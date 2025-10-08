Husky Inu (HINU) Eyes $0.00021360 After $900,000 Milestone
Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its anticipated move to $0.00021360. The project recently completed a move to $0.00021298 as part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. Husky Inu also crossed the $900,000 milestone over the weekend as Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a new all-time high. The project has raised $901,151 so far, and remains on track to reach its stated goal of $1.2 million. Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Move To $0.00021360 Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over nineteen hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00021298 to $0.00021360. The project's regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token's value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system. Husky Inu's pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the project's fledgling community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project's roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth. $900,000 Milestone Finally Reached Husky Inu has finally crossed the $900,000 fundraising milestone after several delays. The project struggled to raise funds as the cryptocurrency market faced volatility and selling pressure in September. As a result, fundraising slowed to a crawl as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach. However, with markets surging again thanks to "Uptober," fundraising has picked up. Husky Inu adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during its pre-launch phase, increasing the value of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $881,570 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25. The project crossed the $900,000 mark on October 5 and has raised $901,151 so far. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
