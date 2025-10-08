2025-10-12 Sunday

Altcoins Edge Towards Significant Milestones as Market Dynamics Shift

The post Altcoins Edge Towards Significant Milestones as Market Dynamics Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is experiencing unprecedented highs, raising concerns among some investors about a potential downturn following Bitcoin‘s (BTC) recent record, sparking a mix of caution and anticipation. The persistent apprehension among investors arises from a history of unsuccessful altcoin rallies, prompting many to explore a variety of potential market trends. Continue Reading:Altcoins Edge Towards Significant Milestones as Market Dynamics Shift Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/altcoins-edge-towards-significant-milestones-as-market-dynamics-shift
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:39
Downside risk for EUR has increased – UOB Group

The post Downside risk for EUR has increased – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) could dip below 1.1645; given the oversold conditions, any further decline may not reach 1.1610. In the longer run, downside risk for EUR has increased; if it breaks clearly below 1.1645, it would then likely threaten the significant support at 1.1610, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Below 1.1645, EUR can threaten the significant support at 1.1610 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for EUR to ‘trade in a range of 1.1690/1.1730’ was incorrect. Instead of trading in a range, EUR dropped and tested the major support at 1.1645 (low was 1.1647). EUR closed on a soft note at 1.1655, down by 0.46%. The decline is oversold, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, EUR could dip below 1.1645 today. Given the oversold conditions, any further decline may not reach the next major support at 1.1610. To maintain the oversold momentum, EUR must hold below 1.1690, with minor resistance at 1.1675.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Yesterday (07 Oct, spot at 1.1710), we indicated that ‘there is scope for EUR to test the late-Sep low of 1.1645.’ However, we pointed out that ‘it is unclear whether EUR can break clearly below this level.’ We did not quite expect EUR to test 1.1645 so soon, as it dropped to a low of 1.1647. The downside risk for EUR has increased. If EUR breaks and holds below 1.1645, it would then likely threaten the significant support at 1.1610. Overall, only a breach of 1.1720 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.1755 yesterday) would indicate that the downside risk in EUR has eased.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-downside-risk-for-eur-has-increased-uob-group-202510081142
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:38
MAGACOIN FINANCE Verified by Hashex — Official Audit Confirms Full Security Compliance

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Verified by Hashex — Official Audit Confirms Full Security Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale has officially been verified by Hashex, one of the crypto industry’s most trusted blockchain security firms. The Hashex audit report confirms that MAGACOIN FINANCE is fully compliant with smart contract security standards, free of critical issues, and 100% legitimate for investors participating in its ongoing presale. This independent verification establishes MAGACOIN FINANCE as a safe and transparent project, countering misinformation circulating online and reassuring investors of its integrity. Full Security Compliance Confirmed According to Hashex, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s Ethereum-based smart contract passed all major compliance tests, including code integrity, ownership control, liquidity management, and presale safety. The audit found no vulnerabilities, no malicious functions, and no exploitable code, confirming that all investor funds and transactions operate within safe parameters. This verification adds MAGACOIN FINANCE to the growing list of fully secured and professionally audited presales in 2025. Independent Validation from Hashex Hashex’s independent validation process is recognized across the industry for its thoroughness and transparency. Each audit involves code-level analysis, automated vulnerability scanning, and manual verification of contract logic. MAGACOIN FINANCE passed all these stages successfully, earning the “Fully Secure” designation. The audit results can be viewed publicly at: https://hashex.org/audits/magacoin Analyst Consensus: A Legitimate Presale Following the release of the Hashex audit, top crypto analysts reaffirmed their stance that MAGACOIN FINANCE is a legitimate and verified presale project, emphasizing its unique combination of community transparency and third-party verification. Analyst coverage also highlights MAGACOIN FINANCE’s strong presale traction, consistent communication, and verified tokenomics — features rarely seen among meme-focused crypto launches. Certik Review Strengthens Investor Confidence In addition to the Hashex audit, a Certik review is currently underway. This secondary verification adds another layer of investor protection, ensuring MAGACOIN FINANCE maintains full compliance with blockchain security protocols prior to any future exchange listings. Updates on the progress of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:32
Why Walmart And Target Love ChatGPT But Amazon Is Banking On Rufus

The post Why Walmart And Target Love ChatGPT But Amazon Is Banking On Rufus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Walmart and Target have aligned with AI but Amazon has kept the barriers up. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A quiet AI revolution has picked up speed over recent months as the flow of online consumers heading towards major retailers such as Walmart and Target has been increasingly driven by referrals from ChatGPT. In a bid to out-Google Google, the major AI platforms are becoming a small but significant part of how shoppers search for products and the biggest retailers are opening up their inventories to searches – apart from one, online behemoth Amazon. Why the contrast in approaches? Well, it’s worth noting first and foremost that the phenomenon is still in its infancy and the absolute traffic numbers coming from ChatGPT remain tiny compared with established search and paid channels. Yet data from analytics firms such as Similarweb have highlighted the shift. In August this year, roughly one in five referral clicks to Walmart’s website came via ChatGPT, up from about one in six the month prior. Similarly, ChatGPT now drives nearly 15% of referrals to Target, and double-digit percentages to other retailers such as Etsy and eBay. In recent research, OpenAI’s research team and Harvard economist David Deming found that around 2% of all ChatGPT queries involve shopping — about 50 million queries per day. With 2.5 billion prompts flowing through ChatGPT daily, even a small slice translates into significant shopping intent. Researchers also noted that users often ask for recommendations, suggesting AI tools are taking on a role once the preserve of Google, while a survey from Omnisend found that nearly 60% of U.S. consumers have used generative AI for help online shopping and while for Walmart referrals typically account for less than 5% of overall visits, generative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:29
Hyperliquid Lists 3x Leveraged MON Perpetuals Before Token Launch

TLDR Hyperliquid has listed perpetual futures for the unlaunched Monad token. Traders can use up to 3x leverage to long or short the MON-USD pair. Hyperliquid added the listing in response to community demand. Monad’s mainnet and token launch have not occurred as of October 8. The project is currently in the audit phase, which [...] The post Hyperliquid Lists 3x Leveraged MON Perpetuals Before Token Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 00:29
Decrypt Partners with Opera to Bring Web3 News to Millions of Users

The post Decrypt Partners with Opera to Bring Web3 News to Millions of Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Via the agreement, readers will be able to get reliable Web3 journalism inside Opera that is customized to their interests and location. Decrypt’s explainers, interviews, and breaking news will be disseminated via Opera News, Opera Mini, and Opera for Android. Decrypt is collaborating with Opera to provide its comprehensive coverage of Web3, cryptocurrencies, and new technologies to the hundreds of millions of users of the web browser. Via the agreement, readers will be able to get reliable Web3 journalism inside Opera that is customized to their interests and location. Decrypt’s explainers, interviews, and breaking news will be disseminated via Opera News, Opera Mini, and Opera for Android. “This collaboration will enable Decrypt to reach the broadest audience possible, advancing our educational mission to make Web3 accessible for all and bringing the next billion users to blockchain and crypto,” Decrypt co-founder and COO Ilan Hazan said. According to an Opera representative, the collaboration with Decrypt is a “natural step forward” in raising awareness and encouraging the use of Web3 technologies as they “share the same values of accessibility, trust, and storytelling.” Building on four fundamental ideas, Decrypt has always prioritized the goal of demystifying the decentralized web and enabling Web3 accessibility: Simplify, simplify, simplify.Our objective is clarity; emerging technology is complex. Focus on storytelling.Tell tales that captivate readers, deepen their comprehension of difficult subjects, and, most importantly, assist them in making wiser choices. Tell the truth.Be skeptic and open-minded, acknowledge what works, and educate people about fraud, scams, and subpar technologies. Incorporate Web3 and AI.Use Web3 and AI technology in our day-to-day work and lead by example. “Decrypt’s partnership with Opera reflects our commitment to our core values,” Hazan said. “It helps us to pursue our mission of informing and educating the widest possible audience about crypto, while Opera has a long…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:22
We Know The Killer Of Netflix's 'Monster' Season 4 After Ed Gein

The post We Know The Killer Of Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 4 After Ed Gein appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story has become the lowest-scored entry in the series so far, a big miss with a fictionalized account of one of the most famous killers in history. It felt like one that should rise above the rest, but despite a good performance from Charlie Hunnam, the whole series is weirdly sympathetic to the killer, something that keeps happening with this anthology. But yes, there is a season 4 of Monster, which was greenlit before season 3 with Ed Gein ever aired. Season 4 of Monster will be The Lizzie Borden Story, switching from male killers for the first time, and no longer covering a serial killer like Dahmer and Gein. Rather, this will be like the Menendez season, where they killed their parents, as Borden did. This, however, was way back in 1892, a big departure for the series. As for a release date, we’ll have to see. Here are the gaps between the three seasons so far: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – September 21, 2022 The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – September 19, 2024 The Ed Gein Story – October 3, 2025 That’s a big range between 1 and 2 years, so who knows where Borden might fall there. If they’ve figured out how to make these faster, and Netflix has now made this well-watched series a priority, it may be closer to a year again. In June 1893 Lizzie Borden stood trial, later acquitted, for killing her father and stepmother with an ax. Bettmann Archive Who exactly was Lizzie Borden, and what did she do? Well, she killed her father and mother with an axe in Massachusetts. She was tried and acquitted, but clearly Ryan Murphy is running with the idea that she did it. I mean, she did it. There is a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:17
XAG/USD rallies to fresh long-term highs at $49.00

The post XAG/USD rallies to fresh long-term highs at $49.00 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver (XAG/USD) correction found support at the mid-range of 47.00 on Tuesday and bounced up strongly on Wednesday, with precious metals buoyed by risk aversion amid political woes in Japan and France and the US government shutdown. The US political impasse entered its second week with Senate Democrats and Republicans unable to find a way to restore government funding. Traders are starting to come to terms with a prolonged shutdown and are seeking shelter in safe-haven assets, such as precious metals. Technical analysis: Resistance at $49.25 might challenge bulls The technical picture shows the pair trading higher within an ascending channel from mid-September lows. The 4-Hour RSI reflects a bearish divergence, but the supportive fundamental context is keeping downside attempts limited for now. To the upside, the next target is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the September 17 to September 24 rally, ahead of the top of the mentioned channel, at  $49.65 and the $50.00 psychological level. Supports are at Tuesday’s low of $47.50 and trendline support, at $47.10. Furhrer down, the September 30 and October 2 low, at the $45.90-$46.00 area would come into focus. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:14
USD/JPY surges to nine-month highs near 153.00 on Takaichi Trade

The post  USD/JPY surges to nine-month highs near 153.00 on Takaichi Trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar is going through a spectacular rally against a weak Japanese Yen this week. The pair has appreciated more than 500 pips since last week’s closing, to reach its highest levels since late January, a few pips below 153.00. A mix of Yen weakness following the unexpected victory of the fiscal-dove Sanae Takaichi in Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party’s elections and US Dollar strength in risk-averse markets has created the perfect storm for the Japanese Yen. Takaichi’s victory puts BoJ’s tightening plans into question The new LDP leader, and highly likely next prime minister, has not given any clear hint of her policies. However, her profile as a former assistant to PM Shinzo Abe has fueled speculation that she might revive Abenomics’ playbook, increasing fiscal spending and hindering the BoJ’s monetary tightening plans. Etsuro Honda, one of Takaichi’s closer advisors, observed on Monday that October might be too early for an interest rate hike, but he sounded open to a quarter-point raise in December, if the macroeconomic environment allows for it. The US Dollar, on the other hand, is strengthening across the board. The combination of a political crisis in France, which is hammering the Euro, fiscal concerns in Japan, and the lack of progress in the US shutdown has crushed risk appetite, boosting demand for traditional safe havens, including the US Dollar. The focus today is on the release of the minutes of the last Fed meeting, but they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the US Dollar. A rate cut in late October is practically a done deal for the market, and Fed officials remain divided about the path forward. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:50
BoE Reportedly Planning Waivers on Limits

The post BoE Reportedly Planning Waivers on Limits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England (BoE) is planning exemptions to its proposed limits on stablecoins holdings, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The BoE will grant waivers to some firms that need to hold large amounts of tokens, like crypto exchanges, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. The U.K.’s central bank will also allow firms to use stablecoins for settlement in its Digital Securities Sandbox, the people said. Stablecoins are digital tokens tied to the value of traditional financial (TradFi) assets such as fiat currencies. Last month, it was reported that BoE officials planned to impose caps of 10,000-20,000 pounds ($13,400-$26,800) for individuals and 10 million pounds ($13.4 million) on stablecoins. Digital asset industry figures criticized the plans as unworkable. BoE governor Andrew Bailey expressed skepticism about stablecoins in July, highlighting possible threats to financial stability and warned global investment banks against developing their own. Stablecoins have ascended to an even higher prominence in the crypto industry over the last year, with greater interest from TradFi institutions and the introduction of formal regulatory regimes for their governance in places like the U.S. and Hong Kong. The stern approach to restricting their use previously hinted at by the BoE therefore appeared to demonstrate the U.K. being out of step with other major financial jurisdictions. The BoE did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/10/08/bank-of-england-plans-exemptions-to-stablecoin-limits-on-businesses-bloomberg
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 23:48
