Ethereum at Risk as Validator Withdrawals Top $10B

The post Ethereum at Risk as Validator Withdrawals Top $10B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ethereum has witnessed its largest validator exit on record, with more than 2.4 million ETH, worth over $10 billion, waiting to leave the PoS network. Grayscale and other institutional clients are replacing these validators through the Ethereum entry queue. Ethereum price risks further breakdown if ETH is dumped from the system. Ethereum ETH $4 474 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $540.43 B Vol. 24h: $50.68 B price is in the spotlight as there is a notable exodus of ETH validators, with up to $10 billion waiting to exit the ecosystem. This may have contributed to the price reversal of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On the flip side, institutional investors like Grayscale are stepping in to fill the void. Institutional Clients Replace Validator Exodus Validators are an integral part of the Ethereum ecosystem because of their role in sustaining the network. Particularly, they are responsible for adding more blocks to the Ethereum blockchain while verifying transactions. This week, Ethereum witnessed its largest validator exit ever, with more than 2.4 million ETH waiting to be withdrawn from its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. Notably, the stash is worth roughly $10 billion following the decline in the Ethereum price. Grayscale and some other institutional clients are in the validator entry queue, with a decisive push to replace the coins leaving the system. On Oct. 6, Grayscale introduced staking for its US-listed spot Ethereum ETFs, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH). It was a first-of-its-kind move in the US market. At the time, Ethereum price had bounced back towards a recovery, and ETH was trading at around $4,600. Ethereum Validator Queue Time Extends Further Also, it was observed by ValidatorQueue.com that the queueing time was extended to more than 41 days and 21 hours due…