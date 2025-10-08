Why Positivity Is Winning Hearts — And Business
The post Why Positivity Is Winning Hearts — And Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REGGIO NELL’EMILIA, ITALY – MARCH 04: Globie of Harlem Globetrotter greets fans during the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour 2025 on March 04, 2025 in Reggio nell’Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Fabio Patamia/Getty Images) Getty Images In a media landscape — and a world — often dominated by negativity, one trend is rising above the noise: positivity. From Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, and “America’s Mom,” Tabitha Brown, offering comforting words on social media, to the Harlem Globetrotters partnering with UP Entertainment, to The Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and even transit karaoke turning daily commutes into shared entertainment, optimism is making its mark. Positivity isn’t new; it has been a cornerstone of storytelling since television’s earliest days. Classic shows from Father Knows Best and Leave It to Beaver to The Brady Bunch and The Waltons demonstrated the appeal of feel-good narratives, showing that audiences connect deeply with humor, kindness, and hope. Today, when scandal, disaster, and polarizing political narratives dominate headlines, uplifting stories can stand out even more — sparking emotional connections, encouraging sharing, and fostering loyalty in ways sensationalism rarely can. February 1965: Promotional portrait of the cast of the television series, ‘Father Knows Best’. Clockwise from lower left: Billy Gray, Elinor Donahue, Robert Young, Jane Wyatt and Lauren Chapin. (Photo by Screen Gems/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s not just audiences who benefit. Brands and businesses see the upside too. Campaigns rooted in hope, joy, and human connection drive stronger engagement, better recall, and lasting customer trust. As Dave Morgan, President and CEO of Simulmedia, notes, “This is clearly an important need, given the power of advertising to shape hearts and minds in America and the amount of negativity that Americans are seeing in their social media and news feeds.” Launched in 2008, Simulmedia pioneered…
