DDC Enterprise Raises $124M To Accelerate Bitcoin Agenda

The post DDC Enterprise Raises $124M To Accelerate Bitcoin Agenda appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a market where most public companies still hesitate to touch Bitcoin, DDC Enterprise Limited is doing the opposite: accelerating its bitcoin purchases.  The consumer brand and e-commerce company announced today a $124 million equity financing round, led by PAG Pegasus Fund and Mulana Investment Management, with participation from OKG Financial Services.  Founder and CEO Norma Chu also joined the round personally, investing $3 million of her own capital. The financing, priced at $10 per Class A share — a 16% premium to the company’s recent close — marks another step in DDC’s transformation from a retail operator into one of the most aggressive public Bitcoin accumulators in the world.  All participating investors, including Chu herself, agreed to a 180-day lock-up, signaling a long-term commitment to the firm’s treasury strategy. “Their investment is a strong endorsement of our vision and the growing importance of public Bitcoin treasuries,” Chu said. “This round contributes not only capital, but also substantial strategic value and momentum as we advance DDC’s position as a global leader in the institutional Bitcoin space.” Bitcoin as a corporate safe haven  That strategy has evolved rapidly. When DDC first unveiled its Bitcoin reserve initiative in May 2025, the company aimed to accumulate 5,000 BTC within three years.  Since then, it has expanded that goal to 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 — an ambitious target that would position DDC among the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally, alongside firms like CleanSpark and Hut 8. At last count, DDC holds 1,058 BTC, acquired through a mix of direct purchases and financing deals. Earlier this year, the company closed a $528 million capital raise led by Anson Funds, Animoca Brands, and Kenetic Capital — one of the largest Bitcoin-focused financings ever completed by a New York–listed firm. For investors like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:42
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $130,000 as ETF Inflows Tighten Supply?

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: $130,000 as ETF Inflows Tighten Supply? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin news saw the market set fresh highs, then cooled as traders booked gains, ETF flows tightened supply, and analysts put forth yet another price prediction. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price was around $121,417 and RSI was not overbought at the time of writing, while ETF flows The token rose 2.54% in the last 24 hours, 5.95% over the week, and 9.45% over the month, remaining close to its all-time high of $126,198. Bitcoin Price Consolidates, ETF Flows Tighten Supply as Institutional participation continued to define this cycle. Asset managers directed large allocations into regulated Bitcoin vehicles, and those flows tightened liquid supply on exchanges. For the week ending October 4, digital-asset ETFs collected about $6 billion in new money. Products linked to BTC accounted for roughly $3.6 Billion of that total. That scale aligned with one of the strongest institutional phases for BTC on record. In the United States, spot BTC ETFs recorded a peak daily intake near $520 Million during last week’s advance. Desk analysts said those steady purchases reduced inventory available to traders and supported bids during intraday weakness. Large sponsors such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale continued to attract mandates from wealth platforms and institutions. Allocators favored the convenience of exchange-listed vehicles, audited custody, and intraday liquidity. That structure simplified exposure management for funds that could not hold tokens directly. Exchange reserves kept trending lower as whales and long-term holders moved balances off trading venues. Fewer tokens available at market price often raised the marginal impact of new demand. This supply dynamic helped sustain higher lows even when momentum cooled. Flows may slow during macro jitters or after large upside moves. However, analysts said the cumulative impact of repeated inflow days mattered more than any single session. As long as net creations stayed positive, the structural backdrop…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:41
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Tops S&P 500 Funds With $3.5B Inflows

The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Tops S&P 500 Funds With $3.5B Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes BlackRock Bitcoin AUM approaches $100 billion, making it one of the fastest ETFs to reach this milestone. All 11 original spot Bitcoin ETFs, including GBTC, recorded inflows last week, highlighting robust institutional interest. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan expects Bitcoin ETFs to see record inflows in Q4 2025 as part of the “debasement trade”. Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs have shot up significantly, with BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leading more of the flows. BlackRock’s IBIT is also competing with the S&P 500 ETFs, with its weekly inflows shooting to $3.5 billion. This accounts for a total of 10% of the total net ETF flows over the period. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Grabs the Top Spot With a strong surge in the net inflows over the past week, BlackRock’s IBIT topped the chart in terms of net inflows. In fact, it outperformed top S&P 500 ETFs like SPLG and VOO by a wide margin, as reported by Bloomberg strategist Eric Balchunas. $IBIT is #1 in weekly flows among all ETFs w/ $3.5b which is 10% of all net flows into ETFs. Also notable is the rest of the 11 OG spot btc ETFs all took in cash in past week, even $GBTC somehow, that’s how hungry the fish are. Two steps forward mode. Enjoy while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/iNrcgiRVHV — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 8, 2025 Balchunas also noted another shift in the trend, with all 11 original spot Bitcoin ETFs also recorded inflows last week, including GBTC. This highlights strong institutional demand for Bitcoin exposure. On Oct. 7, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded a net inflow of 7,401 BTC, valued at approximately $899.47 million. This marks the fourth-highest single-day inflow in the ETF’s history. Furthermore, IBIT’s daily trading volume has surged to $5.7 billion. According to the official iShares…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:34
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $250K BTC Forecast Sparks Meme-Coin Frenzy — AlphaPepe Leads the Pack

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: $250K BTC Forecast Sparks Meme-Coin Frenzy — AlphaPepe Leads the Pack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s charge toward higher highs has reignited the bold call of $250,000 BTC for this cycle. The thesis is straightforward: structurally tighter supply, persistent ETF demand, and improving liquidity conditions keep pushing the leader up the curve. As that narrative spreads, meme-coin speculation is roaring back—and the project drawing the most new capital and conversation right now is AlphaPepe (ALPE). Bitcoin’s $250K Path: Structure Over Hype The latest leg in BTC’s uptrend has been spot-led rather than leverage-driven—pullbacks remain shallow, and exchange reserves continue to drift lower. That’s a classic foundation for continuation. If the leader grinds through the next resistance shelf and consolidates above it, a reflexive wave of FOMO tends to pull fresh capital from the sidelines.Key tells to watch include tighter ranges after pushes higher, funding that normalizes quickly, and renewed spot accumulation on dips. Those conditions signal a healthy trend and keep the $250K trajectory credible as we move into 2026. When Bitcoin Runs, Memes Sprint Every cycle repeats the same rhythm: Bitcoin climbs, then profits rotate down the risk curve. First into large-cap alts, then into higher-beta narratives—meme coins and presales. With BTC strength back on the tape, traders are once again hunting torque. Legacy memes like Dogecoin and Pepe are seeing renewed interest, but the most aggressive flows are moving into new names with clean token design and visible traction. That’s where AlphaPepe is outpacing the field. AlphaPepe’s Breakout Setup AlphaPepe has crossed 2,200 holders and $275,000 raised, with steady day-over-day growth and a second USDT pool that continues to deepen. The appeal isn’t only the meme; it’s the mechanics: Instant token delivery so participants can stake or position immediately Staking tiers up to 85 percent APR to encourage holder stickiness Contract audit completed for transparency and confidence Indefinite liquidity lock at launch to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:26
Bitcoin $140K Odds at 50% for October: Economist

The post Bitcoin $140K Odds at 50% for October: Economist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has a 50% probability of surpassing $140,000 this month, according to simulations using data from the past decade, says economist Timothy Peterson. “There is a 50% chance Bitcoin finishes the month above $140k,” Peterson said in an X post on Wednesday. “But there is a 43% chance Bitcoin finishes below $136k,” he added.  Bitcoin (BTC) would need to gain about 14.7% to reach $140,000 at its current price of $122,032, which has cooled after the original cryptocurrency set a new all-time high of $126,200 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. Peterson said the simulation shows “half of Bitcoin’s October gains may have already happened. He told Cointelegraph that the simulation uses Bitcoin’s daily price data from 2015 to model how the market behaves over time.  Prediction “not human emotion or biased opinion” Peterson said the prediction stemmed from “hundreds of simulations based purely on real data, not human emotion or biased opinion.” “Every projection follows the same logic, price changes that match Bitcoin’s real historical, repetitive volatility and rhythm,” he added. Bitcoin opened Oct. 1 at roughly $116,500, and a rise to $140,000 would represent a 20.17% gain for the month, closely matching Bitcoin’s historical October average.  October has been Bitcoin’s second-best-performing month on average since 2013, delivering typical gains of 20.75%, according to CoinGlass. Since 2013, November has been Bitcoin’s best-performing month, averaging gains of 46.02%. Source: CoinGlass Peterson claimed that the forecast avoids the “bias and noise” that influences short-term sentiment.  “The result is a clear, probability-based picture of where Bitcoin’s value is most likely to go,” he said. However, there have been many instances over the years where Bitcoin has diverged from broader market expectations and failed to follow past patterns, even when data suggested otherwise with high confidence. Broader market remains confident in Bitcoin Other crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:57
Memecoin Transaction Volume on BNB Chain Breaks Record! What Does It Mean? Here Are the Details

The post Memecoin Transaction Volume on BNB Chain Breaks Record! What Does It Mean? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to DeFiLlama data, the increase in memecoin transaction volume on BNB Chain has brought about a notable rise in decentralized exchanges (DEXs). BNB Chain Trading Volume Exceeds $6 Billion: Second High of the Year BNB Chain DEX trading volume reached $6.05 billion, marking its second-highest level in 2025. According to the data, the majority of this volume occurred through PancakeSwap, the network’s most popular decentralized exchange. PancakeSwap recorded a trading volume of $4.29 billion in the last 24 hours, holding a majority of the total market share. This further demonstrates its dominant position within the BNB Chain ecosystem. Experts cite the strong interest in emerging meme coin projects and a resurgence of on-chain investor activity as key reasons for this increase. Short-term investors, in particular, seeking returns in highly volatile tokens, have increased trading traffic on DEXs. This strong performance on BNB Chain suggests that both on-chain user activity and liquidity flow are accelerating again as we enter the final quarter of the year. Analysts predict that if this rise in DEX volumes continues, BNB Chain could break new records in total transaction volume by the end of 2025. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/memecoin-transaction-volume-on-bnb-chain-breaks-record-what-does-it-mean-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:48
Kate Bush’s Best of the Other Sides Compilation Debuts on a U.K. Chart

The post Kate Bush’s Best of the Other Sides Compilation Debuts on a U.K. Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kate Bush returns to a U.K. chart with a new entry for the first time in nearly a decade as her career retrospective Best of the Other Sides debuts. View of British Pop and Rock musician Kate Bush during a promotional event at Greenwich Village’s Tower Records, New York, New York, November 21, 1985. She was there signing copies of her ‘Hounds of Love’ album. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s been nearly 15 years since Kate Bush released a new album, but since delivering 50 Words for Snow back in 2011, the beloved English superstar has remained a favorite among music aficionados. Not long after she suggested that new music may be in the works, the singer-songwriter collects a new bestselling album in her home country of the United Kingdom. The legendary artist returns with a newly-released compilation, Best of the Other Sides, which brings her back to one ranking with a debut for the first time in nearly a decade. Kate Bush Returns With Best of the Other Sides Best of the Other Sides debuts at No. 16 on the Official Album Downloads chart this week. The ranking measures the top-selling titles of any length, genre, or language purchased digitally through platforms like iTunes in the U.K. Bush’s newly-shared compilation becomes her thirteenth career placement on the list as it arrives. A Rare Chart Comeback for Kate Bush Best of the Other Sides marks Bush’s first new entry on the tally since December 2016, nearly a decade ago. The last time she debuted a title on the Official Album Downloads chart was with Before the Dawn, which arrived and peaked at No. 8 that month. How Kate Bush Built a Legacy of Top 10 Bestsellers Throughout her career, Bush has climbed as high as No. 2…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 22:47
September economic forecasts show 10 Fed officials support two more rate cuts this year

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve is gradually approaching the critical point of another interest rate cut this year. The meeting minutes, which will be released in the early hours of Thursday Beijing time, are expected to reveal the decision-making thinking of most officials regarding subsequent rate cuts. Last month's economic forecast showed that 10 Fed officials supported two more rate cuts this year, while another 9 officials hoped to cut only once or hold the rate steady. The meeting minutes will help the market clarify the specific focus and severity of the officials' disagreements. Samuel Tombs, chief US analyst at Panson Macro, said, "We expect the meeting minutes to show significant differences, but these views have already been reflected in the public speeches of officials over the past three weeks."
PANews2025/10/08 22:30
Plume acquires Dinero Protocol, a DeFi yield-generating protocol for the Ethereum ecosystem

PANews reported on October 8 that according to CoinDesk, the RWA project Plume announced the acquisition of the Ethereum ecosystem DeFi income agreement Dinero Protocol. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed yet. It is reported that Dinero's staking product is the income token ipxETH. The current total locked value (TVL) has reached US$125 million, which is expected to become the support for Plume to expand DeFi income products.
PANews2025/10/08 22:00
Upexi currently holds 2,018,419 SOL, worth over $400 million

PANews reported on October 8 that Solana’s treasury company Upexi released a treasury data update: it currently holds 2,018,419 SOLs, worth US$448.1 million.
PANews2025/10/08 21:50
