Could SHIB Price Reach $0.000025 Next Week?

Crypto News The Shiba Inu returns to the spotlight following hectic trading and investment periods among traders and long-term investors. The Shiba Inu value is at an almost zero point of around 0.00001269, and the market is gaining momentum due to the entry of whales into the market and the increasing volume. The question that investors are asking is whether Shiba Inu will be able to break past the resistance near and propel to $0.000025 by next week. At the same time, some investors are eyeing Remittix (RTX). The Remittix price is $0.1130, the project has sold over 675 million tokens, and it has raised more than $27.2 million. Shiba Inu Price Today: Momentum And Key Levels In 48 hours, Shiba Inu registered an increase of more than 70% in whale activity, and has more than 220 million daily volume. Shiba Inu has technically overtaken its 7-day SMA at $0.00001246. The initial resistance is $0.000 0135 near the 100-day EMA. A good close past that band can be a target of $0.00001516 with stretch goals of around the $0.000020 mark and the headline level of $0.000025 in case of an accelerated momentum. The latest Shibarium exploit caused jitters, yet last-minute fixes, validator key rotations and a bounce back in BONE staking helped stabilize the network. In the case of Shiba Inu, the fact that its operations have been clean and fewer security scares will underpin the higher prices. Provided whale buys do not cease and the network does not collapse, the configuration will provide Shiba Inu with reasonable chances to test higher bands next week. Remittix: A Utility Play Under $1 To Watch While Shiba Inu rides momentum, Remittix builds real payments rails. The Remittix price is $0.1130, the project has sold over 675 million tokens, and it has raised…