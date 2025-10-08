2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Square Brings Bitcoin To Small Businesses With New Product

Square Brings Bitcoin To Small Businesses With New Product

The post Square Brings Bitcoin To Small Businesses With New Product appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Square is rolling out a tool that could make Bitcoin usable in everyday business — from coffee shops to corner stores. Square is bringing Bitcoin to your local small businesses. The company announced a new product suite called Square Bitcoin today, designed to let small businesses accept Bitcoin payments, hold it in a built-in wallet, or automatically convert part of their sales into Bitcoin — all within the same dashboard they already use for point-of-sale and banking. If unfamiliar with Square, Square is an all-in-one platform that helps small businesses accept payments, manage operations, and grow. The company offers a mix of hardware and software for POS systems, online sales, and business needs like processing and payroll. The Square Bitcoin rollout includes three key features: sellers can accept Bitcoin payments with no processing fees for the first year; they can automatically convert a portion of their card sales into Bitcoin; and they have access to a fully integrated Bitcoin wallet where they can buy, sell, and hold BTC. Square says the goal is to simplify Bitcoin for everyday businesses and to make digital currency “as seamless as card payments.”  Bitcoin Payments will become available to U.S. sellers starting November 10, 2025. Using Bitcoin like ‘everyday money’ The move could mark a turning point for Bitcoin’s use in real-world transactions. Until now, using Bitcoin for payments has largely remained niche — slowed by price volatility, complexity, and the lack of merchant-friendly tools. By integrating Bitcoin directly into Square’s existing system, the company is lowering the barrier to entry for small businesses. Instead of needing to juggle wallets and third-party apps, merchants can now accept Bitcoin and manage it like any other currency, deciding whether to keep it on their balance sheet or immediately convert it to dollars. “We’re making Bitcoin payments…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00998+2.95%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02301-2.12%
Particl
PART$0.2657+2.58%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:42
Compartir
Bitcoin Price Prediction amid US Govt. Shutdown- What’s Next?

Bitcoin Price Prediction amid US Govt. Shutdown- What’s Next?

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction amid US Govt. Shutdown- What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price continues to trade within a defined consolidation range as the broader crypto market reacts to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The political gridlock has delayed progress on essential crypto legislation, creating uncertainty across investor circles. Meanwhile, BTC price action reflects indecision, with participants assessing whether the next major swing will favor bulls or bears.  Source: https://coingape.com/markets/bitcoin-price-prediction-as-us-govt-shutdown-extends-whats-next-for-btc/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00998+2.95%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08358+1.34%
Union
U$0.007162-15.06%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:09
Compartir
Bitcoin Pioneer Nick Szabo Urges Users to ‘Run Knots’ and Skip Core v30

Bitcoin Pioneer Nick Szabo Urges Users to ‘Run Knots’ and Skip Core v30

The post Bitcoin Pioneer Nick Szabo Urges Users to ‘Run Knots’ and Skip Core v30 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Szabo, the computer scientist, cryptographer, and legal scholar famed for introducing the concept of “smart contracts,” is jumping into the Knots vs. Core debate. Szabo cautions that this change effectively invites more non-financial—and potentially shady—data to be etched onto the blockchain for everyone to see. Szabo’s Warning Ignites Debate Over Bitcoin Core v30 Nick […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-pioneer-nick-szabo-urges-users-to-run-knots-and-skip-core-v30/
Core DAO
CORE$0.2565+3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00998+2.95%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003587-6.39%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:06
Compartir
Strategy’s Bitcoin Near to Rivaling Tech Giants’ Treasuries

Strategy’s Bitcoin Near to Rivaling Tech Giants’ Treasuries

The post Strategy’s Bitcoin Near to Rivaling Tech Giants’ Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy’s near-$80 billion Bitcoin treasury is catching up to the massive cash positions of tech giants such as Microsoft, whose shareholders rejected a proposal in December to explore adding Bitcoin to its books. Strategy posted to X on Tuesday that its 640,031 Bitcoin (BTC) stash briefly topped $80 billion in value on Monday as Bitcoin hit a record high of $126,080, boosting the value of its corporate treasury close to Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, which each hold between $97 billion and $95 billion in cash or cash equivalents.  Strategy’s routine Bitcoin buys, combined with Bitcoin’s rise in value, have already pushed its treasury past the value of Nvidia, Apple and Meta’s — the latter of which considered a proposal to explore making Bitcoin a treasury asset before overwhelmingly voting against it in June. Berkshire Hathaway holds the largest cash pile of any company at around $344 billion, while Tesla is the only other firm that holds Bitcoin to make the list of the top 10 largest corporate treasuries — but its 11,509 BTC, worth about $1.4 billion, accounts for only a small portion of the automaker’s $37 billion holdings. Source: Strategy Bitcoin is the “debasement trade,” say analysts JPMorgan analysts said last week that Bitcoin and gold are a “debasement trade,” arguing the assets could serve as hedges against the US dollar inflation and America’s national debt as it continues to spiral out of control at nearly $38 trillion. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, once a Bitcoin critic, said in January that Bitcoin could hit $700,000 on currency debasement fears. Both Microsoft and Meta’s Bitcoin proposals were submitted by the conservative think tank National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) deputy director Ethan Peck, who said Bitcoin would better protect their profits from currency debasement. “Since cash is consistently being debased and…
NEAR
NEAR$2.295-5.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00998+2.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,209.1-1.21%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:51
Compartir
MetaMask Taps Hyperliquid as Airdrop Plan Heats Up

MetaMask Taps Hyperliquid as Airdrop Plan Heats Up

Popular non-custodial wallet provider MetaMask has revealed the launch of a dedicated perpetual futures (perps) section within its ecosystem. The latest debut was made possible through a collaboration with the leading decentralized perpetual exchange, Hyperliquid. The wallet provider added that its airdrop, dubbed “MetaMask Rewards,” will commence by the end of the month. MetaMask Explores Crypto Perps MetaMask’s decision to launch an in-app perpetual trading experience is part of its effort to bring streamlined, decentralized access to the crypto perpetual market. MetaMask explained that its mobile app will introduce enhanced speed, reduced latency, zero swap fees, and “one-click funding from any EVM chain.” However, the new feature will be available in limited regions. For most of this year, decentralized exchanges offering crypto perps have captured significant attention in the industry. After Hyperliquid’s massive growth since late last year, other projects have joined the bandwagon. For example, BNB Chain-based Aster recently overtook Hyperliquid by various metrics. According to DefiLlama, the crypto perps market currently holds a 24-hour traded volume of over $40.7 billion. However, this figure does not include Aster as the analytics platform recently delisted it. Aside from MetaMask, other platforms, such as Infinex, have also embraced crypto perps into their ecosystems. MetaMask’s Incoming Airdrop MetaMask’s latest move to explore the crypto perps market is one of the various ways it is bringing utility to its users. Earlier this week, MetaMask revealed plans to debut a $30 million rewards program tied to an upcoming native cryptocurrency. The airdrop program is open to users in limited countries. To participate, users must swap tokens, trade perps on the digital wallet, refer others, and trade the mUSD stablecoin to earn points. According to the announcement, these add a social layer to the program. Later on, points will be claimable by spending with the MetaMask Card. The wallet provider added in its announcement that it would delve into the predictions market by partnering with Polymarket. This way, MetaMask users can trade in various markets, including sports, politics, and cryptocurrency. According to MetaMask’s global product lead, Gal Eldar, these new products add up to “create the reasons users will never want to leave” the non-custodial wallet. The post MetaMask Taps Hyperliquid as Airdrop Plan Heats Up appeared first on CoinTab News.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02301-2.12%
RWAX
APP$0.001563-5.67%
Particl
PART$0.2657+2.58%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:11
Compartir
Federal Reserve Nears Decision on Interest Rate Cuts Amid Divergence

Federal Reserve Nears Decision on Interest Rate Cuts Amid Divergence

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-approaches-interest-rate-cuts/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00998+2.95%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 23:02
Compartir
Why Businesses Should Adopt Decentralized Identity (DID)

Why Businesses Should Adopt Decentralized Identity (DID)

Why Businesses Should Adopt Decentralized Identity&nbsp;(DID) In the digital era, identity management has become one of the most critical components of business operations. From securing sensitive data to ensuring seamless customer experiences, how a company manages identities can significantly impact trust, compliance, and operational efficiency. Traditional identity systems are often centralized, relying on third-party providers to store, validate, and manage user information. While these systems have served businesses for decades, they also pose significant security, privacy, and operational challenges. This is where Decentralized Identity (DID) comes in — a transformative approach that empowers users with control over their digital identities while providing businesses with secure, transparent, and verifiable identity solutions. In this blog, we will explore why businesses should adopt DID, its key benefits, applications across industries, and strategies for successful implementation. A Deep Dive into Decentralized Identity (DID) and Its&nbsp;Impact Decentralized Identity (DID) is an identity management framework that allows individuals and organizations to control, manage, and share their identity information without relying on centralized authorities. Unlike traditional identity systems, where identity data is stored in centralized databases managed by third parties, DID uses blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) to ensure security, transparency, and immutability. Key Components of&nbsp;DID: Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs): Unique, verifiable identifiers created and controlled by users themselves, independent of centralized authorities. Verifiable Credentials (VCs): Digital certificates that prove certain claims about an identity, such as age, professional qualifications, or company affiliation. Blockchain Infrastructure: A tamper-proof ledger that enables trustless verification of identity information without revealing unnecessary personal&nbsp;data. User Control: Users maintain full control of their identity data, deciding when, how, and with whom to share&nbsp;it. By combining these components, DID creates a secure, privacy-preserving, and interoperable identity ecosystem that benefits both users and businesses. Challenges with Traditional Identity&nbsp;Systems Before understanding why businesses should adopt DID, it’s important to examine the limitations of traditional identity management systems: 1. Centralized Data StorageCentralized databases are prime targets for cyberattacks, data breaches, and insider threats. Millions of records can be compromised if a single system is hacked, resulting in financial losses, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties. 2. Lack of User ControlUsers have minimal control over their personal information in centralized systems. They must trust third-party providers to secure, manage, and share their data appropriately. 3. Fragmented Identity VerificationBusinesses often rely on multiple verification sources, such as email, social media, and third-party KYC providers, creating inefficiencies, redundancies, and errors in the identity verification process. 4. High Compliance CostsRegulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and PSD2 require businesses to safeguard personal data and implement strict identity verification protocols. Centralized systems can make compliance costly and&nbsp;complex. 5. Identity Fraud and Data InaccuraciesTraditional systems are prone to identity theft, fraud, and data inaccuracies, leading to operational inefficiencies, legal liabilities, and customer dissatisfaction. Given these challenges, businesses need a more secure, user-centric, and cost-effective approach, which makes DID a compelling solution. Key Benefits of Adopting Decentralized Identity&nbsp;(DID) Businesses adopting DID can realize significant advantages in security, compliance, user trust, and operational efficiency. 1. Enhanced SecurityDID leverages blockchain and cryptography to store identity information securely. Each DID is unique and tamper-proof, reducing the risk of data breaches, identity theft, and unauthorized access. With cryptographically verified credentials, businesses can confidently validate identities without relying on insecure centralized databases. 2. Greater User Control and PrivacyDID enables users to own and manage their identity data, deciding which information to share and with whom. Businesses no longer need to store excessive personal data, minimizing privacy risks and ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. 3. Reduced Fraud and Identity TheftWith verifiable credentials and cryptographic proofs, DID makes it difficult for fraudsters to impersonate identities. Businesses can rely on secure, verifiable, and tamper-proof identity data to prevent fraud and protect their reputation. 4. Streamlined Identity VerificationDID simplifies identity verification processes. By using verifiable credentials, businesses can instantly authenticate users without repetitive KYC procedures, manual checks, or third-party validation. This leads to faster onboarding, reduced operational costs, and improved user experience. 5. Regulatory Compliance Made EasyDID provides a privacy-first identity model that aligns with global data protection laws such as GDPR and CCPA. By reducing the amount of personal data stored and shared, businesses can simplify compliance reporting and minimize legal&nbsp;risks. 6. Interoperability Across PlatformsDID is designed to be platform-agnostic, enabling users to share their identities seamlessly across multiple services, apps, and industries. Businesses benefit from standardized, cross-platform identity verification, reducing integration complexities. 7. Cost SavingsBy eliminating redundant identity checks, reducing fraud, and minimizing compliance overhead, businesses can achieve significant cost savings while improving operational efficiency. Applications of Decentralized Identity (DID) in&nbsp;Business DID is not limited to one industry — it can transform digital interactions across multiple&nbsp;sectors: 1. Banking and Financial ServicesBanks and fintech companies use DID for secure KYC, account creation, and transaction authentication. Customers can verify their identity without sharing sensitive personal data, reducing fraud and improving onboarding speed. 2. HealthcareDID enables patients to own and control their medical records, ensuring privacy and secure sharing with authorized providers. Healthcare organizations can verify credentials and patient identities without compromising sensitive data. 3. E-Commerce and RetailE-commerce platforms can use DID to streamline customer onboarding, loyalty programs, and age verification. Users experience faster checkouts while businesses reduce fraud and improve personalization. 4. Travel and HospitalityAirlines, hotels, and travel agencies can leverage DID for digital passports, identity verification, and seamless check-ins, improving customer experience while ensuring security. 5. Enterprise and Workforce ManagementOrganizations can issue digital employee credentials using DID, enabling secure access to corporate systems, physical offices, and sensitive data. This reduces password management issues and improves operational security. 6. Government and Public ServicesGovernments can provide citizens with verifiable digital identities, enabling secure access to public services, voting systems, and social welfare programs without centralized storage of sensitive data. Steps for Businesses to Implement DID Adopting DID requires careful planning and execution. Here’s a step-by-step approach: 1. Assess Current Identity SystemsEvaluate existing identity management processes, identify security gaps, inefficiencies, and compliance challenges. 2. Define Use CasesDetermine how DID will be used in your business — whether for customer onboarding, employee access, healthcare records, or financial transactions. 3. Choose a DID Platform or ProviderSelect a reliable DID framework or service provider that aligns with your business needs, supports interoperability, and ensures regulatory compliance. 4. Issue Verifiable CredentialsDesign and issue verifiable credentials for users, employees, or partners. Ensure that these credentials can be cryptographically verified and shared securely. 5. Integrate with Existing SystemsSeamlessly integrate DID with your existing platforms, apps, and services to ensure smooth adoption and minimal disruption. 6. Educate UsersTrain users on how to control their digital identities, share credentials securely, and interact with the DID system. User adoption is key to&nbsp;success. 7. Monitor and ImproveRegularly monitor system performance, security, and user adoption. Update and refine DID processes to meet evolving business and regulatory requirements. Challenges of Adopting&nbsp;DID While DID offers numerous benefits, businesses should also consider potential challenges: Technical Complexity: Implementing blockchain-based identity solutions requires technical expertise. User Adoption: Users may be unfamiliar with decentralized identity concepts, requiring education and&nbsp;support. Interoperability Standards: Ensuring compatibility across platforms and services may require adherence to emerging standards. Regulatory Considerations: Businesses must ensure DID implementation aligns with local and international regulations. Despite these challenges, the long-term benefits of security, privacy, efficiency, and trust make DID adoption highly worthwhile. Conclusion Decentralized Identity (DID) represents a paradigm shift in digital identity management, offering businesses a secure, user-centric, and efficient alternative to traditional systems. By adopting DID, organizations can: ✦Reduce fraud and identity theft ✦Ensure regulatory compliance with minimal overhead ✦Improve customer onboarding and user experience ✦Enable seamless cross-platform identity verification ✦Lower operational costs and enhance&nbsp;trust In an increasingly digital and privacy-conscious world, DID is not just a technology trend — it’s a strategic necessity for businesses looking to protect data, empower users, and stay competitive. By implementing DID, companies can redefine how identities are managed, creating a safer, more transparent, and user-friendly digital ecosystem. Why Businesses Should Adopt Decentralized Identity (DID) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
Compartir
Medium2025/10/08 22:50
Compartir
LILPEPE price prediction and growth outlook 2030–2035

LILPEPE price prediction and growth outlook 2030–2035

Little Pepe, a Layer-2 blockchain for memecoins, is nearing the close of its Stage 13 presale with over $26.6 million raised and 94% of tokens sold. #partnercontent
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000678-3.00%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2825-3.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.000027-22.85%
Compartir
Crypto.news2025/10/08 22:46
Compartir
Bitcoin News: BTC Has A 50/50 Chance Of Hitting $140k, Timothy Peterson Says

Bitcoin News: BTC Has A 50/50 Chance Of Hitting $140k, Timothy Peterson Says

Bitcoin may reach $140,000 this October, according to data-driven simulations. Could October deliver outsized gains?   Bitcoin’s strong start to October has fueled talk that the world’s largest cryptocurrency could reach $140,000 before the month ends.  Economist Timothy Peterson believes that there is a 50% probability for this outcome, based on hundreds of simulations. According […] The post Bitcoin News: BTC Has A 50/50 Chance Of Hitting $140k, Timothy Peterson Says appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,209.1-1.21%
MAY
MAY$0.02889-1.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02079-1.23%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 22:45
Compartir
Trump memecoin treasury seeks $200M buyback amid price collapse

Trump memecoin treasury seeks $200M buyback amid price collapse

Trump memecoin treasury reports have thrust the token back into headlines, as new private fundraising and political scrutiny collide.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.927+3.98%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0007099-10.37%
200Million
200M$0.005111-0.19%
Compartir
The Cryptonomist2025/10/08 20:58
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Layer 2 Projects Social Activity Soars: Linea Outpaces Rivals with 3M+ Record Interactions

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate