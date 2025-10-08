2025-10-12 Sunday

XRP would trade at this price if it hit its all-time high market cap

The post XRP would trade at this price if it hit its all-time high market cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is once again trading below the critical $3 support level, having dropped 4% on October 7 and triggering a “death cross” seen as confirmation of medium-term bearish momentum. Its market cap is also down 2.54% on the weekly and 3.41% on the daily chart, sitting at $172.22 billion just days after the cryptocurrency managed to blow past BlackRock in terms of value by climbing to almost $183.4 billion. However, trading at $2.87 at the time of writing, XRP is still one of the best performers this year, having surged nearly 440% over the past twelve months. XRP price year-to-date (YTD) chart. Source: Finbold XRP valuation XRP hit its highest market capitalization, nearly $210.43 billion, on July 22, 2025. In the same month, its price had risen over 35% from its June levels, hovering around $3.55 as the asset reached its valuation peak, with about 59.27 billion tokens in circulation, as per CoinMarketCap data retrieved by Finbold. XRP market cap 1-year chart. Source: CoinMarketCap Today, XRP has a circulating supply of approximately 59.87 billion tokens since Ripple’s escrow schedule sees 1 billion tokens unlocked each month, of which roughly 70% are typically re-escrowed, though this is not a fixed protocol rule. As the total cap is set at 99.98 billion XRP, some 40.1 billion tokens are yet to be unlocked. Even if Ripple didn’t choose to re-lock any portion of the future monthly releases, it would take roughly three years and a quarter for the rest of the supply to start circulating. This would lead to an annual inflation between 5% and 6% over the said period, slowly decreasing each year as the issuance grows. The result would be a fully diluted market cap of $287.95 billion, considering current prices.  In other words, the price would drop to $1.72 with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:32
Citibank’s $2.57T Network Moves Toward Chainlink-Powered Data Orchestration and Tokenization

Chainlink’s founder was featured in Citibank’s recent report examining changes in the post-trade industry and digital assets. The bank notes that the growing institutional interest is accelerating the digital asset market’s development and maturity. In a recent report on the future of custody and settlement, Citibank placed a spotlight on Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/08 23:29
BNB Turns Viral & Surpasses XRP as Best Meme Coins like Maxi Doge Explode

The post BNB Turns Viral & Surpasses XRP as Best Meme Coins like Maxi Doge Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Turns Viral & Surpasses XRP as Best Meme Coins like Maxi Doge Explode Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bnb-surpasses-xrp-best-meme-coins-like-maxi-doge-explode/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:21
XRP Price Prediction: Which Are The 3 Hottest Cryptos To Buy In The Second Week Of October

The post XRP Price Prediction: Which Are The 3 Hottest Cryptos To Buy In The Second Week Of October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week’s big topic is XRP price prediction. XRP trades near $2.87, with the market closely watching exchange-traded fund (ETF) moves and deadlines. At the same time, one name stands out for momentum and real use. This new contender is called Remittix  (RTX). RTX is the best crypto to buy now, according to investors. XRP: ETFs, Deadlines, and the Path From $2.97 For any XRP price prediction, the introduction of new ETFs will be significant. XRP is around $2.97, while several products already went live in 2025: Volatility Shares XRP ETF (XRPI), Volatility Shares 2X XRP ETF (XRPT), ProShares Ultra XRP (UXRP), Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP (XXRP), and REX-OSPREY (XRPR).  A Tuttle Capital 2X fund also set October 10, 2025, as its effective date. Dozens more spot XRP filings, including Grayscale, WisdomTree, CoinShares, 21Shares Core Trust, Canary Capital, and Bitwise, will still wait because the SEC slowed during the shutdown. This delay is why XRP price prediction ranges are wide. If one or more spot ETFs receive approval near their October deadlines, demand could lift the price above $3.00 and change the trend. If approvals slip, XRP price prediction models may stay conservative until volume returns. Analysts like Eric Balchunas have kept the topic alive, even as decisions are paused. Remittix: PayFi Utility Investors Are Watching While traders debate XRP’s price prediction, a payments project is gaining traction. Remittix’s current price is $0.1130, with over 675 million tokens sold and more than $27.2 million raised. The team is verified #1 on CertiK, and the wallet beta is live.  Here are some Highlights of the Remittix Platform: The quote screen will show the exact bank amount and fees before you send, so that you will know the final figure. The recipient will get a standard bank transfer with the correct…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:14
Hashj Announces a Smarter Approach to Be a Party to the Digital Asset Economy

With the ever-changing cryptocurrency environment, new platforms are assisting users to move through the blockchain technology in safer and more effective means. One of such platforms is Hashj, which attracts attention in 2025 to make the digital asset ecosystem easier to access and focus on transparency, technology, and community development. A Contemporary way of going [...] The post Hashj Announces a Smarter Approach to Be a Party to the Digital Asset Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 23:12
PEPE Coin Latest News: Which Altcoin Are New Crypto Investors Buying The Most In October

With real-world utility in payments and DeFi, Remittix is fast becoming one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025. […] The post PEPE Coin Latest News: Which Altcoin Are New Crypto Investors Buying The Most In October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 23:10
Husky Inu (HINU) Eyes $0.00021360 After $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its anticipated move to $0.00021360. The project recently completed a move to $0.00021298 as part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. Husky Inu also crossed the $900,000 milestone over the weekend as Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a new all-time high. The project has raised $901,151 so far, and remains on track to reach its stated goal of $1.2 million. Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Move To $0.00021360 Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over nineteen hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00021298 to $0.00021360. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system. Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the project’s fledgling community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth. $900,000 Milestone Finally Reached Husky Inu has finally crossed the $900,000 fundraising milestone after several delays. The project struggled to raise funds as the cryptocurrency market faced volatility and selling pressure in September. As a result, fundraising slowed to a crawl as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach. However, with markets surging again thanks to “Uptober,” fundraising has picked up. Husky Inu adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during its pre-launch phase, increasing the value of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25. The project crossed the $900,000 mark on October 5 and has raised $901,151 so far. Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu: Website: Husky Inu Official Website Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:09
Unveiling Little Pepe: The Emerging Challenger in the Meme Coin Arena

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, new players are constantly emerging, aiming to replicate or surpass the success of predecessors like Shiba Inu. One such contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is gaining attention with its ambitious growth trajectory and robust technological foundation. A Deep Dive into Little Pepe’s Market Strategy Unlike typical meme coins, Little Pepe is not just about viral content but also emphasizes technological innovation and community involvement. Operating on a Layer 2 blockchain, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers users swift transactions and minimal transaction fees, alongside comprehensive support for decentralized applications. This blend of meme culture and substantive blockchain functionality positions Little Pepe as a solid contender in the altcoin space, attracting investors seeking the next big meme coin that delivers both performance and entertainment. From Humble Beginnings to Promising Futures Starting its journey at a mere $0.0010 during its initial presale stage, Little Pepe’s value has seen an uptick due to growing investor interest, with its stages of presale escalating in demand. The final tokens of Stage 13 are now being traded at $0.0022, with the launch price pegged at $0.0030. This early momentum suggests strong future potential as the coin prepares to hit major trading platforms. Projected Financial Growth Financial analysts closely monitoring Little Pepe forecast a remarkable surge in its value, estimating it could exceed $0.50 by 2026. Such growth would not only place Little Pepe on the map alongside established meme coins like Shiba Inu but also mark it as one of the most significant gainers in the cryptocurrency market. Ensuring Security and Building Trust Achieving a high level of security, Little Pepe has been audited by CertiK, securing a score of 95.49%, which underscores its safety among decentralized finance tokens. This security assurance is crucial in gaining investor confidence, especially in the volatile realm of meme coins. Comprehensive Ecosystem and Community Focus At the core of Little Pepe’s strategy is its commitment to community engagement and fair distribution. Its developers have set up measures to combat common issues like sniper bots, creating a more equitable trading environment. This approach is reminiscent of the early days of Shiba Inu, contributing to its rapidly growing community and social media presence. Moving Forward: Milestones and Aspirations Little Pepe is backed by an ambitious roadmap that includes major exchange listings, decentralized application integrations, and extensive community events. These planned initiatives are designed to further boost its visibility and utility, making it a potential mainstay in the cryptocurrency market. Conclusion The rise of meme coins has been a notable trend in the cryptocurrency landscape, with investors continuously in search of the next big opportunity. Little Pepe, with its strong fundamentals and engaging community-driven approach, stands out as a promising candidate poised for significant growth. Investors and crypto enthusiasts alike are keeping a close watch as Little Pepe aims to ascend from an underdog to a market leader in the meme coin category. For detailed information about Little Pepe, including its whitepaper and community links, visit: Official Website, Whitepaper, Telegram, Twitter/X. This article is sponsored and for informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial advice.
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:03
Litecoin Stays Solid at $120, Monero Seeks $420, While BlockDAG’s Over $420M Presale Makes It 2025’s Next Big Winner

As the final quarter of 2025 unfolds, the crypto market’s spotlight narrows to three names–Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR), and BlockDAG […] The post Litecoin Stays Solid at $120, Monero Seeks $420, While BlockDAG’s Over $420M Presale Makes It 2025’s Next Big Winner appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 23:00
MetaMask Officially Launches Perpetual Trading on Mobile

MetaMask has officially launched perpetual trading on its mobile app, as it progresses on the quest to become a full-featured trading platform. Notably, the recent release follows weeks of anticipation after activity on MetaMask's public GitHub indicated that the feature was nearing completion.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/08 22:59
