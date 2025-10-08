MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Top 10 most crypto-friendly countries revisited (2025)
The post Top 10 most crypto-friendly countries revisited (2025) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first-ever article on CryptoSlate, published in 2017, examined the most crypto-friendly countries in the world. Today, we’re revisiting that list and taking a look at which countries continue to be crypto havens and which have dropped off the list entirely. Spoiler alert: 2025’s top country didn’t even make the list eight years ago, and 2017’s winner now falls outside the top 10. Most crypto friendly countries in 2025 The new order centers on clear licensing, predictable taxes, and space for institutional flows, while several early leaders from 2017 fade as enforcement tightens or priorities shift. The United Arab Emirates ranks first in 2025, marking an eight-year reshuffle in the jurisdictions attracting digital-asset activity. The UAE’s rise has been built on purpose-built regulators in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and onshore zones that let firms obtain a single, comprehensible rule set. Individuals face no personal income tax and corporate structures can be organized in free zones that publish crypto licenses and compliance guides, giving companies a path to operate at scale. The country also channels sizable transaction volumes through its financial centers, a dynamic that appears in regional flow data and in the growing footprint of global exchanges seeking permissions there. 2025 rank Jurisdiction 2017 status 1 United Arab Emirates New 2 Switzerland Improved 3 Singapore Improved 4 Hong Kong New 5 Canada New 6 United States New 7 Cayman Islands New 8 Bermuda New 9 Australia Declined 10 Panama New Winners Switzerland remains near the top on the back of long-running “Crypto Valley” infrastructure, stable banking interfaces for token issuers and custody firms, and a known posture from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. Retail investors benefit from favorable capital-gains treatment in some cantons, which continues to attract treasury and trading operations. Singapore moves up as its Payment Services Act matured…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.009989
+2.88%
EVER
$0.01751
-0.96%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 22:40
Compartir
Bitcoin Hyper Emerges as Altcoins Lag: The Next Wave of Utility Is Here
Altcoins lag as Bitcoin and Ethereum soar, but Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could be the breakout Layer-2 powering the next cycle.
HYPER
$0.19062
+1.85%
HERE
$0.000209
-4.56%
LAYER
$0.2829
-3.61%
Compartir
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/08 22:33
Compartir
Algorand, VeChain And Remittix Top October List Of The Best Cryptos To Buy
As market momentum builds, tokens like Algorand, VeChain, and Remittix are drawing serious attention from investors seeking the best crypto to buy now. Algorand is pushing developments in blockchain interoperability. VeChain is focused on supply chain and enterprise use cases. Remittix enters the race with bold claims, targeting real payment utility and aiming to outpace […] The post Algorand, VeChain And Remittix Top October List Of The Best Cryptos To Buy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LIKE
$0.006971
-5.04%
NOW
$0.00377
-7.82%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 22:30
Compartir
A newly created wallet suspected to belong to BitMine purchased 20,020 ETH
According to PANews on October 8, according to Lookonchain monitoring, two hours ago, a newly created wallet suspected to belong to BitMine bought 20,020 ETH worth US$89.7 million from FalconX.
WALLET
$0.02299
-2.12%
ETH
$3,817.87
+0.12%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/08 22:16
Compartir
21 Shares Compares Ethereum and Solana, Reveals Which Is Better!
According to a 21Shares report, Solana (SOL) generated $2.85 billion in revenue last year, surpassing Ethereum (ETH). Continue Reading: 21 Shares Compares Ethereum and Solana, Reveals Which Is Better!
SOL
$179.7
-3.51%
ETH
$3,817.87
+0.12%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:13
Compartir
IMF President: Monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves
PANews reported on October 8th that according to Jinshi, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves. The IMF projects medium-term global economic growth of around 3%, down from 3.7% before the COVID-19 outbreak. A significant correction in stock market valuations could drag down global economic growth and severely impact developing countries.
NOW
$0.00377
-7.82%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/08 22:08
Compartir
Crypto Voters May Skew Liberal But Favor What Trump’s Done for Industry
The post Crypto Voters May Skew Liberal But Favor What Trump’s Done for Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has languished, but his relentless cheerleading for the crypto industry has won him a segment of loyal friends among U.S. voters: crypto investors who step outside their personal politics to praise his work and see the president and his Republican allies as the best bet for progress in digital assets. The congressional midterms coming next year may continue to see a significant voting block up for grabs by candidates advocating for crypto-friendly policy, with 64% of investors in a new poll saying a candidate’s crypto stance is important to them, according to answers from the 800 respondents in an online McLaughlin & Associates survey published on Wednesday. Polling in the previous elections in 2024 had already begun to demonstrate a growing segment of voters who considered crypto policy among their top concerns. In this national snapshot, which was taken in late July under a commission from the Digital Chamber, an industry lobbying group, 73% supported Trump’s crypto agenda and actions, with a 3.4% margin of error estimated. For this cohort of investors, the president carried a 54% approval rating — far above his level with the rest of the electorate. Trump’s current, overall approval rating has slumped to about 40%, according to Gallup, which is a few points below former President Joe Biden’s mark at the same period in that previous presidential term, though it’s well above the 34% Trump ended his first term at. Especially noteworthy about Trump’s relatively glowing approval level from crypto voters is that the group otherwise tends slightly toward more Democratic and liberal views, their responses indicated. But a lot more of them trust Trump and the Republicans to elevate crypto causes (37%) than they do Democrats (24%), though “neither” came in at a significant third place (16%). The surveyed…
MAY
$0.02889
-1.09%
TRUMP
$5.929
+4.03%
COM
$0.009989
+2.88%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 22:03
Compartir
Spartans Casino Expands with 5,963+ Games as DraftKings Eyes NFL Growth and BetMGM Offers $1,500 Safety Net
DraftKings, BetMGM, and Spartans.com are each making moves that highlight the diversity and evolution of today’s online gambling sites. DraftKings continues to capture attention with its positioning during the NFL season, BetMGM refines its bonus code structure for football bettors, and Spartans crypto casino introduces a crypto-first betting platform with more than 5,963 games, aiming […] The post Spartans Casino Expands with 5,963+ Games as DraftKings Eyes NFL Growth and BetMGM Offers $1,500 Safety Net appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
$0.003682
+7.40%
NET
$0.00007169
-9.06%
COM
$0.009989
+2.88%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 22:00
Compartir
Ethena and Jupiter partner to launch native Solana stablecoin JupUSD
As part of the arrangement, Jupiter plans to “progressively convert” about $750 million of USDC from its Liquidity Provider Pool into JupUSD.
PART
$0.2646
+2.24%
USDC
$0.9989
+0.01%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 22:00
Compartir
Circle Gateway is now live on HyperEVM
PANews reported on October 8 that Circle, the issuer of the US dollar stablecoin USDC, officially announced that Circle Gateway is now online on HyperEVM and currently supports HyperLiquid, Sei Network, Sonic and World Chain. After integration, USDC can achieve on-demand liquidity support for 11 blockchains.
NOW
$0.00377
-7.82%
LIVE
$0.00877
+5.28%
USDC
$0.9989
+0.01%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/08 21:56
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate