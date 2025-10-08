MEXC Exchange
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF Ready for Takeoff – If the SEC Reopens
While most federal offices sit idle under the weight of a government shutdown, paperwork for a new HBAR ETF has […] The post Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF Ready for Takeoff – If the SEC Reopens appeared first on Coindoo.
HBAR
$0.17025
+0.38%
READY
$0.034092
-2.26%
Coindoo
2025/10/08 21:30
US Congress Moves to Curb China’s Access to Advanced Chipmaking Tools
TLDRs; U.S. lawmakers urge stronger export bans on advanced chipmaking tools to China after $38B in purchases. Bipartisan investigation reveals gaps in allied export rules exploited by Chinese firms in 2024. Lawmakers call for tighter coordination between the U.S., Japan, and the Netherlands. Security concerns rise as Chinese chipmakers grow more self-sufficient amid global tech [...] The post US Congress Moves to Curb China’s Access to Advanced Chipmaking Tools appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.007161
-15.21%
RISE
$0.009227
-1.24%
MORE
$0.02511
-3.75%
Coincentral
2025/10/08 21:17
Pioneering Crypto Life Insurer Anthea Raises US$22 Million In Series A Funding
The post Pioneering Crypto Life Insurer Anthea Raises US$22 Million In Series A Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneering Crypto Life Insurer Anthea Raises US$22 Million In Series A Funding – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Pioneering Crypto Life Insurer Anthea Raises US$22 Million in Series A Funding Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pioneering-crypto-life-insurer-anthea-raises-us22-million-in-series-a-funding/
LIFE
$0.00003657
-1.13%
COM
$0.009989
+2.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:16
Terraform Labs Wins Court Nod for $1.3B Crypto Loss Deal with 3AC
TLDR A U.S. bankruptcy court has approved the $1.3 billion settlement between Terraform Labs and Three Arrows Capital. The court classified 3AC’s losses as a Crypto Loss Claim under Terraform Labs’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This classification places 3AC in the same category as other crypto investors affected by the Terra ecosystem collapse. The ruling ends [...] The post Terraform Labs Wins Court Nod for $1.3B Crypto Loss Deal with 3AC appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
$0.003695
+7.78%
U
$0.007161
-15.21%
TERRA
$0.009328
-11.46%
Coincentral
2025/10/08 21:12
Ethereum at Risk as Validator Withdrawals Top $10B
The post Ethereum at Risk as Validator Withdrawals Top $10B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ethereum has witnessed its largest validator exit on record, with more than 2.4 million ETH, worth over $10 billion, waiting to leave the PoS network. Grayscale and other institutional clients are replacing these validators through the Ethereum entry queue. Ethereum price risks further breakdown if ETH is dumped from the system. Ethereum ETH $4 474 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $540.43 B Vol. 24h: $50.68 B price is in the spotlight as there is a notable exodus of ETH validators, with up to $10 billion waiting to exit the ecosystem. This may have contributed to the price reversal of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On the flip side, institutional investors like Grayscale are stepping in to fill the void. Institutional Clients Replace Validator Exodus Validators are an integral part of the Ethereum ecosystem because of their role in sustaining the network. Particularly, they are responsible for adding more blocks to the Ethereum blockchain while verifying transactions. This week, Ethereum witnessed its largest validator exit ever, with more than 2.4 million ETH waiting to be withdrawn from its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. Notably, the stash is worth roughly $10 billion following the decline in the Ethereum price. Grayscale and some other institutional clients are in the validator entry queue, with a decisive push to replace the coins leaving the system. On Oct. 6, Grayscale introduced staking for its US-listed spot Ethereum ETFs, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH). It was a first-of-its-kind move in the US market. At the time, Ethereum price had bounced back towards a recovery, and ETH was trading at around $4,600. Ethereum Validator Queue Time Extends Further Also, it was observed by ValidatorQueue.com that the queueing time was extended to more than 41 days and 21 hours due…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.009989
+2.88%
MORE
$0.02511
-3.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 21:10
Survey: 73% of Crypto Investors Support Trump’s Digital Asset Policies
According to a McLaughlin & Associates study conducted in July 2025 among 800 crypto investors commissioned by the Digital Chamber lobbying organization, 73% of respondents support US President Donald Trump’s crypto policy. At the same time, his approval rate among crypto investors is 54% — significantly higher than among the general electorate. The margin of […] Сообщение Survey: 73% of Crypto Investors Support Trump’s Digital Asset Policies появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
TRUMP
$5.924
+3.94%
Incrypted
2025/10/08 21:02
As DOGE and HYPE Nosedived, Traders Shift to Digitap – Is it the Future of Money?
As DOGE and HYPE cool off, traders rush to Digitap ($TAP) — the best new crypto presale of 2025, live now at $0.0125 before the next price rise.
DOGE
$0.18768
-4.22%
HYPE
$38.3
-0.77%
FUTURE
$0.11305
-0.04%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 21:00
Floki Price Prediction, Looks Limited, Pepeto Presale Declared As Best Crypto To Buy Now
The post Floki Price Prediction, Looks Limited, Pepeto Presale Declared As Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News We have all heard the stories, small crypto bets turning into millions. The real test is spotting those windows before the crowd arrives. First, we look closely at Floki, in Q4 2025 it reads more like a toolkit than a meme, and we will see if it belongs among the best crypto to buy now. …
FLOKI
$0.00006745
-1.76%
LOOKS
$0.009537
-0.68%
NOW
$0.0038
-7.09%
CoinPedia
2025/10/08 20:56
Football and Crypto: AC Milan and Socios.com extend their collaboration with some new features
ACM Fan Token holders will be able to access a new series of exclusive content.
COM
$0.009989
+2.88%
ACM
$0.6844
+1.93%
TOKEN
$0.00871
+2.23%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/08 19:32
Nvidia just closed $2B stake in Elon Musk’s xAI
Nvidia reportedly took a $2 billion equity stake in Elon Musk’s xAI as the startup advances a $20 billion funding plan.
ELON
$0.00000007617
-1.06%
XAI
$0.02647
-2.96%
STARTUP
$0.002658
-14.97%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/08 19:23
