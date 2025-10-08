2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Square Launches Bitcoin Wallet Solution 'Square Bitcoin'

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Businesswire, payment giant Square announced the launch of "Square Bitcoin", a Bitcoin wallet solution for corporate users. It is reported that Square Bitcoin consists of Bitcoin Payments, Bitcoin Conversions, and Bitcoin Wallet. It supports accepting Bitcoin payments, converting funds obtained from bank card transactions into Bitcoin, and can be purchased, sold, held and withdrawn within the wallet.
PANews2025/10/08 21:45
Predictive Oncology Completes $343.5 Million PIPE Financing to Support ATH Token Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Predictive Oncology announced that it has completed a $343.5 million PIPE financing. The company will use the funds to purchase ATH tokens on the open market to support its ATH token treasury strategy. (Note: ATH is the native utility token of the Aethir ecosystem)
PANews2025/10/08 21:43
These Are The XRP Price Targets You Need To Know Now: Cubic Analytics Founder

Cubic Analytics founder Caleb Franzen says XRP is entering a decisive phase after months of compression, with the price structure implying a path toward the $6–$11 zone so long as the market defends what he calls the key risk line at $2.68. XRP Price Targets In a wide-ranging discussion on the Thinking Crypto podcast with host Tony Edward, Franzen stressed that his conclusions are grounded in “price, structure, and statistical signals” rather than narrative. “It’s the chart itself. It’s the structure itself,” he said. “So long as we stay above $2.68, we’re going much higher.” Franzen’s XRP view comes out of the same template he applies across digital assets: identify trend integrity, map the impulse-consolidation rhythm, and translate it into a ladder of Fibonacci extension targets on a logarithmic scale. In XRP’s case, he argues the market traced higher highs and then “tightened up” into a controlled series of lower highs—what he calls a classic volatility coil that “allows price to reset… for the next leg higher.” Related Reading: Social Media Turns Bearish On XRP: Is This A Buy Signal? He then anchors objective targets to that structure: using the most recent consolidation leg, he cites the 161.8% extension near roughly $4.40 and the 261.8% extension around $6. From the larger Q1 swing—Q1 highs to Q1 lows—he adds a second band of objectives at approximately $5.40 and $11.55. The message, in his words: “Those are the price targets that you have to be aware of if you’re holding and investing in XRP… so long as we stay above $2.68.” Risk management is central to how Franzen frames the trade. Rather than a maximalist forecast, he sets a clear invalidation level and treats it as a mechanical decision point. “If we fall below $2.68, you can get stopped out. You can reduce some of your exposure. You can slow down your DCA,” he said. “It’s okay to be wrong. It’s just not okay to stay wrong.” The Macro Angle Although the podcast also covered Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, Franzen’s macro and cross-asset framework is meant to contextualize, not overshadow, the XRP setup. He repeatedly described himself as “time agnostic,” declining to pin outcomes to a specific month or quarter and insisting that the tape, not the calendar, dictates probability. “I’ve been sharing [cycle] targets since the middle of 2023,” he noted, adding that the prudent path is to keep raising targets within an uptrend while letting invalidation handle the rest. That stance is informed by what he characterizes as resilient, supportive macro conditions—good enough for risk assets to trend without demanding a weak US dollar as a crutch. He pointed to strong real activity data and improving earnings assumptions as evidence that risk appetite is not being forced; it’s developing naturally. Related Reading: XRP Ready For $9 Blast — ‘Break $3.10 And It’s Game Over,’ Says Analyst Among the specific markers he flagged: Q2 real GDP growth at 3.8% with expectations of roughly 3.9% for Q3; prime-age unemployment near historic lows at about 3.8%; labor force participation rising; and both real and nominal wage growth, with wages around 4.1% year over year. In credit, he underscored tight spreads and high-yield corporates printing multi-year highs—“and if we adjust them for the dividend yield, they’re trading at all-time highs”—a combination that, in his experience, does not occur when markets are bracing for imminent stress. “As we’re looking at the weight of the evidence here, everything is coming together,” he said. “Higher highs and higher lows, increasing risk appetite, decent macro conditions, the Fed is cutting interest rates… We have to continue to have an upward bias.” That macro lens matters for XRP, he argues, because it reinforces the primacy of structure over story. He criticized a common assumption that crypto rallies must coincide with a falling dollar, highlighting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) has been roughly flat since mid-April while Bitcoin—and, by extension, broader crypto beta—advanced materially. He also described a composite lens that prices Bitcoin against a basket of global currencies (effectively offsetting BTC/USD by DXY) and said that index is making fresh all-time highs too, reflecting “weak global fiat currencies, not necessarily just a weak dollar.” The implication for XRP: if the broader liquidity and risk backdrop continues to reward trend persistence, then the technical coil and extension ladder have a cleaner runway. At press time, XRP traded at $2.8593. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/08 21:30
LINK and XLM Gather Steam for Next Rally – Digitap, a DeFi Platform With Cards Linked to Fiat and Crypto, Eyes 5,000% Gain

Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) are signaling renewed strength, but much of the market’s curiosity is shifting toward Digitap ($TAP) — a DeFi newcomer merging crypto and fiat into one seamless financial experience. As legacy coins edge closer to breakout zones, Digitap’s early presale momentum suggests a different kind of opportunity: one built around real-world
Coinstats2025/10/08 21:11
LM Funding America: Mining produced 5.9 BTC in September, and Bitcoin holdings fell to 304.5

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company LM Funding America disclosed that it produced 5.9 BTC in September through mining, but sold 12.5 BTC during the same period. Its current Bitcoin holdings have dropped to 304.5, worth approximately US$34.7 million.
PANews2025/10/08 21:05
ICE Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket, Marking a New Era for Regulated Prediction Markets

Prediction markets have received a major vote of confidence after Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)—the operator of the New York Stock Exchange—announced a $2 billion strategic investment in Polymarket. The deal values the platform at roughly $8 billion, marking a stunning turnaround for a company that faced regulatory fire just three years ago. L’article ICE Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket, Marking a New Era for Regulated Prediction Markets est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/08 21:05
XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify

XRP price struggled to settle above $3.080 and trimmed gains. The price still shows bearish signs and could drop further below $2.70. XRP Price Faces Major Rejection In the last technical analysis, we discussed the chances of a fresh decline in XRP if it stays below $3.00 and $3.080. Earlier, there was a recovery wave […] The post XRP Prediction: Bearish Setup Strengthens As Downside Risks Intensify appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/08 21:04
The Evolution of AI in the Blockchain Ecosystem: Top Tokens of 2025

Artificial intelligence and blockchain technology have converged to create a fascinating new frontier in the tech world. Known as AI crypto, this area blends decentralized blockchain principles with AI's vast data processing capabilities. The year 2025 has seen AI tokens gain substantial traction, highlighting projects that excel in decentralized computation, advanced analytics, and predictive intelligence. Exploring the Pioneers: The Leading AI Tokens of 2025 The AI token market in 2025 showcases a variety of projects that are pushing the boundaries of what blockchain technologies and AI can achieve together. Among them, a few have stood out due to their innovative approaches and substantial contributions to the industry. Ozak AI (OZ) The standout AI token of the year is Ozak AI. Currently in its sixth presale phase and priced attractively, Ozak AI has demonstrated significant market appeal with substantial fundraising successes. Ozak AI is not just a cryptocurrency; it's an innovative platform aiming to combine AI with blockchain automation. Its AI Prediction Agents are at the core of its operations, providing forward-thinking solutions through intelligent, automated blockchain operations. The platform's robust network of partnerships, which includes collaborations with Perceptron Network and integrations with SINT and HIVE, underscores its commitment to developing a responsive, intelligent blockchain ecosystem. Render (RNDR) An essential player in the decentralized GPU computing sector, Render, helps connect resources for digital rendering and AI model training. As AI demands continue to grow, Render's solution by providing accessible GPU power worldwide is increasingly pivotal. Render's migration to Solana has enhanced its scalability and network efficiency, ensuring it remains a top choice for those in the decentralized computing space. SingularityNET (AGIX) Founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel, SingularityNET stands out for its decentralized marketplace for AI services. This platform allows developers to share and monetize AI algorithms, facilitating a global exchange of AI innovations. With its unique position and early market entry, SingularityNET remains a significant player in the AI crypto space, shaping the future of decentralized AI applications. Fetch.ai (FET) Fetch.ai has developed a robust framework for autonomous economic agents, enhancing processes across data analysis, decision-making, and resource optimization. Its practical applications in industries like logistics and smart cities highlight its broad utility and integration capability. With its expansion into AI-driven areas such as DeFi and IoT, Fetch.ai continues to be a critical player in the AI blockchain environment. Numerai (NMR) Numerai leverages AI in a unique way by engaging a global network of data scientists to create predictive financial models. This platform offers a fascinating look at how AI can be applied to enhance market predictions and investment strategies effectively. By tokenizing model contributions, Numerai has created a new paradigm in the predictive markets, blending AI, finance, and blockchain into an innovative investment platform. The Future of AI Crypto The future of AI tokens looks bright as they bring enhanced functionality and intelligent capabilities to the blockchain. Projects like Ozak AI, with their visionary approaches to integrating AI in blockchain, are leading a transformative movement in the tech world. For additional information on these pioneering projects, visit the Ozak AI website and follow on Telegram and Twitter. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/10/08 21:03
DOGE Price Analysis for October 8

Can bulls return price price of DOGE to $0.26 zone soon?
Coinstats2025/10/08 21:02
NYSE-listed DDC Enterprise completes $124 million financing round, led by PAG Pegasus Fund and others

PANews reported on October 8th that DDC Enterprise Limited, a NYSE-listed company, completed a $124 million equity financing round led by PAG Pegasus Fund, OKG Financial Services Limited (a subsidiary of OKG Technology Holdings Limited), and Mulana Investment Management. DDC founder, chairman, and CEO Zhu Jiaying personally invested $3 million. It is reported that almost all participating investors in this round of financing (including the founders' investment) have pledged to lock up their shares for 180 days from the date of transaction completion to support the implementation of DDC's Bitcoin treasury strategy.
PANews2025/10/08 20:51
