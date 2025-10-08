2025-10-12 Sunday

Markets Strong, No Stock Bubble Yet

The post Markets Strong, No Stock Bubble Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Brief Goldman Sachs says tech rally driven by real growth, not speculation or excess. Equity valuations are rising but still below historical bubble levels, analysts note. U.S. stock futures up 0.16% as gold hits record $4,000 amid safe-haven demand. Goldman Sachs said the current equity rally, led by major technology companies, is supported by strong fundamentals rather than speculation. The bank’s Wednesday note to clients emphasised that while market valuations are high, they remain below levels typically seen during historical bubbles. Analysts observed that the equity bull market and soaring tech valuations have sparked comparisons with past speculative cycles. However, Goldman maintained that leading companies have unusually strong balance sheets and earnings growth, distinguishing the current trend from bubble-like behaviour. GOLDMAN SACHS: NO STOCK BUBBLE YET Goldman Sachs says the market shows some bubble-like signs but remains driven by strong fundamentals. Tech valuations are high, but leading firms are financially solid, and the AI sector is still concentrated among major players. The bank… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) October 8, 2025 The firm pointed to the AI sector’s dominance by a few established players as evidence of structural strength, not unchecked exuberance. It added that the concentration of gains among large incumbents differs from previous bubbles that featured the rapid entry of unproven startups. Goldman said bubbles generally emerge when stock prices and valuations rise beyond the realistic future cash flows of related companies. In contrast, it noted that the present rally remains anchored in real profit growth and tangible business performance. Market Concentration Grows but Valuations Remain Contained The bank’s chief global equity strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, acknowledged similarities to past speculative episodes, including higher valuations and tighter market concentration. Yet, he asserted that strong earnings and disciplined investment behaviour continue to support equity performance across major sectors. Goldman highlighted…
5 Cryptos to Watch as Bitcoin Smashes Record Highs

Bitcoin’s new all-time high has sent a shock through the crypto market. When this happens, investors usually start looking for the next big opportunity. The coins that follow Bitcoin’s rise The post 5 Cryptos to Watch as Bitcoin Smashes Record Highs appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Tapzi’s Best Crypto Presale Surges, XRP Targets $3.40 Upside Break

The post Tapzi’s Best Crypto Presale Surges, XRP Targets $3.40 Upside Break appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Tapzi’s token sale continues to gain momentum while most large-cap altcoins pause. The presale dashboard shows 74 million TAPZI crypto coins sold out of 150 million, which is more than 51 percent progress. The presale price remains fixed at $0.0035, with the launch price set at $0.01. The project operates on BNB Smart Chain and lets users stake TAPZI tokens to join games such as Chess, Checkers, Tic-Tac-Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. Winners collect the full prize pool, creating a player-funded system with no token inflation. This structure has helped position Tapzi among the best crypto presale to buy now for those seeking verified, utility-driven presales. From Play-to-Earn to Play-to-Win: Best Crypto Presale The earlier wave of blockchain games relied on continuous token minting. Most collapsed when supply overwhelmed demand. Tapzi’s model avoids that trap. Players use their own stakes, ensuring rewards come from gameplay, not printed tokens. Each match result is verified on-chain after players confirm outcomes with digital signatures. The process keeps results transparent and prevents manipulation. Tapzi already has an alpha version live, allowing wallet connections and test matches. The platform displays real-time player data, total matches, and leaderboard rankings. By focusing on skill and fair payouts, Tapzi attracts users who prefer transparency. The design also appeals to traditional gamers skeptical of chance-based rewards. Investors looking for the best crypto coin to buy now see Tapzi as a fresh approach to GameFi. The platform runs regular updates under its “Live” section, showing sales progress and available supply. With every batch of tokens sold, interest continues to grow among retail investors searching for the best presale crypto coins to invest in today before listings begin. XRP Holds Near $3 While Traders Watch for Breakout While Tapzi’s presale moves higher, XRP remains stable near $2.97 after a minor daily…
Jupiter teams up with Ethena to launch Solana stablecoin JupUSD

The post Jupiter teams up with Ethena to launch Solana stablecoin JupUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethena and Jupiter team up to launch JupUSD, a yield-bearing stablecoin, on Solana. Jupiter will progressively convert around $750 million in USDC from its Liquidity Provider Pool into JupUSD after launch in Q4 2025. Ethena, a protocol known for developing yield-bearing stablecoin mechanisms, has partnered with Jupiter, a Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator, to launch JupUSD, a native stablecoin on Solana. The collaboration expands decentralized finance options on Solana, which has seen similar yield-bearing stablecoin products launch recently. Solstice Finance recently launched USX, a stablecoin designed to offer permissionless access to institutional-grade delta-neutral yields. Jupiter has been expanding beyond its core aggregator services into liquid staking tokens and institutional integrations. Its native token, JUP, underpins a 21Shares exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe, providing institutional investors with regulated access to the Jupiter ecosystem. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethena-jupiter-launch-solana-stablecoin-jupusd/
DeFi Dev Corp sets $73.5M funding target for SOL purchases

DeFi Dev Corp., one of the first Solana DAT companies, announced a special shareholder dividend in the form of tradable warrants. One warrant will be assigned for every 10 shares held through October 23.  DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced a special dividend to be distributed in the form of warrants. All holders of common stock that do not sell through October 23 will be eligible to receive one tradable warrant per 10 shares.  Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $22.50 at any time until the warrants expire on January 21, 2028. Warrants are only valid if the stock price is payable in cash. If shares are held with brokerages, it may be up to the broker to obtain the warrants, especially in the case of share lending. DeFi Dev Corp. warrants will become immediately tradable The warrants will also be listed immediately after distribution on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker DFDVW. After the distribution date, holding or trading the warrants will not be tied to holding shares of common stock.  “This special dividend reinforces our confidence in DFDV’s trajectory and our belief in transparent, shareholder-aligned capital formation,” said Joseph Onorati, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “By issuing tradable warrants, we’re empowering investors to participate in future expansion while preserving long-term value for existing shareholders.” Each registered stockholder will receive one warrant for each 10 shares, rounded to the nearest whole warrant. Holders of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 will receive warrants on an as-converted basis instead of delaying the dividend with adjusted conversion.  A total of 3.3M warrants are expected on or around October 27, based on shares and Convertible Senior Notes currently outstanding. No other action will be required of the company’s holders. Further information on previous and current warrants is available through the company’s dashboard.  The warrant dividend was a way for DFDV stockholders to participate in new capital raising without dilution. Under full exercise of the warrants, the company would receive up to $73.5M in gross proceeds, which would go toward the acquisition of SOL, working capital, and general corporate purposes.  DeFi Dev Corp. paused its SOL acquisitions DeFi Dev Corp. is still the third-largest holder of SOL in its treasury, with a little over 2M tokens. SOL treasuries are growing more slowly after the initial hype, still locking in just 17.80M SOL, of which 11.15M are staked.  Previously, the company launched a program to improve its balance through a $100M share repurchase plan. Following the warrant dividend announcement, DFDV shares traded with little change at $15.38. The common stock is down from its peak above $35, despite the recent SOL market recovery. Based on the current warrant conditions, the holders may have to wait until a favorable time to exercise, as the warrant price is below the current market price. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Forget Banking Delays as Spartans Casino Offers Instant Play, Rewards, and Withdrawals

Online betting should be quick, but many traditional sites still operate like outdated systems. With card issues, banking holds, and KYC checks that drag on for days, the thrill of a win often fades. Spartans changes that completely. Designed as a crypto-first casino and sportsbook, it removes every old barrier and makes gaming as instant […] The post Forget Banking Delays as Spartans Casino Offers Instant Play, Rewards, and Withdrawals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Best Crypto to Buy Today: A Deep Dive into the Top 3 “XRP Killers”

XRP once led the charge in crypto’s plan to disrupt the global financial system — promising cross-border payments, real-world adoption, and institutional traction. But over time, regulatory challenges, slow ecosystem growth, and stronger competition have opened the door for new contenders. In this breakdown, we’re diving into three tokens shaping up as the most promising
Polygon Proof-of-Stake launches its Rio upgrade today

Polygon has officially launched its latest mainnet upgrade, the Rio upgrade, equipped with stateless block verification and more features. Here’s what it has in store. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the Rio hardfork is designed to make…
TRUMP Token Issuer Launches $200 Million Treasury Plan

The post TRUMP Token Issuer Launches $200 Million Treasury Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fight Fight Fight LLC launches a $200M fundraising to form a TRUMP token digital asset treasury. Led by Bill Zanker, the initiative aims to build steady buying pressure and restore market trust. Fight Fight Fight LLC is planning a fundraising campaign of $200 million to establish a digital asset treasury of the TRUMP token. This project is spearheaded by Bill Zanker and is meant to create a steady buying force and regain investor confidence in the poor performance of the memecoin in the market. Strategic Buying Initiative Aims to Restore Market Confidence The firm that launched the memecoin of President Trump is initiating a grand treasury scheme to boost the market performance of the struggling digital asset by a great margin. Fight Fight Fight LLC, under the leadership of Bill Zanker, aims to create a stable buying pressure by adopting a committed digital asset treasury acquisition strategy. The first round of fundraising is set to be $200 million, but the campaign might be extended to $1 billion based on the interest of investors and the market in the future. The project is the most recent effort to bring the token back to life, following the failure of the earlier projects, such as a crypto wallet project, to become a reality. The wallet idea was said to fail after it had a conflict with World Liberty Financial, another cryptocurrency venture, which is related to the Trump organization and brand. The memecoin has been under continuous downward pressure since its introduction, and it has been unable to regain early momentum despite the large market capitalization rankings. At present, the one billion supply of the token is divided into about 35% of free circulation and 800 million units of the token held by affiliated entities. Some of the support activities that have been…
Flr launch campaign: Top Wallet integration streamlines FLR onboarding

Flr launch campaign news: Flare Network announced on October 8, 2025, a partnership with Top Wallet, all details.
