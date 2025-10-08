2025-10-12 Sunday

AC Milan and Socios.com Present Important News

AC Milan and Socios.com Present Important News

The post AC Milan and Socios.com Present Important News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The connection between soccer and crypto continues, with the announcement from AC Milan and Socios.com to extend their collaboration with some new features for the Rossoneri fans. In fact, holders of the ACM Fan Token can access a new series of exclusive content throughout the 2025/26 season.  Football and Crypto: AC Milan and Socios.com extend their collaboration with new developments for 2025/26 It seems that the combo football and crypto is working. The red and black team AC Milan and Socios.com have decided to extend their collaboration.  AC Milan extends its partnership with @socios, reinforcing the shared commitment to innovation and digital fan engagement. The $ACM Fan Token will be at the heart of new exclusive activations to connect with our global community 🌍 — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 8, 2025 AC Milan extends its collaboration with @socios, strengthening the shared commitment towards innovation and digital fan engagement. The Fan Token $ACM will be at the center of new exclusive initiatives to connect with our global community. Started in 2020, the partnership makes Socios.com, a sports platform based on blockchain technology and part of the Chiliz group, the Global Partner and Official Fan Token Partner of the Rossoneri. Specifically, the new announced goal is to offer a new series of exclusive content to holders of the Fan Token ACM, which will be active throughout the 2025/26 season.  The extension of the agreement strengthens the shared commitment to consolidate the Club’s digital presence and to offer its community an increasingly immersive and participatory experience. Football and Crypto: AC Milan, the ACM Fan Token and New Benefits for the Rossoneri A central element that the red and black team focuses on in this collaboration is precisely the Fan Token ACM.  As of today, ACM is spread across 119 countries and represents the…
2025/10/09 00:43
PEPE price falls 6% to key support level amid memecoin weakness

PEPE price falls 6% to key support level amid memecoin weakness

The post PEPE price falls 6% to key support level amid memecoin weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PEPE price dropped 6% to lows of $0.0000088, testing critical support at $0.0000090. The broader memecoin market fell 5%, with DOGE, SHIB, and others hit by macroeconomic pressures and reduced liquidity. PEPE’s recovery depends on holding support and renewed social momentum, amid ongoing sector volatility and regulatory risks. PEPE, the Ethereum-based memecoin, experienced a 6% decline in 24 hours as bears emerged. The losses, coming amid overall market sell-off, saw Pepe test a critical support threshold. Memecoin weakness means other tokens in the sector also witnessed dips. PEPE declines to test key technical zone As highlighted, the price of PEPE dipped 6% over the past 24 hours to reach almost $0.0000088. This meant bulls brushed against a key support level below which more pain could follow. Interestingly, the downward action came with a dip in intraday trading volume to $658 million. The 12% decrease from the previous day aligned with bulls’ resilience as buyers sought accumulation. The token nonetheless is near the oversold territory, with the Relative Strength Index at 36. Such an outlook is always a signal for a potential bounce if buying interest resurfaces. Pepe chart by TradingView Support at $0.0000090 remains and aligns with prior consolidation zones. The area now serves as a psychological bulwark. On the upside, a bounce from the lows occasioned by profit-taking will awaken social media buzz. Meantime, investors will keenly monitor whale activity, as large holders offloading or buying points to a potential uptick or downturn. Broader memecoin sector grapples with persistent weakness PEPE sentiment is a result of a wider weakness affecting the memecoin sector, which has shed nearly 5% in aggregate value this week. The total meme coin market capitalization is now below $82 billion. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also experienced a decline, albeit a minor one in…
2025/10/09 00:37
U2DPN and REI Network Ally to Elevate Web3 Connectivity and Ignite Blockchain Innovation

U2DPN and REI Network Ally to Elevate Web3 Connectivity and Ignite Blockchain Innovation

U2DPN and GXChain working together to enhance Web3 scalability to empower builders and communities to create real-world blockchain applications.
2025/10/09 00:30
CLS Mining Launches a New Smart Contract System

CLS Mining Launches a New Smart Contract System

The post CLS Mining Launches a New Smart Contract System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLS Mining has introduced a cloud mining platform that integrates AI optimization and renewable energy to enhance efficiency and accessibility for users. Start your CLS Mining smart mining experience! 1️⃣ Visit the official website and register an account — instantly receive a $15 newbie bonus  Sponsored Sponsored 2️⃣ Choose a mining plan that suits you — freely combine your options based on your budget and goals to easily maximize your returns. 3️⃣ Enjoy smart returns — The system automatically settles your accounts daily, allowing you to withdraw your earnings at any time for a secure and convenient way to keep your funds flowing freely. AI Smart Contract Example Beginner’s Guide: Invest $100/2-day cycle / Total Revenue $100 + $7 WhatsMiner M30S: Invest $600/7-day cycle / Total Revenue $600 + $51.66 Bitcoin Miner S21+: Invest $1,000/10-day cycle / Total Revenue $1,000 + $134 SealMiner A2 Pro: Invest $3,000/21-day cycle / Total Revenue $3,000 + $945 Sponsored Sponsored Bombax Miner EZ100: Invest $18,000/45-day cycle / Total Revenue $18,000 + $14,904 ANTSPACE HD5: Invest $80,000/45-day cycle / Total Revenue $80,000 + $75,600 (For more contracts, please visit the CLS Mining platform) Why choose CLSMining?  CLSMining is a compliant platform registered in the UK and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority. With four years of experience in the industry, it boasts stable operations and a global network of over 80 data centers. Its key advantages are as follows: Sponsored Sponsored 1. Transparent Revenue Mechanism: Daily settlements are automatically processed through the platform’s system. 2. Multi-Currency Support: Full compatibility with major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, XRP, and LTC, offering flexible deposit and withdrawal options. 3. Affiliate Rewards: Participating in the referral program offers up to 4.5% commission and the opportunity to share in the global reward pool. 4. Green Energy: The mining…
2025/10/09 00:19
Official Notice: @TheCryptoBasic X (Twitter) Account Has Been Hacked

Official Notice: @TheCryptoBasic X (Twitter) Account Has Been Hacked

We want to alert our readers and the broader crypto community that our official @TheCryptoBasic account on X (formerly Twitter) has been hacked. The attacker is currently using the account to post scam links, fake token promotions, and other malicious content pretending to be from our team.Visit Website
2025/10/09 00:15
North Dakota and Fiserv to launch the state’s ‘Roughrider’ stablecoin next year

North Dakota and Fiserv to launch the state’s ‘Roughrider’ stablecoin next year

The Roughrider stablecoin will leverage the FIUSD digital asset platform and should eventually be interoperable with other coins.
2025/10/09 00:14
Shiba Inu Analyst Predicts Price “Discharge” Breakout

Shiba Inu Analyst Predicts Price “Discharge” Breakout

The post Shiba Inu Analyst Predicts Price “Discharge” Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After several months of stagnation in prices, a TradingView analyst has estimated that Shiba Inu could experience a momentum breakout soon. The asset has been range-bound since April, and the price dynamics show an accumulation and hesitation among traders. The projection indicates that the token may move towards the upper resistance before retracing, potentially leading to a new wave of buying. Despite recent drawbacks, the market sentiment for Shiba Inu remains optimistic, driven by hopes of a sustained rally. Analyst Highlights Key Support and Resistance Zones ForexDreamVantage, a TradingView analyst, notes that Shiba Inu has been confined to a narrow range of consolidation over the past six months. The chart indicates that the token is moving between the areas of 0.00001080 and 0.00001760, with the lower limit serving as a “strong buy zone.”. The analyst determined this level as one of the key areas where buyers have consistently re-entered the market, helping maintain price stability. Shiba Inu 1-day chart. Source: TradingView In contrast, the upper region around $0.00001760 was described as the “trend reversal zone.” This level reportedly acted as a key resistance point on May 12, when Shiba Inu failed to break higher.  ForexDreamVantage indicated that SHIB may retest this resistance before retracing toward the $0.00001080 level to gather liquidity. The move, according to the analyst, could generate the strength required to push above the long-standing resistance barrier finally. However, he emphasised that the upcoming rally hinges on the performance of major cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin’s price trajectory. He pointed out that with Bitcoin currently experiencing a significant upswing, Shiba Inu could benefit from this optimistic sentiment and follow suit. Market Pullback Tempers Short-Term Momentum The crypto market in general has experienced a correction, which marginally deflated the momentum of SHIB in the short term. Statistics indicate that the price…
2025/10/09 00:13
Ethena Labs and Jupiter Partner to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin on Solana

Ethena Labs and Jupiter Partner to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin on Solana

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/10/09 00:05
Exclusive: 375ai raises $10M from Delphi, Strobe, 6MV

Exclusive: 375ai raises $10M from Delphi, Strobe, 6MV

The post Exclusive: 375ai raises $10M from Delphi, Strobe, 6MV appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 375ai raised $10 million across multiple rounds, Blockworks has exclusively learned.  It raised $5 million in a round led by Delphi Ventures, Strobe Capital and HackVC. 6MV, ARCA, EV3, Peaq and Heartcore also participated in rounds to bring the total to $10 million.  The project, as CEO Harry Dewhirst explained to Blockworks, captures data in the physical world by monitoring vehicles in places like Los Angeles to better understand consumer behavior. Dewhirst said that the DePIN is also rolling out in New York, Miami and the team is eyeing an international push next year.  In order to track vehicles, 375ai uses 375 Edge, which has cameras, audio and environmental sensors. The team is building the network on Solana to “transform the physical world into structured intelligence,” a press release said.  375ai also has a partnership with Outfront Media that helps it monitor well over a million vehicles a day to collect the data.  For Dewhirst, the opportunity was clear: “There is so little known about what actually happens in the real world in any great fidelity or scale in comparison to that of online, where they know everything about you. Yet, 75% of commerce happens offline, not online.” “375ai is positioned to become core infrastructure for AI,” Tommy Shaughnessy, founding partner of Delphi Ventures, said. “Its ability to compress vast amounts of raw data into actionable intelligence at scale has the power to transform entire sectors, from creating smarter mobility systems to powering more meaningful AI-driven applications worldwide.” Generally speaking, the government has been the only one monitoring these types of habits, but 375ai seeks to democratize the data and allow the community to “buy and deploy these nodes to capture and digitize the analog,” Dewhirst explained. The team has been busy building for the last three years, and is…
2025/10/08 23:52
Japan’s Local Governments Use NFTs to Attract Tourists

Japan’s Local Governments Use NFTs to Attract Tourists

The post Japan’s Local Governments Use NFTs to Attract Tourists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Local Japanese governments are increasingly partnering with corporations to leverage Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for regional revitalization and to attract international visitors. This trend, accelerating rapidly throughout 2025, marks a significant pivot to incorporating Web3 technology into the nation’s core economic strategy. Today alone saw major developments: Toda Corporation, JTB, and Fujitsu launched a pilot program in Echizen City, Fukui Prefecture, utilizing NFTs to enhance Digital Transformation (DX) in tourism and boost inbound traffic . Separately, Shizuoka-based SFG Marketing announced its entry into the NFT business after successful early trials. Toda, JTB & Fujitsu launch “ECHIZEN Quest,” an NFT-powered tourism project in Echizen City, Japan. International visitors earn NFTs via local experiences—unlocking souvenirs, perks & cultural rewards. @Fujitsu_Global https://t.co/BcnMykUD68 — Electronics Media (@electronics_med) October 8, 2025 Sponsored This surge is underpinned by the Ishiba administration’s commitment to “Regional Revitalization 2.0,” and coincides with a crucial shift in inbound tourism, where foreign visitors are increasingly exploring destinations beyond major metropolitan areas. The Rise of “Government NFTs”: From Digital Residency to Tourist Passes NFTs issued by local governments—often termed “Government NFTs”—have evolved beyond simple digital collectibles. They now serve as powerful tools for achieving a trifecta of goals: securing local funding, fostering “relationship populations”, and city promotion. As of August 2025, over 17 local governments across Japan have issued NFTs. These projects are highly varied. Fukaya City offered the “Fukkachan NFT” as a furusato nozei return gift. Kumakogen Town partnered with a manga artist for a “Digital Resident NFT.” These NFTs function as loyalty or digital multi-pass systems. Specifically, they grant holders tangible benefits, such as local discounts or priority event access. This creates clear experiential value. Kumakogen Town, with a fiscal capacity index of 0.21, faces calls of impending financial collapse. Photo: Photo-AC Sponsored Crucially, the expansion gained significant momentum after the…
2025/10/08 23:46
