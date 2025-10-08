MEXC Exchange
Breaking: Polygon Crypto Rolls Out Rio Upgrade to Boost Network Efficacy
The post Breaking: Polygon Crypto Rolls Out Rio Upgrade to Boost Network Efficacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Polygon crypto has rolled out the Rio upgrade to boost network efficacy. The upgrade aims to reach 5,000 transactions per second, enhancing network capacity and performance. MATIC price may witness a recovery due to enhanced network efficacy and increased investor interest. The leading Ethereum scaling network, Polygon crypto, has once again caught traction as it deployed the much-anticipated Rio upgrade. Besides, the rolling out of this much-awaited upgrade marks a major milestone in its “gigagas” roadmap. It focuses on making the Polygon PoS network faster, lighter, and more energy-efficient, making global payments easier. Having said that, this upgrade aims to set the stage for a global payment infrastructure capable of handling thousands of transactions per second. Polygon Crypto Takes Major Leap With Rio Hardfork Upgrade The Rio hardfork is one of the most ambitious updates to date for Polygon crypto. According to the network’s official announcement, the upgrade is designed to boost transaction speeds, reduce hardware requirements, and eliminate chain reorganizations, a problem that has disrupted blockchain reliability for a long time. Notably, Rio introduces a Validator-Elected Block Producer (VEBloP) model. It would allow validators to elect a smaller pool of producers who generate blocks for longer durations. Meanwhile, this approach eases the block creation process, enhances stability, and reduces latency. Besides, the VEBloP mechanism also strengthens community participation. If a chosen block producer underperforms, designated backups automatically take over, keeping the network seamless. This ensures continuity while empowering the validator community to shape network governance dynamically. In parallel, the updated economic framework of Polygon crypto ensures fairness. The network’s fees and rewards are now more equitably distributed among all validators and not just block producers. This means even validators running lightweight nodes can earn rewards without investing in expensive hardware. Polygon Eyes Major Push in its Gigagas…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 22:35
Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Shares Slide 6% as Tcfg Wealth Management Cuts Stake Amid Cost Pressures
TLDR Ford ($F) stock closed at $11.92, down 6.14% on October 7, 2025. Tcfg Wealth Management cut its Ford holdings by 85.4% in Q2. Institutional ownership stands at 58.74%, with several new small investors entering. Ford reported Q2 EPS of $0.37, beating estimates, with revenue up 5% YoY. Dividend yield remains strong at 5.0%, supported [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Shares Slide 6% as Tcfg Wealth Management Cuts Stake Amid Cost Pressures appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 22:29
Flare Network taps TOP Wallet's user base in FLR token launch promotion
Flare Network will distribute its FLR token in a dedicated campaign through Wallet, Telegram's main access point for Web3 activity.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/08 22:23
Shiba Inu News Today: Could SHIB Price Reach $0.000025 Next Week?
The Shiba Inu value is at an almost zero point of around 0.00001269, and the market is gaining momentum due […] The post Shiba Inu News Today: Could SHIB Price Reach $0.000025 Next Week? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/08 22:15
First-Time Investors Becoming Millionaires: How $20,000 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Becomes $1,666,666 at $1
Crypto markets in 2025 are creating more millionaire stories than ever before. With innovation accelerating and investor confidence returning, early participants in promising projects are witnessing life-changing gains. One project leading this new wave of wealth creation is Ozak AI—an emerging AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that’s redefining what’s possible when artificial intelligence meets decentralization. Currently in […] The post First-Time Investors Becoming Millionaires: How $20,000 in Ozak AI at $0.012 Becomes $1,666,666 at $1 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 22:05
BNB Chain Memecoins Mint New Millionaires in a Frenzied Week
BNB Chain memecoins delivered outsized gains this week. One wallet turned $3,500 into $7.9 million in three days, according to Lookonchain data. Activity rose across BNB Chain trading pairs as new tokens launched and posts on X drew fresh attention. BNB Chain memecoins: small bets, big numbers, verified by Lookonchain data BNB Chain memecoins produced […] The post BNB Chain Memecoins Mint New Millionaires in a Frenzied Week appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:05
Ethena and Jupiter Partner to Launch JupUSD, Solana’s Native Stablecoin
PANews reported on October 8 that according to The Block, Ethena announced a partnership with Jupiter to launch Solana's native stablecoin JupUSD. The token is scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter. As part of the agreement, Jupiter plans to "gradually convert" approximately $750 million in USDC in its liquidity provider pool into JupUSD.
PANews
2025/10/08 22:04
SOL’s ETF Buzz Ignites Bulls, TON Battles 45% Crash, While BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal & TGE Code Headline in Q4
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/sol-awaits-etf-ton-struggles-blockdag-rockets-past-420m/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:00
Dogecoin Bulls Roar, But Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Has the Whales Talking
Crypto markets in 2025 are alive with excitement as Dogecoin (DOGE)—the original meme coin—is once again leading a retail-driven rally. The iconic token, once born out of humor, has become a symbol of community-driven resilience. With prices surging and social media hype building, Dogecoin bulls are roaring louder than ever. Yet, even as DOGE gains […] The post Dogecoin Bulls Roar, But Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Has the Whales Talking appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 21:58
Commerzbank: Fed meeting minutes unlikely to impact dollar trend
PANews reported on October 8th that, according to Jinshi, Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank, stated in a report that the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting are unlikely to have much of an impact on the US dollar. She stated that the minutes, which will be released soon, may highlight differences of opinion among policymakers, but this is not new. "Ultimately, it is the future that will determine the foreign exchange market." Developments in inflation and the job market will determine the Fed's future decisions, but due to the US government shutdown, the release of official data has been delayed, making it pointless to react to past statements by Fed members until new information emerges.
PANews
2025/10/08 21:53
