Hyperliquid Powers New Perps Trading Features on MetaMask and Infinex
TLDR MetaMask adds perps trading via Hyperliquid in major DeFi expansion. Decentralized perps now live in MetaMask—powered by Hyperliquid. Trade perps directly in MetaMask with zero swap fees and full custody. MetaMask evolves into a trading hub with perps, rewards, and MASK token. Hyperliquid integration fuels MetaMask’s leap into decentralized futures. MetaMask has added perpetual [...] The post Hyperliquid Powers New Perps Trading Features on MetaMask and Infinex appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 23:41
Let Your Money Work for You: Why SWL Miner Is Leading the 2025 Cloud Mining Revolution
SWL Miner leads 2025’s cloud mining boom with AI optimization, green energy, and a $15 free bonus, offering investors secure, passive Bitcoin and Dogecoin income.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 23:39
Why Mandala Chain’s Polkadot Integration Makes It a Long-Term Play for Institutional Adoption
The post Why Mandala Chain’s Polkadot Integration Makes It a Long-Term Play for Institutional Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The combination of Mandala Chain and Polkadot can become one of the most compelling long-term solutions for institutional clients. Its distinct architecture and robust collaborations position it far ahead in the rapidly evolving blockchain and AI arena. Why Top Institutions Are Quietly Positioning Themselves Behind Mandala Chain — and You’re Still Watching The Polkadot collaboration with Mandala Chain establishes a compliance-focused enterprise framework tailored for regulated industries. The 15% allocation to the team and advisors, subject to a 9-month cliff and 30-month linear vesting, reinforces long-term commitment, stability, and regulatory alignment. This structure empowers businesses to deploy sovereign chains capable of meeting rigorous audit and compliance standards, attracting EU-based enterprises that leverage $KPG tokens for AI-driven supply-chain verification. The outcome is a distributed system of verifiable compliance certificates, creating cross-border trust and enabling a new wave of global partnerships. As a result, Mandala Chain stands out as a leading solution for institutions seeking transparent, governable, and regulation-ready blockchain infrastructure. The Line Between Legacy Finance and Web3 Is Collapsing — Who Will Own the Bridge? While most projects deliver incremental upgrades, Mandala Chain leverages Polkadot’s robust architecture to license modular blockchains. This innovation introduces transformative applications such as healthcare independence and verifiable institutional IDs — areas where competitors like Solaxy fall short. Such integration gives Mandala Chain a sustainable advantage, positioning it not as a mere infrastructure layer but as a living ecosystem institutions can rely on for real identity management and total regulatory adherence. Eleven Days to Move or Miss It — The Institutional Window Is Closing Fast Mandala Chain has already raised $2.3M from VCs and notable investors. Round 2 expires in 11 days, creating a narrow window for investors to enter before the next price increase. With over ten real-world applications and multiple government partnerships, Mandala Chain stands…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 23:22
Fireblocks Trust Company Expands Regulated Custody Network with Bakkt, Galaxy, and FalconX Partnership
TLDR Fireblocks expands custody network with Bakkt, Galaxy, and FalconX. Institutional crypto custody strengthened by Fireblocks’ new partners. Fireblocks boosts regulated crypto access with top institutional players. NYDFS-regulated Fireblocks grows network to secure institutional assets. Fireblocks bridges traditional finance and crypto with new custody deals. Fireblocks Trust Company has strengthened its Regulated Custody Network by [...] The post Fireblocks Trust Company Expands Regulated Custody Network with Bakkt, Galaxy, and FalconX Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 23:19
3 Best Cryptos to Buy for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX Bridges Crypto and $500T Global Markets
What if investors could trade oil, stocks, and Bitcoin in a single tap? The new wave of financial convergence is blurring lines between decentralized and traditional markets. Global traders are hunting the Best Cryptos to Buy that can bridge that gap and unlock true 100x Gains. While meme tokens chase hype, only a few projects [...] The post 3 Best Cryptos to Buy for 100x Gains: BlockchainFX Bridges Crypto and $500T Global Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 23:18
Solana’s $2.8B Surge Sparks a Hunt for the Best Meme Coins to Watch
Tokens like $TRUMP and $WIF have turned Solana into the degen chain of choice, where speculation meets speed. But this […] The post Solana’s $2.8B Surge Sparks a Hunt for the Best Meme Coins to Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/08 23:13
Why SHIB Price Could Slip to a Four-Month Low
The post Why SHIB Price Could Slip to a Four-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has failed to capitalize on the recent upswing in the meme coin market. While other meme-based assets rallied amid the broader market’s upward momentum, SHIB has largely trended sideways, displaying a lackluster performance. With investor enthusiasm cooling marketwide and on-chain indicators flashing red, the token appears increasingly vulnerable to new lows in the coming sessions. Sponsored SHIB Flatlines as Investors Lose Conviction SHIB has traded flat over the past week, defying the broader market rally. Readings from its one-day chart show that the meme token has struggled to establish momentum in any clear direction. Currently, it hovers within a narrow range, facing resistance at $0.00001301, while finding support at $0.00001155. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. SHIB Horizontal Channel. Source: TradingView On-chain data from Glassnode confirms the growing skepticism among investors. According to the analytics platform, SHIB’s Holder Retention Rate has steadily declined over the past week and now sits at a 53-day low of 96.16%. Sponsored SHIB Holder Retention Rate. Source: Glassnode The Holder Retention Rate tracks the percentage of addresses that maintain a balance of SHIB across consecutive 30-day periods. It shows how many investors continue to hold onto their coins month after month. When this metric falls, it signals a weakening belief in future price appreciation. For SHIB, this means many traders are losing patience amid the seemingly extensive sideways movement and are selling their holdings to prevent further losses. If this continues, it heightens the risk of a break below the narrow range. Sponsored Money Flows Out, Bears In On the daily chart, SHIB’s Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator remains below the zero line, reflecting increased sell pressure and capital outflows from the token. At…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 23:13
From Under $0.0025 to $1 in Less Than 2 Years? This Ethereum Crypto Could Deliver Over 400x Gains Before 2027
The post From Under $0.0025 to $1 in Less Than 2 Years? This Ethereum Crypto Could Deliver Over 400x Gains Before 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A token priced under $0.0025 today could skyrocket past $1; that’s a gain of 400x or more, all within the next two years. In 2025 alone, one Ethereum-based crypto, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), has already raised over $26 million during presale, trading hands at just $0.0022. Analysts are now projecting its value could surge to $1. With so much early investor confidence and growing hype, Little Pepe is quickly becoming the meme coin investors are watching most closely. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin with Big Potential Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioned as the top Ethereum crypto that could deliver massive gains of over 400x from its current price to $1. This potential rally could turn small investments into life-changing returns. Unlike many tokens that struggle to generate momentum, Little Pepe’s presale has proven its credibility. Stage 12 sold out faster than expected, raising more than $25.47 million. Now, with Stage 13 selling at $0.0022 and already attracting over $1.05 million, momentum continues to grow at record speed. The excitement surrounding Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just about price action. The project has also rewarded its early supporters through generous giveaways. Currently, the team is hosting a $777k community giveaway where 10 lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. With over 429,000 entries already, the event highlights how fast the community is expanding. In addition, the project has launched a mega giveaway for investors in stages 12 to 17. The three biggest buyers during this time will each get 5 ETH, 3 ETH, and 2 ETH. This boosts demand for presales but also strengthens the bond between the team and its supporters. Community, Transparency, and Security Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out from the many meme coins out there because it is clearly committed to trust and openness. CertiK,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 23:05
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Surpassing Longtime Top Funds
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF has quickly grown to nearly $100 billion, surpassing longtime funds and fueling strong investor interest in Bitcoin. L’article BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Surpassing Longtime Top Funds est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 23:05
‘Uptober’ begins! $5.95B flows into crypto as Bitcoin rallies
The month has so far seen record inflows, rising buying power, and Bitcoin leading the charge.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 23:00
