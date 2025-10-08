2025-10-12 Sunday

This stock is up 10% in a week, but U.S. politicians are fleeing

This stock is up 10% in a week, but U.S. politicians are fleeing

The post This stock is up 10% in a week, but U.S. politicians are fleeing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have climbed nearly 10% in the past week to $53.90, extending a sharp rebound for the digital advertising platform.  Notably, TTD share price has gained 8.5% over the past five days and 19% in the last six months, though it remains down more than 50% year-to-date after a turbulent 2025. TTD one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Against this volatile backdrop, some U.S. lawmakers appear to be reducing exposure. According to congressional financial disclosures, Representatives Ro Khanna, Byron Donalds , and Lisa McClain each reported sales of The Trade Desk shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000.  The Congress trades occurred between August 13 and September 5, 2025, with Khanna executing three separate sales over that period.  Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal Donalds, who serves on the House Committee on Financial Services,  including its Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence subcommittee, sold shares on September 4, potentially raising conflict-of-interest questions given his committee’s oversight of financial innovation. TTD stock fundamentals  Meanwhile, the recent TTD stock rally was fueled by stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and renewed confidence in the company’s AI strategy.  In this case, The Trade Desk posted $694 million in revenue for Q2, up 19% year over year and slightly above Wall Street estimates.  More than 70% of client ad spend now runs through its AI-driven Kokai platform, a key pillar of its automated ad targeting push. The company also repurchased $261 million in shares and reaffirmed guidance, projecting at least $717 million in Q3 revenue. Still, the broader outlook remains uncertain. Earlier this year, The Trade Desk missed…
GitHub Expands Grok Code Fast 1 to Major IDEs

GitHub Expands Grok Code Fast 1 to Major IDEs

The post GitHub Expands Grok Code Fast 1 to Major IDEs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 07, 2025 09:39 GitHub has unveiled Grok Code Fast 1 for public preview, now accessible in Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, Xcode, and Eclipse, enhancing coding capabilities for Copilot users. GitHub has announced the public preview release of Grok Code Fast 1, now available for users of Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, Xcode, and Eclipse. This development is a significant enhancement for GitHub Copilot Pro, Pro+, Business, and Enterprise plan users, according to The GitHub Blog. Access and Features The Grok Code Fast 1 model is integrated into GitHub Copilot Chat, accessible through various platforms including GitHub.com, GitHub Mobile, and Visual Studio Code. It supports agent, ask, and edit modes, offering enhanced coding capabilities directly within these environments. Users need to navigate the chat model picker to utilize the tool effectively. Administrative Controls For organizations using Copilot Business and Enterprise plans, administrators must enable the Grok Code Fast 1 policy within Copilot settings. Once activated, users within the organization can access this new feature in the model picker, facilitating a streamlined coding process. Additional Resources and Community Engagement GitHub encourages users to familiarize themselves with the various models available in Copilot by consulting their documentation on models. Additionally, users can join community discussions to share feedback and tips, fostering a collaborative environment for continuous improvement. Grok Code Fast 1’s expansion to these major IDEs marks a pivotal step in enhancing the functionality and accessibility of GitHub Copilot, promising to streamline coding tasks for developers across different platforms. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-expands-grok-code-fast-1-to-major-ides
Trilogy Metals soars 240% on Trump administration stake

Trilogy Metals soars 240% on Trump administration stake

The post Trilogy Metals soars 240% on Trump administration stake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is no longer a penny stock. For the second time in recent months, the Trump Administration has taken a 10% investment stake in a stock. On Monday, the White House announced a $35.6 million investment in metal exploration and development company Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ) to support mining exploration in Alaska’s Ambler Mining District to advance exploration in the firm’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP). The UKMP is held by Ambler Metals LLC – Trilogy’s 50/50 joint venture with Australian mining company South32. As part of the deal, the U.S. Department of War (DOW) intends to invest approximately $17.8 million in Trilogy Metals in exchange for 8,215,570 units at a price of $2.17 per unit. It also intends to pay $17.8 million to South32 in exchange for 8,215,570 common shares of Trilogy Metals that South32 currently holds. Combined, the investment makes the U.S. government a 10% shareholder in Trilogy Metals. The deal also includes warrants to purchase an additional 7.5% of the company. Also, the DOW is allowed to appoint one independent third-party director to the Trilogy Metals board for three years.  In return, Trilogy Metals and South32 are committed to use the funds to advance the exploration and development of the UKMP.  The region contains large deposits of copper, cobalt, gallium, germanium, silver, gold, lead, and other rare earth materials that are used for technology, electronics, clean energy applications, and other critical needs. The mining district will be accessible after construction of the 211 mile highway through the Alaskan wilderness. Penny stock skyrockets Trilogy Metals, based in Vancouver, quickly appeared on investors radar as the penny stock soared some 240% on Tuesday. The stock price jumped from about $2.09 per share at Monday’s close to around $7.13 per share on Tuesday afternoon. “This proposed partnership with the U.S. Government…
Plume Reveals Plans to Acquire Dinero

Plume Reveals Plans to Acquire Dinero

The post Plume Reveals Plans to Acquire Dinero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The deal brings liquid staking products and compliance infrastructure to Plume’s real-world asset blockchain. Plume – a blockchain network focused on real-world assets (RWA) with a total value locked (TVL) of $294 million – has signed an agreement to acquire Dinero, the developer of a liquid staking protocol on Ethereum. The deal adds institutional staking products for Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Bitcoin (BTC) to Plume’s platform, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. BTC recently hit a new all-time high above $125,000 and is currently trading at $122,000, down 2% on the day. Dinero’s main product, ipxETH, is an institutional-grade liquid staking token with about $125 million in TVL, per the release. It offers regulated access to ETH staking via partnerships with entities like Galaxy and Laser Digital. ETH is changing hands at $4,480, down 4% on the day. The acquisition highlights how RWA and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects are looking for compliant ways to generate yield on major digital assets. It also comes as institutional demand for staking grows alongside broader acceptance of cryptocurrency and shifting regulations. As of Oct. 8, around 30% of ETH’s circulating supply (120.7 million coins) is staked. Meanwhile, around 68% of SOL’s circulating supply is staked, around 370.3 million tokens. “Dinero’s staking solutions fit naturally into Plume’s existing RWA infrastructure,” said Teddy Pornprinya, Plume’s co-founder and chief business officer. “Adding ETH, SOL, and BTC liquid staking expands our product range at a time when institutional interest in Ethereum is growing.” The acquisition follows a series of moves by Plume to expand its ecosystem. Last week, it announced its registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to serve as a transfer agent. This allows the network to manage tokenized securities on-chain. Currently, Plume hosts RWAs valued at $179 million, up…
MetaMask Launches Hyperliquid Perpetuals In-App, Plans To Integrate Polymarket

MetaMask Launches Hyperliquid Perpetuals In-App, Plans To Integrate Polymarket

The post MetaMask Launches Hyperliquid Perpetuals In-App, Plans To Integrate Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask has officially introduced perpetuals trading on its platform, powered by Hyperliquid. Meanwhile, the crypto wallet confirmed plans to launch its token and also integrate the crypto predictions platform Polymarket later this year. MetaMask Rolls Out Hyperliquid Perpetuals The crypto wallet announced in a press release that Hyperliquid-powered perpetuals futures are now live on its platform. With this, users will be able to trade perps on the application, with funding from any EVM chain. This follows an earlier CoinGape report from last month, which stated that MetaMask was planning to launch these Hyperliquid perpetuals in-wallet as part of its expansion plans. This comes as the crypto market continues to witness historic decentralized exchange (DEX) volume, recently topping $1 trillion in monthly volume for the first time ever. The crypto wallet joins the likes of other wallet providers such as Phantom, which have already integrated perpetuals trading in-app, through the Hyperliquid platform. Meanwhile, the wallet provider also confirmed its rewards program, which will go live at the end of this month. CoinGape has previously reported that MetaMask was preparing to launch a new reward points system for on-chain activities, including swaps and bridging, which it has now confirmed. The crypto wallet also hinted that the rewards system will be integrated with the upcoming launch of its MetaMask token. As such, there is the likelihood that the rewards system will play a major role in the token airdrop. There are also plans to distribute over $30 million in LINEA token allocations as part of the rewards program. Plans To Integrate Polymarket MetaMask also revealed plans to expand into the prediction markets with an exclusive Polymarket integration. The crypto wallet will enable its users to participate in on-chain prediction markets directly within its platform. This comes as prediction markets, such as Polymarket and…
Top Memecoin to Buy Now: Based Eggman ($GGs) Dominates the BASE Network With Record Presale Volume

Top Memecoin to Buy Now: Based Eggman ($GGs) Dominates the BASE Network With Record Presale Volume

Based Eggman ($GGs) leads the BASE network with record presale volume. Explore this crypto presale, alongside the best crypto presales, and learn why analysts track new presale crypto projects in 2025.
Mandala Chain Bridges Web2 and Web3 Economies Through Polkadot’s Scalable Framework

Mandala Chain Bridges Web2 and Web3 Economies Through Polkadot’s Scalable Framework

The post Mandala Chain Bridges Web2 and Web3 Economies Through Polkadot’s Scalable Framework appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The scalable framework of Polkadot is redefining blockchain ecosystems in 2025, and Mandala Chain is leading the pack — creating ripples by connecting conventional Web2 systems with the emerging Web3 economy. The most recent vesting changes strengthen this bridge, particularly by linking Web2 banks with Web3 infrastructure licensing to form hybrid finance chains. The synergy between Mandala Chain and Polkadot now allows enterprises to implement scalable chains that blend legacy finance with decentralized AI. Where Traditional Finance Meets Decentralized AI — A Hybrid Revolution in Motion The vesting structure of Mandala Chain ensures both accessibility and long-term stability. During the Token Generation Event (TGE), 10% of the public allocation (equivalent to 1.2% of the total supply) will be released, allowing early participants to receive their share and fostering initial liquidity — a move expected to attract significant capital inflow. Mandala Chain has already raised $2.3M dollars from prominent VCs and notable investors, with the current token price at $0.027 per $KPG. This growing momentum underscores the urgency for early participation before potential price appreciation. Expansion is further supported by multiple government partnerships and 4 live implementations: IDCHAIN, West Java blockchain infrastructure, Kraflab IP Protection, and DJOIN Network. Inside Mandala Chain’s Architecture — The Sovereign Blockchain Built for Governments and Enterprises Mandala Chain is a Layer 1 Substrate-based blockchain using Polkadot’s infrastructure with sovereign modularity and AI integration. It enables governments, businesses, and developers to deploy custom blockchain networks with biometric digital IDs, zero-knowledge proof technology, and cross-chain interoperability. By embedding compliance and automation into transactions, Mandala Chain becomes a groundbreaking architecture for traditional service sectors such as finance, healthcare, supply chains, and smart cities. This ecosystem is powered by $KPG tokens, which are used for governance, staking, gas fees, smart contracts, and access to AI computations within intelligent blockchain processes.…
EU auto industry rocked as bloc plans to cut steel import quotas, double tariffs

EU auto industry rocked as bloc plans to cut steel import quotas, double tariffs

European auto stocks plunged sharply today after the European Commission shared its sweeping plan to tighten steel trade rules on Tuesday. The Commission had said that it would slash tariff-free quotas by almost half and lift duties to 50% on excess imports. The announcement, described as “strong and permanent protection” for the steel industry, knocked […]
Crypto Presale Showdown BullZilla (BZIL) Outclasses Based Eggman (GGs)

Crypto Presale Showdown BullZilla (BZIL) Outclasses Based Eggman (GGs)

Momentum in crypto isn’t only measured by noise; it’s measured by conversion, community depth, and the credibility of a project’s […] The post Crypto Presale Showdown BullZilla (BZIL) Outclasses Based Eggman (GGs) appeared first on Coindoo.
Hulu’s New Music Docuseries Explores The Dark Side — And Humanity — Of Metal

Hulu’s New Music Docuseries Explores The Dark Side — And Humanity — Of Metal

The post Hulu’s New Music Docuseries Explores The Dark Side — And Humanity — Of Metal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hulu’s Into the Void demanded the impossible: producing eight feature-length metal documentaries simultaneously — a feat that tested and transformed its creators. The guitarist plays on guitar in a dark room. Hands of a Guitar player playing the guitar. Low key getty Creating a single documentary is always a challenge. Developing and finishing eight of them at once sounds almost impossible, but that’s exactly what the team behind Hulu’s Into the Void did. Over two and a half years, showrunners Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, along with executive producer Danny Gabai, managed to produce eight almost-hour-long episodes that all stand on their own — with their individual stories, tones, and emotional cores — all while maintaining a consistent vision that celebrates the misunderstood world of heavy metal. “It is pretty much like making eight documentaries, eight films at once,” Husney says. “Every episode into itself is its own beast.” Each of the installments covers a different story in the heavy metal space, from Judas Priest’s infamous trial to the onstage murder of Dimebag Darrell. While each one focuses on new names – some famous, others less well-known – they all have a truth to share, and a darkness to explore. “There’s no formula,” Husney continues. “You could say that there’s a loose framework for how the episodes are put together, but they all have their own unique feel.” He added that when it came to stylizing each story, “Whatever the aesthetic of the band is, we try and work that into each episode.” The sheer scope of the project required a small army of collaborators — producers, editors, cinematographers, and archival researchers all working in parallel. “You have to have a lot of different producers working on individual episodes,” Husney says. “Every reenactment felt true to the world of the…
