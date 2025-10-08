2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Bitcoin ETFs Record Combined $2.1 Billion Inflows, Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Investor Focus

Bitcoin ETFs Record Combined $2.1 Billion Inflows, Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Investor Focus

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are witnessing one of their strongest accumulation phases to date, with over $2.1 billion in combined inflows recorded across October 6 and 7. According to the latest figures, U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs brought in $1.2 billion on October 6 and another $875 million on October 7, marking one of the largest two-day [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs Record Combined $2.1 Billion Inflows, Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Investor Focus appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.00366+6.58%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000783-24.49%
Union
U$0.007162-15.06%
Compartir
Blockonomi2025/10/08 23:43
Compartir
Pepe And Chainlink Could Be Overshadowed By What Crypto Investors Think Is The Industry’s First True Super App: BlockchainFX

Pepe And Chainlink Could Be Overshadowed By What Crypto Investors Think Is The Industry’s First True Super App: BlockchainFX

Pepe and Chainlink have often served immaculately in this aspect, remaining cryptos that attract interest and investment. But sometimes more […] The post Pepe And Chainlink Could Be Overshadowed By What Crypto Investors Think Is The Industry’s First True Super App: BlockchainFX appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000679-2.86%
THINK Token
THINK$0.0061+1.49%
RWAX
APP$0.001563-5.67%
Compartir
Coindoo2025/10/08 23:40
Compartir
COME Mining unveils new cloud mining contract for crypto holders

COME Mining unveils new cloud mining contract for crypto holders

COME Mining turns crypto into an income-generating asset, letting users earn from cloud mining without owning machines. Ripple recently stated in a public statement that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) will further strengthen its privacy and compliance mechanisms, striving to become…
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1263+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03472-1.22%
XRP
XRP$2.3752-2.36%
Compartir
Crypto.news2025/10/08 23:09
Compartir
From Below $0.0025 to $0.50: This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Will Make Holders 200x Richer by 2026

From Below $0.0025 to $0.50: This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Will Make Holders 200x Richer by 2026

Trading below $0.0025 today and projected to soar past $0.50 by 2026, this Shiba Inu alternative, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), could hand investors a staggering 200x return by next year. With explosive growth forecasts, strong utility, and a dedicated community, LILPEPE is positioning itself as the next breakout star in the altcoin market. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Shiba Inu Alternative to Watch Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is more than simply a meme coin attempting to capitalise on the current trend. It is based on a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain and offers lightning-fast transactions, extremely cheap fees, and complete support for decentralised apps. Little Pepe is establishing a niche that appeals to investors looking for the next Shiba Inu substitute by fusing meme-driven entertainment with genuine blockchain technology. The demand for meme coins with real-world utility has surged, and LILPEPE delivers on both fronts. The presale performance of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has been one of the biggest signs of its future potential. Stage 1 began at just $0.0010, and as each round progressed, demand intensified. Stage 12 sold out at record speed, and Stage 13 tokens are already moving quickly at $0.0022. With the launch price set at $0.0030, early investors are already looking at solid gains before the token even hits major exchanges. The presale accounts for 26.5% of the total supply of 100 billion tokens, ensuring wide distribution and strong community participation. Thousands of unique wallets have already joined, reflecting a community-first growth model that mirrors the early days of Shiba Inu. This is one of the reasons why so many investors are calling Little Pepe the top Shiba Inu alternative on the market right now. A 200x Growth Opportunity by 2026 The projected growth for LILPEPE is nothing short of extraordinary. With the current price trading under $0.0025, forecasts suggest it could exceed $0.50 by 2026. That equates to more than a 200x gain for holders who position themselves early. This level of growth would not only outperform meme coins like Shiba Inu but also rival the performance of major cryptocurrencies in the early stages of their breakout. For investors looking for the next Shiba Inu alternative with exponential upside, Little Pepe presents a rare opportunity. The Story of Little Pepe: From Meme to Market Leader From the swamps of Solidity and the jungles of JavaScript, a new digital mascot emerged: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). This meme coin is more than just internet culture packaged in a token. It represents an ecosystem built to prioritize community engagement, fair distribution, and secure trading. Unlike other meme tokens, Little Pepe is built on infrastructure where sniper bots and unfair practices are blocked, giving every holder a fair chance. The project mixes humor with serious crypto innovation, ensuring it stays entertaining while delivering long-term value. Security and Trust with CertiK Audit Little Pepe has taken strong steps to ensure its credibility. The project has been successfully audited by CertiK, earning a security score of 95.49%. This makes it one of the most secure meme-based tokens in decentralized finance today.  Backing, Roadmap, and Future Potential Behind Little Pepe are anonymous experts who have contributed to some of the most successful meme projects in history. Major exchange listings, dApp integrations, community gatherings, and the introduction of new blockchain capabilities are just a few of the milestones that are crammed into the plan. Strong social media traction has guaranteed a steady increase in community members, and its CoinMarketCap ranking has further increased awareness. With each update, more attention shifts to Little Pepe as the next Shiba Inu alternative with staying power. Conclusion As meme coins continue to shape the crypto landscape, investors are hunting for the next breakout star. Shiba Inu made history, but the market is ready for a fresh face with more utility and stronger fundamentals. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the leading Shiba Inu alternative with the potential to multiply investors’ holdings by 200x by 2026. For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below: Website: https://littlepepe.com Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-3.58%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001009-2.13%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000679-2.86%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:02
Compartir
Dubai wil goud en diamanten tokeniseren via blockchain

Dubai wil goud en diamanten tokeniseren via blockchain

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Dubai zet de volgende stap in digitalisering. DMCC en VARA werken samen aan een systeem om goud en diamanten te tokeniseren en veilig te verhandelen via blockchain. Eerste tests met goud De eerste proefprojecten zijn al in voorbereiding. Daarbij wordt gekeken hoe goud veilig kan worden getokeniseerd en verhandeld. Ook diamanten en andere dure grondstoffen staan op de lijst. De tests moeten duidelijk maken wat technisch en juridisch nodig is om dit wereldwijd te doen. Volgens DMCC-voorzitter Ahmed Bin Sulayem past dit perfect bij Dubai’s handelspositie. De stad is al jaren een centrum voor goud, en blockchain moet daar nu transparantie en extra liquiditeit aan toevoegen. DMCC vertegenwoordigt meer dan 26.000 bedrijven, waarvan 1.500 actief zijn in goud en edelmetalen. DMCC has signed a landmark partnership with @varadubai to accelerate the tokenisation of commodities and advance Dubai’s digital asset ecosystem. The partnership combines DMCC’s commodities expertise, infrastructure and business community with VARA’s regulatory leadership to… pic.twitter.com/QwIkwh3AjM — DMCC (@DMCCAuthority) October 8, 2025 VARA wil kaders voor tokenisatie Toezichthouder VARA ziet tokenisatie als de volgende stap in wereldhandel. CEO Matthew White zegt dat blockchain het mogelijk maakt om grondstoffen sneller en veiliger te verhandelen. Beleggers kunnen zo direct meedoen, zonder banken of tussenpersonen. VARA en DMCC organiseren samen workshops en voorlichtingssessies om bedrijven en investeerders beter te informeren. Het idee is om de markt klaar te maken voor digitale handel in fysieke activa. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin start sterk aan Q4, en dat zou zomaar eens kunnen betekenen dat altcoins snel gaan volgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit artikel nemen we je mee langs de projecten die eruit springen en mogelijk… Continue reading Dubai wil goud en diamanten tokeniseren via blockchain document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Van vastgoed tot edelmetalen Het project volgt op eerdere pilots met vastgoed, uitgevoerd met de Dubai Land Department. Nu ligt de focus op goud, precies op het moment dat de goudprijs boven de $4.000 noteert. DMCC heeft eerder ervaring opgedaan met goud-backed tokens via zijn Tradeflow-platform, waar bedrijven digitaal goud kunnen registreren en verhandelen. Dat platform vormt nu de basis voor het nieuwe initiatief. Als de pilots slagen, krijgt Dubai een volledig regelkader voor de handel in getokeniseerde grondstoffen. Daarmee verstevigt het zijn positie als wereldstad waar traditionele handel en digitale innovatie samenkomen. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Dubai wil goud en diamanten tokeniseren via blockchain is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Octavia
VIA$0.016+8.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.006978-4.91%
OP
OP$0.4637-4.88%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:01
Compartir
XRP mining controversy: COME Mining cloud mining becomes the focus

XRP mining controversy: COME Mining cloud mining becomes the focus

COME Mining’s “XRP mining” solution has sparked heated discussions in the industry. This “XRP mining” solution does not generate XRP directly on the XRPL, but rather through cloud computing contracts denominated and settled in XRP. With just one click in the COME Mining app, users can subscribe to computing power using XRP and other assets […] The post XRP mining controversy: COME Mining cloud mining becomes the focus appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.3752-2.36%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1263+0.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000909-5.01%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 23:00
Compartir
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Ranks No. 1 with $3.5B Inflows, Beating S&P 500 ETFs

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Ranks No. 1 with $3.5B Inflows, Beating S&P 500 ETFs

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF outperformed all major S&P 500 ETFs last week, with $3.5 billion in weekly inflows, accounting for 10% of total net ETF flows. The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Ranks No. 1 with $3.5B Inflows, Beating S&P 500 ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.
1
1$0.00366+6.58%
PoP Planet
P$0.10296-3.71%
Major
MAJOR$0.08723+10.78%
Compartir
Coinspeaker2025/10/08 22:58
Compartir
US Tariffs Spark Unexpected Outcomes, Boosting Bitcoin Prices

US Tariffs Spark Unexpected Outcomes, Boosting Bitcoin Prices

The imposition of U.S. tariffs has brought about a notable shift in the national economy, as well as the international trade landscape.Continue Reading:US Tariffs Spark Unexpected Outcomes, Boosting Bitcoin Prices
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003696+5.44%
Union
U$0.007162-15.06%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000922+12.30%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 22:57
Compartir
Bitgo VARA license powers institutional trading in Dubai and MENA

Bitgo VARA license powers institutional trading in Dubai and MENA

The bitgo vara license marks a step forward for institutional digital‑asset trading: BitGo MENA FZE obtained a VARA Broker‑Dealer license.
VARA
VARA$0.001917-4.38%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002184+0.13%
Compartir
The Cryptonomist2025/10/08 22:12
Compartir
Why are cryptos down today

Why are cryptos down today

Yesterday, Tuesday, October 7, a decline began in the crypto markets, which is partly continuing today. All the details.
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
Compartir
The Cryptonomist2025/10/08 22:06
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate