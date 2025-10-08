2025-10-12 Sunday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. ($HPE) Stock: Hits All-Time High of $25.92 as Analysts Lift Price Targets

TLDR HPE stock hit an all-time high of $25.92, up 88% in six months. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Evercore ISI raised their price targets to as high as $30. Fiscal 2026 guidance suggests 5–7% revenue growth. Juniper Networks acquisition drives 11–18% YoY revenue boost. Dividend streak continues for the 11th consecutive year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise [...] The post Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. ($HPE) Stock: Hits All-Time High of $25.92 as Analysts Lift Price Targets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 22:42
OPTO Miner Launches Compliant Cloud Mining App, Helping Users Achieve Stable Daily Output of 50 SOL

The post OPTO Miner Launches Compliant Cloud Mining App, Helping Users Achieve Stable Daily Output of 50 SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demand for secure, consistent digital asset yield models is growing as the global bitcoin market accelerates its transition to compliance and transparency. OPTO Miner formally releases its new compliant cloud mining app in response to this. Without having to construct their own mining rigs or incur significant expenses, users can now achieve real passive income […] Source: https://zycrypto.com/opto-miner-launches-compliant-cloud-mining-app-helping-users-achieve-stable-daily-output-of-50-sol/
SOL
SOL$179.64-3.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:27
Bank of England to Ease Stablecoin Limits for Institutions

According to a Bloomberg report, the central bank plans to introduce exceptions to its earlier ownership limits, which had capped […] The post Bank of England to Ease Stablecoin Limits for Institutions appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 22:16
Square Launches Bitcoin Payments and Wallet for Small Businesses

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/square-launches-bitcoin-payments-and/
Coinstats2025/10/08 22:14
21 Shares, Ethereum ve Solana’yı Karşılaştırdı! Daha İyi Olanı Açıkladı!

Solana (SOL) sessiz sakin bir şekilde yükselişini sürdürüyor. Solana halihazırda Ocak ayında ulaştığı 290 dolarlık ATH’sinden yaklaşık yüzde 24 uzakta olsa da, son zamanlarda elde ettiği başarıyla Ethereum (ETH)‘u geride bıraktı. İsviçreli varlık yönetim şirketi 21Shares‘ın son raporuna göre Solana geçtiğimiz yıl işlem platformu faaliyetleri sayesinde 2,85 milyar dolar gelir elde etti. Bu, merkezi olmayan […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/08 22:10
Crypto Watch: Tapzi’s Best Crypto Presale Surges, XRP Targets $3.40 Upside Break

The presale price remains fixed at $0.0035, with the launch price set at $0.01. The project operates on BNB Smart […] The post Crypto Watch: Tapzi’s Best Crypto Presale Surges, XRP Targets $3.40 Upside Break appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 22:05
How Bitcoin and Ethereum Steep Gains Increase Passive Income for RockToken Cloud Mining Investors

Bitcoin and Ethereum are leading the second 2025 market bulls after gaining massively in the past few days. Together, these two giants now hold a combined capitalization of 69.6% of the total cryptocurrency market. Low buyers have doubled their investment, while long-term holders make millions. With this concentration, late market entrants are seeking alternative sources [...] The post How Bitcoin and Ethereum Steep Gains Increase Passive Income for RockToken Cloud Mining Investors appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 22:00
Spartans Lamborghini Giveaway Sparks Interest as ESPN Bet and Bet365 Focus on NFL Promotions

The online betting market continues to evolve as ESPN Bet, Bet365, and Spartans.com unveil new promotions aimed at capturing player attention. ESPN Bet has launched a $100 NFL-focused bonus with its SOUTH promo code, while Bet365 is offering a $200 bonus tied to its SYRACUSE campaign. Meanwhile, Spartans casino has gone beyond traditional bonuses with an ambitious Lamborghini giveaway, reinforcing its position as a next-generation online casino and sportsbook These developments highlight how platforms are tailoring promotions to different audience segments, whether through sports-focused incentives, flexible bonus bets, or high-profile prize draws. In this competitive landscape, operators are searching for new ways to keep users engaged and loyal. ESPN Bet NFL Offer ESPN Bet has positioned itself firmly within the NFL season by offering new users a straightforward path to a $100 bonus. Using the promo code SOUTH, bettors can deposit as little as $10 and place a qualifying $10 bet on any NFL market. Regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, five $20 bonus bets are credited to the account, with seven days to use them. This approach removes the uncertainty often associated with welcome bonuses. By guaranteeing the reward, ESPN Bet ensures that new players feel immediate value, reducing friction and creating an incentive to place additional wagers. The promotion also ties into the sportsbook’s wider NFL coverage, with boosted odds on matchups like Ravens vs. Lions and other key games. Beyond the welcome offer, ESPN Bet continues to roll out in-app features such as the Parlay Club and Game of the Week boosts. These recurring promotions encourage ongoing engagement, ensuring users return beyond their first deposit. By leveraging ESPN’s strong media presence and sports-driven audience, the operator blends brand familiarity with accessible entry points into betting. Bet365 NFL Bonus Code Bet365, one of the most recognized names in global sports betting, has aligned its September campaign with Monday Night Football by offering two bonus paths via the SYRACUSE promo code. Players can either place a $5 wager to instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets or opt for a safety-net model that refunds up to $1,000 in bonus bets if the first wager loses. This dual-option approach reflects Bet365’s effort to accommodate different bettor profiles. Casual users gain instant low-barrier rewards, while high-stakes bettors receive a layer of protection against early losses. It positions Bet365 as flexible and player-centric, a key advantage in a crowded U.S. market. The timing of this offer, aligned with the Ravens vs. Lions Monday Night Football matchup, maximizes visibility during a peak betting period. Coupled with its established European market presence, Bet365 continues to solidify its reputation as one of the best betting sites for both reliability and scale. Spartans Lamborghini Giveaway While ESPN Bet and Bet365 focus on traditional sports bonuses, Spartans.com has taken a different path with its Lamborghini Challenge—a bold promotion where players have a chance to win a luxury sports car. The mechanics are simple: register, deposit, and enter the challenge. One winner will claim the prize, creating a high-stakes incentive that goes beyond standard free bets. Spartans differentiates itself not only through attention-grabbing promotions but also by offering a fully integrated crypto-first betting platform. Users can deposit and withdraw using major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT, ensuring instant transactions with fewer restrictions than fiat-based sportsbooks. This crypto edge caters to a rapidly growing demographic of digital-native players. The platform itself blends online casino games and sports betting seamlessly. With thousands of slot titles, live dealer tables, and coverage of major sports like football, basketball, and UFC, Spartans positions itself as a complete betting destination. Fast withdrawals and live in-play betting features enhance the user experience further. By combining innovative technology with headline-grabbing promotions like the Lamborghini giveaway, Spartans appeals to players seeking more than just bonus credits. It’s a model that emphasizes both excitement and modern functionality, giving it a distinctive place in the online gambling landscape. Closing Analysis The latest moves by ESPN Bet, Bet365, and Spartans.com illustrate the varied strategies operators are deploying in an increasingly competitive market. ESPN Bet leans on accessible NFL-focused bonuses, Bet365 emphasizes flexible reward structures, and Spartans takes a bold approach with its Lamborghini giveaway.As competition among online casino and sportsbook platforms intensifies, these promotions highlight a broader shift: operators are no longer relying solely on free bets but are innovating to create unique engagement drivers. For players, this means more choice, better incentives, and platforms that cater to different preferences—from crypto integration to high-profile prize draws. Find Out More About Spartans: Website: https://spartans.com/  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spartans/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/SpartansBet YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SpartansBet This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/10/08 22:00
GitHub to Deprecate Dependabot Comment Commands in Favor of Native Features

The post GitHub to Deprecate Dependabot Comment Commands in Favor of Native Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Oct 07, 2025 09:24 GitHub will deprecate Dependabot-specific pull request comment commands on November 11, 2025, to streamline user experience and enhance platform reliability. GitHub is set to streamline its platform by deprecating several Dependabot-specific pull request comment commands, effective from November 11, 2025. This strategic move aims to reduce confusion among users and enhance the reliability of the platform’s native pull request features, according to The GitHub Blog. Upcoming Dependabot Command Deprecations The commands that will no longer be supported include: @dependabot merge @dependabot cancel merge @dependabot squash and merge @dependabot close @dependabot reopen GitHub users will notice that when these commands are used, Dependabot will post a comment on the pull request to notify users of the upcoming deprecation. This notification process will continue until the official deprecation date. Migration Guidance GitHub encourages users to transition their workflows to leverage the platform’s native features. For tasks such as merging, closing, or reopening pull requests, users are advised to utilize GitHub’s built-in user interface, the GitHub CLI, and the REST API endpoints for pull requests. This move is part of GitHub’s broader effort to enhance user experience by consolidating functionalities and reducing reliance on external commands. By prioritizing native features, GitHub aims to provide a more seamless and integrated experience for developers using its platform. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-deprecate-dependabot-comment-commands
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 21:48
Rimani Aggiornato con la Nostra Analisi di Oggi su Bitcoin e Bitcoin Hyper

Nel 2010, Bitcoin valeva pochi centesimi. Un anno dopo raggiunse i 20 dollari. In sei anni arrivò a 17.000 dollari, e oggi supera i 110.000 dollari, dopo aver toccato un massimo storico di 123.000 dollari a luglio. Storicamente, chi avesse investito in Bitcoin al lancio avrebbe ottenuto un ROI del 188.643.000%. Grandi aziende come Mastercard, […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/08 21:40
