($ALK) stock trades at $49.00, up 1.11% as of October 7, 2025. Expanded STARLUX partnership adds 12 U.S. cities to the transpacific network. Collaboration enhances convenience with integrated check-ins and loyalty benefits. STARLUX gains wider U.S. reach, supporting its Asia-U.S. growth strategy. ALK shares have risen 13.4% over the past year
1
$0.003695
+7.19%
U
$0.007159
-15.30%
GAINS
$0.02079
-1.23%
Coincentral
2025/10/08 21:25
Sora 2 veroorzaakt deepfake-chaos: zo werd Nout Wellink gebruikt in crypto-scams
Sora 2 veroorzaakt deepfake-chaos: zo werd Nout Wellink gebruikt in crypto-scams

Sinds de Sora 2 app uit is komen er steeds meer verschillende nepvideo's naar buiten. Het gaat van kwaad tot erger waar echte personen in te zien zijn, die dus niet daadwerkelijk in de video aanwezig zijn. Niet alleen op YouTube, maar ook heel TikTok staat vol met dit soort video's. Door deze video's wordt het ineens een stuk eenvoudiger om een scam te maken. We zien dat ook dat er steeds meer scams worden gemaakt met bekende mensen die misschien iets willen aanprijzen, maar deze video's zijn niet echt. Het overkwam ook de oud-president van De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), Nout Wellink. Hij werd in een video gebruikt waarin een crypto scam gaande was.

Wat Sora 2 precies kan en waarom dat gevaarlijk is De video's van Sora 2, van OpenAI, gaan alle kanten op. Je kunt er alles mee maken wat je wilt als je een goede prompt hebt. Bij de eerdere versie van dit programma kon je nog heel duidelijk zien dat de video's nep waren, maar de deepfakes worden steeds beter. Een 'normaal' persoon die op het internet aan het scrollen is, ziet het verschil niet meer tussen een AI video en een video die echt is gemaakt door mensen. De video's zien er levensecht uit, waardoor het moeilijk te achterhalen is wat echt en wat nep is.

Nederland onder de indruk: voorbeelden en lokale impact Officieel gezien is Sora 2 nog niet beschikbaar in Nederland. De tool werd deze week gelanceerd in de Verenigde Staten, maar ondertussen zien we dat ook in Nederland al een hele hoop van dit soort video's te zien zijn. Met een VPN kun je tegenwoordig heel makkelijk doen alsof je in een ander land zit, terwijl je gewoon in Nederland zit. Hierdoor is het niet zo moeilijk om de tool toch te kunnen gebruiken.

Hoe deepfakes crypto-scams krachtiger maken De deepfakes kunnen behoorlijk wat impact hebben op de cryptomarkt. Zo werd de oud-president van de Nederlandse bank al gebruikt in een crypto scam. Bij dit soort crypto scams proberen ze je crypto te laten kopen op een platform waar je uiteindelijk al je geld kwijt kan raken. Het kan ook zijn dat de scammers je gegevens gebruiken om deze te verkopen of in te breken in je telefoon of laptop. Het is daarom van groot belang dat je je bewust moet zijn van de deepfakes in Nederland. Trap nooit zomaar ergens in wat je vanaf het begin al niet vertrouwt. Doe je eigen onderzoek en voorkom dat je slachtoffer wordt van dit soort scams. Bezoek altijd de officiële kanalen als bijvoorbeeld een influencer of grote naam in een video wordt gebruikt. Ga er niet vanuit dat het echt is, maar ga er juist vanuit dat het nep is.

Bescherm je online identiteit: praktische maatregelen Naast het feit dat je slachtoffer kan worden van scams, is het ook belangrijk om je bewust te zijn van de video's en foto's die van jou op het internet staan. Mensen kunnen met deze video's en foto's ook deepfakes van jou maken. Het beste is om zo min mogelijk van jezelf bloot te geven op het internet. Zet bijvoorbeeld al je accounts op privé en deel nooit te persoonlijke dingen op het internet. Als er iets op internet staat, staat het er voor altijd.
SORA
$0.0002842
-6.29%
LIKE
$0.006969
-5.04%
OP
$0.4623
-5.22%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 21:16
Bitcoin ETFs Attract Record-Breaking Inflows for Q4
Bitcoin ETFs Attract Record-Breaking Inflows for Q4

Bitwise expects record inflows into U.S. Bitcoin ETFs in Q4.
U
$0.007159
-15.30%
Coinstats
2025/10/08 21:09
How Low Could It Fall This Week?
How Low Could It Fall This Week?

Solana falls 4%, hovering around $220. $50.9M in liquidations hit the SOL market. Today, the crypto market cap has posted a slip of 2.23%, falling to $4.16 trillion. Followed by this, the broader market sentiment is now neutral, with the Fear and Greed Index reading settled at 55. All the major assets have lost momentum, visiting their recent lows, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Among the altcoins, Solana (SOL) has steadily dropped 4.58% in the last 24 hours. The bulls were present in the SOL market in the morning hours, and the price traded at around $231.57. As the bears stepped in, the asset bottomed to the $218.18 range. At the time of writing, Solana traded within the $220.22 mark. Meanwhile, the daily trading volume is up by over 24%, reaching $9.2 billion. As per Coinglass data, the market has experienced a 24-hour liquidation of $50.90 million worth of SOL. The ongoing bearish correction could push the price down to its key support range of $219. Notably, more downside of Solana might occur with the emergence of a death cross. Contrarily, if the altcoin bulls show up, the nearby resistance is found at around $221. Further breakout could trigger the formation of the golden cross, expecting SOL to see more upside.

Solana's Technical Analysis Confirms Downward Momentum Solana's Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned below the zero line, but the signal line is above zero. This crossover implies a mixed momentum. The overall trend is bearish, and the short-term momentum is still stabilizing. Besides, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator found at -0.10 points out the moderate selling pressure in the market. The money is flowing out, and SOL may face downward pressure unless buying momentum increases. The asset's Bull Bear Power (BBP) value at -13.35
COM
$0.009989
+2.95%
4
$0.10759
+30.15%
SOL
$179.46
-3.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:01
Crypto Market Cap Tops $4.2 Trillion — Retail Investors Seek New High-Growth Opportunities
Crypto Market Cap Tops $4.2 Trillion — Retail Investors Seek New High-Growth Opportunities

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has officially crossed $4.2 trillion, reaching its highest level since late 2021. Bitcoin's climb to $123,000 and Ethereum's advance beyond $4,500 have helped lift the entire market, but this rally goes far beyond the major coins. Altcoins, presales, and community-driven projects are now fueling a new wave of momentum that many analysts are calling the start of a "retail-driven bull phase." While institutional money continues to flow into Bitcoin ETFs and large-cap tokens, it is retail investors who are making the most noise. Online trading communities and social platforms are buzzing with renewed enthusiasm for small-cap gems and new presale tokens.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead, But Altcoins Drive the Excitement Bitcoin remains the dominant force behind the latest market upswing, holding steady near $123,000 and absorbing strong ETF inflows. Ethereum has also gained momentum, trading at $4,520 and approaching a possible breakout toward $4,800 as developers finalize the Fusaka upgrade. Together, BTC and ETH continue to provide the foundation for market stability. But what's happening underneath the surface is what really defines this stage of the cycle. The Altcoin Season Index has risen to 77 out of 100, signaling that traders are increasingly shifting their focus from major assets to high-upside alternatives. Tokens like Solana, XRP, and Cardano have all posted double-digit gains in recent weeks
CAP
$0.10608
-1.32%
4
$0.10759
+30.15%
COM
$0.009989
+2.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:00
Spot silver climbs to $49/oz for first time since April 2011
Spot silver climbs to $49/oz for first time since April 2011

Spot silver price reached $49/oz, its highest level since April 2011. The rally is driven by a supply deficit and increased investor interest. Spot silver reached $49 per ounce today, marking its highest level since April 2011 as the precious metal continues its surge amid renewed investor interest. Silver faces ongoing supply deficits that have contributed to upward price momentum in recent trading sessions. The metal has experienced intensified trading activity, with futures traders engaging in battles over short positions. Investors are increasingly viewing silver as a hedge against economic uncertainties, with market discussions emphasizing its role in portfolios alongside gold. The precious metal has attracted attention in both industrial and investment sectors. The $49 level represents a significant milestone for silver, which had not reached such heights for over 14 years. Market participants are positioning silver as a strategic metal amid current supply-demand dynamics.
COM
$0.009989
+2.95%
METAL
$0.35568
+3.34%
NOT
$0.000907
-5.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 20:58
