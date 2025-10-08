2025-10-12 Sunday

Today, the US Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 7743 BTC, and the Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 100855 ETH

PANews reported on October 8 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 7,743 BTC today, of which BlackRock had an inflow of 7,401 BTC. BlackRock currently holds 798,747 BTC; 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 100,855 ETH, of which BlackRock had an inflow of 97,695 ETH. BlackRock currently holds 4,050,518 ETH.
PANews2025/10/08 23:42
Solana Intelligent Network 375ai Completes $5 Million in New Round of Funding, Led by Delphi Ventures and Others

PANews reported on October 8th that according to Blockworks, Solana intelligent network 375ai announced that it has completed a new round of financing of US$5 million, led by Delphi Ventures, Strobe Capital, and HackVC, with participation from 6MV, ARCA, EV3, Peaq, and Heartcore. This brings the company's total funding to US$10 million to date. The project provides products such as decentralized edge data intelligent network nodes and mobile applications based on blockchain for real-time data collection. Users can participate in the network by deploying nodes, using applications, or staking tokens, while also earning rewards. The token TGE is currently scheduled to launch at the end of October.
PANews2025/10/08 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$415 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on October 8th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $415 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $125 million in long positions and $290 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $96.2311 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $116 million.
PANews2025/10/08 23:30
BlackRock IBIT has purchased Bitcoin for 7 consecutive weeks, buying a total of approximately 54,423 coins

PANews reported on October 8th that according to data disclosed by HODL15Capital on the X platform, BlackRock IBIT has been purchasing Bitcoin for seven consecutive weeks, totaling approximately 54,423 coins, including: 1. Bought 15,177 bitcoins today and yesterday; 2. Bought 15,121 bitcoins last week; 3. Bought 1,550 bitcoins two weeks ago; 4. Bought 7,500 Bitcoins three weeks ago; 5. Bought 9,100 bitcoins 4 weeks ago; 6. Bought 3,750 bitcoins 5 weeks ago; 7. Bought 2,225 bitcoins 6 weeks ago.
PANews2025/10/08 23:08
Nvidia CEO Reveals Why OpenAI Deal Is Unlike Any Other

TLDRs; Jensen Huang says OpenAI’s new deal with Nvidia marks their first direct partnership ever. Nvidia plans to invest $100 billion to help OpenAI build massive AI data centers. The project will require 10 gigawatts of power, or roughly 4–5 million GPUs. Nvidia’s market value now exceeds $4 trillion, driven by the global AI boom. [...] The post Nvidia CEO Reveals Why OpenAI Deal Is Unlike Any Other appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 23:00
Best Crypto to Buy Now? XRP Tundra Presale Investors Will Outpace Hedera’s Returns

Crypto investors comparing 2025’s infrastructure projects are increasingly focusing on XRP Tundra, a dual-chain ecosystem designed for measurable returns. Data from independent market trackers positions it alongside Hedera in terms of engineering maturity — but with a shorter path to profitability. Where Hedera spent years translating its research into public utility, XRP Tundra’s presale already […]
Tronweekly2025/10/08 23:00
THENA Updates Roadmap: The Launchpad and Loyalty Program Coming Soon

PANews reported on October 8 that THENA officially released a roadmap update, the main contents of which include: the planned launch of a native on-chain options layer based on a centralized liquidity pool, DeFAI agent, THE Launchpad, ARENA V2, and a loyalty program that provides rewards to users holding THENA-related NFTs (such as veTHE).
PANews2025/10/08 22:56
How Can Stablecoin Integration Improve Financial Inclusion Worldwide?

Discover how stablecoin integration is breaking barriers in global finance, enabling faster, cheaper, and more secure access for everyone. Explore the future of financial inclusion powered by digital stability.Stablecoin Financial inclusion remains one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. Despite advances in digital technology, nearly 1.4 billion adults worldwide still remain unbanked, according to the World Bank. Limited access to financial services restricts individuals and businesses from participating fully in economic activities, hindering wealth creation, entrepreneurship, and social mobility. The emergence of blockchain technology and digital currencies has opened new pathways to address these gaps. Among these innovations, stablecoins cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like the US dollar or gold offer promising solutions to enhance financial inclusion globally. This blog explores how stablecoin integration can transform financial accessibility, providing technical insights and real-world applications. Understanding Stablecoins: Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to minimize the volatility commonly associated with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. They achieve stability through various mechanisms: Fiat-Collateralized Stablecoins: Backed by fiat reserves (e.g., USD, EUR) stored in regulated accounts. Examples include USDC and Tether (USDT). Each token represents a claim on an equivalent amount of fiat currency, providing users with predictable value. Crypto-Collateralized Stablecoins: Secured by other cryptocurrencies, over-collateralized to absorb price volatility. DAI, for instance, is backed by Ethereum and other digital assets through smart contracts. Algorithmic Stablecoins: Not backed by collateral but rely on algorithms to control supply and maintain peg stability. These are more experimental and involve automated expansion and contraction of token supply based on market&nbsp;demand. The technical architecture of stablecoins involves smart contracts, oracles, and blockchain ledgers, ensuring transparency, automation, and auditability. This combination of stability and technological rigor makes them suitable for everyday transactions, remittances, and microfinance key components of financial inclusion. Bridging the Financial Gap Stablecoins can address several barriers to financial inclusion: Access to Bankless Populations A significant portion of the global population lacks access to traditional banking systems due to geographical, regulatory, or socioeconomic constraints. Stablecoins, being blockchain-based, allow users to hold and transfer value without requiring a conventional bank account. With a smartphone and internet access, individuals can store wealth, receive payments, and engage in digital commerce. Mobile wallets integrated with stablecoin networks provide secure private key storage and transaction signing, enabling peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers without intermediaries. Lower Transaction Costs Cross-border remittances often involve high fees, with the World Bank estimating an average global cost of 6–7% per transaction. Stablecoins can significantly reduce these costs by bypassing intermediaries like banks and money transfer operators. Smart contracts automate settlement, while blockchain’s decentralized network eliminates the need for correspondent banks. This reduction in friction encourages small-value transactions, essential for low-income individuals sending remittances home. Faster Settlements Traditional banking systems may take several days to process international payments due to compliance checks, banking hours, and cross-border settlement delays. Stablecoins enable near-instantaneous transfers globally, utilizing blockchain consensus mechanisms such as proof-of-stake or delegated proof-of-stake for fast transaction validation. Using a stablecoin like USDC on Ethereum or Solana, funds can move across borders in minutes, ensuring timely access to key resources like healthcare, education, or emergency relief. Financial Identity and Inclusion Many unbanked individuals lack formal identification, preventing access to financial services. Integrating stablecoins with digital identity solutions such as decentralized identity (DID) protocols, allows users to prove identity and creditworthiness without relying on traditional KYC/AML processes. Self-sovereign identity systems store cryptographic proofs on blockchain, which can then be verified during stablecoin transactions, creating a secure, inclusive financial ecosystem. Use Cases Driving Inclusion Microfinance and Small&nbsp;Loans Stablecoins can facilitate microloans by creating transparent, programmable, and enforceable lending contracts. Smart contracts automatically disburse funds, track repayments, and manage collateral, minimizing administrative overhead and&nbsp;fraud. Small entrepreneurs in emerging markets gain access to affordable capital, enabling local businesses to grow and generate employment. Remittances and&nbsp;Payroll Stablecoins simplify salary payments for cross-border employees and gig workers. Companies can pay workers in stablecoins, avoiding currency conversion fees and ensuring value consistency despite local inflation or currency instability. Stablecoins can be integrated into payroll systems through APIs, automating conversion, distribution, and compliance tracking. Social Aid and Welfare&nbsp;Programs Governments and NGOs can use stablecoins to distribute social benefits, disaster relief, or subsidies directly to recipients. Blockchain transparency ensures funds reach intended beneficiaries without leakage or corruption. A programmable stablecoin can be set to Maximize funds only for specific purposes, such as healthcare payments or school fees, improving accountability. Technical Considerations for Global&nbsp;Adoption While the potential is immense, several technical challenges must be addressed for stablecoin-driven financial inclusion: Scalability: Networks must handle millions of transactions efficiently. Layer-2 solutions and sidechains can reduce congestion and lower gas&nbsp;fees. Interoperability: Stablecoins must work across multiple blockchains and integrate with fiat systems to maximize adoption. Bridges and cross-chain protocols play a key role&nbsp;here. Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to AML, KYC, and consumer protection standards is essential. Programmable compliance rules can be embedded directly into smart contracts for automated regulatory adherence. Smart contract difficulties and private key mismanagement remain risks. Multi-signature wallets, hardware wallets, and rigorous audits are essential to protect&nbsp;users. Simplified wallets, language localization, and offline transaction capabilities are vital for adoption among populations with limited digital literacy or intermittent internet&nbsp;access. Global Impact: Integrating stablecoins can directly influence several dimensions of financial inclusion: Banking Access: Providing digital wallets reduces reliance on physical bank infrastructure. Transaction Efficiency: Lower fees and instant settlements encourage more economic activity. Economic Empowerment: Access to loans and credit fosters entrepreneurship and wealth generation. Transparency and Trust: Immutable ledger records reduce corruption and build trust in financial systems. Emerging economies like Kenya, the Philippines, and parts of Latin America are already experimenting with stablecoin-driven remittances and payments, showing measurable improvements in accessibility and cost efficiency. Conclusion Stablecoin integration represents a revolutionary opportunity to enhance financial inclusion worldwide. By offering stability, low-cost, fast, and programmable financial services, stablecoins can empower the unbanked and underbanked populations to participate in the global economy. Technical innovations like smart contracts, blockchain networks, decentralized identities, and cross-chain interoperability are making this vision increasingly feasible. While challenges in scalability, security, and regulation remain, strategic collaboration among fintech developers, regulators, and social impact organizations can maximise the full potential of stablecoins. The result is a world where financial services are not a privilege but a universal right, a world where anyone, anywhere, can access, transact, and grow economically through the power of digital&nbsp;finance. How Can Stablecoin Integration Improve Financial Inclusion Worldwide? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/08 22:50
Solstice Stablecoin DeFi - Early Depositor For Maximum Gains

Solstice Finance is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Solana blockchain, offering a native stablecoin called USX alongside…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/08 22:50
Official Trump Meme Coin Issuer Plans $200 Million Fundraising For TRUMP Treasury

The BNB price soared 5% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,311 as of 4 a.m. EST on a 105% increase in trading [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/08 17:55
